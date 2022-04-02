News
Ira Winderman: For the Heat, it didn’t have to be this way
In just over a week, it will be all about a forward-thinking approach, the NBA playoffs ultimately to define the Miami Heat’s season.
And yet, as was the case a year ago, there have been defining moments along the way that (in)distinguish the road traveled and playoff seeding.
Last season, a bad April 23 loss to an Atlanta Hawks team lacking sidelined Trae Young and Clint Capela left the Heat as the No. 6 seed in the East and a first-round 4-0 sweep victim at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. Win that game in Atlanta and the Heat would have been the No. 4 seed and hosted the happy-to-be-there New York Knicks in the first round, a team the Hawks eliminated in five games.
So what might be lamented this time around after the April 10 close of the regular season?
A season featuring mostly victories again has had its moments that created pause . . . moments that leave Erik Spoelstra’s team no option but to fight to the finish of the regular season.
What shouldn’t be lost is how, through it all, the Heat fought their way to the top. With the NBA, in its humbling way, dropping moments of humility along the way
Nov. 10-11, Staples submission: It nearly was the best of Southern California dreaming.
Nearly.
Instead, a 120-117 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, when a nine-point lead with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter evaporated, then, the following night back at Staples Center, a 112-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, when an early 17-point lead was squandered.
The loss to the Lakers came with LeBron James out. The loss to the Clippers came with no Kawhi Leonard.
Dec. 19, end of the road in Detroit: An odd weeklong road trip that went from Cleveland to Philadelphia to Orlando to Detroit ended for the Heat with the Pistons snapping a 14-game losing streak with a 100-90 victory.
To be fair, the Heat played in the absences of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, with P.J. Tucker lost in the third period with a knee injury.
But, still, it was a loss that allowed the Pistons to improve to 5-24.
Jan. 2, Sacramento skid: Up seven early in the fourth quarter, the Heat fouled De’Aaron Fox in a 113-113 tie with 6.2 seconds to play, with the Heat nemesis converting both free throws to close out the scoring.
The game ended with Butler off with a driving floater, when a stronger take could at least have produced free throws.
Jan. 21, alley oops in Atlanta: Down 16 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Heat fought all the way back only to see Butler botch a perfectly thrown alley-oop pass from Adebayo that could have tied it late.
“That was the play,” Adebayo said, “We got a great look. Just short.”
Jan. 29, triple Toronto torment: The Heat had opportunities to win at the ends of the regulation, the first overtime and the second overtime, before succumbing 124-120 in triple-overtime to the visiting Raptors.
At the end of regulation, Butler was unable to get a shot off an inbounds play with 2.9 seconds remaining. At the end of the first overtime, a Butler turnover left it tied. And then, at the end of the second overtime, guard Gabe Vincent drained a 3-point heave only to have the basket nullified by a timeout from coach Heat coach Erik Spoelstra with 1.7 seconds remaining.
March 2, Milwaukee meltdown: Up 14 with 7:12 to play, and then ahead by four with 44.7 seconds left, the Heat melted at the finish in a staggering a 120-119 loss at Fiserv Forum that prevented clinching the head-to-head tiebreaker, in a season series that instead ended at 2-2.
With 13.5 seconds to play, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton converted a transition 3-pointer after a Herro turnover, to pull the Bucks within 119-118. Then, with 9.9 seconds to play, the Heat twice were unable to inbound from midcourt up one, leading to a jump ball that Giannis Antetokounmpo won from Butler. Off that play, the Bucks’ Jrue Holiday scored a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left to close out the scoring.
March 21, Philadelphia skid row: Another defeat that cost the Heat an opportunity to clinch a head-to-head season-series tiebreaker, this one also closing 2-2, with a 113-106 loss to an opponent lacking Joel Embiid and James Harden.
The Heat led with 7:06 to play, but still could not close it out.
From there, the Heat would lose their next three, including home losses to a Golden State Warriors team minus Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and the Knicks playing in the absence of Julius Randle.
All of that said, the No. 1 seed still is there for the taking. But like a year ago, ones that got away likely will take the Heat’s seeding race down to closing night.
NUNN SENSE: Whether it was COVID at the end of his first NBA season, losing his starting position in the playoffs at the end of his second, or having his qualifying offer pulled last summer, endings have never been easy for former Heat guard Kendrick Nunn. Neither has his start with the Lakers, a start that never came, with Nunn now winding up missing his entire first season in Los Angeles due to a bone bruise in his knee, after multiple setbacks. Signed with the Lakers’ maximum exception money last summer, Nunn stood fifth on the team’s payroll, now left to decide on his $5.3 million player option for next season. “I think there have been some improvements,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, “but not enough to see him back in practice.” The last appearance by Nunn was May 29, when he scored 18 points off the bench for the Heat in Game 4 of the Heat’s opening-round playoff sweep last year at the hands of the Bucks.
