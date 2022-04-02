Finance
Insurance Coverage for the Egg /Poultry Farmer
Like any business owner, a poultry farm owner faces exposure to many commercial liability risks. Storms, floods, fires, insect and rodent damages and equipment is perhaps more real to this industry than others.
Nonetheless, the genuine threat posed to this type of farmer relates to the dreaded salmonella bacteria. Salmonella contamination can result in food poisoning. In the case of the poultry farmer, eggs can become infected and if eaten by the public cause a health threat.
Of late, there has been a salmonella scare about the eggs sold in various US states. Due to this the egg farmers have recalled more than two hundred million eggs!
Consumers have been told not to eat or cook the eggs. Instead, they have been instructed to return the eggs to the retail outlets where they bought them and receive a refund.
A Quick Summary about Salmonella
• More than a million US residents are infected with Salmonella on an annual basis. This has prompted hospitals to admit twenty-three thousand patients and is the grounds for four hundred and fifty related deaths.
• Children under the age of twelve are most prone to Salmonella food poisoning, but the infection is most dangerous for babies, seniors and those suffering from compromised immune systems.
• Most bouts of Salmonella are cured within 4 to 7 days by bed rest and drinking water and juice. Certain cases, however, are resolved only with the use of antibiotics.
Chicken, Turkey and Egg Farm Insurance
If a Salmonella outbreak hits the chicken, turkey and egg farm, there will be a significant loss of income to the owner. Moreover, lawsuits are bound to surface. All of this points to the importance of having sufficient related commercial insurance coverage.
Associated Farm Insurance protects poultry raised on the property and feed mills. In addition, it protects financial backers of big flocks of chicken and geese raised to become broilers, breeders or those grown for the production of eggs.
Coverage is usually prepared on an ‘all-risks’ form that is exclusively written for the poultry farmer. This type of insurance covers poultry mortality due to climatic or humid conditions, and so on. This can cover climate conditions in the farm or even while the poultry are being moved from one place to another in a vehicle.
Other perils to the poultry farm may include:
• Mishandling of chemicals
• Seepage from storage tanks or ponds on the property
• Harsh poultry conditions
A select group of related farm insurance plans cover contamination risks as well.
Finance
Insurance Sales Jobs – Which One is the Best?
With the plethora of insurance options out there it can be very overwhelming when trying to determine which type of insurance career might be the best for you. Of course everyone is familiar with life insurance and car insurance. Just open the Yellow Pages and you will find page after page of agents willing to sell you these popular policies.
If you are considering insurance as a career, I suggest you look at some different options. The fastest growing segment of the insurance industry is the voluntary benefits segment. As other segments of the insurance market and the economy as a whole remain steady or decline, voluntary benefits continue to grow at double digit rates.
Voluntary benefits are typically sold through employers. The employer agrees to offer voluntary benefits to their employees at no cost to the employer. Then the VB provider makes presentations to each employee to determine what insurance policies they would like buy through payroll deduction. Examples of VB products would be short – term disability, term life, limited medical, and cancer insurance.
The great thing about this form of insurance sales is that the employer doesn’t pay anything out of pocket like they do many times with group health insurance. In fact many times the company will save on their FICA taxes and their workman’s compensation costs. The cost of VB products are deducted from the employee’s paychecks before taxes are taken out. The short term disability product will often make workman’s comp claims go down. Another advantage to this approach is that employees have been found to prefer to buy their insurance through their employers. They feel the company has vetted the VB provider and trust their recommendation. Also, it simplifies their life with payroll deduction so there is no need to write an additional check every month for another bill.
The first sales position in this industry is the opener or direct sales rep. They sell the employer’s on allowing them to come in and offer their products to the employees to complement the benefits the company already offers like vacation, 401k, and major medical. The commissions for this position are very generous. Most companies tend to load up the incentives for signing up a lot of cases. As a first year rep, you will be encouraged to pursue companies with less than 100 employees. They are easier to sell and you can get a decision more quickly. I interviewed with a VB provider a few months ago and they had 1st year openers making over $160K.
The secondary sales position is the enroller position. The enroller makes the one on one sales presentation to the employee after the opener gets the go ahead to offer their VB products to the company. The enrollers can make good money (though they don’t make as much as openers) depending on the number of cases they have to work on. They are somewhat dependent on the openers to generate the cases. Some companies like Aflac will combine the opener and enroller positions so if you sign on with Aflac you would do both roles.
Aflac is the largest VB provider in the country. They are almost always hiring. The turnover can be high because it is a straight commission opportunity as most insurance sales jobs. If you get out there and generate the activity you will see the results.
Finance
What Types of Insurance Coverage for the Ice Cream Truck Business?
