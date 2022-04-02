News
Imprisoned Griner gets support from USA Basketball teammates
By DOUG FEINBERG
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson wishes that she and her USA Basketball teammates could do more to help Brittney Griner right now.
They’ve all been straddling the line of trying not to say anything that could potentially hurt the WNBA star’s case as she’s still imprisoned in Russia on drug allegations, but also wanting Griner and her family to know that they care about her.
“We’re not not talking BG the basketball player, we’re talking about BG the wife, the daughter, the sister the human being,” Wilson, the 2020 WNBA MVP, said Friday at USA Basketball training camp.
“That’s what I’m caring about. I get the silence and you don’t want to talk about it. I can’t even imagine to put myself in that situation. It’s tough,” she said.
Griner, one of many stars who play in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The 6-foot-9 Phoenix Mercury center was returning to the country after the Russian League took a break for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament. The two-time Olympic gold medalist recently had her detention extended to the middle of May.
“Hopefully everyone’s doing what they need to do to make sure she get’s home safe,” Wilson said. “That’s going to be the top priority of all of us. I know it’s tough and hard.”
Players have been keeping discussions about how to best help Griner within their community. WNBA players have been very cohesive in the past when rallying behind issues such as voter registration or the Black Lives Matters movement.
For the first few weeks following Griner’s detention, it was decided that it was clearly better for them to say less. That’s changed over the last few days as players have been more available and willing to talk.
“I can guarantee you this, this group here and women of the WNBA , we’re not going to forget about Brittney Griner,” USA Basketball coach Cheryl Reeve said. “Brittney’s not here, we’re going to do the things she would have done. She’s very philanthropic. Try to honor her in that way until the highest level of government can work this out.”
Breanna Stewart has stepped up to help The Phoenix Rescue Mission, a charity that Griner has been involved with for a long time.
“While BG is away I wanted to support her and her charitable efforts and do what I can from an off-the-court standpoint to help her and her family,” Stewart said.
Griner’s legal team has been quietly seeking her release and has declined to speak out about the case since her arrest was made public.
Of the thousands of U.S. citizens arrested and jailed in prisons abroad, a small subset are designated by the U.S. government as wrongfully detained — a category that affords their cases an extra level of government attention and places them under the auspices of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department. The U.S. government has not yet put Griner’s case in that category.
Griner is not the only American detained in Russia. Marine veteran Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020 on charges alleging that he assaulted police officers in Moscow. And Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are false. U.S. officials have publicly called for Moscow to release them.
Heat’ Lowry braced for Sunday return to Toronto, ‘It’s going to be emotional’; Spoelstra lauds Hardaway’s Hall selection
Kyle Lowry didn’t want an empty feeling. Instead, he will get his desired public embrace, even if it comes amid fatigue.
Having missed the first three games of the four-game season series against the Toronto Raptors due to family issues, the Miami Heat veteran point guard said Friday he anxiously is awaiting Sunday night’s game at Scotiabank Arena.
“I’ve tried to avoid for a long time thinking about it, but it’s right here,” Lowry said, having spent the previous nine seasons in Toronto and helping the Raptors win the 2019 NBA championship. “I’m looking forward to it, just being able to go to a place I’ve called home for so long and a place I still call home, that has a dear and special place in my heart. It’s going to be emotional.”
Lowry then paused and smiled, aware of how such returns at times can go sideways.
“I’m sure they cheer me for a while, and then if we start to win, boo me,” he said after the Heat finished practice for Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. “It’s all love and it’s just be able to be able to show the appreciation I want to and I’m sure they’ll appreciate me for what I’ve been able to do.”
The Heat’s previous visit to Toronto, a 110-106 Feb. 1 loss, came with limited attendance, due to COVID restrictions, at the facility formerly known as the Air Canada Centre.
Even if he had been available, Lowry said he would not have made his return under such circumstances.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t have played in the game,” he said. “I still want to play in front of the fans that I call friends for so long.”
As it is, the homecoming comes with a quick turnaround from Saturday night’s game against the Bulls.
“I don’t care,” Lowry, 36, said. “Honestly, I’m happy to be able to be up there, play in front of fans.”
Since the Raptors agreed to the sign-and-trade deal in August that sent Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa from the Heat, with Lowry signing a three-year, $85 million contract, both teams have thrived.
“I’m happy for those guys, because of the close-knit relationships that I have with those guys, the personal relationships that I’ve built around the organization,” Lowry said. “But also, it’s a team, a franchise that I helped kind of build back up to a point where it’s a contending team, it’s a playoff-competitive team every year. So I’m happy and I’m just proud to have been a part of it.”
