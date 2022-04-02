Finance
How To Maintain A Healthy Diet While In College
The bags are packed and the car is loaded. You are finally leaving home for college. The time consumed by going to class, meeting new friends, and socializing can be stressful frequently results in your diet taking a back seat. If you follow a few tips you can maintain a healthy diet despite your busy schedule.
Eating at your college cafeteria is a good choice if you have that option. It provides a selection of healthy options, if you choose wisely. If the school has a buffet style cafeteria try to chose one thing from each major food group. Try to limit your intake of processed foods, cheese, dressing, and greasy fatty food. Eating from the desert bar can be a great reward after a long day or hard test. Try not to eat desert everyday to help maintain a healthy diet.
The time that you schedule to eat during the day is also important. When you register for classes, look at the day with meals in mind. You should have enough time in the morning to get ready for the day and grab a quick breakfast, either in your dorm room or at the cafeteria. Make sure you take time for lunch sometime during the middle of the day. Try to have dinner before 7 p.m. to avoid late night eating. You should also take time to have a nutritious snack such as fruit and granola, during the day.
The weekends can be very challenging for college students because of the pressure to go to parties. The usual food and drink is pizza, chips and salsa, and beer. If you are planning to go out for the night and unsure if there will be healthy food choices available, grab a light meal before you leave and avoid greasy calories. The popular foods, among college students, such as pizza, buffalo wings or tacos, are fine once in awhile, but if they become a weekly event, your health may suffer.
Excessive consumption of alcohol is also a great way to ruin a diet. Beer and mixed drinks have a lot of empty calories, and so skipping them altogether is a great idea. If you must drink, choose diet sodas for mixing your drinks, red wine if it is available, or drink light beer. An occasional alcoholic beverage may be fine; however, drinking alcohol daily or even weekly will make you gain weight. The risk of liver disease, alcohol dependency and addiction should always be in the back of your mind.
Remember drinking alcohol and driving could cost you or someone else their life if you are involved in an accident. The legal ramifications could affect you the rest of your life. The risk of liver disease, alcohol dependency and addiction should always be in the back of your mind. If you are going to drink always have a designated driver, walk, or call a cab.
If you follow a few simple tips and use common sense you should be able to maintain a healthy diet, and enjoy your college years. Your health twenty years from now will be affected by the habits you develop during your few years obtaining your education.
The Case For Or Against Electronic Medical Records
When President Obama was running for the office of president, one of the things he kept talking about was the need for electronic medical records (EMR). When he was trying to push the health care bill, one of the things he kept talking about was electronic medical records. Obviously he wanted this to occur, and saw nothing but benefits coming from it.
There has been talk about electronic medical records for a long time now. How long? I remember sitting in a board meeting for the national organization back in 2001 and asking the board’s representative on a committee known as WEDI (Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange) if there had been any talk about encryption standards for getting this thing done. They hadn’t talked about it because they weren’t really even ready to talk further about electronic medical records since most hospitals had just come out of a period where they’d had to update their computer systems because of the big Y2K scare. Actually, for hospitals it was a big deal because many software contracts were set to expire by that date, which either meant buying new systems or upgrading, which was just about as ugly.
In a recent editorial in HealthLeaders Magazine written by the editor, Rick Johnson, he touched upon something rather interesting that I’ve found to be somewhat true. He said that most physicians have passed on EMR because physicians didn’t believe EMRs (actually, in the editorial it’s referred to as EHR, which stands for electronic health records; same thing) provided enough value for their time and money. Even with hospitals in some areas helping out with the costs and the set up, it seems physicians and their staff aren’t believing all that often that this is a better way to go than what they already have.
Case in point, I put myself up as an example. In the last few months I’ve gone for testing for 3 different things, all of which are related to the same hospital system. The hospital has EMR; the physicians aren’t on these systems. It’s not that they can’t be, just that they’re not. Each time I had to fill in information that not only have I had to fill in previous times on paper, even though they all asked for the same information. They all have their own form, which means you’re answering the same questions, only in a different place. Not only that, but in my case the first provider of services actually set up my other two appointments, and one would have thought that they’d be sharing both billing and demographic information with each other. Frankly, I know the medications I take, but only for the first appointment did I even think about what the doses were, and those happen to be the people who doled it out so they shouldn’t have needed the information to begin with.
Actually, I had another procedure at another local hospital, and wondered why they didn’t have my information already because earlier this year I had to avail myself of their urgent care services. I was told that they’re on their way to going in that direction; I kind of scoffed at the news. It’s not that I don’t believe it should come; it’s that I find it hard to believe that it’s taken this long for the hospital to even be connected with their own urgent care center, which is right across the street; makes me think physicians are going to have a much longer wait.
