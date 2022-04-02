Finance
L-Glutamine – The Miracle Amino Acid and How You Can Benefit From Its Use
I don’t believe in miracles – I depend upon them. – Raymond Dale
I am absolutely mystified… For some strange reason glutamine or L-Glutamine as it was officially christened, as of today has not been truly discovered by the world at large! What do I mean by discovered? Well, it just seems a little odd to me that an amino acid that composes the greater portion of your skeletal muscle mass and is depleted through daily and excessive physical exertion does not play a bigger role in repair, recovery and general maintenance of…well the greater than 60% of your body. Glutamine is an amino acid found in proteins of all life forms and is classified as a semi-essential or conditionally essential amino acid. This means that under normal circumstances the body can synthesize sufficient L-glutamine to meet physiological demands. Nonetheless, there are conditions where the body cannot do so. So my dilemma is, should I open up the floodgates and exclaim to the world how important glutamine is or should I contribute to the suppression of what I view as one of the most vital elements necessary for bodily integrity and overall health? You know what… I’m going to do what I do and that is to speak the truth, and I’ll let you determine how vital glutamine is to you. Okay? Great!
Of late, glutamine has come to be reputed as merely an important amino acid when the body is subjected to such metabolic stress situations as trauma (including surgical trauma), cancer, sepsis and burns, this list also includes traumas or excessive uses as hard-core training for athletics, emotional stress and the daily rigors of a demanding lifestyle, I couldn’t agree more. Under these conditions, L-glutamine becomes an essential amino acid, and it is therefore very important to ensure adequate intake or replacement of the amino acid in order to meet the increased physiological and psychological demands created by these circumstances. But again, with all the physiological, psychological and shall we even dare say spiritual stressors that we are subjected to…my personal assessment (guess) is that glutamine is far more important to us than those who are in the positions of power, persuasion and leverage might have us believe. Logic dictates that if we fall apart faster, more often and do so frequently…well there is just the system already in place to take care of us…think bout it!
Luckily glutamine is indeed and without argument the most abundant amino acid found in the body, (thank goodness for science) and plasma (blood) glutamine levels are the highest of any amino acid. Glutamine is predominantly manufactured (synthesized) and stored in skeletal muscle. The amino acid L-glutamate is metabolized to L-glutamine in a reaction catalyzed (To initiate a chemical reaction and enable it to proceed under different conditions) by the enzyme glutamine synthase, a reaction which, in addition to L-glutamate, requires ammonia, ATP and magnesium…ya’ dig?
And if that isn’t fascinating enough, glutamine is also an overtly multipurpose amino acid and participates in many particular reactions in the body. Glutamine is very important in the regulation of acid-base balance and glutamine additionally allows the kidneys to excrete an acid load, protecting the body against acidosis. This is accomplished by the production of ammonia, which binds hydrogen ions, to produce ammonium cations (a positively charged polyatomic ion of the chemical formula NH4+ and a molecular mass of 18.04, resulting from protonation of ammonia (NH3).) that are excreted in the urine along with chloride anions. Bicarbonate ions are simultaneously released into the bloodstream. If that just ain’t powerful enough, check this out…glutamine helps protect the body against ammonia toxicity by transporting ammonia, in the form of glutamine’s amide group, from peripheral tissues to visceral organs, where it can be excreted as ammonium by the kidneys or converted to urea by the liver. Sorry about the science mumbo-jumbo, but because I whole-heartedly feel glutamine is so important, I only think that it is right to convey these messages, so without further delay…a little more uh…mumbo-jumbo (gibberish).
This miracle amino acid also participates in other metabolic activities such as; serving as the most important nitrogen shuttle, supplying nitrogen for metabolic purposes (from glutamine-producing tissues, such as skeletal muscle) to glutamine-consuming tissues. Pretty cool huh? Well that isn’t the whole shebang, please continue.
Besides all that good stuff, glutamine also participates in the formation of purine and pyrimidine nucleotides, amino sugars (such as glucosamine), L-glutamate and other amino acids, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide and glutathione. As well as the participation in protein synthesis, energy production and, if necessary, the production of D-glucose and glycogen. Importantly, glutamine can serve as the primary respiratory substrate (The material or substance on which an enzyme acts or a surface on which an organism grows or is attached) for the production of energy in enterocytes and lymphocytes. Glutamine is considered an immunonutrient, and supplemental L-glutamine is used in medical foods for such stress situations as the above mentioned traumas, cancers, infections and burns and post-burn infections to all degrees.