LASTING IMPRESSION: It was one thing to walk out of TD Garden with a victory over the surging Boston Celtics. It was even more impressive what the Heat left their wake from Wednesday night’s 106-98 decision. “Our guys probably haven’t faced anything like that in a while,” forward Al Horford said of the force offered by the Heat. “Now we’ve seen it. We know what it’s like. Usually, we’re the team that’s enforcing.” Or, as Celtics coach Ime Udoka said, “This was a good test playoff-wise. This is what it’s going to be like coming up in a few weeks here.”
AS GOOD AS IT GETS: At 38, former Heat forward Andre Iguodala makes little pretense about where he stands in his career, back for the Golden State Warriors this past week after missing seven weeks due to back issue. “But I think I said this before,” Iguodala said, “the games have been dumbed down so much that a lower percentage of me is still, I guess, pretty good in today’s game.” Especially, he said, amid the Warriors’ recent defensive slide. “We don’t get mad anymore when someone scores on us,” said the veteran forward who left the Heat last summer in free agency.
LEARNING CURVE: Yes, Heat 2020 first-round pick Precious Achiuwa still can be erratic with his play. But the key, Toronto coach Nick Nurse said, is Achiuwa is becoming less erratic as he moves through his first season with the Raptors. “I think that’s all directly related to confidence, which is showing in quicker decision-making,” Nurse said of the big man obtained from the Heat in the August sign-and-trade transaction for Kyle Lowry. “I think we all go back and think about [times] he’d get it and we were never really sure what he was going to do.” Nurse added, “He’s building a level of confidence that he could be an impactful player on this team.”
HOOPS AS LIFE: So what did Jim Larrañaga do a day after his Hurricanes were eliminated in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament by Kansas in Chicago? Take in Heat-Kings at FTX Arena. “What an absolute basketball junkie. I love him,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I absolutely love him, not to go on vacation, not to think about anything else, go on a recruiting trip, but to enjoy a basketball game. That’s a guy I can relate to. I like Coach L. I wish I could spend more time with him.”
11. Times the Heat have made the playoffs in Erik Spoelstra’s 14 seasons as coach. The berth clinched this past week also makes it the 21st time the team has made the postseason in Pat Riley’s 27 years of franchise stewardship.
How Wanda Sykes proved she’s a class act after Will Smith’s slap
Bob Raissman: Inside Carlos Beltran’s YES debut with Yankees still sore about Astros cheating
This isn’t exactly Bronx Zoo material, but it will do.
Since January, Yankees brass knew their TV outlet, the Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network, was hiring Carlos Beltran as one of its new analysts. Standard operating procedure includes a network getting the blessing of team brass before it signs a new voice.
Previously Beltran, who played for seven teams including the Mets, Astros and Yankees (he also worked in the Bombers front office), was also named in a report filed by commissioner Rob Manfred as mastermind of the Astros 2017 cheating scandal. Yet when YES suits stated their intentions to hire Beltran, Brian Cashman, the veteran GM, gave his blessing. It was Beltran who was reluctant about taking the gig, which will have him appearing in 36 telecasts. When he was told TV could be a bridge back to baseball, he decided to take the job.
Beltran has already participated in a 45-minute “rehearsal” game with YES play-by-play voice Michael Kay. A well-embedded mole said Beltran deserved a solid “B” for his initial effort. “He said some very interesting things,” the insider said. Everything seemed copacetic. Then Thursday came, with Cashman telling The Athletic he was tired of his organization being hammered for not making a World Series appearance since 2009.
Cashman blamed the Astros sign-stealing scandal for the Yankees losing the 2017 ALCS in seven games and not making it into the Fall Classic.
“The only thing that stopped us was so illegal and horrific,” Cashman said, “so I get offended when I start hearing we haven’t been to the World Series since ‘09…The only thing that derailed us was a cheating circumstance that threw us off.”
Yet, unless he had a change of heart, this didn’t stop Cashman from signing off on Beltran. While Cashman has bigger fish to fry, it’s reasonable to wonder how much attention he will be paying to Beltran’s booth stylings, including his take on the 2017 sign-stealing caper. It’s ironic — funny too — that Beltran, a symbol of something “so illegal and horrific,” will be prominently featured in the aggrieved organization’s broadcast booth.