Ah, the wonderful sounds of summer: the joyful chirping of birds, the slap of the seashore, the laughter of children frolicking outdoors – and the chiming tunes notifying neighborhood kids of all ages that the ice cream truck has arrived.
Ironically, that happy sound of music announcing the ice cream truck brings untold sadness to some. For the mothers, fathers and siblings of those kids killed in a related accident, the sound will never be reconciled with.
Although accidents can occur and associated insurance coverage can come with financial shielding, the dangers associated with this type of mobile frozen confection store and excited children looking forward to a favorite treat need careful consideration. There are things that parents, caregivers and ice cream truck operators can do to mitigate the risks of fatalities and serious injury. These include installing more mirrors on the vehicle and a safety bar to block children from getting in the blind spot’s way, as well as other safety mechanisms.
As far as the insurance companies are concerned, any equipment installed to prevent accidents may result in some form of discount on a commercial auto premium. It can also make rates lower on an already-discounted insurance package that combines commercial auto insurance with a business owners policy.
For reading convenience, we’ve listed the various forms of coverage related to this business below.
Special Commercial Auto Insurance for the Ice Cream Truck Business
• Commercial Auto Liability Coverage
Every US state requires commercial auto liability coverage to protect businesses from bodily injury liability when an accident occurs. This coverage also protects from property damage liability when the other car is damaged or when buildings or other property is damaged.
• Collision Coverage
If the driver of an ice cream truck caused an accident resulting in damage to his or her own truck, this insurance will help with the costs of repair or the costs to replace the truck if repair work is not an option.
• Medical Payments Coverage
This insurance will help pay for medical costs if the truck driver or passenger is hurt in accident.
• Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage
Uninsured or Underinsured Motorist coverage can help pay for damages incurred to the truck by another driver if he or she is either uninsured or underinsured and cannot fit the repair or replacement bill entirely.
For further information on insurance – commercial auto or business – speak to a professional independent agency that has its customers’ interests at the forefront.
Finance
Lead Poisoning: Your Health, Your Insurance Coverage
It was not that long ago when the water crisis in Flint, Michigan took place and residents worried about the lead content. For years, home and property owners and managers, as well as mortgage companies have known about lead risks.
Recent studies about the metal exposure in many parts of the country have raised significant questions.
What is lead poisoning?
This form of toxic poisoning can happen when a perilous level of lead enters the body. Incidentally, small amounts of lead are not good for you, either, and can cause serious health concerns, particular in kids under six years of age.
Where does lead come from?
Lead problems typically originate from lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust. Older houses and buildings are problematic in regard to this. Lead can also be found in polluted air and water and soil. Those working with batteries, apartment or office building renovation may also be at risk, as are auto repair people.
How does one this form of poisoning?
All it may take to reduce low levels of lead poisoning is avoiding spots where lead is contained. Patients who suffer from a high level of lead poisoning may need to undergo a treatment called chelation. Family physicians are the best source of guidance in this matter. Of course, avoiding contact with lead sources is the best antidote in the first place.
How does one prevent lead poisoning?
Here are several everyday tips that help residents prevent exposure to lead poisoning.
• After turning on the cold water, let it run for a minute or so before using.
• Wash hands before eating, bed time, and after playing outside
• Sanitize toys regularly.
• Mop all floors on a regular basis. Wipe furnishings and clean surfaces with a damp cloth to maintain a dust-free atmosphere
• Train family members to remove shoes prior to coming inside
• Plant grass over soil patches.
• Plant grass over bare outdoor soil patches, covering sand boxes after playtime
• Eat wholesome meals three times a day.
• Avoid toys, remedies, cosmetics and hair dyes that may contain lead.
What about Property Insurance? Does it Cover Lead Poisoning?
This type of metal poisoning is a controversial topic for most insurance companies – especially when it comes to older homes, buildings and property. Generally, home and property owners must hire a special inspector to confirm that lead is not a known problem before a provider will sell related coverage.
More information about lead poisoning as it relates to property insurance can be learned from an independent insurance agency that is experienced in all areas of real estate.
Insurance Coverage for the Egg /Poultry Farmer
Insurance Sales Jobs – Which One is the Best?
Alan Ritchson, Rome Flynn, Chris Salvatore, and more Insta Snaps
Khloé Kardashian accused of having butt implants thanks to workout clip
Who was this week’s hottest RuPaul’s Drag Race roaster?￼￼
Ben Soffer, the Boy With No Job, Is an Acccidental Influencer
What Types of Insurance Coverage for the Ice Cream Truck Business?
Soucheray: Just because they call it math doesn’t make it so
Big update Regarding Pakistan Cricket Board boss Ramiz Raja four-nation tournament including India and Pakistan
Lead Poisoning: Your Health, Your Insurance Coverage
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3