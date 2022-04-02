News
How Wanda Sykes proved she’s a class act after Will Smith’s slap
Bob Raissman: Inside Carlos Beltran’s YES debut with Yankees still sore about Astros cheating
This isn’t exactly Bronx Zoo material, but it will do.
Since January, Yankees brass knew their TV outlet, the Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network, was hiring Carlos Beltran as one of its new analysts. Standard operating procedure includes a network getting the blessing of team brass before it signs a new voice.
Previously Beltran, who played for seven teams including the Mets, Astros and Yankees (he also worked in the Bombers front office), was also named in a report filed by commissioner Rob Manfred as mastermind of the Astros 2017 cheating scandal. Yet when YES suits stated their intentions to hire Beltran, Brian Cashman, the veteran GM, gave his blessing. It was Beltran who was reluctant about taking the gig, which will have him appearing in 36 telecasts. When he was told TV could be a bridge back to baseball, he decided to take the job.
Beltran has already participated in a 45-minute “rehearsal” game with YES play-by-play voice Michael Kay. A well-embedded mole said Beltran deserved a solid “B” for his initial effort. “He said some very interesting things,” the insider said. Everything seemed copacetic. Then Thursday came, with Cashman telling The Athletic he was tired of his organization being hammered for not making a World Series appearance since 2009.
Cashman blamed the Astros sign-stealing scandal for the Yankees losing the 2017 ALCS in seven games and not making it into the Fall Classic.
“The only thing that stopped us was so illegal and horrific,” Cashman said, “so I get offended when I start hearing we haven’t been to the World Series since ‘09…The only thing that derailed us was a cheating circumstance that threw us off.”
Yet, unless he had a change of heart, this didn’t stop Cashman from signing off on Beltran. While Cashman has bigger fish to fry, it’s reasonable to wonder how much attention he will be paying to Beltran’s booth stylings, including his take on the 2017 sign-stealing caper. It’s ironic — funny too — that Beltran, a symbol of something “so illegal and horrific,” will be prominently featured in the aggrieved organization’s broadcast booth.
Cashman won’t have to wait long to figure out where Beltran is coming from.
Monday might as well be named “Carlos Beltran Day,” only on YES. At noon, YES will air an hour-long special edition of Center Stage featuring Beltran and Kay. That will lead right into a Yankees-Phillies spring training tilt with Beltran in the analyst role. Monday evening, the Beltran Center Stage will air again on YES.
No doubt Beltran will use the YES airtime to answer questions about his role in the cheating scandal. (We believe his bitterness and anger over how he was scapegoated has not totally subsided.) And once the season starts, we wonder how Cashman will react to whatever Beltran has to say. Like if the Aaron Judge contract issue lingers. Or first/second-guessing Aaron Boone’s moves.
The YES booth gives Beltran the opportunity, despite Cashman harping on 2017, to become a fan favorite, a sympathetic figure. Beltran’s mere presence will bring a double dose of controversy to the proceedings.
At least that’s the signal we’re getting.
GET ME GUS!
Monday night it’s down to three — Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery.
Those voices will call the men’s basketball championship on TBS.
As usual it’s taken a small army of yakkers to reach the final game. All came to the microphones with good intentions. Some got suspect results. Yet among all these voices there was not a Gus Johnson to be found. No out-of-the-blue contender to challenge the man who thrilled the Free World, often catching tournament lightning in a microphone.
Read this as a not-so-subtle hint of our belief Fox’s Gus Johnson belongs on the CBS/Turner roster of Final Four preachers.
In a time where there’s little to no network exclusivity, there should be a spot for Johnson. On the current roster, Nantz has the big event voice that is synonymous with the tournament. Johnson has the same type of gravitas. He also takes a back seat to no one when it comes to vocally building the drama inside the quick developing storyline of a game.
