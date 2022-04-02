Finance
Non Owner Auto Insurance – For People That Don’t Own Vehicles
Have you heard of non owner auto insurance for people that don’t own vehicles? If you have heard about people that drive around in cars that they do not personally own, they still are going to need insurance. Many people borrowing vehicles neglect the fact that insurance is of utmost importance while on the road. What type of insurance coverage does someone need if they are using a car that is not theirs? They need to get what is called “non owner automobile insurance.”
This type of insurance policy is usually similarly priced to normal coverage. However, there are going to be certain differences to getting “non owner” coverage and getting a policy as the actual owner of a vehicle. The number one factor that is going to influence the price is the car that you are borrowing. Will you be riding around in one of the most commonly stolen cars? Will you be driving around in a top of the line, luxurious vehicle?
For non owners that are driving around in vehicles that are frequently stolen, the price to insure is certainly going to increase. Also, if the car is valued at a high monetary amount, the cost for insurers to cover the vehicle are going to increase. As a non owner, you may not be entitled to get fully comprehensive policies, but you still can get coverage. I recommend that you get some auto insurance to cover the car in which you are using, even if you aren’t the owner.
In order to save money, people usually try to convince themselves that nothing could go wrong while on the road. When the day arrives in which the person gets into an accident, they usually end up paying tons of bills to cover the total damage cost. In some cases, people pay well over $20000 for all of the property and injury damages. Since you probably don’t want to ever end up in this type of situation, you should purchase a non owner auto insurance plan as soon as possible.
Finance
High Risk Auto Insurance – 3 Tips to Lower Your Premium
If you are looking for high risk auto insurance, you can be assured that the premium you pay will be quite high. There are ways however that you can minimize your car insurance quote, so that you don’t have to sell your car to pay for your premium, if you know what I mean. High risk car insurance would basically apply if you have had several driving tickets in a short period, been caught drink driving or been caught driving recklessly, just to name a few.
Young teenage drivers are also considered high risk, mainly because of the lack of experience and tendencies to drive irresponsibly. This would greatly influence the premiums even further if the teen were to drive a high performance vehicle instead of a lower profile car.
Here are some tips on helping you reduce your quote:
Shop Around For Your Quote
To get a good deal on your quote, you would need to shop around for your car insurance quote and not just go for the first quote you find. This process may take some time to find that deal, don’t take shortcuts doing this process, it will be worth it in the long run.
Clean Up Your Driving Record
You can of course try to reduce your requirement for high risk insurance, by cleaning up your driving habits and driving more safely and with more care. This will take time naturally but again will help you in the long term.
Choose a Basic Policy
Another option is to go for a more basic insurance policy like collision, this will help you get a reduced car insurance quote.
Finance
Senior Dental Insurance – Affordable Options For Seniors
Many of us who are retired, know how difficult it can be to find decent dental insurance plans that are affordable. Luckily, several large companies have begun to offer senior dental insurance policies for the individual or family. Below is a list of some of the most reputable and affordable plans so that you can compare them and decide which company to get quotes from.
1) Delta Dental Insurance. The Delta company is offering a senior dental insurance plan. They give senior citizens the freedom to choose whatever dentist they wish and offer both family and individual plan options. The rates are some of the best around since the organization that they teamed up with on this plan is a non profit organization that’s sole purpose is to make all areas of life better for senior citizens. They recognize that as of today, 40% of those over fifty years old are without dental insurance and their hope is to greatly reduce that number.
2) Avia Dental Plans. This is not an insurance plan for senior citizens, but it’s a discount plan. Pay a little now so that the cost of dental care will be greatly reduced when you need it. The great thing about Avia plans is that they make some of the most commonly needed dental procedures for senior citizens very cheap.
3) American Association of Retired Persons. This non profit company provides many services needed by retired people on fixed incomes. They are now offering senior citizen’s dental coverage that may not offer the most freedom as far as coverage, but is very good for most retirees needs.
4) Tricare Retiree Dental Program. The United States Federal Government put this plan together specifically for retirees of uniformed services. The great thing about this program is that dental coverage is not only made available to the retirees themselves, but members of their immediate and extended families as well.
Finance
4 Common Mistakes in Choosing RV Insurance
An RV insurance policy is not quite different from other types of policies. The main difference is the array of uses, models, and liabilities that are specific to RVs. The different types of recreational vehicles from pop-up campers, toy haulers, and truck campers, can make choosing the right policy a bit confusing. In addition, the different activities, risks, and liabilities for owning this kind of vehicle could also make choosing a policy even more stressful. This article discusses the most common mistakes that owners make when buying RV insurance.
Mistake 1: Assuming that a car insurance is enough
As an RV owner, you need to understand that this automobile is more than just a big car. It is a specialized vehicle that needs a different kind of policy and coverage. For one, it needs a coverage that also accommodates the personal belongings stored inside it. The policy should also include discounts that reflect when and where you will drive the vehicle, as well as the services it needs. With that said, you need to make sure that the policy will have the right coverage suited for a specialized automobile.
Mistake 2: Choosing Insufficient RV Liability Insurance Coverage
Liability coverage protects you in case an unfortunate incident occurs, such as theft, vandalism, fire, which may damage your vehicle. Choosing insufficient liability coverage may result in huge financial losses, especially since medical expenses and loss wages can quickly exceed the limit of the coverage. For this reason, you need to choose one that reflects your financial situation. Avoid blindly following the state-required minimums.
Mistake 3: Buying The Policy With The Lowest Price
Although you are trying to save money, avoid buying the lowest price available. You need to understand that a reliable and specialized RV insurance is very important. You should compare the features and services on top of the prices.
Mistake 4: Ignoring Potential Discounts
There are a lot of things that can reduce your premium. The built-in premium savings and the discounts can help you in that area. Here are some of the discounts you may be eligible for:
- Combine coverage for insuring your RV and other automobiles on the same policy or carrier.
- Renting a storage unit which allows you to suspend the coverages you don’t need when you’re not using your RV.
- Installing safety and security features on your vehicle
- Having a safe and clean driving record.
To avail these discounts, you need to consult with an agent. Take advantage of these discounts to enjoy more savings.
