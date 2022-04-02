Finance
How You Can Get a Low Interest VA Home Loan?
The Veterans Administration of the United States makes it easy for veterans who have served or are serving in all branches of the U.S. military to buy the homes they need with the VA home loan program. This program is a government backed lending program designed to put veterans and their families in the homes they need and want.
The Military home loan is not issued or written by the United States government, it is simply guaranteed by the government. This means that you will choose an actual lender to write it, and the government will guarantee payment to the lender should you default on your loan or fail to repay the lender for any reason.
All Military Branches Can Qualify
Veterans as well as active members of the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force are eligible to apply for a VA home loan, as are members of the Coast Guard, National Guard and Army Reserves. There are some restrictions regarding length of service that will determine your qualifications. Surviving spouses of deceased, MIA, or POW service personnel also qualify under certain circumstances.
Lower Interest Rates Than Civilian Loans
Because the government is backing up the money that is loaned to you, the VA home loan is written at substantially lower rates of interest than traditional loans written out to civilian borrowers. Additionally, because the government guarantees the lender repayment, it requires no mortgage insurance like you would need to purchase on a traditional one, which can shave hundreds off your mortgage payment each month.
Bad Credit No Problem With VA Home Loan Program
Borrowers with all credit histories can qualify for the VA home loan. The twelve month period before the application for it is filed is what the Veterans Administration looks at to determine your creditworthiness. They are looking at your debt ratio, so having numerous open accounts can be the one thing that causes you not to be approved for funding. You should have no more than 41 percent of your income expended, including your anticipated mortgage payment, to be approved for a VA home loan.
To begin your request for a VA home loan, you should complete VA form 26-1805, which is a request for an appraisal of the home you wish to purchase. This request can be filed by the home seller, the lender, or yourself. Once appraised, you can begin the application process. Many lenders will file the necessary paperwork, including the VA form 26-1805 for you, to help ease the burden of the application process.
You can find additional help to receive your VA home loan by using an online lender from appraisal through closing. Online lenders that specialize in VA home lending have the expertise to get your approved fast. Additionally, most of the paperwork required can be completed online via a secure website for your convenience.
Pre-Approved VA Mortgage Loans: How to Maximize Loan Approval Chances
There are huge benefits to getting a mortgage loan from the VA rather than from regular lenders, but the benefits increase even more when getting a pre-approved VA mortgage loan.
A pre-approved loan provides that extra degree of empowerment when negotiating the purchase of a new home. And added to the savings made by getting a government subsidized loan, it makes the whole deal extremely hard to beat.
And like all financial packages, there are certain terms and conditions that need to be met before there can be any chance of securing advanced loan approval. But it really only comes down to getting the documentation and information together and in proper order. Once that is achieved, then the likelihood is that the VA loan needed to buy that home will be yours.
The Criteria to Meet
For every loan, it is essential that the necessary criteria are met before approval can be even hoped for. When it comes to getting pre-approved VA mortgage loans, there is some special documentation that needs to be provided. This includes specific forms like proof of eligibility, all of which can be found and filled in online.
The first step is to fill out the appropriate loan application form. Usually, a loan officer will ask for just the most important information and let the applicant know later on if any further information is needed. The trick to getting advanced loan approval is to provide the important details, so make sure that aspect of the form is filled out properly.
Also necessary is to provide a copy of the Certificate of Eligibility, which confirms your qualification for a VA loan. It is easy to download a blank version of the 26-1880 form from the relevant websites (homeloans.va.gov). Other details like a retirement statement, or income details – such as W-2 forms and old pay stubs – are also required.
The Influence of the Credit Report
A credit report is very important when trying to secure a pre-approved VA mortgage loan. In fact, it is the same for all kinds of pre-approved financing deals, so there is nothing special about the condition. The reason this is necessary is that the lender is only likely to grant pre-approved credit to those who have a good credit history.
