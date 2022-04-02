News
NY bail law fight emblematic of Democrats’ debate on crime
By MICHELLE L. PRICE
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s hard to find anyone on board with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to toughen the state’s bail laws, two years after they were retooled to keep people from being jailed because they are poor.
Reform advocates say the system should be left alone. Police leaders and even some of the governor’s fellow Democrats say the proposal doesn’t go far enough to roll back what they consider soft treatment of criminals.
The debate over bail in New York is emblematic of a fight taking place elsewhere in the U.S.
A spike in violence during the COVID-19 pandemic has Democrats eager to show they’re tough on crime ahead of this year’s midterm elections, from the White House on down, but the party is struggling to find a common message with progressives pushing the need for police reform and moderates focusing instead on rising crime rates.
Hochul’s attempt to stake out a middle ground has provoked criticism from all points of the political spectrum.
“I think that’s a sign that you’re in the right place,” she said of her plan in March. The proposal would continue to limit instances in which people would be required to post bail, but make more crimes eligible for detention and give judges more discretion to consider a defendant’s criminal history.
New York changed its bail laws in response to public outcry over prisoners accused of minor crimes being held in jail for extended periods while awaiting trial because they couldn’t afford to pay bail — a system where a person puts up cash as a guarantee that they will return to court.
The state’s answer was to eliminate cash bail for many nonviolent offenses — a reform that frustrated some law enforcement officials who warned that people released back to the streets would commit new crimes.
But with violent crime up across America, crime rates have been an easy target and longstanding bogeyman for Republicans, who have wasted no opportunity to make it a campaign issue in races around the U.S., including governor’s races in Illinois, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.
Democrats, bracing for tough midterm elections, are striving to prove they’re responding, in some cases emphasizing efforts to provide more money to police departments while making scant mention of reforms they embraced a few years ago.
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is up for reelection and has been touring the state promoting his $300 million public safety plan. He has not focused on the reform measures he signed after police killed George Floyd in the state almost two years ago.
Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is also running for reelection this year, has been hammered by Republicans over crime and like Hochul, is facing bipartisan pressure to toughen bail laws.
A record-setting spate of homicides in Albuquerque has ratcheted up pressure on New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, including from some fellow Democrats. The first-term governor has joined efforts to ban pretrial release for certain violent crimes, though some legislators in her own party have balked at rolling back reforms that largely ended money bail.
President Joe Biden in his budget this week highlighted funding for police — for body cameras, crime prevention strategies, drug treatment, mental health and criminal justice reform.
This winter, he made a trip to New York City to stand with the city’s new mayor, Eric Adams, a former police captain.
“The answer is not to defund the police,” Biden said. “It is to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners, to be protectors and know the community.”
In comparison, while campaigning for president, Biden instead spoke more about criminal justice reforms and the need to reverse some of the toughest measures of the 1994 crime bill he helped write.
In New York, the fierce debate over bail has been one factor that caused legislators to miss an April 1 deadline to pass a new state budget.
Hochul initially said she didn’t want to touch the state’s bail laws until she saw data indicating the reforms were responsible for a crime spike. Democrats who control the state Legislature likewise said they were uninterested in unwinding reforms.
A recent report from New York City’s fiscal watchdog found that the percentage of people who committed new crimes after being released from jail hasn’t budged since the bail reform measure passed.
But now, some Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a repeal. They include U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, who is challenging Hochul in the governor’s race; Adams, who has made cracking down on crime in New York City a top priority; and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has started criticizing the bail reforms he signed as he contemplates running for office again.
At some point in recent weeks, Hochul changed her mind and drafted a plan to tweak the law. She avoided talking about it publicly, though, for days after it leaked to the media.
Nearly a week later, Hochul defended the plan in an op-ed, saying that while the state’s bail laws were not the main cause of a rise in shootings during the pandemic, they needed to be changed.
Democrat Jumaane Williams, New York City’s public advocate who is also challenging Hochul in the governor’s race, said the governor “should show courage and leadership on this issue, or at the very least pick a side between fearmongering and facts.”
It’s unclear if Democrats controlling the statehouse will meet the governor somewhere in the middle as they continue negotiating, but the pressure has ratcheted up in recent days.
New York City’s police commissioner visited Albany to press for reforms. Defenders of the current law were arrested for demonstrating outside the governor’s office and one lawmaker, Democratic Assembly Member Latrice Walker of Brooklyn, was on day nine Thursday of a hunger strike to protest any rollbacks as negotiations continued.
