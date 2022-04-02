News
Kirill Kaprizov on pace to shatter Marian Gaborik’s longstanding Wild record for points
Kirill Kaprizov carved out some space in the slot, made eye contact with linemate Ryan Hartman and, moments later, unleashed a no-doubter into the back of the net. As teammate Matt Dumba so succinctly put it, “He doesn’t miss from there.”
No, he does not.
That goal from Kaprizov on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center tied the score 3-3, eventually forcing overtime in a game the Wild lost 4-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
“He never seems to score an insignificant point,” Wild goaltender Cam Talbot said. “It’s never in those games that we’re already up or something like that. He’s not looking for his cookies or anything like that. He comes to play when the game is on the line. That’s why he’s a superstar.”
There’s no doubt that the 24-year-old Kaprizov is a superstar. Yes, it’s OK to use that word. He already is up to 83 points this season — tied for sixth in the league — and has pulled even with Marion Gaborik’s longstanding franchise record for most points in a single season.
The most impressive part? There are still 16 games left. In other words, not only is Kaprizov going to break Gaborik’s franchise record, he’s most likely going to shatter it.
“I didn’t know,” teammate Freddy Gaudreau said this week when made aware that Kaprizov was closing in on Gaborik. “I just know he’s so good. That’s about it. The points add up really fast for him.”
For some perspective, during Gaborik’s record-setting season in 2007-08, he had 69 points through 65 games. In the same amount of games so far this season, Kaprizov already has 83 points, and has a realistic shot of reaching triple digits in the coming weeks.
“The great thing about him is he works,” captain Jared Spurgeon said. “It’s not like he’s staying on the outside. He engages with everything. That leads into our team when a guy with that skill is also doing the dirty work, as well.”
That’s something legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury noticed immediately about Kaprizov after joining the Wild at the trade deadline.
“He’s a special player, that’s for sure,” Fleury said. “The way he carries himself on the ice. His hands. His footwork. His speed. Even his physicality. He finishes his body checks. I think he surprises a lot of people with the reverse shoulder. He’s definitely fun to watch.”
As soon as Kaprizov inevitably passes Gaborik — it could happen this weekend, possibly on Sunday in Washington against his idol Alex Ovechkin — he will take aim at a couple more franchise records. He currently has 38 goals and 45 assists so far this season.
That means Kaprizov is well within striking distance of the Gaborik’s franchise record of 42 goals in a single season, which he shares with Eric Staal, as well as Pierre-Marc Bouchard’s franchise record of 50 assists in a single season.
If Kaprizov reaches those marks, and there’s a good chance he will, it’s safe to assume it won’t be via a garbage-time goal.
“There’s something special there,” coach Dean Evason said. “The knack to step up. We’ve seen it through history that great players do that. They don’t necessarily score in the 7-1 games. They score in all situations, and most importantly, in the tight types of games, they step up and find a way. He’s a special player.”
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol failed and Russia accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.
The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a fiery cross-border raid by two helicopter gunships left two people wounded, though state oil company Rosneft denied anyone was hurt.
“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, five weeks after Moscow began sending upwards of 150,000 of its own troops across Ukraine’s border.
The Russian claim could not immediately be verified, and Ukraine denied responsibility.
“For some reason they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality,” Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, said on Ukrainian television.
Russia has reported cross-border shelling from Ukraine before, including an incident last week that killed a military chaplain, but not an incursion of its airspace. The Rosneft depot is about 35 kilometers (21 miles) from the Ukraine border.
Meanwhile, Russia continued withdrawing some of its troops from areas around Kyiv, three days after Moscow said it would reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv to promote trust at the bargaining table.
While Russian forces kept up their bombardment of those two zones, Ukrainian troops exploited the pullback on the ground by mounting counterattacks and retaking a number of towns and villages.
Still, Ukraine and its allies warned that the Kremlin is not de-escalating but resupplying its troops and shifting them to the country’s east for an intensified assault on the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region, which includes Mariupol.
The latest negotiations, which took place by video, followed a meeting Tuesday in Turkey, where Ukraine reiterated its willingness to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — Moscow’s chief demand. In return, Ukraine proposed that its security be guaranteed by several other countries.
The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said on social media that Moscow’s positions on retaining control of the Crimean Peninsula — seized from Ukraine in 2014 — and expanding the territory in eastern Ukraine held by Russia-backed separatists “are unchanged.”
The invasion has left thousands dead and driven more than 4 million refugees from Ukraine.
On the outskirts of Kyiv, where Russian troops have withdrawn, damaged cars lined the streets of Irpin, a suburban area popular with young families, now in ruins. Emergency workers carried elderly people on stretchers over a wrecked bridge to safety.
Three wooden crosses next to a residential building that was damaged in a shelling marked the graves of a mother and son and an unknown man. A resident who gave her name only as Lila said she helped hurriedly bury them on March 5, just before Russian troops moved in.
“They were hit with artillery and they were burned alive,” she said.
An Irpin resident who gave his name only as Andriy said the Russians packed up their equipment and left on Tuesday. The next day, they shelled the town for close to an hour before Ukrainian soldiers retook it.
“I don’t think this is over,” Andriy said. “They will be back.”
To the south, the International Committee for the Red Cross said it was unable to carry out an operation to bring civilians out of Mariupol by bus. It said a team had been on its way but had to turn back.
