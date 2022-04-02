Man in wheelchair struck, killed by car in Ferguson

A Red Lake man has admitted to fatally shooting a tribal police officer last year in northern Minnesota.

David Brian Donnell Jr., 29, pleaded guilty on Friday in U.S. District Court to a second-degree murder charge. He could be sentenced to the maximum penalty of life in prison.

Donnell had faced a first-degree murder charge, which is punishable by the death penalty, and a litany of other counts in connection to the July 27 shooting at his Redby home. Five Red Lake Tribal Police Department officers responded to Donnell’s home for a welfare check, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Donnell, who had a tribal warrant out for his arrest, retreated into his home against police orders, and officers “breached the door,” the release said. That’s when Donnell opened fire, hitting officer Ryan Bialke, the release said.

One officer returned fire as police retreated into the woods, the release said. The U.S. attorney’s office said Donnell fired 22 rounds.

The 37-year-old Bialke died at the scene.

Donnell fled but was arrested nearby.

It’s unclear if the other charges will be dismissed, but they typically are when a plea agreement is reached.