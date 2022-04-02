News
Pedestrian hit and killed in north St. Louis County Friday evening
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man was hit and killed on Route AC, west of Woodwind Drive. The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Friday.
Troopers say the man, 64-year-old Ronnie Bailey of St. Louis, Missouri, was in one of the lanes in the road when he was hit by an SUV traveling westbound.
Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene.
Julius Randle ‘likely’ done for the season because of nagging quad injury, says Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau
Julius Randle’s season appears to be over with five games to play.
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau revealed before Saturday’s matinee against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden that Randle “most likely be out the rest of the way.”
“He’s had this nagging thing going on for awhile,” Thibodeau said of a quad injury to his struggling star.
The Knicks (34-43), who were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Thursday, had ruled Randle out of the Cavs game on Friday.
After Saturday, the Knicks hit the road to face Orlando on Sunday, host the Nets on Wednesday, visit Washington on Friday and then close out the season on Sunday, April 10 against the Raptors.
Randle is the face of a disappointing Knicks season. A year after an All-Star campaign in which he led the Knicks to a surprise fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference, Randle and company have crashed back to earth.
His poor play and erratic behavior have led to rumors that he wants out of New York.
He denied that talk after Wednesday’s loss to the Hornets.
“That’s not true, bro,” Randle responded. “That’s just not true. Simple as that, it’s not true at all.”
Randle, 27, who signed a four-year max extension after last season’s success, has said he remains committed to the Knicks.
“I love the city. My family loves it here. I’m a Knick. That’s what I love. I love being a Knick.”
Missouri regulates boarding schools after abuse allegations
Maggie Drew’s dad sent her to Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch in Missouri in 2007, hoping strict Christian teachings would stop his 14-year-old daughter’s teenage rebellion.
Instead, Drew said, she found herself in a nightmare, sexually abused by one of the boarding school’s founders and left with permanent spinal injuries after a fall from a hay barn for which she received no medical attention.
Just 25 miles away at another Christian boarding school, Brett Harper says he endured abuse that included staff members stomping on his back.
They are among dozens of people who say they were abused at either Circle of Hope or Agape Boarding School — allegations that helped prompt a new Missouri law aimed at reining in religious boarding schools that for decades went without any oversight by the state.
“I still have nightmares about these people and the things they did to us,” Drew said.
The founders of Circle of Hope face around 100 charges, some alleging sexual abuse. Agape’s doctor is charged with child sex crimes and five employees are accused of assault, though Missouri’s attorney general thinks many more workers should have been charged.
The schools are unrelated and are not affiliated with any particular Christian denomination. But both opened in southwest Missouri under a 1982 state law that gave religious boarding schools free rein and the state no way to monitor how kids were educated. Even the health department had no oversight, including for schools that claimed to address mental health, behavioral and addiction issues.
The new law approved last year followed extensive reporting from The Kansas City Star that found that several faith-based boarding schools, including Agape, relocated to Missouri after being investigated or shut down for abuse or neglect elsewhere.
Legislators heard testimony from former students such as Chanel Mare, who told of girls at Circle of Hope being forced to eat their own vomit; and James Matthew Lawson, who said he was raped at Agape and called “seizure boy” because of his epilepsy.
The Associated Press generally does not name victims of sexual abuse, but Larson and Drew both came forward publicly to discuss the allegations.
Supporters of religious boarding schools say they provide structure to troubled young people. Megan Stokes, executive director of National Association of Therapeutic Schools and Programs, said the wrongdoing alleged at Agape and Circle of Hope is exceedingly uncommon.
Yet unlike Missouri and many other states, her trade association requires state licensing for all of its 150 member schools, including the religious ones. Agape is not a member, nor was Circle of Hope.
Boyd and Stephanie Householder opened Circle of Hope in 2006 in the remote town of Humansville. “We use the BIBLE to teach (girls) that they are to obey their Parents and the authority over them,” the school’s website, which has been taken down, stated.
The school closed amid a 2020 investigation; 25 girls were removed. In March 2021, Boyd Householder, 72, was charged with 79 crimes and Stephanie, 56, was charged with 22.
Sixteen former residents alleged they were restrained with handcuffs, whipped with belts, and punched. Nearly two dozen counts against Boyd Householder accuse him of sexual contact with girls.
Messages left with the Householders’ attorney were not returned. In an August interview with the Star, the couple said the accusers made up their stories.
Drew, now 29, said her life was upended when her brother died in a car wreck in 2007. Her grieving father joined a church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Drew said that when she refused to wear a skirt and her grades dropped, church leaders persuaded her dad to send her to Circle of Hope.
“It was absolute torture,” said Drew, who also accused the Householders of stealing a $25,000 inheritance from her.
James Clemensen, a retired California trooper, and his wife, Kathy, started Agape in Stockton, Missouri, in 1990. He told a reporter in 2002 that he picked Missouri because of its lack of regulation. He died in October.
Agape serves 120-150 boys ages 12-17. Its website says it’s a nonprofit school “designed to show God’s love to teen boys struggling with behavior issues that can threaten their future.”
