Finance
How To Successfully Deal With an Auto Accident
If you’ve been involved in a car accident, whether the traffic collision was head on, rear-ended, t-boned, or side swiped, there are several things you must be aware of in order to protect your interests financially and physically. In the event of a car accident, a lot of people panic or get flustered, and important details that will be necessary later when dealing with insurance companies or lawyers, will be missed. By keeping these key considerations in mind, you can save yourself a lot of time and trouble.
Remember to keep an emergency kit in your car. An emergency kit should contain essentials such as a basic first aid kit with bandages, cotton balls, and rubbing alcohol for minor wounds. More important to the typical crash, it should contain a reliable pen (perhaps a gel-roller pen or ball point) and paper for taking notes, a cheap camera for taking pictures (you never know what may happen to your phone in the event of a crash- it could be dead or get broken, so keep a cheap camera handy as backup), and a card with a list of any allergens or medical conditions that first responders should be made aware of. In addition, another good idea is maintaining a short list of people to call In Case of Emergency (ICE) in the event that you are incapacitated and your phone is not working.
Be mindful of the other traffic around you, and stay off of the road. If both cars are operable, move them off the road, onto the side of the road, out of harm’s way. If either person’s car has been damaged beyond the ability to move them, it is recommended that the drivers stay in their vehicles, safely strapped in. Put on the emergency flashing hazard lights, and if you have cones, traffic triangles, or flares, make sure to use those to warn other drivers of your presence.
Photograph the accident from multiple angles and view points. Make sure to capture the damaged areas of both vehicles in detail. You want to capture the full scene of the accident in order to completely document the extent of the accident, so a few photos from a (safe) distance of the scene of the accident will be helpful. Make sure to switch information with the other driver, including insurance, driver’s license, license plate, VIN and make & model details. Make sure to file a vehicle accident report with the police. In some cities, police won’t service accidents that have uninjured parties, so make sure to fill out a vehicle accident report at a police station in these situations. Often times, insurance agencies are more helpful when police reports have been filed, so this can mean a larger payout for you and less down time overall.
Consult a car accident attorney to deal with the insurance companies. Every insurance company is staffed with lawyers of their own, and many often use expert negotiators to deal with claimants, in an effort to limit the amount of money that they pay out. It’s just good sense to arm yourself with your own legal defense and to never accept the first offer. You’d be surprised what a good personal injury attorney, experienced in car accidents, can do to help you. Many do not require a payment up front, instead taking a small fee from the final allotment.
I hope this helps you in the event that you have been in a car accident. More importantly, I hope that you utilize this advice to take the necessary steps ahead of time in order to handle a car accident with as little stress as possible.
Finance
Airplane Head & Neck Injuries
More than half of the world’s air travel is through planes that take off and land in the United States. The airline system that has such a good safety record overall has gotten that way through numerous safety innovations and rules enforced on board at all times. While the rules and safety features can prevent many injuries and accidents, airplanes are not an injury-free zone. Two common injuries during flights are injuries to the head and neck.
During take-off and landing, a plane’s passengers can be tossed forward and then quickly backwards by the movement of the plane. This motion is much more possible on landing than on take-off but is not unheard of in other situations. When the head and neck are sent forward and then snapped back quickly, it is possible for a whiplash injury to occur.
If the head snaps forward and makes contact with the back of the seat in front of it, a concussion is not out of the question. At the same time, cuts and scrapes may also occur, depending on the backing material of the seats.
Injuries occur during landing because landing conditions are not always perfect. In some cases, rain, wind, or some other condition will force the pilot to set the plane down on the runway a lot more roughly than he or she would like. Landing is typically not a pleasant experience, regardless of the skill of the pilot. When the conditions or inexperience of the pilot forces a rough landing, it can be extremely painful.
When an injury occurs on an airplane, it is important to report it to the flight attendants as soon as possible. This will allow the person injured to fill out an injury report. This report should list the entire story of how the injury came about. If it was from tripping over a piece of baggage, that needs to be stated. A rough landing should also be reported and verified by someone else on the plane. Chances are good that if the landing is exceptionally rough, there will be more than one person who is complaining of neck pain.
