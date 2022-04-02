News
Just like old times for McKenzie Milton in return to UCF for Pro Day
As McKenzie Milton lofted a pass into the waiting arms of Greg McCrae for a moment, it seemed as if nothing had changed. It was like it was on those Saturday afternoons in 2018 when UCF was rolling to a 25-game winning streak.
Other familiar faces like Nate Evans, Adrian Killins and Cole Schneider were back celebrating alongside their former teammates. But instead of being in a packed Bounce House, they were in Nicholson Fieldhouse, reunited for Friday’s Pro Day.
“It was a lot of fun to see these guys go and do everything,” said Milton. “As time goes by, I realize how good our teams were in 2017 and 2018. We had a special group with a lot of NFL talent, and in my opinion, some of the best teams to ever play college football.”
When Milton arrived on campus as a fresh-faced high school prospect in 2016, he couldn’t have possibly imagined the twists and turns to come.
There were back-to-back American Athletic Conference titles and consecutive New Year’s Six appearances in 2017-18 and a devastating knee injury that almost cost him his right leg. He underwent multiple surgeries and almost two years of painful rehabilitation before stepping back on the field on Sept. 5 after transferring to Florida State.
While his spirit may have been tested, it never broke.
Milton hopes it all will pay off with a chance to play at the next level. He’s optimistic after showcasing his talent to NFL personnel twice this week: once at FSU’s Pro Day on Tuesday and again Friday.
“This is a good culmination of six years of work,” he said of his performance Friday. I’ve shown what I wanted to offer in terms of mobility and throwing the ball. We’ll see what happens. Hopefully, I will get a call.”
Milton’s performance has earned the admiration of his former teammates.
“I’m just mesmerized by him and he’s most definitely the G.O.A.T. [Greatest of All Time] in my book,” said UCF defensive lineman Kalia Davis.
A possible NFL career aside, it’s been quite the year for Milton.
Last July, he became a vocal proponent of legislation that allowed college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, joining former Miami quarterback D’Eriq King in cofounding Dreamfield, a NIL-based company out of Orlando. He also formed his own company, 10Ohana, which sells his clothing line and offers personal appearances.
He stepped back on the football field last fall for the first time since his Nov. 23, 2018, injury and almost led Florida State to a come-from-behind win over Notre Dame in Tallahassee. He finished with 775 yards and 3 touchdowns in six appearances for the Seminoles.
Milton got engaged to his girlfriend, Jany Arbos, in January and the couple is expecting its first child later this year.
“It has been a whirlwind,” said Milton. “We’ve got a lot going on, but many great things happened in my life. There are just many blessings in my life that I wouldn’t be in this situation if I didn’t get hurt.”
While football will always play a massive role in his life, being a father is one he’s looking forward to embracing.
“That’s the most important thing that I’ll ever do,” he said. “My dad has always been my role model, and that’s someone I’ve tried to emulate, so just the fact that I get to go into those shoes here in a few months, it’s super exciting for me.”
As Milton walked off the field, he wrapped his arm around his fiancé and the couple slowly made their way home.
It was the end of another chapter, but not the end of his story.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
Gophers women’s basketball roster down to three
Lindsay Whalen is down to three players on the Gophers women’s basketball roster.
Point guard Alexia Smith became the latest Minnesota player to enter the transfer portal on Friday, joining Jasmine Powell, Sara Scalia, Kadi Sissoko, Caroline Strande and Erin Hedman.
Smith, a sophomore, was a five-star recruit out of suburban Detroit but 3.4 points and 1.6 assists this season behind Powell, who quit the team on Jan. 28, and Scalia.
“After long consideration and prayers with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and use my remaining eligibility at another school,” Smith wrote on Instagram Friday.
The Gophers players remaining are Rose Michaeux, a freshman post, freshman wing Maggie Czinano and sophomore point guard Katie Borowicz. Borowicz missed the entire season after surgery to repair a back injury, and Czinano was limited to only nine games by an ankle injury and two illnesses.
Between them, they averaged 4.8 points a game last season, 4.7 of them by Michaeux.
Whalen will be announced as a selection for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during a ceremony in New Orleans on Saturday for her playing career. She was an All-American at Minnesota, where she led the 2004 team to the Final Four, and four-time WNBA champion with the Lynx.
Minnesota finished 15-18 overall this season after going 1-1 in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament and finished the Big Ten season with a 7-11 record. The Gophers graduated three starters – Gadiva Hubbard, Deja Winters and Laura Bagwell Katalinich – then lost their two best players to the portal, Scalia and Sissoko.
A 5-foot-10 off-guard who played the point after Powell quit, Scalia led the Gophers in scoring this season, averaging 18 points, and added 4.3 rebounds a game. At season’s end, she ranked third nationally in 3-pointers made with 111, and 23rd in 3-point shooting percentage (41.2).
She entered the portal on Thursday.
Sissoko, a long, athletic power forward who had transferred to the U from Syracuse, announced on Instagram her intention to enter the portal on March 22. She averager 10.8 points and a team-high 5.7 rebounds as a junior this season.
Whalen’s incoming freshman class was ranked No. 10 nationally by ESPN and features the No. 28 overall prospect in Wayzata point guard Maura Braun. She will be joined by Hopkins guard Amaya Battle, 6-1 forward Mallory Heyer of Chaska and Eden Prairie forward Niamya Holloway.
On Thursday, there were nearly 850 women’s basketball players in the transfer portal, which will give Whalen some options to fill out her roster, and perhaps improve it.
“It’s been an honor playing here for 2 years and having the chance to create bonds and memories that will last forever,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “I would like to thank my teammates, coaches for all they’ve done for me.”