Generally, a credit score of 620 or more is an acceptable score for pre-approval, with scores that are any lower likely to see pre-approval rejected. The recent financial history of the borrower, and whether it includes bankruptcies or foreclosures, could see advanced loan approval rejected. This is usually time sensitive though, with rulings older than 2 years ignored.
The great value in having loan officers is that they can steer applicants in the right direction, vastly improving the chances of getting the VA loan that is needed.
Pre-Approval Analysis
After carefully analyzing your application, your loan officer will be able to clarify your loan entitlements. Hopefully, that means the pre-approved VA mortgage loan that is needed to buy your new home can be secured.
The process involves the officer sending two documents to the applicant. The first is a pre-approval letter and the second in confirmation of initial disclosures, which must be signed and returned.
These are useful documents to have, but are not final agreements. An advanced loan approval simply provides a limit to the amount of credit available, but no interest is charged until money is actually spent. So, it is not until the purchase of a home is signed and sealed that the VA loan comes into play.
How a 529 Account Helps Make Saving For College Easy!
Saving for your child’s higher education is one of the most important investments you can make for their future. To make saving for college easier, the Qualified Tuition Program or the 529 plan was established. The 529 plan is a federal-income-tax-free savings plan to be used exclusively for qualified educational expenses.
Research shows that a college education can lead to increased income and better job prospects. Unfortunately, the rising cost of tuition has become a budgetary issue for many families. Tuition prices have jumped so much that if you want your child to graduate from college debt-free (or close to it) you better start saving now.
The benefit of subsidizing college with a 529 account are varied. Below are a few reasons worth considering:
College is expensive. The earlier you start saving, the more time you have for your savings to work for you. Even saving small amounts will eventually gain larger dividends down the road.
Cover more than tuition. A 529 account can be used to pay for all the costs associated with higher education, including textbooks, computers and other necessary materials.
Use towards technical education. In addition to tuition at public or private colleges, the 529 savings can be used towards trade schools. These types of educational institutions are becoming very popular mainly due to the increasing costs of traditional universities.
Tax benefits. The state of California offer tax-advantaged growth as well as a way to potentially shrink your taxable estate. While contributions to California’s plan are not deductible at the state or federal level, all investment growth is free from state and federal taxes, and the earnings portion of withdrawals for qualified education expenses are income tax free. Additionally, the California 529 plans allow individuals to contribute up to $15,000 per year per account without triggering any federal gift taxes or using any of your lifetime gift tax exclusion amount. The IRS Publication 970, “Tax Benefits for Education”, explains how to calculate the taxable portion of distributions. (Please consult your tax advisor regarding potential tax benefits).
Lower student debt. A 529 savings account can help ease the burden of student loans and lower the amount that is borrowed.
Flexibility. There are two different types of 529 savings accounts. A 529 plan permits you to move money around to different accounts within the plan. Keep in mind that each plan has its own set of rules, so do your homework before making changes that could unfavorably affect your investment.
• Prepaid tuition plans – These plans allow for the pre-purchase of tuition with money to be disbursed when the student enters college. These prepaid tuition plans are usually managed by state organizations or by colleges and universities themselves. Most of the time, the funds in these types of plans cannot be used for room and board.
• Savings plans – Most of these plans invest in mutual funds, certificates of deposit and are dependent on the investment return of these assets.
With many financial institutions you can open a 529 savings account online in less than 5 minutes. To know what each state is offering and to compare and contrast plans, visit http://www.collegesavings.org or http://www.savingforcollege.com.
There are numerous advantages to investing in a 529 plan for your child’s advanced education. But, like with all savings plans, it’s best to start early while your student is a toddler to get the biggest benefit from your investment.
It’s Easier to Finance a $5,000,000 Apartment Building Than a Single Family Investment Property
Funding has dried up for residential investment property (1-4 family), but it’s plentiful for large multi family projects.
1. Funds are available for large multi family properties, but not for residential investment homes.
President Obama said during his Economic Recovery Act Speech, “there is no money available for you speculators” and he meant it. Try to get a loan for a residential (1-4 family) non-owner occupied property and see the results for yourself. There are no more stated income loans available for residential investors. If you have been in the residential investment game for a while, you already know it, if you are just starting out; you will experience this problem on your first residential investment deal. Its cash, hard money at 12% and a 65% LTV or you’re done.
