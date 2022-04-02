News
Mike Preston: Stability is the key to making consistent championship runs, and the Ravens have it | COMMENTARY
Soon after Steve Bisciotti assumed full ownership of the Ravens in 2004, he declared that he wanted his team to be a stable, consistent franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers that competed for a championship every year.
The Ravens have achieved that goal, and Bisciotti ensured several more years of stability this week when he announced John Harbaugh had agreed to a contract extension that will keep him as the head coach until 2025.
Bisciotti also expressed optimism about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future, new team president Sashi Brown, an improved training and conditioning program and, maybe most importantly, his desire to maintain ownership into the foreseeable future.
There will be some critics, and rightfully so, who will point to Harbaugh’s poor clock management, last season’s slew of injuries and Jackson’s lone playoff win in four seasons. But those are only small pieces of the big picture.
Few organizations have been better than the Ravens, who have won two Super Bowl titles since moving to Baltimore in 1996.
The Ravens have also reached the playoffs in nine of the past 14 years under Harbaugh and advanced to the AFC championship game in 2008, 2011 and 2012. That puts them right up there with other top organizations in the league, such as the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
It could be so much worse. The Ravens could be the Cleveland Browns, who have had 12 head coaches, eight general managers and three owners since returning to the NFL in 1999.
The rumors have been rampant about Bisciotti selling this team for almost three years now. Every time there are additions to M&T Bank Stadium, there is an assumption that Bisciotti is preparing to sell.
He dismissed that speculation this week during an interview with local reporters, and at one point said he would sell the team before making threats about relocating. That should calm Baltimore fans who experienced the Colts’ move to Indianapolis nearly 40 years ago.
The doubts about Brown, 45, are understandable, especially since he is replacing long-time president Dick Cass. Brown was the lead counsel for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2005 to 2012 before becoming executive vice president and later general manager for the Browns from 2013 to 2017.
Those are two of the NFL’s worst-run franchises. But the saving grace is that Brown was basically hired by Cass, who is well respected throughout the NFL. According to former Ravens general manger Ozzie Newsome, now an executive vice president, Cass did 95% of the work in hiring Brown before presenting him to Bisciotti for final approval.
As for Harbaugh, his extension was expected. His overaggressive philosophy in crunch time cost the Ravens a playoff berth last season, and his clock management isn’t so great either, but the bottom line is he wins games. Harbaugh has a 137-88 career record — a .608 winning percentage — in 14 seasons in Baltimore and nine playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl win in 2012. His only two losing seasons came in 2015 (5-11) and 2021 (8-9), and both featured injuries to his starting quarterback.
Harbaugh has evolved from being the virtual cheerleading college coach (remember the 53 mighty men jackets?) to one who can actually accept high-maintenance players like cornerback Marcus Peters.
It’s too early to evaluate general manager Eric DeCosta. He needs to be treated like a draft pick and get a three- or four-year window to develop before a sound judgment can be made.
So far, DeCosta’s three drafts have been solid, but lacking game-changing players. His four first-round selections have been with the No. 25, No. 28, No. 27 and No. 31 overall picks, which have netted the Ravens receivers Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman and linebackers Patrick Queen and Odafe Oweh.
Some will say that elite players must be taken in the top 10 overall, but the Ravens selected linebacker Ray Lewis at No. 26, tight end Todd Heap at No. 31, safety Ed Reed at No. 24 and Jackson at No. 32.
That’s why DeCosta deserves more time, and maybe that will help some of his offseason free-agent acquisitions improve as well.
As far as Jackson, I’ve been saying for nearly a year now that there is no rush to sign him. The Ravens picked up his fifth-year option for $23 million this season and can place the franchise tag on him for two more years afterward.
If he improves and gets the Ravens deep into the postseason, then show him the money. If not, show him the door. The idea of having a running quarterback is nothing new, but since the Ravens have already built their offense around him they might as well see the project to completion. And they can do it without paying the going rate of about $40 million per season.
To me, it’s all part of the franchise’s stability and consistency without pushing too far against the salary cap.
The only major difference for the Ravens is really addressing offseason injuries, which Harbaugh said they have done. Besides the team hiring a new trainer in Adrian Dixon, Harbaugh is making some adjustments to his coaching game plan.
It’s all part of him evolving as a coach.
“The only benefit of it is it forces you to tear things down to the base and kind of rebuild them,” Bisciotti said of last season’s injuries. “I think it was a good exercise to have to torn down and looked at. John’s looking at the way he practices and the way he ramps up training camp. He was doing the same thing that he was doing for years and years without us leading the league in injuries. It doesn’t mean that we can’t do this better and this better and this better.
“If we change everything that we think we need to change this year and it happens again, then everyone is going to go, ‘They have the worst luck in the world.’ And if we don’t [have injuries] again, then people are going to say, ‘Well it wasn’t all bad luck. They changed a lot of their practices to get to this point.’ We’ll take that, too. I believe we’re a better organization because we were forced to address it.”
This is one time where change is good, but again you have to look at the overall picture. If the Ravens get healthy again with players like Peters, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and left tackle Ronnie Stanley returning, the foundation is in place.
