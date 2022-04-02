Finance
Lead Poisoning: Your Health, Your Insurance Coverage
It was not that long ago when the water crisis in Flint, Michigan took place and residents worried about the lead content. For years, home and property owners and managers, as well as mortgage companies have known about lead risks.
Recent studies about the metal exposure in many parts of the country have raised significant questions.
What is lead poisoning?
This form of toxic poisoning can happen when a perilous level of lead enters the body. Incidentally, small amounts of lead are not good for you, either, and can cause serious health concerns, particular in kids under six years of age.
Where does lead come from?
Lead problems typically originate from lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust. Older houses and buildings are problematic in regard to this. Lead can also be found in polluted air and water and soil. Those working with batteries, apartment or office building renovation may also be at risk, as are auto repair people.
How does one this form of poisoning?
All it may take to reduce low levels of lead poisoning is avoiding spots where lead is contained. Patients who suffer from a high level of lead poisoning may need to undergo a treatment called chelation. Family physicians are the best source of guidance in this matter. Of course, avoiding contact with lead sources is the best antidote in the first place.
How does one prevent lead poisoning?
Here are several everyday tips that help residents prevent exposure to lead poisoning.
• After turning on the cold water, let it run for a minute or so before using.
• Wash hands before eating, bed time, and after playing outside
• Sanitize toys regularly.
• Mop all floors on a regular basis. Wipe furnishings and clean surfaces with a damp cloth to maintain a dust-free atmosphere
• Train family members to remove shoes prior to coming inside
• Plant grass over soil patches.
• Plant grass over bare outdoor soil patches, covering sand boxes after playtime
• Eat wholesome meals three times a day.
• Avoid toys, remedies, cosmetics and hair dyes that may contain lead.
What about Property Insurance? Does it Cover Lead Poisoning?
This type of metal poisoning is a controversial topic for most insurance companies – especially when it comes to older homes, buildings and property. Generally, home and property owners must hire a special inspector to confirm that lead is not a known problem before a provider will sell related coverage.
More information about lead poisoning as it relates to property insurance can be learned from an independent insurance agency that is experienced in all areas of real estate.
How the Renter or Homeowner Can Thwart a Thief
If you rent an apartment, your chances of being victimized by a thief are arguably greater than a private homeowner because of the relative ease of access into the building. But make no mistake about it. The risks that homeowners confront are monumental as well.
Thieves can try to enter your rented or owned property in the event you are in or not. Of course, it’s all the easier if you are away on vacation.
This article first focuses on methods the renter can take to prevent becoming victimized.
How a Renter Can Avoid a Break-In:
1. Ask your insurance agent what type of renters insurance makes the most sense for you so that you will be adequately protected from any theft loss or associated damages.
2. Know who your neighbors and landlord are in order to be able to recognize who does not belong in the building.
3. Ask your landlord if its OK to place extra locks on your door as an added measure of security against an illegal entry attempt.
4. Place a sturdy rod in between the door to your balcony to prevent an outsider from getting in.
5. Check the lock on your storage bin and install a new one if it is not in good working order.
6. Never let anyone in from the entrance to the building without recognizing it is safe to do so through intercom recognition.
7. Install a security system crafted for use by the apartment renter.
8. Do not leave costly things on the porch and hide contents of your home from prying eyes by closing the window shades, etc.
Now, we focus on the home owner.
How a Home Owner can Prevent a Robbery:
1. Ask your insurance specialist to review your policy so that there will be no gaps in protective coverage.
2. Have a good security system in place.
3. Even if you do not have a security system, post a sign about a dog or an alarm and put up fake security cameras – all to deter criminals.
4. If you are going on vacation, pack up your car while it is in the garage or do it in a manner that is not noticeable.
5. Hide valuables in a secure home safe out of the way of anyone looking to steal things.
6. Ask a neighbor to watch you house while you are away.
7. Before going away, set your lights on a timer so they will go on and off as if you are inside.
8. Ask a neighbor or friend to fetch your mail and newspaper while you away.
9. Have someone park their car on your driveway while you are away.
10. Never leave a ladder or anything else outside your home that could assist a thief in getting inside.
Where to Find Best Homeowners Insurance Companies With the Best Rates
Want to know how to find the best homeowners insurance companies with the best rates. Here’s how …
How do I find the best homeowners insurance companies?
There are a number of websites that rate insurance companies. Three of the best are:
A.M. Best (ambest.com) – A.M. Best rates companies based on their financial strength, credit worthiness, and indebtedness. Their ratings give you a good idea of a company’s financial stability and its ability to pay claims.
I recommend going with a company that has an “A” rating or higher.
J.D. Power & Associates (jdpower.com) – J.D. Power rates companies on customer experience, policy offerings, and pricing. Their ratings tell you how well a company treats its customers and how good their policies and prices are.
I recommend choosing a company that has a three rating or higher in their Overall Experience category.
Your State’s Department of Insurance Website – Your state’s department of insurance maintains a website that provides all kinds of information about insurance, and most of those sites list the complaints that have been filed against insurance companies.
To find your state’s website, google: “(your state) department of insurance.” If your state doesn’t list complaints, go to the California Department of Insurance website (insurance.ca.gov), or the New York State Insurance Department website (ins.state.ny.us) – to get this information.
I recommend choosing a company with the least complaints per number of policy holders.
Where can I find the best companies with the best rates?
Insurance rates from one company to the next can vary dramatically, so the only way to know you’re getting a cheap rate is to get quotes from as many companies as you can and compare them. The easiest way to do that is at an insurance comparison website where you can get rate quotes from multiple A-rated companies (see link below).
No Dental Insurance Help
Is this thing on? Have you ever had a toothache so bad, you walked around holding your jaw? The pain you feel is nothing like you’ve ever experienced before. You thought to yourself, I have no dental insurance. HELP!! That cry for help you just let out, no one heard because it was only a thought. You were not actually talking to someone.
You believe you can’t go to the dentist since you don’t have insurance. You don’t think it is not bad enough to go to the ER. How do you make this pain go away and not cause an even bigger pain in your finances?
I was in this situation recently. The difference is that my pain was so bad, for two days my routine looked like this, get up, put a numbing agent on the tooth and try to sleep. When that didn’t work, get up take some aspirin to help make the pain go away and try to sleep for a while. Once the pain came back, wake up and try the numbing agent all over again.
Do you realize a toothache can get so bad that it can become infected? Once infection sets in, your face can begin to swell. Well, that is what happened to me. You can’t let infection get out of hand. YOU MUST do something.
Do you know normally when a toothache happens, the dentist office is not open. My toothache started on a Friday night! When did yours start?
By Sunday, I was a little better that morning. When I was in less discomfort, I remembered I was a member of a discount dental plan.
Surely, this was going to give me some relief.
The benefits I readily liked:
• It was effective as soon as I enrolled
• It was for my entire household not just me
• It included vision benefits which I had not ever had before
• I could also use it when I traveled to different states.
When I first got my discount dental plan, I didn’t know how soon it would be before I used it. I was happy to have something in place for just in case a situation happened.
Do you know usually a toothache is unplanned? Then people find themselves in an emergency situation and spending more money than they would like to.
My discount dental plan literally saved me hundreds of dollars on the extraction of that tooth.