Cashman won’t have to wait long to figure out where Beltran is coming from.
Monday might as well be named “Carlos Beltran Day,” only on YES. At noon, YES will air an hour-long special edition of Center Stage featuring Beltran and Kay. That will lead right into a Yankees-Phillies spring training tilt with Beltran in the analyst role. Monday evening, the Beltran Center Stage will air again on YES.
No doubt Beltran will use the YES airtime to answer questions about his role in the cheating scandal. (We believe his bitterness and anger over how he was scapegoated has not totally subsided.) And once the season starts, we wonder how Cashman will react to whatever Beltran has to say. Like if the Aaron Judge contract issue lingers. Or first/second-guessing Aaron Boone’s moves.
The YES booth gives Beltran the opportunity, despite Cashman harping on 2017, to become a fan favorite, a sympathetic figure. Beltran’s mere presence will bring a double dose of controversy to the proceedings.
At least that’s the signal we’re getting.
GET ME GUS!
Monday night it’s down to three — Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery.
Those voices will call the men’s basketball championship on TBS.
As usual it’s taken a small army of yakkers to reach the final game. All came to the microphones with good intentions. Some got suspect results. Yet among all these voices there was not a Gus Johnson to be found. No out-of-the-blue contender to challenge the man who thrilled the Free World, often catching tournament lightning in a microphone.
Read this as a not-so-subtle hint of our belief Fox’s Gus Johnson belongs on the CBS/Turner roster of Final Four preachers.
In a time where there’s little to no network exclusivity, there should be a spot for Johnson. On the current roster, Nantz has the big event voice that is synonymous with the tournament. Johnson has the same type of gravitas. He also takes a back seat to no one when it comes to vocally building the drama inside the quick developing storyline of a game.
And when Johnson decides to go nuts, it’s timed properly. He’s not calling a first half three-pointer as if it was a regulation ending buzzer-beater. Those mortgage company commercials Johnson does that air during the tournament are not enough.
No one is saying Johnson should be penciled in as the lead voice. But next season he needs to be there. Bring Johnson back to March Madness.
ONLY ON YES…AND TBS, APPLE, AMAZON, ESPN AND FOX
In the years when the Yankees, Mets and other MLB teams transitioned from “free” TV to cable, baseball was still the national pastime, a popular sport worth paying for.
Now that has changed. Most baseball talk and analysis is about how to fix it.
So as the Yankees take 21 Friday night games from WPIX-TV, selling them to the Amazon streaming service, there are some questions:
1) When the masses realize the change, that’s when the chaos begins. Will they make the effort to access Amazon Prime, especially if they are already souring on baseball?
2) Will fans even know where to find a Yankee game this season?
The catchphrase “Only on YES” could become obsolete.
For this season, on any given night or day, the Bombers could appear on YES, Amazon, Apple TV+, Peacock, ESPN, FS1, Fox (Ch. 5), TBS (new Tuesday night game of the week) and MLBN. Figuring out where the game is airing could require the kind of heavy lifting that fans, already frustrated by MLB’s shenanigans, can do without.
Yet for cats like Hal Steinbrenner, it’s just another way to put more money in their pockets.
OUR ONLY HOPE
It has become clear the only mouth who can slow down WFAN Gasbag Craig Carton’s stream-of-consciousness view of the world is his “partner” Evan Roberts.
Just wondering if Roberts will be able to sustain this reverse momentum?
Hopefully he can. His stuff has a humorous quality. Like when Roberts told Carton: “I can’t push back on every dumb thing he [Carton] comes up with.”
Keep trying, please!
AROUND THE DIAL
In case anyone wonders what the genesis of this Yankees-Amazon deal is, it may help to know that Amazon already owns 15% of the Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network. The Yankees own 26% of YES. … All we can say is FAN’s Brandon (Tiki &) Tierney spending time talking about the jerseys he owns, specifying his Knicks “shoot-around” shirts, is scintillating radio. … Much credit to all the radio Gasbags who tried making hours of talk about the NFL’s new overtime rule interesting. Do you believe in coasting?
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: LOS ANGELES DODGERS
For a great display of compassion. The club re-signed Andrew Toles, a former player who hasn’t played since 2018 and has been homeless, to a contract that allows him access to mental health services and health insurance. Toles is determined to bounce back in the game of life. The Dodgers are giving him a big assist.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: LEON ROSE
For continuing to boycott the media. His team staggers down the stretch eliminated from the playoffs. His “star,” Julius Randle, denies Craig Carton’s “unconfirmed rumor” that he wants out of the Drecka. Yet the Knicks prez still stays mum, hanging coach Tom Thibodeau out to dry as the team’s mouthpiece.