Supplemental glutamine’s possible immunomodulatory role may be accounted for in a number of ways. Glutamine appears to play a major role in protecting the integrity of the gastrointestinal tract and, in particular, the large intestine. During catabolic states, the integrity of the intestinal mucosa may be compromised with consequent increased intestinal permeability and translocation of Gram-negative bacteria from the large intestine into the body. The requirement for glutamine by the intestine, as well as by cells such as lymphocytes, appears to be much greater than that supplied by skeletal muscle, the major storage tissue for glutamine add glutamine is the preferred respiratory fuel for enterocytes, colonocytes and lymphocytes. Therefore, supplying supplemental glutamine under these conditions may do a number of things. For one, it more than likely will reverse the catabolic state by sparing skeletal muscle glutamine. It also may inhibit translocation of Gram-negative bacteria from the large intestine. Glutamine helps maintain secretory IgA, which functions primarily by preventing the attachment of bacteria to mucosal cells.
Gastrointestinal Performance.
There is now a significant body of evidence that connects glutamine enriched diets with positive intestinal effects; the aiding and maintenance of gut barrier function, intestinal cell propagation, as well as assisting in the general reduction of septic morbidity. The reason for such cleansing properties is thought to emanate from the fact that the intestinal extraction rate of glutamine is higher than that for other amino acids and is subsequently thought to be the most viable option when endeavoring to alleviate conditions relating to the intestine. These conditions were discovered after comparing plasma concentration within the stomach between glutamine enriched and non glutamine enriched diets. However, even though glutamine is thought to have cleansing properties and effects, it is unknown to what extent it has clinical benefits, due to the varied concentrations of glutamine in varieties of food.
Moreover, glutamine appears to be required to support the increase of mitogen-stimulated lymphocytes, as well as the production of interleukin-2 (IL-2) and interferon-gamma (IFN-gamma). It is also required for the maintenance of lymphokine-activated killer cells (LAK). Glutamine can enhance phagocytosis by neutrophils and monocytes. It can lead to an increased synthesis of glutathione in the intestine, which may also play a role in maintaining the integrity of the intestinal mucosa by ameliorating oxidative stress.
But the precise mechanism of the possible immunomodulatory action of supplemental glutamine on the other hand, still remains unresolved. My guess is and it is more than conceivable that the major effect of glutamine occurs at the level of the intestine (in the tummy). And perchance enteral glutamine acts expressly on intestine-associated lymphoid tissue and stimulates overall immune function by that mechanism, without passing beyond the splanchnic bed.
Glutamine Reduces Post-Burn Infections
By reference from a fairly recent study in Critical Care Medicine (2003; 31:2444-9) glutamine lowers infection risk and may lead to fewer deaths and shorter hospital stays in burn victims. In the study, 41 adults under the age of 65 years with severe burns covering between 20 and 80% of their skin were assigned to receive standard nutrition through a feeding tube supplemented with 4.3 grams of glutamine or supplemented with other amino acids (aspartic acid, asparagine, and glycine) every four hours (up to 26 grams per day). Treatment was continued until complete healing of the burns occurred. Time spent in the hospital, incidence of blood infections, and the number of deaths was recorded.
The incidence of blood infections was three times higher in individuals receiving the control mixture than in those getting supplemental glutamine in their feeding tube. No deaths occurred in the group receiving glutamine among the 19 individuals who survived the first 72 hours, compared with eight deaths among the 16 people in the control group who survived the first 72 hours. Time spent in the hospital was also significantly reduced in those receiving glutamine.
The anticatabolic/anabolic activity of supplemental glutamine can be explicated by its effect in and its efficiency in sparing skeletal muscle glutamine stores.
Glutamine powder is a flavorless, easy-mixing, pure, free amino acid powder.
What it can do for you…
Clinical studies reveal that glutamine supplementation can help support recovery after intensive training by promoting energy replenishment, maintaining a healthy immune system and by maximizing your body’s buffering capacity against lactic acid build-up.
Again, glutamine is the most common amino acid found in your muscles – over 6o% of skeletal muscle is indeed glutamine. It consists of 19% nitrogen, making it the primary transporter of nitrogen into your muscle cells. During extreme training, glutamine levels are greatly depleted in your body, which decreases strength, stamina and recovery. It could take up to a week for glutamine levels to return to normal. Glutamine supplementation can minimize breakdown of muscle and improve protein metabolism.