Then it’s only a matter of getting some help in the draft or through free agency. That’s the way good, stable organizations work.
The Ravens are one of them.
News
Get To Know The ‘Real Life’ Heroes Of RRR: Alluri Sitarama Raju And Komaram Bheem
Director SS Rajamouli knows how to keep his followers wrapped around his finger. After the success of ‘Baahubali,’ he has come up with the historical action flick, ‘RRR’ (Rise, Roar, Revolt). The film has generated a lot of hype since its announcement. The story of RRR revolves around two of India’s greatest revolutionary fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The makers called it “A fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s.” The film is a multi-starrer with some top artists like Jr NTR, and Ram Charan playing the leads.
At the film’s 1st media briefing in Hyderabad, Rajmouli said:
“‘RRR’ displays Ram Charan and Jr NTR recreating the fairly young versions of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem — the groundbreaking freedom warriors from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana”
Rajamouli also added,
“There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about … It is through this fictional story [that] we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded.”
Let’s get to know the Real-life Heroes, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Komaram Bheem, the two revolutionaries who fought for the forest rights of Adivasis:
Alluri Sitaram Raju
An Indian rebel who led the Rampa Rebellion in 1922 to oppose the 1882 Madras Forest Act enacted by the British. The Act heavily restricted the tribal group’s freedom of movement within their own lands. He is widely known as ‘Manyam Veerudu’ (hero of the forest) though he was not an Adivasi.
The ‘podu’ method of shifting cultivation was followed by many tribes who lived in the Rampa administrative area. The Madras Forest Act, 1882 prohibited them from taking part in podu cultivation so the forests could be cleared and exploited for wood.
Sitarama Raju led attacks on police stations to seize weapons to aid their rebellion after fighting with bows and arrows for a while. The British government announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for Sitarama Raju’s head. He was finally taken into police custody on May 7, 1924, and killed in a public execution where he was shot while he was tied to a tree.
Komaram Bheem
Komaram Bheem was another rebel who was hiding in a tea plantation in Assam after fleeing from jail. While hiding he learned of Sitarama Raju’s uprising, and being a part of the Gond tribe himself he was inspired to defend the tribe.
He started a rebellion against the oppression of local landowners by the last Nizam of Hyderabad in the early 1900s. The Nizam officials were suspected of seizing crops produced by tribal residents through podu cultivation(shifting agriculture) and claiming a stake in the forest land. From 1928 to 1940, he led guerrilla warfare against the Nizam’s army making Jodeghat village his base. The Nizam government planned to kill him being unable to control the uprising.
According to a journalist, Harpal Singh, when Bheem and his comrades refused to surrender the Nizam officials killed Bheem and many others through open fire. The historical slogan ‘Jal Jangal Zameen,’ which is extensively used in Adivasi struggles until this day was originated by Bheem.
Before RRR, these heroes have been previously portrayed on screen. The film Alluri Seetarama Raju (1974), was a major success. In a 1990 Telugu film titled Komaram Bheem, Bheem’s story has been told. The film also won two Nandi awards (state awards that recognize excellence in Telugu cinema).
S S Rajamouli is a National Film Award-winning filmmaker who linked these two historic strands in his film RRR.
The post Get To Know The ‘Real Life’ Heroes Of RRR: Alluri Sitarama Raju And Komaram Bheem appeared first on MEWS.
News
Readers sound off on families facing homelessness, over-policing and investigating Trump
Tangible ways to address the NYC housing crisis
Manhattan: Re “Fix 421-a to produce more affordable housing and good jobs” (op-ed, March 28): Mayor Adams is right to call for greater investments in affordable housing, but with thousands of families on the brink of homelessness due to the expiration of the state’s eviction moratorium, it’s critically important that New York City and state leaders take action to ensure that families with children can stay in their homes and out of shelters.
Households with children, especially those headed by women of color, have been hit hardest by the economic insecurity brought on by the pandemic. To prevent a tidal wave of children and families from entering the shelter system, state legislators must fully fund the Housing Access Voucher Program (HAVP) in the FY2023 State Budget, which would provide a long-term, sustainable rent subsidy, and invest in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), which would address the short-term emergency assistance needed by New Yorkers who fell behind on their rent during the pandemic.
Additionally, city leaders must commit to expanding and improving CityFHEP rental assistance supplements and address the staffing issues at the city’s housing and homelessness agencies that are preventing too many families from accessing affordable, stable housing.
New York is at an inflection point — we can end the vicious and chronic cycle of generational homelessness once and for all. Nicole Branca and Baaba Halm, co-leads, Family Homelessness Coalition
Panacea
Astoria: There is a synergistic irony to Bob Gangi’s opinion piece about broken windows policing (”Broken windows: Ineffective & unjust,” March 31) appearing next to one about bail reform (”The facts on bail,” editorial, March 31). They presuppose that so-called people of color are disproportionately victimized by the former, thus should be beneficiaries of the latter. The simple answer to both issues is that if people tried something novel like obeying the law and acting in a civilized manner, neither the former nor the latter would be necessary. Bradley Morris
Who is harmed?
