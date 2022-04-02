News
John Shipley: Team of destiny? South Carolina looks the part
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is something of a fatalist. Whatever is going to happen, she said in the runup to Friday’s NCAA women’s basketball semifinals at Target Center, already has been written.
The subject came up when a reporter on Thursday asked her about the Gamecocks’ loss to Stanford in their Final Four opener last spring.
“Our paths are divinely ordered,” she told reporters on Thursday, “so we’ve got to take the good and the bad and the disappointments just like we take the celebratory experiences.”
This seems to have trickled down to her team. After advancing to the national title game with a 72-59 victory over Louisville in Friday’s early game, Gamecocks center Aliyah Boston echoed her coach.
“That’s just a reminder to not go into the game with any kind of nerves because it’s already written,” she said.
Boston had something to do with it, too – the consensus national player of the year finished with game-highs of 23 points and 18 rebounds – but there might be something to the preordination angle because the Gamecocks were cool, calm and collected in their biggest game of the season, playing with the aplomb of a team that already knew what was going to happen.
Louisville, on the other hand, needed some time to get its bearings. Playing in their fourth Final Four since 2009, and aiming for their third appearance in the national title game, the Cardinals started with air balls and blocked shots, quickly falling behind 11-2.
It appeared the Gamecocks had a chance to put Louisville away early, but the Cardinals used a 12-0 run to take a 22-19 lead with 6:18 left in the first half and it was quickly a game. And then it quickly wasn’t. South Carolina answered without so much as a timeout.
“Sometimes when the lights come on, it just takes you a little bit longer to just kind of get your equilibrium,” Staley said, “and once they did, they ended up roaring back.”
But the Gamecocks (34-2) answered with a 10-2 run punctuated by Saniya Rivers’ steal and layup and never trailed again.
“I could have called a timeout,” Staley said, “… But when you know why it’s happening and you’ve got an experienced team like we have, we just let the game settle in and corrected it on the fly.”
That’s confidence, in your team or the fates – probably both. This is South Carolina’s third Final Four appearance since 2017, and they won it all that season. This year, the Gamecocks have been ranked No. 1 wire to wire and are one of three No. 1 seeds playing this weekend in Minneapolis.
It wasn’t as if Louisville (29-5) played poorly. Emily Engstler finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals, and Kianna Smith kept the game close with eight first-quarter points when the rest of her teammates were struggling to find the rim. Maybe it would have been a different game had some of the Cardinals’ early shots fallen, but most didn’t even hit the rim.
“I always say if we’re going to lose a game, I want it to be because we just missed shots,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “We had some great looks. We had some that went in and out at crunch time.”
True, but South Carolina made Louisville work for just about every shot it took. The Gamecocks, on the other hand, got open on the perimeter for six 3-pointers and were able to go low to Boston when they absolutely needed a bucket.
At last year’s Final Four, South Carolina lost to eventual champion Stanford, 66-65, in the semifinals. But Staley swore this week she only thinks of that game when she’s asked about it.
“It is there as part of your journey,” she said this week. “So good, bad, or indifferent, it’s a part of who we are. Like it was supposed to happen.”
The Gamecocks played Friday as if they were supposed to win.
News
Car flips onto MetroLink tracks after rolling down embankment
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A car ended up rolling down an embankment and onto the MetroLink tracks in north St. Louis County Friday night.
At about 9:15 p.m., Pagedale police responded to a call for a vehicle that went off a viaduct in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road.
The vehicle crossed lanes on the road, struck a light pole, went down an embankment, and then flipped over onto the MetroLink tracks. Police did not say whether anyone was injured.
MetroLink said that due to this incident, trains are not able to operate between the UMSL South Station and the Delmar Loop Station. Customers are being transported by bus shuttles between the UMSL South, Rock Road, Wellston, and Delmar Loop Stations until further notice.
News
Final Four: UConn edges Stanford from the line
On the one hand, Connecticut did everything it could to throw away their national semifinal game against Stanford late. On the other, the Huskies did what they had to from the free throw line.
Second seed UConn made 12 of 14 free throws in the final 2 minutes, 51 seconds to hold off defending champion Stanford, 63-58, in front of a sellout crowd of 18,268 at Target Center to advance to the national championship game against top-ranked South Carolina.
The Huskies (30-5) and Gamecocks (34-2) at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
“We didn’t exactly play our A game on the offensive end, but the things we needed to do when we needed to do them, we came up big,” Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said.