Lowry then smiled when asked what Raptors coach Nick Nurse might have cooked up.
“Let me be real,” he said. “Nick’s not going to let me have a game, at all.”
Having penned a thank-you letter that was published Friday by The Players’ Tribune, Lowry said the emotions of the moment will be palpable.
“It feels like going home,” he said. “I did a lot of things for the city, the organization. The city embraced me, and the organization embraced me, and we created a lifelong bond that will always be there. It’s going to be a great day.”
Happy for Hardaway
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday he was heartened by word that former Heat guard Tim Hardaway has been elected for enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
“I’m really thrilled for him,” Spoelstra said. “It’s been a long process for him. We’ve talked about how it made so much sense for him to be a Hall of Famer.
“And everything he did for the Heat organization, everything about it has been a Hall of Fame career. It took a while, but nonetheless I know he’s really excited about it. We’re really happy for him. And we get to spend another weekend celebrating one of our family members being able to have such an uncredible honor.” . . .
Forward Caleb Martin, who has missed the past two games with a bruised right calf, practiced Friday. “We’ll just have to see how he feels,” Spoelstra said.
Hope Solo busted for drunk driving in North Carolina, cops say kids were in car
Hope Solo was arrested Friday afternoon in North Carolina and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Cops said the U.S. soccer legend was passed out behind the wheel of a parked car in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem, local Fox affiliate WGHP reported.
Solo’s two children were in the backseat of the car, according to police.
A witness called police after seeing Solo asleep at the wheel for over an hour, WGHP reported. Cops said Solo refused a sobriety test.
In addition to the DWI charge, Solo was charged with child abuse and resisting arrest. She was detained at 1:15 p.m., according to a police database.
Solo, 40, released a statement through her lawyer saying “the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest.”
“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life,” her attorney Rich Nichols said in the statement.
Solo, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and 2015 World Cup champion, and her husband, ex-NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, have 2-year-old twins together. In a 2014 incident, Solo was arrested and accused of domestic violence against her nephew. The charges were dropped in 2018 after four years of legal wrangling.
After 25 Years, Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman Bring ‘Harmony’ to New York
Barry Manilow’s longtime wordsmith, Bruce Sussman, can tell you exactly when he and the pop composer first crossed paths. “May 1, 1972,” he said recently with a certainty not to be doubted. Underlining this emphatic fact, he added, “We’re approaching our 50th anniversary in a month.”
More than 200 songs have resulted from that meeting, including 1978’s “Copacabana,” a hit so big and lasting it blossomed into a musical in 1994, running for two years in London’s West End. But for half of their half century the pair has been writing and revising a deeply personal project: Harmony, their musical biography of The Comedian Harmonists. The show world-premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in 1997, and over the years there have been various versions at Atlanta’s Alliance Theater and Los Angeles’ Ahmanson.
It’s a 25th anniversary version of the show that is finally reaching New York. If the goal was ever Broadway, they’ve radically overshot the runway, landing in the Battery at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, a production of the National Yiddish Theater Folkbiene, which staged the recent Jewish Fiddler on the Roof. Now in previews, it opens April 13 and will run until May 8.
Sussman clarified that Broadway has never really been the target, per se. “People are always talking Broadway. That’s for somebody else to figure out. Barry and I keep the blinders on. We put in 11 minutes of cuts last night. We’ve got some more going on today. Our focus is to make this show the best it can be.”
It’s a true story they tell. Three Jews and three gentiles come together, via a want-ad, in 1920s Germany and form The Comedian Harmonists, a phenomenally successful song-and-slapstick group. (“Think Manhattan Transfer meets the Marx Brothers,” advises Sussman) Act One tracks their success—millions of records, a dozen films, packed houses in prestigious concert halls around the world. Act Two finds them tragically paying the price for their ecumenical DNA.
“Harmony actually opens with the one week the group did in New York,” Sussman said. “They performed for the U.S. Naval fleet that was in the Hudson. They performed on one of the ships, and it was piped in to all the other ship. When they finished, all the ships sounded their horns, scaring everybody in Manhattan half to death. It was broadcast on NBC. Then, they did Town Hall and Carnegie Hall.”
The genesis of the project was a New York Times review of a documentary that caught Sussman’s eye. “It was a very compelling review and a beautiful photograph of six young men in white tie and tails, with their hair brilliantined,” he remembered. “The Public Theater used to have a screening room where they showed documentaries and art films, so I went down there and watched four hours of German documentary-making with subtitles. That should have put me off, but, instead, it was absolutely gobsmacking. I went straight to a payphone and called Barry and said, ‘I think I’ve found it. I think I’ve found the piece that we’ve been looking for to musicalize.’”