DOUBLE TALK
What Kyrie Irving said: “It’s more accountability on our end to finish out regulation with more resolve.”
What Kyrie Irving meant to say: “We can’t close out a game.”
As Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears open their offseason program, 4 things we learned about his approach
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus will welcome players to Halas Hall next week as the offseason workout program for teams with new coaches begins.
He talked this week at the NFL’s annual meetings about his preparations for the program and his views on some of the players he’ll be greeting. Here are four things we learned.
1. Eberflus talked with safety Eddie Jackson about giving him ‘a fresh slate.’
Over his first three seasons with the Bears, Jackson had 10 interceptions, 26 passes defended and five return touchdowns. He was named an All-Pro in 2018. But his ball production has dwindled over the last two years since signing a four-year, $58.4 million contract in 2020.
While penalties have wiped out some of his plays, he hasn’t had an interception since 2019 and had just two passes defended in 2021. He also had 76 tackles and four tackles for a loss in 14 games.
From watching film of Jackson, Eberflus recognized good instincts, his past takeaways and an ability to blitz.
But he wants Jackson to come in and show the new coaching staff what he can do.
“This is really for everybody — show us your skill set, show us what you can do, and then we’ll fit you into the pieces we need to fit you into,” Eberflus said. “Sure, you’ve got to run basic plays, but we’ve got to be able to see, for example at that position, can you cover tight ends? Can you cover backs out of the backfield? Are you efficient playing half or quarters or playing in the middle of the field? He’s done all those things, but we want to see his skill set now.”
The Bears need a starter alongside Jackson and have signed two other safeties this offseason — returning veteran backup and special teamer DeAndre Houston-Carson and former Tennessee Titans fifth-round draft pick Dane Cruikshank.
2. Eberflus is excited about 3 new pieces for the Bears defense.
Eberflus figured his experience as a recruiter in the college ranks at Toledo and Missouri helped him when it came to making a pitch to Justin Jones.
After Jones signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Bears, the former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman said a late-night phone call from Eberflus convinced him to sign with the Bears. Eberflus, who was trying to add a three-technique defensive tackle after Larry Ogunjobi failed his physical, said his argument was simple.
“You look at what the man can do physically and how he fits into your defense, and you just talk to him about that,” Eberflus said. “He was excited when we talked about that. … I was excited for him because it’s a good fit.”
Eberflus knows defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad will be a good fit because they spent four seasons together with the Indianapolis Colts.
Eberflus said Muhammad, who signed a two-year contract, can help provide leadership as the coaches install a new defense — and a new way of operating.
“He not only knows what we’re going to do but he knows how we do it,” Eberflus said. “So the way we practice, he’s going to be the example of how we do things. … That’s going to be a really important piece for our team to be able to see that. There are other guys who are great workers who are already on the squad. And we’ll just challenge them and push them and let them know what the standards are. And then hold them to the standards.”
Eberflus called linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who signed a one-year deal after sitting out his fifth season with the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury, “an exciting piece to add.”
“Worker. Prepares. Very smart,” Eberflus said. You can see the athleticism on tape. His ability to cover in space. He can cover a lot of ground, cover tight ends, cover backs.”
3. Eberflus has another abbreviation for a principle — this one for the type of play expected on the offensive and defensive lines.
Eberflus’ HITS principle — for hustle, intensity, takeaways and smart situational play — already has been well established in his interviews.
When asked about Ryan Poles’ assertion that new Bears center Lucas Patrick is “a prick” in a good way, Eberflus also revealed he has “the M&M principle.” And Patrick’s billing seems to fit.
“It’s not another acronym, but I’m thinking about making T-shirts,” Eberflus said. “It’s about having great motor and about being mean, and that’s what you need at your lines. … Man, you’ve got to finish, and when you finish the right way at the line level and you play with that demeanor, that meanness, that’s the kind of guy we want to acquire. That’s what we’re going to expect out of our guys up front.”
4. Eberflus has reached out to 20-30 Bears alumni over the last couple of months.
Eberflus said he has texted and called former Bears players to get their takes on the organization and to invite them to practices.
He said the players were receptive to the conversations and the invitations to be a part of team activities, and Eberflus enjoyed speaking with them too.
“Why that’s important is, you know, ‘Chicago Bears,’ the tradition, iconic franchise,” Eberflus said. “To be able to visit with those guys is pretty cool. And to get their take on things in terms of the tradition, their time here and really bring those guys back into the fold.”