Clinging to leads between eight and two points, the Huskies turned the ball over eight times down the stretch, including three unforced errors in the final two minutes, but were clutch from the line, and Aaliyah Edwards sealed it by making the first of two chances with 4.2 seconds remaining.
Cameron Brink scored on a layin with 18.4 seconds left to pull the Cardinal (32-4) within 60-58, but Christyn Williams hit two free throws with 11 seconds left and Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel missed a 3-point attempt at the other end to set up Edwards’ final chances from the line.
“Points are hard to come by in this tournament, and today was no different,” Auriemma said.
Paige Bueckers scored a team-high 14 points and five assists, and made a big steal and layup to put the Huskies up 49-41 with 5:39 remaining. But she hurt her right leg soon after and spent the next few minutes on the bench. She returned late and was on the floor when the game ended.
“I knew it was going to be a very competitive, kind of sluggish game,” Bueckers said. “Both teams were trying to win a national championshop and were going to lay it on the line.”
Playing in their 22nd Final Four, the Huskies are trying to win their 12th NCAA championship.
Williams finished with 10 points and Edwards had nine points and eight rebounds.
Haley Jones finished with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford.
News
The 132 hidden pics in Russ Faria’s wrongful conviction
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — People watching the national Pam Hupp TV show are searching for our groundbreaking FOX 2 reports that started it all.
One of the latest episode bombshells remains, to this day, is part of an active criminal investigation.
It involves 132 crime scene photos hidden for years by police and prosecutors. Law enforcement hid the evidence because it didn’t fit their case against the wrong suspect.
In 2013, Russ Faria was wrongfully convicted of killing his wife Betsy Faria partly based on the claim that Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies at the time found a blood trail in the kitchen. The detectives said the blood trail led to a towel drawer, which only Faria would know about. They said they also found evidence of blood cleanup.
Former Lincoln County Detective Mike Merkel testified in Faria’s first trial that officers took pictures to prove it but that nothing developed because the police camera was broken. Defense attorney Joel Schwartz found out otherwise.
Schwartz said, “The detective who testified to this committed perjury and is in fact a liar because they all did develop and none of them showed what he testified to.”
Just before Faria’s second trial, Schwartz finally obtained the photos. They showed no blood trail. Schwartz added, “I have tried to this day to figure out who in that office specifically sent them to me and I have been unsuccessful.”
FOX 2 was in the courtroom for the dramatic moment when Schwartz revealed that he had the evidence police and prosecutors were hiding. Detective Merkel, for the second time on the stand, said the photos did not exist. Schwartz then handed the detective all 132 of them.
Schwartz explained, “He obviously didn’t know I had them, and as I got up to cross-examine him and handed him 132 photographs, (former Lincoln County Prosecutor) Leah Askey asked me, ‘Where did you get those?’”
A judge exonerated Faria after the 2015 trial and criticized law enforcement for ignoring Pam Hupp, yet investigators back then still would not investigate Hupp. She murdered a man with disabilities the next year (in 2016).
A new Lincoln County Prosecutor has charged Pam Hupp with Betsy Faria’s 2011 murder and is actively investigating law enforcement corruption.
“My office continues its efforts to investigate allegations of wrongdoing pertaining to the mishandling of the investigation and prosecution of Russell Faria,” Mike Wood said in a statement. “Gross negligence, as well as unethical and criminal behavior, erodes public confidence in our criminal justice system. And I believe it is our duty to hold those who betray the trust of the community, accountable.”
Former prosecutor Askey answered my request for an interview saying she would talk if we agreed to recant our decade of reporting about Pam Hupp. She wasn’t specific about what she meant, so I followed up with specific questions about the withheld evidence photos. She did not answer.
Former Lincoln County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Merkel hasn’t answered my calls to his cell phone.
John Shipley: Team of destiny? South Carolina looks the part
Car flips onto MetroLink tracks after rolling down embankment
Final Four: UConn edges Stanford from the line
New Loan Limits Set For FHA Mortgages and FHA Refinance Loans
Does it Affect Your Scoring Getting a Mortgage Loan Modification?
The 132 hidden pics in Russ Faria’s wrongful conviction
Man in wheelchair struck, killed by car in Ferguson
Default Credit Card Interest Rates to Increase Across US By Mid-May 2009
Red Lake man pleads guilty to fatally shooting tribal police officer last summer
Two more Minnesota poultry flocks infected with avian influenza, state says
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3