And when Johnson decides to go nuts, it’s timed properly. He’s not calling a first half three-pointer as if it was a regulation ending buzzer-beater. Those mortgage company commercials Johnson does that air during the tournament are not enough.
No one is saying Johnson should be penciled in as the lead voice. But next season he needs to be there. Bring Johnson back to March Madness.
ONLY ON YES…AND TBS, APPLE, AMAZON, ESPN AND FOX
In the years when the Yankees, Mets and other MLB teams transitioned from “free” TV to cable, baseball was still the national pastime, a popular sport worth paying for.
Now that has changed. Most baseball talk and analysis is about how to fix it.
So as the Yankees take 21 Friday night games from WPIX-TV, selling them to the Amazon streaming service, there are some questions:
1) When the masses realize the change, that’s when the chaos begins. Will they make the effort to access Amazon Prime, especially if they are already souring on baseball?
2) Will fans even know where to find a Yankee game this season?
The catchphrase “Only on YES” could become obsolete.
For this season, on any given night or day, the Bombers could appear on YES, Amazon, Apple TV+, Peacock, ESPN, FS1, Fox (Ch. 5), TBS (new Tuesday night game of the week) and MLBN. Figuring out where the game is airing could require the kind of heavy lifting that fans, already frustrated by MLB’s shenanigans, can do without.
Yet for cats like Hal Steinbrenner, it’s just another way to put more money in their pockets.
OUR ONLY HOPE
It has become clear the only mouth who can slow down WFAN Gasbag Craig Carton’s stream-of-consciousness view of the world is his “partner” Evan Roberts.
Just wondering if Roberts will be able to sustain this reverse momentum?
Hopefully he can. His stuff has a humorous quality. Like when Roberts told Carton: “I can’t push back on every dumb thing he [Carton] comes up with.”
Keep trying, please!
AROUND THE DIAL
In case anyone wonders what the genesis of this Yankees-Amazon deal is, it may help to know that Amazon already owns 15% of the Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network. The Yankees own 26% of YES. … All we can say is FAN’s Brandon (Tiki &) Tierney spending time talking about the jerseys he owns, specifying his Knicks “shoot-around” shirts, is scintillating radio. … Much credit to all the radio Gasbags who tried making hours of talk about the NFL’s new overtime rule interesting. Do you believe in coasting?
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: LOS ANGELES DODGERS
For a great display of compassion. The club re-signed Andrew Toles, a former player who hasn’t played since 2018 and has been homeless, to a contract that allows him access to mental health services and health insurance. Toles is determined to bounce back in the game of life. The Dodgers are giving him a big assist.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: LEON ROSE
For continuing to boycott the media. His team staggers down the stretch eliminated from the playoffs. His “star,” Julius Randle, denies Craig Carton’s “unconfirmed rumor” that he wants out of the Drecka. Yet the Knicks prez still stays mum, hanging coach Tom Thibodeau out to dry as the team’s mouthpiece.
DOUBLE TALK
What Kyrie Irving said: “It’s more accountability on our end to finish out regulation with more resolve.”
What Kyrie Irving meant to say: “We can’t close out a game.”
As Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears open their offseason program, 4 things we learned about his approach
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus will welcome players to Halas Hall next week as the offseason workout program for teams with new coaches begins.
He talked this week at the NFL’s annual meetings about his preparations for the program and his views on some of the players he’ll be greeting. Here are four things we learned.
1. Eberflus talked with safety Eddie Jackson about giving him ‘a fresh slate.’
Over his first three seasons with the Bears, Jackson had 10 interceptions, 26 passes defended and five return touchdowns. He was named an All-Pro in 2018. But his ball production has dwindled over the last two years since signing a four-year, $58.4 million contract in 2020.
While penalties have wiped out some of his plays, he hasn’t had an interception since 2019 and had just two passes defended in 2021. He also had 76 tackles and four tackles for a loss in 14 games.
From watching film of Jackson, Eberflus recognized good instincts, his past takeaways and an ability to blitz.
