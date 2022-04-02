Entertainment
Kevin Samuels reads Willow Smith’s letter to Tupac: ‘Please come back so my mommy can be happy’
Kevin Samuels read young Willow Smith’s letter to the late Tupac Shakur that recently surfaced online
Entertainment
Off the Market: Tiffany Haddish, 42, dating aspiring rapper Stallionaires Pooch, 23
Tiffany Haddish is off the market. The ‘Girls Trip’ star is dating a 23-year-old aspiring rapper who calls himself Stallionaires Pooch
Entertainment
Todrick Hall sued for back rent on $6 million mansion he claimed he bought
The homeowners of a contemporary mansion in Sherman Oaks, California are suing Todrick Hall for $60,000 in back rent
Entertainment
Oscars producer who told Will Smith to stay after The Slap, now says Chris Rock wanted Smith to stay
Oscars producer Will Packer caught heat for telling Will Smith to stay after he assaulted presenter Chris Rock