Will Smith resigns from Academy over Chris Rock Oscars slap
TAMPA (WFLA) – Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences after slapping Chris Rock during Sunday’s Oscars telecast, according to Variety.
“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.” Smith said in a statement obtained by Variety.
Smith in his statement also acknowledged that his actions overshadowed other winners at the 94th Academy Awards.
“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film,” he stated, concluding with “change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences had met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct. Smith faced possible suspensions or a possible expulsion.
The academy said in a statement that “Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television.”
On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock, the academy and to viewers, saying “I was out of line and I was wrong.”
Rock publicly addressed the incident for the first time, but only briefly, at the beginning of a standup show Wednesday night in Boston, where he was greeted by a thunderous standing ovation. He said “I’m still kind of processing what happened.”
Smith shocked the theater crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage after Rock joked: “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”
Pinkett Smith, who suffers from the hair loss condition alopecia, had a closely shaved head similar to that of Demi Moore in the original movie.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Ricketts family won’t own controlling stake in Chelsea FC or shortchange Cubs if bid for English soccer club succeeds, spokesman says
Despite being the face of their investment group, the Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, will not have a controlling stake in Chelsea FC if their bid for the English soccer giant succeeds, a spokesman said Friday.
The spokesman, Dennis Culloton, would not identify the person who would own the leading share.
“That’s still shaping up and if they’re successful, I’m sure there will be more to be shared on that,” he said.
Culloton also said the family will not shortchange the Cubs if it lands Chelsea, a London-based Premiere League team with a massive payroll that has frequently operated at a loss. The family views the teams as separate enterprises, and despite the worries of some Cubs fans, financial decisions made for one won’t affect the other, he said.
“The Chicago Cubs are a closed loop,” he said. “All the revenue that is generated goes back into the team, in some fashion. So there’s no revenues from the Chicago Cubs being used for soccer or any other sports investment.”
The Ricketts family’s bid, in which they’ve been joined by Chicago hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin and other wealthy investors, has been met with dismay by many Chelsea supporters. They started an online campaign pointing out Islamophobic remarks made in leaked emails by patriarch Joe Ricketts and the family’s ties to former President Donald Trump.
Tom Ricketts, who has denounced his father’s comments, has met with Chelsea supporters in an attempt to win their support. Some stories out of England suggest the family, which has made it to a shortlist of four bidders, is the preferred option of the New York-based bank running the sale.
The reaction to the Ricketts family’s pursuit of Chelsea has also been met with suspicion closer to home. Some Cubs fans, after watching the team slash its payroll and trade away superstars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez last year, fear the club will come second if the family’s investment group takes over Chelsea.
“The Rickettses will definitely lose focus on the Cubs because they will want to play with their shiny new toy,” said season ticket holder Al Maag, 72. “(The Cubs) need talent — star talent. It won’t be accomplished spending time or resources overseas.”
Similar concerns arose 12 years ago when John Henry, owner of the Boston Red Sox, bought Liverpool, a storied English soccer club. Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy wrote about Sox fans’ concern that Henry might cheap out on their beloved team.
“The Sox have a PR problem when they fail to keep (star catcher) Victor Martinez a month after John Henry opens the vault to buy the Liverpool soccer team,” he wrote. “Ownership can’t afford to have Red Sox Nation worrying that Henry is more concerned with Manchester United than the Yankees.”
As it turned out, both teams thrived after the purchase. The Red Sox have won four division titles and two World Series championships, all while keeping one of the highest payrolls in the game. Liverpool, meanwhile, won its first Premier League title since 1990 and three years ago lifted the Champions League trophy, the highest honor in European club soccer.
Matt Collins, managing editor of the Red Sox blog Over the Monster, said fans now have few problems with Henry’s pan-sports ownership, even as he has added the Pittsburgh Penguins to his stable and is reportedly on the hunt for an NBA team.
“Anytime people are mad about something the (Red Sox do), maybe not signing a certain player, there will be people saying, ‘Oh, they care more about the soccer team or the other teams they’re trying to buy,’ but I think it’s a minority,” he said. “I don’t think it’s really a big deal unless people are looking for something to complain about.”
But Chelsea promises to be a different situation. The club has spent extravagantly and frequently lost money over the 19 years in which Roman Abramovich, the Russian tycoon being forced to relinquish his ownership because of his alleged ties to Vladimir Putin, has been in charge.
It has also racked up five Premier League titles, five F.A. Cups and two Champions League trophies. Despite that record, Stefan Szymanski, a University of Michigan sport management professor and co-author of the book “Soccernomics,” said the club hasn’t built the deep worldwide following enjoyed by rivals such as Liverpool and Manchester United.
That means enduring success will likely depend on continued free spending, he said.
“They’ve been pretty consistent loss-makers for a very long time,” he said. “They just don’t have the infrastructure. To maintain this level of performance, you have to spend a lot of money.”
That’s why some worry the Cubs could come second in a Ricketts sports empire. Rich Johnson, who writes for the blog CubbiesCrib, recently wrote a post warning that the family could tighten the purse strings if Chelsea’s finances get messy.
“If Ricketts has a team that’s losing money hand over fist, I think that will at least make him gun shy about spending on the Cubs,” he said in an interview.
Culloton retorted that there are many examples of people who own successful teams in multiple sports, including Stan Kroenke, owner of Chelsea rival Arsenal, the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche and the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Kroenke’s soccer commitments didn’t stop him from giving Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald one of the richest contracts in the NFL, Culloton said, and the Ricketts family likewise plans to run their interests separately.
“(Cubs executive) Jed Hoyer … is not going to be transferred over to London to work on Chelsea,” he said. “There will be a soccer operation and a business operation at Chelsea that will be completely separate but will be under the leadership of the Ricketts family investment group.”
Twitter @JohnKeilman