In addition to playing key roles in protein metabolism, cell volumizing and anti-catabolism, glutamine will also increase your ability to secrete Human Growth Hormone, which helps metabolize body-fat and support new muscle tissue growth. Glutamine’s anti-catabolism ability prevents the breakdown of your muscular integrity. This is especially useful for those of you ‘cutting down’. Especially during the spring into summer when you’re trying to get rid of unwanted body fat, without losing any hard-earned muscle.
Especially notably because glutamine levels are depleted during workouts, bodybuilders are more susceptible to illnesses and this is why glutamine supplementation is so important, not necessarily to gain more muscle, but for the sustenance of muscular integrity and bodily vitality and because glutamine supplementation promotes a positive nitrogen balance and prevents the loss of muscle. Recent studies have also shown that taking just 2 grams of glutamine can increase growth hormone levels by a staggering 400%.
Now, if all this is not proof enough for you to do a little research of your own, then I just don’t know what to tell ya’, but if I have contributed to triggering your interest in glutamine, I have done what I set out to do…and that is to convey TRUTH! Here is to you, your vitality and to the truth. -Know Thyself!
Finance
Say Goodbye to Facial Scars With Micro Needling Therapy
With time your skin loses its elastin and collagen and become easily prone to scarring. Scars can be drop down your level of confidence and have a huge impact on the quality of life. Scars are one of the most common types of acne vulgaris that occur on the face and significantly debilitate the social life of people. Micro needling for scars is one of the most effective methods that helps you get rid of fine lines, wrinkles, and scars. This process combines both collagen and elastin, which help in reducing blemishes, skin thinning problem, and scars making the skin livelier.
Micro needling for scars also known as collagen induction therapy (CIT) is a cosmetic procedure that involves puncturing the skin with tiny, sterile needles. It is a treatment modality for scars. This device consists of fine multiple needles, which punctures the skin in a controlled manner. The healing process starts once the body encounters puncture as an injury and starts the healing process, which helps in the formation of collagen and elastin-two structural proteins that give smooth and younger look. The process involves a small hand-held rolling device which is covered with many tiny closely spaced needles. The device rolls around the skin and the needles create tiny little holes without damaging the epidermis.
The entire process of micro needling for scars requires maximum 5-6 sessions depending on the skin type. The dermatologist reduces scars and anti-aging effects of the skin by reducing cellulite level in the skin, thereby easing the risk of hyper-pigmentation. It is a minimally invasive procedure that helps in gaining natural firmness and reduces fine lines on the face. This affordable scar removing process is any type of skin, be it thin or sensitive.
Let Us Take a Look at the Benefits of Micro Needling Therapy
- Micro needling for scars is said to improve the texture of the skin. This minimally invasive procedure fades blemishes and scars, thereby giving smooth and acne free skin.
- Scars are formed due to abnormal formation of collagen, which has the potential of breaking up scar tissue and produces elastin and collagen leading to the healthy growth of the skin.
- The procedure helps in regaining natural firmness and reducing fine lines, thereby rejuvenating the skin.
- Micro needling is a highly efficient, effective, reproducible and consistent manner.
Micro needling is proven to be one of the best methods for treating atrophic white scarring, skin tightening, stretch mark therapy, acne healing, and skin texture. With the help of special equipment, the dermatologist effectively revives the shine and glow of your skin.
Finance
How To Maintain A Healthy Diet While In College
The bags are packed and the car is loaded. You are finally leaving home for college. The time consumed by going to class, meeting new friends, and socializing can be stressful frequently results in your diet taking a back seat. If you follow a few tips you can maintain a healthy diet despite your busy schedule.
Eating at your college cafeteria is a good choice if you have that option. It provides a selection of healthy options, if you choose wisely. If the school has a buffet style cafeteria try to chose one thing from each major food group. Try to limit your intake of processed foods, cheese, dressing, and greasy fatty food. Eating from the desert bar can be a great reward after a long day or hard test. Try not to eat desert everyday to help maintain a healthy diet.
The time that you schedule to eat during the day is also important. When you register for classes, look at the day with meals in mind. You should have enough time in the morning to get ready for the day and grab a quick breakfast, either in your dorm room or at the cafeteria. Make sure you take time for lunch sometime during the middle of the day. Try to have dinner before 7 p.m. to avoid late night eating. You should also take time to have a nutritious snack such as fruit and granola, during the day.
The weekends can be very challenging for college students because of the pressure to go to parties. The usual food and drink is pizza, chips and salsa, and beer. If you are planning to go out for the night and unsure if there will be healthy food choices available, grab a light meal before you leave and avoid greasy calories. The popular foods, among college students, such as pizza, buffalo wings or tacos, are fine once in awhile, but if they become a weekly event, your health may suffer.