___
Associated Press writers Colleen Long in Washington and Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, New Mexico, contributed to this report.
News
Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Putin
GENEVA (AP) — The former chief prosecutor of United Nations war crimes tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda has called for an international arrest warrant to be issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Putin is a war criminal,” Carla Del Ponte told the Swiss newspaper Le Temps in an interview published Saturday.
In interviews given to Swiss media to mark the release of her latest book, the Swiss lawyer who oversaw U.N. investigations in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia said there were clear war crimes being committed in Ukraine.
She said she was particularly shocked by the use of mass graves in Russia’s war on Ukraine, which recalls the worst of the wars in the former Yugoslavia.
“I hoped never to see mass graves again,” she told the newspaper Blick. “These dead people have loved ones who don’t even know what’s become of them. That is unacceptable.”
Other war crimes she identified in Ukraine included attacks on civilians, the destruction of civilian buildings and even the demolishing of entire villages.
She said the investigation in Ukraine would be easier than that in Yugoslavia because the country itself had requested an international probe. The current ICC chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, visited Ukraine last month.
If the ICC finds proof of war crimes, she said, “you must go up the chain of command until you reach those who took the decisions.”
She said it would be possible to bring even Putin to account.
“You mustn’t let go, continue to investigation. When the investigation into Slobodan Milosevic began, he was still president of Serbia. Who would have thought then that he would one day be judged? Nobody,” she told Blick.
Del Ponte added that investigations should be carried out into possible war crimes committed by both sides, pointing also to reports about the alleged torture of some Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian forces.
___
This story corrects Del Ponte’s title to chief prosecutor of U.N. war crimes tribunals.
___
Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at
News
Working Strategies: Spring break reading: 3 books to hack life in the COVID era
If you find yourself with down time on your spring break or on a long weekend, it could be the perfect opportunity to catch up on your reading. Here are three books offering different versions of life-hacks useful for our current times.
While none was written specifically to resolve COVID-era issues, each offers something that could reduce some of the stress as we emerge from our pandemic life- and work-styles.
Bridge the Gap: Breakthrough communication tools to transform work relationships from challenging to collaborative, by Jennifer Edwards and Katie McCleary, McGraw Hill, 2022 ($26). For some people, the pandemic has opened new pathways for communicating with co-workers. Being able to “chat” on the side with a colleague while simultaneously participating with the larger group is just one way remote sessions have changed the concept of business meetings.
Even so, focusing on whether a meeting is virtual or in-person can disguise the core question of whether people are communicating well to begin with. In this book, authors Edwards and McCleary elevate the issue of communication to transcend our recent fascination with the technology. Their concern isn’t what we use to communicate with each other, but how we show up for the conversation itself.
Defining the gaps that keep us apart — including our own emotional state, assumptions we make, generational differences and more — encompasses the first third of the book, with a strong middle section on listening, and final chapters with useful conversation prompts for difficult situations.
Bridge the Gap is a helpful tutorial in any time but for those of us emerging from stay-at-home or work-alone cocoons, it could be a critical guide for re-learning how to be in society again.
Go to Help: 31 strategies to offer, ask for, and accept help, by Deborah Grayson Riegel and Sophie Riegel, Panoma Press, 2022 ($22). Improving communication skills is essential, but the Riegels (a mother and daughter team of authors) suggest those skills might be best used to ask for help. As in, HELLLPPP! (Okay, emphasis mine)
Actually, their book is as much about how to offer help as it is about requesting it. This is an intriguing topic for a nation of stubborn do-it-myselfers. Our culture is steeped in the idea that we should solve our own problems even while we acknowledge that’s not realistic — and drown ourselves in the effort anyway.
In Go To Help, The Riegels draw from their professional and personal backgrounds, analyzing the problem from the perspective of both asking for and offering assistance. The strategies include sample conversations, processes and scenarios, as well as tips for identifying classic resistance issues. For those who feel powerless when witnessing someone else’s struggle, this will be an especially useful guide for offering a helping hand.
Laziness Does Not Exist: A defense of the exhausted, exploited, and overworked, by Devon Price, Simon & Schuster, 2021 ($18). It’s hard not to love this title, unless you’re an over-achiever who does not wish to reform. For everyone else, letting go of the idea that we’re lazy might be just the motivation needed to create a more enjoyable life.