The school remains open. Five staffers were charged in September with abusing students. In December, Dr. David Smock was charged with sexual abuse. He pleaded not guilty in March.
Phone messages left with Agape’s director and Smock’s attorney were not returned.
Harper was 14 when he was sent there from his rural Oregon home in 1999. Now 36, he recalled long hours moving large rocks from one pile to another, toting lumber by hand and clearing land. Harper said his injuries have left him unable to keep a job.
“What I went through at Agape primed me for abusive relationships with people, it primed for being an ignorant young man not knowing the way the world worked, it destroyed my family relationship,” Harper said.
Missouri’s new law sets minimum health and safety requirements for boarding schools, which still don’t have to be licensed. The law mandates background checks for employees; requires adequate food, clothing and medical care for students; and says parents must be allowed access to their children at any time without prior notice.
After a state investigation last year, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt recommended charges against 22 Agape employees. But in Missouri, only the local prosecutor can file charges, and Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither does not plan to file more.
“The attorney general has his agenda,” Gaither said. “I’m an experienced prosecutor and I filed what I believe are the appropriate charges.”
James Clidence, who taught math at Agape from 2012 to 2015, said he left after witnessing abuses so concerning that his wife contacted federal, state and local authorities. None would investigate, he said.
“I’m for religious liberty. I’m a pastor. But at this point we’re talking about children’s well-being,” Clidence, who now leads a Baptist church in Maryland, said.
Harper is among those who question whether religious boarding schools will get real scrutiny in Missouri.
“How many things have to happen before they act?” he asked.
Your Money: Welcome to the second quarter; here’s a to-do list
With the first three months of 2022 behind us, it’s a good time to take stock of your financial plan. In this follow-up article, we focus on the items that can help you stick to a well-constructed financial plan into the upcoming quarter.
BE ON THE ALERT FOR IDENTIFY THEFT
Friday was April Fool’s Day — and a good time to make sure no one has been fooling around with your credit card or bank accounts. More than 98.2 million people were impacted by the 10 largest data breaches during the first half of 2021, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. And while most victims report losing less than $500, 21% say they lost more than $20,000 to identity criminals, according to the ITRC.
With breaches and identity theft on the rise, some people have turned to credit monitoring services for protection. These services automatically notify you of errors or inconsistencies in your credit reports so that you can proactively address potential misuse of your personal information. The three major credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — must provide you with free access to your credit report once a year to help red-flag errors or attacks on your credit. It’s important to remain vigilant for the warning signs of identity theft that may lurk in these report(s). Telltale signs of potential identity theft include: payments reported that you didn’t make, credit accounts you don’t recognize, spelling mistakes with your name and address, and court decisions that you don’t know about (suggesting someone may be claiming to be you in a courtroom proceeding).
TAX-FILING DAY AND TAX FREEDOM DAY ARE APPROACHING
This year, your 2021 federal tax return is due on April 18 (state filings vary: Minnesotans have until April 18). Make sure you’ve maxxed out your traditional or Roth IRA contributions for 2021. Remember, once the dust has settled, to take your completed tax return to your financial adviser to review your tax strategy for 2022. Pay special attention to taxable income reported from 1099-INT and 1099-DIV. This is a good time to determine whether your investments — particularly those from passive investments held outside of qualified plans, such as ETFs — are truly tax-efficient.
April 18 is also Tax Freedom Day this year. Tax Freedom Day represents how long Americans need to work to pay the nation’s tax burden. It’s also an opportunity to see how well your tax-deferred 401(k) and/or tax-advantaged Roth IRA are helping your progress toward your retirement goals.
CARING FOR OLDER PARENTS
Mother’s Day is May 8 and Father’s Day is June 19. If you have aging parents, you likely are thinking about their financial and emotional well-being. Take time on these days to reflect on the state of your parents’ finances, health care needs, living arrangements and estate plan. Perhaps it’s time to have that tough-but-necessary talk about their lives’ next chapter.
Know that if you’re caring for elders, you’re not alone: The older population is already large and will continue to grow significantly in the future, no doubt putting a “boomer” stamp on every aspect of life. Several statistics bear this out: Although accounting for 16% of the total U.S. population, more than two-fifths (41%) of the U.S. “baby boom” generation is now 65 or older. Among older adults age 65+, 61% lived with their spouse/partner in 2020, and about 27% lived alone. By 2040, there will be roughly 81 million older persons living in the U.S., more than twice as many as in 2000, according to the Administration for Community Living’s 2020 Profile of Older Americans.
THE HALFWAY POINT IS JUST THREE MONTHS AWAY
We’ll be halfway through the year on June 30. It’s a great time to check your progress since setting your annual goals in January. Expenses higher than you hoped? Track your spending for the next three months to see where it all goes. Making progress with that fitness regimen? Remember, small changes in your behavior can yield impressive results over time. The important thing is to do your best to stay on target — but don’t punish yourself if you make a small misstep.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