Excessive consumption of alcohol is also a great way to ruin a diet. Beer and mixed drinks have a lot of empty calories, and so skipping them altogether is a great idea. If you must drink, choose diet sodas for mixing your drinks, red wine if it is available, or drink light beer. An occasional alcoholic beverage may be fine; however, drinking alcohol daily or even weekly will make you gain weight. The risk of liver disease, alcohol dependency and addiction should always be in the back of your mind.
Remember drinking alcohol and driving could cost you or someone else their life if you are involved in an accident. The legal ramifications could affect you the rest of your life. The risk of liver disease, alcohol dependency and addiction should always be in the back of your mind. If you are going to drink always have a designated driver, walk, or call a cab.
If you follow a few simple tips and use common sense you should be able to maintain a healthy diet, and enjoy your college years. Your health twenty years from now will be affected by the habits you develop during your few years obtaining your education.
Finance
The Case For Or Against Electronic Medical Records
When President Obama was running for the office of president, one of the things he kept talking about was the need for electronic medical records (EMR). When he was trying to push the health care bill, one of the things he kept talking about was electronic medical records. Obviously he wanted this to occur, and saw nothing but benefits coming from it.
There has been talk about electronic medical records for a long time now. How long? I remember sitting in a board meeting for the national organization back in 2001 and asking the board’s representative on a committee known as WEDI (Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange) if there had been any talk about encryption standards for getting this thing done. They hadn’t talked about it because they weren’t really even ready to talk further about electronic medical records since most hospitals had just come out of a period where they’d had to update their computer systems because of the big Y2K scare. Actually, for hospitals it was a big deal because many software contracts were set to expire by that date, which either meant buying new systems or upgrading, which was just about as ugly.
In a recent editorial in HealthLeaders Magazine written by the editor, Rick Johnson, he touched upon something rather interesting that I’ve found to be somewhat true. He said that most physicians have passed on EMR because physicians didn’t believe EMRs (actually, in the editorial it’s referred to as EHR, which stands for electronic health records; same thing) provided enough value for their time and money. Even with hospitals in some areas helping out with the costs and the set up, it seems physicians and their staff aren’t believing all that often that this is a better way to go than what they already have.
Case in point, I put myself up as an example. In the last few months I’ve gone for testing for 3 different things, all of which are related to the same hospital system. The hospital has EMR; the physicians aren’t on these systems. It’s not that they can’t be, just that they’re not. Each time I had to fill in information that not only have I had to fill in previous times on paper, even though they all asked for the same information. They all have their own form, which means you’re answering the same questions, only in a different place. Not only that, but in my case the first provider of services actually set up my other two appointments, and one would have thought that they’d be sharing both billing and demographic information with each other. Frankly, I know the medications I take, but only for the first appointment did I even think about what the doses were, and those happen to be the people who doled it out so they shouldn’t have needed the information to begin with.
Actually, I had another procedure at another local hospital, and wondered why they didn’t have my information already because earlier this year I had to avail myself of their urgent care services. I was told that they’re on their way to going in that direction; I kind of scoffed at the news. It’s not that I don’t believe it should come; it’s that I find it hard to believe that it’s taken this long for the hospital to even be connected with their own urgent care center, which is right across the street; makes me think physicians are going to have a much longer wait.
There’s news that all the local hospitals have gotten together and are going to pool their money and get all the physicians in the area up on EMR. The time frame is 4 years; not quite moving with all alacrity, but at least they’re pushing forward. I actually see both the benefits and negatives of EMR, but I’m going to try to remain positive for the moment. It seems the case for EMR comes from the government, the case against comes from physicians, and I’m in the middle once again. Well, I’m really not; I may talk about it a little later.
L-Glutamine – The Miracle Amino Acid and How You Can Benefit From Its Use
Migrants march from south Mexico as US prepares to lift COVID ban
Hope Solo charged with drunk driving in North Carolina, cops say kids were in car
Off the Market: Tiffany Haddish, 42, dating aspiring rapper Stallionaires Pooch, 23
Say Goodbye to Facial Scars With Micro Needling Therapy
‘Sixth Sense’ star Haley Joel Osment’s tribute to ‘true legend’ Bruce Willis
Imprisoned Griner gets support from USA Basketball teammates
Heat’ Lowry braced for Sunday return to Toronto, ‘It’s going to be emotional’; Spoelstra lauds Hardaway’s Hall selection
How To Maintain A Healthy Diet While In College
Hope Solo busted for drunk driving in North Carolina, cops say kids were in car
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3