With chapter titles such as “You deserve to work less,” and “Your achievements are not your worth,” it’s easy to see where this book is heading. And even so, the author’s journey to that destination is full of “aha” moments. The premise of the book is based on what Price calls the Laziness Lie: “… a belief system that says hard work is morally superior to relaxation, that people who aren’t productive have less innate value than productive people.”
Taking another perspective, Price calls laziness a warning. The apathy, depression or procrastination we often describe as being lazy are more likely sounding an alarm about being burned out or on the wrong path.
While this re-examination of a cultural mainstay may seem most relevant to work issues, Price provides engaging examples of how the penchant to do too much extends to our personal lives, and even to our relationships. Learning to say no or to set limits with needy friends turns out to be part of the laziness lie, when we shame ourselves for not doing everything conceivable to help someone else.
This is an intriguing and important conversation for our culture, especially as we re-shape our work lives in a post-COVID era. But don’t feel guilty if you decide not to read it during Spring break after all — maybe that time should just be for fun.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
News
Review: Steven Copes shines in SPCO weekend concerts
It’s a Steven Copes-filled weekend with The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, as the concertmaster shines as a soloist taking on Sergei Prokofiev and Franz Joseph Haydn. The longtime member of the SPCO showed his intimate relationship with the music, a subtle showmanship and energetic alignment with his fellow musicians.
Friday’s performance at the Ordway Concert Hall marked a new chapter in the ongoing shifting landscape of the pandemic: masks were no longer required, and the venue no longer checks vaccine cards. With capacity capped at 50 percent, around a third of the audience seemed to not be wearing masks. The SPCO still requires masks at venues that are not the Ordway, which happens on Sunday when the performance takes place at Ted Mann Concert Hall.
Stephen Prutsman, an artistic partner with the orchestra from 2004-2007, was commissioned to arrange Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata #1, originally composed for violin and piano, as Sonata for Violin and Orchestra, No. 1, with the orchestra taking on the piano part. Speaking before the world premiere Friday evening, Prutsman said it took over a year to make the arrangement, but that work in no way compared to the genius of Prokofiev himself. He urged audience members to search up the original. “It’s really a glorious work,” he said.
Glorious indeed, and moody. Prokofiev began writing the piece two years after he returned to the Soviet Union after living abroad, in 1938. That was at the time Stalin embarked on his “great purge” where he killed hundreds of thousands of his enemies and sent millions more to forced labor camps. Prokofiev didn’t complete the sonata until after the end of World War II, in 1946. The work holds the weight of those events within it, and ghosts speak through it. Two of the movements were played at Prokofiev’s funeral, after the composer died the same day as Stalin.
Copes, wearing a ribbon with Ukraine’s colors, soars in his playing, and seems almost buoyed by the new arrangement played by his fellow musicians.
The piece begins with the bass players taking on the creeping low notes, which the violin responds to with ominous trills. It continues as a rich tapestry of sounds, with overlapping phrases. The music makes your breath stop with its lilting scales that sound like waves.
The second movement is harsher, as Copes strikes the strings in fury. Then in the third movement the xylophone creates a dreamlike sound. The fourth movement is a fierce dance that surprises in its haunting ending. The scales that were heard in the first movement come back, now sounding as if they are very far away. Prokofiev once called those scales “wind passing through a graveyard.” Indeed they sound like a spirit released from the earthly world.
The second piece on the program is Haydn’s Sinfonia concertante. It’s a chamber piece within a chamber piece, as four soloists perform in contrast with the rest of the orchestra. The work is light, airy, and satisfying. There are lovely moments of harmony amongst the soloists, with oboist Cassie Pilgrim and bassoon player Fei Xie sounding particularly beautiful together. There are also moments of synchronicity, such as a section where Julie Albers on the cello and Copes share the melody.
The concert was a testament to the talent held at the SPCO. Yes, it’s wonderful when audience are treated to guest players from elsewhere, but the SPCO musicians themselves have the capacity to deliver a resounding concert from its core group.
ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA CONCERT
- What: Steven Copes Plays Prokofiev’s First Violin Sonata
- When: 2 p.m. April 3
- Where: Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, 2128 Fourth Street South Minneapolis, Tickets: $11-26
- Capsule: Concertmaster Stephen Copes shines as a soloist in Sonata for Violin and Orchestra, No. 1, by Prokofiev, as well as in Hydn’s Sinfonia concertante.