But he wants Jackson to come in and show the new coaching staff what he can do.
“This is really for everybody — show us your skill set, show us what you can do, and then we’ll fit you into the pieces we need to fit you into,” Eberflus said. “Sure, you’ve got to run basic plays, but we’ve got to be able to see, for example at that position, can you cover tight ends? Can you cover backs out of the backfield? Are you efficient playing half or quarters or playing in the middle of the field? He’s done all those things, but we want to see his skill set now.”
The Bears need a starter alongside Jackson and have signed two other safeties this offseason — returning veteran backup and special teamer DeAndre Houston-Carson and former Tennessee Titans fifth-round draft pick Dane Cruikshank.
2. Eberflus is excited about 3 new pieces for the Bears defense.
Eberflus figured his experience as a recruiter in the college ranks at Toledo and Missouri helped him when it came to making a pitch to Justin Jones.
After Jones signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Bears, the former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman said a late-night phone call from Eberflus convinced him to sign with the Bears. Eberflus, who was trying to add a three-technique defensive tackle after Larry Ogunjobi failed his physical, said his argument was simple.
“You look at what the man can do physically and how he fits into your defense, and you just talk to him about that,” Eberflus said. “He was excited when we talked about that. … I was excited for him because it’s a good fit.”
Eberflus knows defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad will be a good fit because they spent four seasons together with the Indianapolis Colts.
Eberflus said Muhammad, who signed a two-year contract, can help provide leadership as the coaches install a new defense — and a new way of operating.
“He not only knows what we’re going to do but he knows how we do it,” Eberflus said. “So the way we practice, he’s going to be the example of how we do things. … That’s going to be a really important piece for our team to be able to see that. There are other guys who are great workers who are already on the squad. And we’ll just challenge them and push them and let them know what the standards are. And then hold them to the standards.”
Eberflus called linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who signed a one-year deal after sitting out his fifth season with the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury, “an exciting piece to add.”
“Worker. Prepares. Very smart,” Eberflus said. You can see the athleticism on tape. His ability to cover in space. He can cover a lot of ground, cover tight ends, cover backs.”
3. Eberflus has another abbreviation for a principle — this one for the type of play expected on the offensive and defensive lines.
Eberflus’ HITS principle — for hustle, intensity, takeaways and smart situational play — already has been well established in his interviews.
When asked about Ryan Poles’ assertion that new Bears center Lucas Patrick is “a prick” in a good way, Eberflus also revealed he has “the M&M principle.” And Patrick’s billing seems to fit.
“It’s not another acronym, but I’m thinking about making T-shirts,” Eberflus said. “It’s about having great motor and about being mean, and that’s what you need at your lines. … Man, you’ve got to finish, and when you finish the right way at the line level and you play with that demeanor, that meanness, that’s the kind of guy we want to acquire. That’s what we’re going to expect out of our guys up front.”
4. Eberflus has reached out to 20-30 Bears alumni over the last couple of months.
Eberflus said he has texted and called former Bears players to get their takes on the organization and to invite them to practices.
He said the players were receptive to the conversations and the invitations to be a part of team activities, and Eberflus enjoyed speaking with them too.
“Why that’s important is, you know, ‘Chicago Bears,’ the tradition, iconic franchise,” Eberflus said. “To be able to visit with those guys is pretty cool. And to get their take on things in terms of the tradition, their time here and really bring those guys back into the fold.”
()
Column: No matter how the story ends, the Chicago Bulls deserve our thanks for a wild ride
The Chicago Bulls end their regular season April 10 in Minnesota before returning to the playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Most are expecting a short run based on the Bulls’ inability to beat elite teams, and then it’s on to 2023. Executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley will soon be tasked with re-signing Zach LaVine, readying for the NBA draft and making the necessary offseason additions to get the Bulls to the next level.