There’s news that all the local hospitals have gotten together and are going to pool their money and get all the physicians in the area up on EMR. The time frame is 4 years; not quite moving with all alacrity, but at least they’re pushing forward. I actually see both the benefits and negatives of EMR, but I’m going to try to remain positive for the moment. It seems the case for EMR comes from the government, the case against comes from physicians, and I’m in the middle once again. Well, I’m really not; I may talk about it a little later.
How To Successfully Deal With an Auto Accident
If you’ve been involved in a car accident, whether the traffic collision was head on, rear-ended, t-boned, or side swiped, there are several things you must be aware of in order to protect your interests financially and physically. In the event of a car accident, a lot of people panic or get flustered, and important details that will be necessary later when dealing with insurance companies or lawyers, will be missed. By keeping these key considerations in mind, you can save yourself a lot of time and trouble.
Remember to keep an emergency kit in your car. An emergency kit should contain essentials such as a basic first aid kit with bandages, cotton balls, and rubbing alcohol for minor wounds. More important to the typical crash, it should contain a reliable pen (perhaps a gel-roller pen or ball point) and paper for taking notes, a cheap camera for taking pictures (you never know what may happen to your phone in the event of a crash- it could be dead or get broken, so keep a cheap camera handy as backup), and a card with a list of any allergens or medical conditions that first responders should be made aware of. In addition, another good idea is maintaining a short list of people to call In Case of Emergency (ICE) in the event that you are incapacitated and your phone is not working.
Be mindful of the other traffic around you, and stay off of the road. If both cars are operable, move them off the road, onto the side of the road, out of harm’s way. If either person’s car has been damaged beyond the ability to move them, it is recommended that the drivers stay in their vehicles, safely strapped in. Put on the emergency flashing hazard lights, and if you have cones, traffic triangles, or flares, make sure to use those to warn other drivers of your presence.
Photograph the accident from multiple angles and view points. Make sure to capture the damaged areas of both vehicles in detail. You want to capture the full scene of the accident in order to completely document the extent of the accident, so a few photos from a (safe) distance of the scene of the accident will be helpful. Make sure to switch information with the other driver, including insurance, driver’s license, license plate, VIN and make & model details. Make sure to file a vehicle accident report with the police. In some cities, police won’t service accidents that have uninjured parties, so make sure to fill out a vehicle accident report at a police station in these situations. Often times, insurance agencies are more helpful when police reports have been filed, so this can mean a larger payout for you and less down time overall.
Consult a car accident attorney to deal with the insurance companies. Every insurance company is staffed with lawyers of their own, and many often use expert negotiators to deal with claimants, in an effort to limit the amount of money that they pay out. It’s just good sense to arm yourself with your own legal defense and to never accept the first offer. You’d be surprised what a good personal injury attorney, experienced in car accidents, can do to help you. Many do not require a payment up front, instead taking a small fee from the final allotment.
I hope this helps you in the event that you have been in a car accident. More importantly, I hope that you utilize this advice to take the necessary steps ahead of time in order to handle a car accident with as little stress as possible.
Airplane Head & Neck Injuries
More than half of the world’s air travel is through planes that take off and land in the United States. The airline system that has such a good safety record overall has gotten that way through numerous safety innovations and rules enforced on board at all times. While the rules and safety features can prevent many injuries and accidents, airplanes are not an injury-free zone. Two common injuries during flights are injuries to the head and neck.
During take-off and landing, a plane’s passengers can be tossed forward and then quickly backwards by the movement of the plane. This motion is much more possible on landing than on take-off but is not unheard of in other situations. When the head and neck are sent forward and then snapped back quickly, it is possible for a whiplash injury to occur.
If the head snaps forward and makes contact with the back of the seat in front of it, a concussion is not out of the question. At the same time, cuts and scrapes may also occur, depending on the backing material of the seats.
Injuries occur during landing because landing conditions are not always perfect. In some cases, rain, wind, or some other condition will force the pilot to set the plane down on the runway a lot more roughly than he or she would like. Landing is typically not a pleasant experience, regardless of the skill of the pilot. When the conditions or inexperience of the pilot forces a rough landing, it can be extremely painful.
When an injury occurs on an airplane, it is important to report it to the flight attendants as soon as possible. This will allow the person injured to fill out an injury report. This report should list the entire story of how the injury came about. If it was from tripping over a piece of baggage, that needs to be stated. A rough landing should also be reported and verified by someone else on the plane. Chances are good that if the landing is exceptionally rough, there will be more than one person who is complaining of neck pain.
After disembarking, anyone with neck or head pain should probably see a doctor. Most of the time things are not too serious but it is always better to take every precaution possible when talking about head and neck pain and injuries.