After disembarking, anyone with neck or head pain should probably see a doctor. Most of the time things are not too serious but it is always better to take every precaution possible when talking about head and neck pain and injuries.
Finance
Benefits of Consulting a Personal Injury Attorney
If you have met with an accident recently, you are not just suffering physically, but have a lot of mental stress as you need to deal with your medical bills, the insurance company, and many other things. You must be having questions like when I will get back on my feet? When will I be able to go back to work? How will I manage all the expenses? These questions are daunting, but you can get the answers to all these questions once you hire a personal injury attorney.
If your injury is serious, then it would be wise to immediately seek legal consultation with the personal injury attorney to know all the available options. Always keep one thing in mind that the sooner you consult a lawyer, the easier and simplified the things are going to be for you.
Maybe you have just slipped at a local grocery store and suffered some minor scratches, then, in this case, you are in a position to handle the situation all by yourself. But if you meet with a slip and fall accident or a dangerous car accident and have damaged your spine or legs, then this calls for immediate action as your whole life is at stake and only a personal injury lawyer would be able to clear this mess out.
Benefits of hiring a personal injury attorney
#1 Dealing with insurance companies
When it is a case of an accident, the insurance companies are a real pain to deal with. The attorney knows a lot of ways to strike a fair deal with them. And since it is a case of an accident, the insurance company is going to be the other party, therefore a lawyer would be able to negotiate the best claim for you.
#2 All the paperwork is handled
It is extremely common in personal injury case as there are medical bills, legal procedures, and tons of other papers. And you being the victim here are in no position to deal with these heaps of papers. A personal injury attorney is capable of handling all the facades and knows when to produce the necessary documents.
#3 Saves a lot of time
This is one of the best reasons why you must hire a personal injury attorney. Since you are completely unaware of what is going on and what needs to be done, an attorney would do that for you. Reviewing the medical bills, talking to the other party, talking to the police, everything gets handled once you hire the attorney.
#4 Pay the fee only if you win
The majority of the personal injury attorneys take up the case for a contingency fee. This means that if by any chance you lose the case, you won’t be liable to pay any fees to the lawyer. So basically, you have an advantage and you can focus completely on your recovery.
Therefore, if you have been injured because of someone else’s mistake, pick that phone up and call up an experienced personal injury attorney.
Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is one of the leading law firms in Los Angeles, CA specializing in practice areas such as personal injury ( akopyanlaw/personal-injury-attorney ), employment law, age discrimination, constructive discharge, disability discrimination, emotional distress, family medical leave, meal and rest breaks, minimum wage, overtime, paid sick time off, retaliation, sexual harassment, tips tipped employees, whistleblower, wrongful termination, slip and fall, car, motorcycle, and truck accidents, wrongful death, etc. To know more, visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/.
Finance
New York Personal Injury Lawyers
Injury to a person that is caused by an automobile accident, accident at work or by someone else’s negligence is a personal injury. In case of personal injury, it is obvious that the injured victim or his family would want compensation for the injury and the cost of medical bills. In a big place like New York, it becomes difficult to find a good lawyer who is devoted to the client’s needs and taking care of the client’s case in a caring, professional and responsible manner. The injured victim or his family can find a good lawyer in the Yellow Pages or an online directory, or contact the State Bar lawyer referral service.
Personal injury lawyers work on behalf of their clients, and help to get compensation for injuries that occurred due to someone else’s negligence. Personal injury lawyers work with the client to build a lawsuit, cope with the insurance company and deal people on the client’s behalf. In New York there are different types of personal injury lawyers for different kind of injury cases, just as there are different doctors for different diseases. Not all personal injury lawyers take on worker’s compensation cases or accident injury cases; some lawyers mainly focus on spinal cord injury cases or brain injury cases, while others specialize in car accidents or construction accidents, for example.
All lawyers in New York are required to pass the bar exam, which includes multiple-choice questions and essay questions. On passing the bar exam, one must apply to the Appellate Court to seek entry to the bar and, after passing the interview with the Character and Fitness Committee, one can practice law in New York. Some of the prominent law firms for personal injury law in New York are Napoli Kaiser, Connors and Ferris, Schwartzapfel, Novick, Truhowsky and Marcus, and many more. All of these firms mainly handle personal injury cases.