But as they head into the final week of a grueling 82-game schedule, it’s time to give thanks for what this Bulls team has given us during a winter in which everyone needed a little escape from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other issues that cloud our minds daily.
The struggles since the All-Star break have taken a bit of the shine off the season, but they can’t erase the moments that reminded us why we love the game.
The obvious highlights were the back-to-back buzzer-beaters by DeMar DeRozan on New Year’s Eve in Indiana and New Year’s Day in Washington, the breakout performance by rookie Ayo Dosunmu in the 128-114 comeback win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, LaVine’s return from his knee injury in Oklahoma City and DeRozan dropping 50 points on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at the United Center.
But one small moment exemplified the joy of watching the 2021-22 Bulls. It happened during the third quarter of a win over the Lakers on Dec. 20 at the UC, when Bulls guard Alex Caruso stole the ball from former teammate and mentor, Rajon Rondo.
The two wrestled for the ball on the floor like a couple of sixth graders on a playground, smiling at each other as they tangled for possession. It was a relatively meaningless play in a game that would be long forgotten by the end of the season but one that showed two competitors and friends doing whatever it takes to come out on top.
Caruso became an instant hit with Bulls fans with a style of play that resonated in a city that always has appreciated sound defense, whether it was displayed by Dick Butkus at Wrigley Field or Norm Van Lier at the old Chicago Stadium. Dosunmu also became a fan favorite for being one of our own and climbing his way up the ladder from Morgan Park to Illinois to the Bulls.
And LaVine was LaVine, dependable as ever despite an early-season thumb injury and then a lingering left knee issue, willing to cede his role as top dog during closing time to let DeRozan do his thing.
And that’s exactly what DeRozan did, time and again, making fans remember what it was like to watch the brilliance of Michael Jordan on a nightly basis. Jordan was such an exceptional athlete with so many heroic moments, we took for granted how often he would come through in the clutch. DeRozan grew on us from Day One.
Despite coming to Chicago as a 12-year veteran with four All-Star games under his belt, DeRozan’s greatness was something of a surprise. His first nine seasons were played in Toronto, where the Raptors were seldom featured on national telecasts. He was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 and watched his former team win a championship without him. He averaged more than 23 points the last two seasons with the Spurs, but no one was paying attention to sub-.500 teams.
The sign-and-trade deal with the Bulls was greeted with either a shrug or a smirk. The Bulls had ditched their rebuild to build around DeMar DeRozan?
It didn’t take long for DeRozan to prove the meaningless of insta-critics on Twitter and NBA blogs. In the fourth game of the season, the Bulls nearly blew a 20-point lead in the Raptors before DeRozan rescued them down the stretch, scoring eight of his 26 points in the final 4½ minutes of a 111-108 win that left them 4-0 for the first time since 1997-98.
“You live for those moments, honestly,” DeRozan said. “I get up for those moments. I love them, since I was a kid, just having that imagination, hitting big shots in a dark room. You kind of feed into that when 20,00 fans are out there watching.”
That was the start of a series of clutch performances that earned DeRozan the nickname “King of the Fourth.”
“He put us on his back pretty much and carried the fourth quarter out for us and got us a win, essentially,” guard Lonzo Ball said. “We have 100% trust in him. We’re very comfortable with him when he has the ball. We know he’s going to make the right play and take us to the promised land.”
Whether the Bulls will reach the promised land of the NBA Finals this season is anyone’s guess. With Ball’s playoff status still up in the air as he rehabs from January’s arthroscopic knee surgery and the Bulls’ seasonlong struggles against the top teams, few outside their locker room are counting on an extended playoff run.
Maybe this isn’t going to be the Bulls’ year. But think back to where they were a year ago and all the exquisite moments we’ve witnessed since.
Too often we judge a team by its ending, forgetting the enjoyment of watching how the journey unfolded.
So take a second before the playoffs begin and smell the roses, Bulls fans.
It has been quite a ride, no matter how it ends.
