News
Miami Dolphins’ offseason workout program dates released
NFL teams’ offseason workout program dates were released on Friday, and the Miami Dolphins will begin theirs on Monday.
The Dolphins will then hold voluntary minicamp on April 19-20.
They then have a series of dates for organized team activities: May 16-17, 19, 23-24, 26, June 6-7 and 9-10.
Mandatory minicamp will be held on June 1-2.
Clubs that hired a new head coach this offseason, like the Dolphins with Mike McDaniel, are allowed to begin offseason workout programs on Monday. Clubs with returning head coaches may begin April 18.
()
News
Twins pitcher Joe Ryan on Opening Day nod: ‘Not really expecting that’
FORT MYERS, Fla. — When Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and pitching coach Wes Johnson pulled right-hander Joe Ryan into the manager’s office on Wednesday, the rookie pitcher wasn’t anticipating what was coming next.
Ryan isn’t one to look ahead, either, so he didn’t realize he was in line for a potential Opening Day start until Baldelli and Johnson let him in on the news.
On Thursday, Baldelli announced that Ryan, who has made just five big-league starts in his career thus far, will take the ball on April 7 for Opening Day against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field. He will be opposed by last year’s American League Cy Young winner, Robbie Ray.
“It was pretty exciting,” Ryan said. “I mean, obviously it’s something I’ve thought about in the past, but (I was) not really expecting that. But it’s just an honor to get that nod.”
The reaction from friends and family, understandably, was sheer excitement. Ryan had around 75 people show up for his MLB debut at Target Field last September, many from home back in California. He’s not expecting quite as many this time around, though he expects a robust cheering section.
“My parents were booking flights last night,” he said. “I’ve got to figure out some hotel rooms and stuff. But yeah, everyone was super excited, all my friends back home, so we’ll see how many can get out.”
While the honor of starting Opening Day has spurred a good amount of excitement, Ryan’s supporters are just as eager, he said, for the season to get rolling and to watch him in his first full big-league season.
The Twins are too.
Baldelli, a day earlier, spoke of how Ryan, who posted a 4.05 earned-run average in his five games last season, has earned the opportunity to start on April 7, coming into camp in a good spot and putting himself in the right position.
Ryan, the team’s No. 4 prospect per Baseball America, might not have much major-league experience, but he does have big-game experience, helping pitch Team USA to an Olympic silver medal last summer in Tokyo.
Everything that has followed has been a whirlwind, from being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Twins while over in Tokyo, returning home, moving, debuting with the Twins and then being named an Opening Day starter — all in less than a year.
“That was a lot more stressful than anything I’ve experienced here with leaving, being somewhere else, going across the world and then pitching in a different country against teams that we have no data on,” Ryan said of the Olympics. “… That was much more stressful for me than pitching in the big leagues. These guys make it so easy.”
And so when Opening Day rolls around next week, Ryan plans on treating it like just another game — even if it carries with it the gravitas of much more than that.
“It’s the first game of 162,” he said. “It’s a great honor. It’s special. But at the same time, it’s just the first start, so that’s how I’m going to take it.”
News
Controversial ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer takes leave after HR investigation
News
Kirill Kaprizov on pace to shatter Marian Gaborik’s longstanding Wild record for points
Kirill Kaprizov carved out some space in the slot, made eye contact with linemate Ryan Hartman and, moments later, unleashed a no-doubter into the back of the net. As teammate Matt Dumba so succinctly put it, “He doesn’t miss from there.”
No, he does not.
That goal from Kaprizov on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center tied the score 3-3, eventually forcing overtime in a game the Wild lost 4-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
“He never seems to score an insignificant point,” Wild goaltender Cam Talbot said. “It’s never in those games that we’re already up or something like that. He’s not looking for his cookies or anything like that. He comes to play when the game is on the line. That’s why he’s a superstar.”
There’s no doubt that the 24-year-old Kaprizov is a superstar. Yes, it’s OK to use that word. He already is up to 83 points this season — tied for sixth in the league — and has pulled even with Marion Gaborik’s longstanding franchise record for most points in a single season.
The most impressive part? There are still 16 games left. In other words, not only is Kaprizov going to break Gaborik’s franchise record, he’s most likely going to shatter it.
“I didn’t know,” teammate Freddy Gaudreau said this week when made aware that Kaprizov was closing in on Gaborik. “I just know he’s so good. That’s about it. The points add up really fast for him.”
For some perspective, during Gaborik’s record-setting season in 2007-08, he had 69 points through 65 games. In the same amount of games so far this season, Kaprizov already has 83 points, and has a realistic shot of reaching triple digits in the coming weeks.
“The great thing about him is he works,” captain Jared Spurgeon said. “It’s not like he’s staying on the outside. He engages with everything. That leads into our team when a guy with that skill is also doing the dirty work, as well.”
That’s something legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury noticed immediately about Kaprizov after joining the Wild at the trade deadline.
“He’s a special player, that’s for sure,” Fleury said. “The way he carries himself on the ice. His hands. His footwork. His speed. Even his physicality. He finishes his body checks. I think he surprises a lot of people with the reverse shoulder. He’s definitely fun to watch.”
As soon as Kaprizov inevitably passes Gaborik — it could happen this weekend, possibly on Sunday in Washington against his idol Alex Ovechkin — he will take aim at a couple more franchise records. He currently has 38 goals and 45 assists so far this season.
That means Kaprizov is well within striking distance of the Gaborik’s franchise record of 42 goals in a single season, which he shares with Eric Staal, as well as Pierre-Marc Bouchard’s franchise record of 50 assists in a single season.
If Kaprizov reaches those marks, and there’s a good chance he will, it’s safe to assume it won’t be via a garbage-time goal.
“There’s something special there,” coach Dean Evason said. “The knack to step up. We’ve seen it through history that great players do that. They don’t necessarily score in the 7-1 games. They score in all situations, and most importantly, in the tight types of games, they step up and find a way. He’s a special player.”
Miami Dolphins’ offseason workout program dates released
Airplane Head & Neck Injuries
Twins pitcher Joe Ryan on Opening Day nod: ‘Not really expecting that’
Controversial ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer takes leave after HR investigation
Benefits of Consulting a Personal Injury Attorney
Kirill Kaprizov on pace to shatter Marian Gaborik’s longstanding Wild record for points
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
New York Personal Injury Lawyers
Vikings add former Minnesota State Mankato guard Chris Reed on two-year deal
USA Basketball camp shows Twin Cities’ commitment to women’s basketball to world’s best players
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3