The good news is that government backed funds are plentiful for larger, multi-family properties. This presents tremendous opportunities for those who know how to access the funding sources.
2. You don’t have to personally qualify for the loan the properties qualify.
Imagine that! Anyone who has ever attempted to purchase a residential investment property (1-4 family) has encountered the issue of personally qualifying. Sure the rents may cover part or the entire mortgage, but the lender only considers a percentage of that income toward your ability to pay the new mortgage. You need, tax returns, financial statements, proof of funds for down payment, etc. Not only that, but of course your FICO score becomes a big factor. Get through all of this and every time you buy another residential property your FICO score drops and you are viewed as more of a risk to the lenders. The more successful you become in this arena, the harder it gets……
With commercial financing, the properties qualify for the loan, not you. The loan is not reported to the credit bureau’s. The more successful you become, the easier it gets…..
3. Most loans on large multi family properties are fully assumable.
Ever try to assume a residential loan without having to qualify for it? Not happening, at least not since the early 80’s when FHA and VA loans went from “fully assumable” to “qualifying assumable”. It’s the same as having to secure a new purchase money mortgage, so unless the interest rate is very attractive, it’s never done. The first home I ever purchased was a little bungalow for $25,000. It was 1980, I was 20 years old and didn’t qualify for a $200 limit MasterCard, but I assumed a $23,000 VA loan, no questions asked. The same criteria hold true to this date for large multi family projects, but very few know about it.
The financing on many large multi family buildings are fully assumable. Remember, the properties qualify not the buyer. You can buy 100 + unit apartment complexes without qualifying, no verification of funds, no credit report, no tax returns, just knowledge.
4. You ARE NOT personally obligated to repay the loan.
Try getting a residential mortgage and tell the lender that you don’t want to personally guarantee the loan. Not happening! We are accustomed to all loans carrying personal guarantees. It’s incorporated into every residential mortgage, by every lender in the country. Of course they want recourse if you default, they get the property and then have the right to a default judgment for any balance that may be due after they liquidate the property. Residential loans carry “FULL RECOURSE” to the mortgagee.
Larger commercial loans are “NON RECOURSE” to the borrower. The property and its ability to generate cash flow is the lenders security, not you personally.
5. Multi Family Properties are built to CASH FLOW, single family homes are not.
Single family homes are designed, built and price for owner occupants, not for cash flow. Study the numbers on almost any single family home and you will discover that after you pay the mortgage, taxes. Insurance, utilities, maintenance, etc, you will lose money every month. Single family homes are terrible for cash flow despite what the residential guru’s on TV tell you.
Multi family properties are designed, built and priced to do one thing and one thing only, “make money”. Lenders lend based on the fact that there are sufficient funds to cover the debt obligations, not on what your credit score is, or what the house down the block sold for or what your personal income was last year, etc…..
6. Professionals manage the property- No tenants and toilets to deal with.
With residential investment property YOU generally have to manage it. The property has negative cash flow to begin with; there probably is no budget to hire a management company to run it. You go from watching the guru on TV sitting by the pool telling you how great your new lifestyle is going to be once you buy a couple of homes, to fielding leaking roof calls and clogged drain problems on Saturday nights.
With the larger properties a professional management company handles all of that for you. It’s budgeted in just like taxes and maintenance. The lenders require a professional management contract be in place at closing. They handle all the problems; they are staffed for it and deal with repairs, collecting rents, renting vacant units, etc. They send the funds to you. You never have to deal with a single tenant, yet you reap the rewards. Now you have a lifestyle.
There are many more reasons to move from residential to large multi family including dramatically increasing the property’s value by simple rent increases, etc. I encourage anyone investing in residential property to take a good look at moving up to larger properties. It’s easier than you think when you acquire the knowledge.