Scarborough, N.Y.: In his op-ed stating that broken windows (quality-of-life) arrests are ineffective and unjust, Bob Gangi cites loud parties, public drinking, graffiti and spitting as examples. What about shoplifting, turnstile-jumping, public urination and drag racing on neighborhood streets? Does Gangi condone that behavior? If there is no risk of punishment, more people will commit these crimes. I want all the liberals who condemn quality-of-life arrests to move into neighborhoods like East New York and the South Bronx for six months. Subject yourself to these daily degradations heaped upon Black and Hispanic mothers and fathers who are hard-working taxpayers trying to raise their children in lawless communities spawned by the de Blasio administration. Thomas F. Comiskey
Whatever it takes
Astoria: Council members are going off on Mayor Adams’ program that is trying to remove guns from the streets. I didn’t see them doing anything in their districts to reach out to community leaders or youth in these troubled areas to stop crime and get guns out of their districts, where children are getting shot. When innocent kids and bystanders are getting shot, bring back the Anti-Crime Unit or whatever it takes to stop this. Anthony Gigantiello
Not so simple
Rosedale: In response to Voicer Doreen Geralyn: I have two words for you: Kalief Browder. Shirley Jordan
Hard on the ears
Manhattan: New York’s noisy streets are getting worse. When traffic lights turn green, too many motorists start honking because cars far in front of them haven’t moved fast enough. Ambulance sirens are painfully loud — especially those of the FDNY and Hatzalah. Now we have something new: talking buses. Announcements in newer buses mention every stop in numbing detail. A few have external repeated warnings: “Watch out! Bus is turning!” At nighttime, especially, this noise is noisome. Fulvia Madia McCrie
Funny stuff
Flushing: To Voicer Helen Murphy: Comic strips are supposed to have sight gags and slapstick. Does it also bother you when Mr. Dithers kicks and beats Dagwood, which is a running gag? If you are that easily offended, perhaps you should avoid reading the comics. Lisa and Howard Fein
Bare minimum
Long Island City: It seems that we are giving the Ukrainians just enough weaponry to lead to a stalemate with Russia while large swaths of the country are reduced to rubble and thousands of civilians are killed and maimed. The talking-head retired generals on the cable stations are all saying the same thing, but it does not seem that the U.S. and NATO countries are coming through with the weapons that Ukraine needs to enforce a no-fly zone itself and thus win the war. That would be long-range air defense systems that reach higher altitudes, and artillery and missiles that can knock out the Russian artillery and missiles that hammer Ukraine on a daily basis. We should also give weapons that can completely take out every Russian ship in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. There is no reason the Ukrainians should not have real-time targeting technology. Paul Camilleri
Reasonable rhetoric
Omaha: I’m not a fan of President Biden, but I have to credit him for stating that Putin of Russia “cannot remain in power.” Why all the fuss? Tom Dahulick
Elites
Staten Island: To Voicer Chana Schwartz: Are you kidding me? Don’t you think the Democrats would have done the same thing? Wake up and smell the coffee! No matter what party is in office, the same b.s. carries on. Political parties are not for you and me but for their own gain and interest. If you believe otherwise, start drinking Kool-Aid. Michael Modafferi
Cognitive dissonance
Melville, L.I.: As shocking as the Oscar slap was, it pales in comparison to America’s divisions in our perception of reality. Reactions have ranged from some calling it “the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen” to others saying they were “sickened” and “traumatized.” Why should any of us be surprised by this? After all, 74 million Americans voted for a man to be our president who is appealing to Vladimir Putin — not to end the slaughter in Ukraine, but to provide some dirt on a political opponent’s family. They voted for a man who extorted the president of Ukraine during a “perfect” phone call, an offense for which he was impeached and tried. We had better come together with some shared vision of reality or we are going to face some dire consequences. Dennis Joyce
Evidently wrong
Bronx: Let me see if I have this right: Mark Pomerantz, an extremely well-respected and experienced prosecutor who has worked solely on the Donald Trump case in the Manhattan district attorney’s office for many months, believes Donald Trump is a criminal and can prove it. Cy Vance, the previous DA who made the decision to retire before this important investigation was completed, was also convinced of Mr. Trump’s guilt. And now our new DA, Alvin Bragg, having been on the job only three months, isn’t interested in pursuing the case any longer. Something’s not right! Georgine Sheridan
Retirees
Itasca, Ill.: Former middleweight boxing champion “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler and Johnny Carson were two of a kind. Both retired at the top of their professions — and stayed retired. No goodbye tours or manipulative contract holdouts. Carson is still the standard for late-night comedy, and Hagler, despite losing his last fight, left with his dignity firmly in place. Posthumous kudos to boxer Rocky Marciano for retiring with a 49-0 record, and Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski. I assume they all wanted to spend more time with their families. Enter former — I mean current — NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who just un-retired after 40 days. Someone joked that he gave up football for lent. I hope that when Brady retires for good, he can still enjoy quality time with his family, which I believe was the reason he gave for his first retirement. Jim Newton
News
Bill Maher says Jada Pinkett Smith ‘lucky’ to just have alopecia