City authorities said the Russians were blocking access to Mariupol.
“We do not see a real desire on the part of the Russians and their satellites to provide an opportunity for Mariupol residents to evacuate to territory controlled by Ukraine,” Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
He said Russian forces “are categorically not allowing any humanitarian cargo, even in small amounts, into the city.”
The strategic port city on the Sea of Azov has seen some of the worst suffering of the war, with weeks of heavy fighting and shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine. Around 100,000 people are believed left in the city, down from a prewar 430,000.
“We are running out of adjectives to describe the horrors that residents in Mariupol have suffered,” Red Cross spokesperson Ewan Watson said.
On Thursday, Russian forces blocked a 45-bus convoy attempting to evacuate people from Mariupol, and only around 600 people were able to leave in private cars, the Ukrainian government said. Russian forces also seized 14 tons of food and medical supplies bound for Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
In other developments Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy’s office said 86 Ukrainian service members were freed in the Zaporizhzhia region as part of a prisoner swap with Russia. The number of Russians released was not disclosed.
Over the past week, the Kremlin, in a seeming shift in its war aims, said its “main goal” is gaining complete control of the Donbas.
The Donbas is the industrial region of eastern Ukraine where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014. The separatists have declared two areas independent republics.
Mariupol’s capture, in particular, would be a major prize for the Russians, giving them an unbroken land bridge to Crimea.
Amid the Russian pullback on the ground and its continued bombardment, Ukraine’s military said it had retaken 29 settlements in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.
Russian forces in the northeast also continued to shell Kharkiv, and in the southeast sought to seize the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne as well as Mariupol, the Ukrainian military said.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Andrea Rosa in Irpin, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
Vikings add former Minnesota State Mankato guard Chris Reed on two-year deal
The Vikings have added another former Minnesota State Mankato player to the roster.
The team agreed to a two-year deal Friday with free-agent guard Chris Reed, a college teammate of Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. Thielen tweeted his approval of the move by writing, “Skol Mavs!! Letsssss gooooo.”
The 6–foot-5, 300-pound Reed, who can play center in addition to both guard spots, will provide depth in the interior of the offensive line. He is entering his seventh NFL season, and has started 29 of the 61 games he has played with Jacksonville, Carolina, Miami and Indianapolis. He started all 14 of the games he played in 2020 with the Panthers and six of the 14 he played in 2021 with the Colts.
A source said the Colts had an interest in re-signing Reed but that a desire to return to Minnesota played a role in his decision. His wife Anna is from Rochester.
Reed, 29, is a native of Omaha, Neb, and played with the Mavericks from 2010-12 with Thielen. Reed was undrafted in 2015 before signing with Jacksonville, two years after Thielen was undrafted and signed with the Vikings. Reed then spent 2015 on the Jaguars’ practice squad before making the roster in 2016.
USA Basketball camp shows Twin Cities’ commitment to women’s basketball to world’s best players
Las Vegas Aces star forward A’Ja Wilson was a little thrown off when she started putting up shots at the Lynx’s practice facility this week to kick off USA Basketball’s training camp.
“The basket talks to you,” she noted.
Specifically, it spits numbers out at you as you fire up shots. It took Wilson a minute to realize it wasn’t counting her misses.
Those who frequent the facility are used to it by now — the hoop tracks the angle at which the ball approaches the rim. The ideal angle of entry is around 45 degrees. The idea is to help players get the proper arc on their shots.
“It tells you what you’re doing wrong,” Wilson said.
It’s just one of the many amenities available to Lynx players on a regular basis, and likely among the least significant. The Mayo practice facility and everything that comes with it is as much the Lynx’s home as it is the Timberwolves’.
“This is my first time here, and when we walked in, you didn’t really know what you were walking into,” Seattle star forward Breanna Stewart said. “But then you walk in and you see the facility, everything that the Lynx have access to — the weight room, I was told there’s like a chef and nutrition and smoothies, all the things.”
It’s unlike anything else in the WNBA.
“This is the kind of thing every WNBA team needs,” Stewart said. “This accessibility, this easy access to everything. Everything is in one location, and that’s really nice.”
This week’s USA Basketball training camp is just meant to bring some of the country’s top players — who would want to be at the Final Four, anyway — together as the team continues to mesh and evaluate ahead of this fall’s FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia. Minneapolis is, of course, home base for new national team coach Cheryl Reeve.
She noted this week — which wraps with a free and open-to-the-public practice at the Tourney Town court inside the Minneapolis Convention Center at 10 a.m. Saturday — is much like a Lynx camp, only with different jerseys and a few different players. But it also doesn’t hurt for some of the game’s best players to get an inside look at just how good the Lynx have it on a day to day basis, which certainly contributes to their long string of success.
“Yeah, actually,” Stewart said. “I’m like ‘OK, now I understand.’ ”
“They’re got the resources,” Wilson said.
And the commitment to the game, which extends into the community. That, too, is on display this week, as the state expresses its love for women’s basketball, which is also evident in downtown Minneapolis every summer.
“It’s great to be in Minneapolis and hosting,” Reeve said. “I’ve said this, showing off the commitment we have to women’s basketball — fans, excitement — you’ll see it here in our building as you walk through, how much we care about the WNBA, this sort of facility, the dual-branding.”
