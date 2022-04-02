Miami Dolphins’ offseason workout program dates released

FORT MYERS, Fla. — When Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and pitching coach Wes Johnson pulled right-hander Joe Ryan into the manager’s office on Wednesday, the rookie pitcher wasn’t anticipating what was coming next.

Ryan isn’t one to look ahead, either, so he didn’t realize he was in line for a potential Opening Day start until Baldelli and Johnson let him in on the news.

On Thursday, Baldelli announced that Ryan, who has made just five big-league starts in his career thus far, will take the ball on April 7 for Opening Day against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field. He will be opposed by last year’s American League Cy Young winner, Robbie Ray.

“It was pretty exciting,” Ryan said. “I mean, obviously it’s something I’ve thought about in the past, but (I was) not really expecting that. But it’s just an honor to get that nod.”

The reaction from friends and family, understandably, was sheer excitement. Ryan had around 75 people show up for his MLB debut at Target Field last September, many from home back in California. He’s not expecting quite as many this time around, though he expects a robust cheering section.

“My parents were booking flights last night,” he said. “I’ve got to figure out some hotel rooms and stuff. But yeah, everyone was super excited, all my friends back home, so we’ll see how many can get out.”

While the honor of starting Opening Day has spurred a good amount of excitement, Ryan’s supporters are just as eager, he said, for the season to get rolling and to watch him in his first full big-league season.

The Twins are too.

Baldelli, a day earlier, spoke of how Ryan, who posted a 4.05 earned-run average in his five games last season, has earned the opportunity to start on April 7, coming into camp in a good spot and putting himself in the right position.

Ryan, the team’s No. 4 prospect per Baseball America, might not have much major-league experience, but he does have big-game experience, helping pitch Team USA to an Olympic silver medal last summer in Tokyo.

Everything that has followed has been a whirlwind, from being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Twins while over in Tokyo, returning home, moving, debuting with the Twins and then being named an Opening Day starter — all in less than a year.

“That was a lot more stressful than anything I’ve experienced here with leaving, being somewhere else, going across the world and then pitching in a different country against teams that we have no data on,” Ryan said of the Olympics. “… That was much more stressful for me than pitching in the big leagues. These guys make it so easy.”

And so when Opening Day rolls around next week, Ryan plans on treating it like just another game — even if it carries with it the gravitas of much more than that.

“It’s the first game of 162,” he said. “It’s a great honor. It’s special. But at the same time, it’s just the first start, so that’s how I’m going to take it.”