Despite his pop-tune turn-out, it happens Manilow always wanted to write for the theater, but success got in the way. “I always remind him how his pop career ruined that,” Sussman said.
True, Manilow affirmed. “I wanted to be an arranger like Nelson Riddle and a composer like Richard Rodgers—that’s where I was going. I did arrangements for Bette Midler, then commercials, then arranging for records and producing records. Never, never in a million years did I even consider being a performer. My big love was the Broadway musical, and that’s what I wanted to do.”
At the time of the initial Barry-and-Bruce connection, Manilow was making baby steps toward the legitimate theater. “When we met,” Sussman recalled, “he had already written a successful show called The Drunkard, which ran down at the 13th Street Playhouse for 110 years. I said, ‘Oh, I got myself a theater composer. This is what we were aiming to do—quite literally—then something called ‘Mandy’ happened. Barry went off on another path and dragged me with him.”
As a team, they song-write more like Rodgers & Hart (words first) than Rodgers & Hammerstein (music first). “When Richard Rodgers was asked which comes first, he said, ‘The contract,’ Sussman injected. If Manilow were asked that question, he said his answer would be, “The idea.”
“When I wrote the first draft of Harmony, there was no score,” Sussman said. “If I got to where I felt a song should go, I wrote a paragraph of stage direction which described the song. Maybe there was a title idea, maybe there was a phrase. I sent this enormous draft to Barry to see if he could make any sense of it, and he sent me back 17 melodies. Fourteen are still in the show.”
Sussman’s notes push the right musical buttons for Manilow. “They sing to me,” the composer said. “That’s why I like working with Bruce. They just sing to me, off the page. He writes so musically that it’s really easy. I mean, when he sends me ‘Her name was Lola UH/ She was a showgirl UH,’ you gotta be an idiot not to be able to put a melody to that. He writes as a musician would write. When I’ve worked with other lyricists, I don’t even know where the chorus begins. Where’s the verse? Is the chorus coming back? They just write and write and write, but Bruce writes music like he writes a scene. I hear it. It jumps right off of the page.”
Before beginning the show, both did an atmosphere soak in Germany. “When Bruce went to Germany, he actually saw one of those Beatlemania-like shows on The Comedian Harmonists,” Manilow noted. “I went to Germany on tour and stopped by a Tower Records store where I was shocked to see a whole wall was the catalog of The Comedian Harmonists. I didn’t really know that world of music, but in this Tower Records, they had what they call ‘the schlager parade’—the hit parade of every year, starting in the ‘20s and going to the ‘40s. The schlager parade of 1931 and the schlager parade of 1932—I bought every single CD, two shopping bags of CDs, and took them home. I studied what they were playing and how they were writing. That’s how I began, with the music. I was soaking in German music a full year before starting to write anything.”
Every incarnation of Harmony had a different director. Currently calling the shots is Warren Carlyle, a Tony-winning choreographer and an old friend. “Twenty-eight years ago, he was a chorus boy in our other show, Copacabana, at the Prince of Wales Theater in London,” Sussman said. “There was a big bolero number that ended Act One, and Warren was the lead bolero dancer. We knew his career was going to take off. He met Susan Stroman, became her assistant and then went out on his own and came to America. I’d bump into him all the time in the Broadway district and say, ‘Warren, we have to find something to work on together.’ And here it is. We finally did it. What’s great about working with Warren is there’s no getting-to-know-you. We knew each other for so long we already knew who we are, how we agree and disagree, so we hit the ground running.
“During the pandemic, Barry, Warren and I met every Tuesday and Friday. Because it looked like we were going to be out of work for a while, we decided to see what else we could come up with, try something new and bold and different, so we committed to doing a new draft. The big change was to put in Cantor Roman Cykowski and have him playing different characters as well.”
Because the Grammy committee knew that Manilow was doing a musical on The Comedian Harmonists, he was asked to present an award to Cykowski. Manilow agreed, then asked, “‘Where does he live? Israel? New York?’ They said, ‘He lives in Palm Springs.’ Turns out, he lived two blocks from my house. I was walking the dogs in front of his house all those years while I was writing songs for his character, and I didn’t know he was there. It was just too much!”
One thing all three collaborators agree on: Harmony is well placed at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, a temple of remembrance—and The Comedian Harmonists are men to remember.
