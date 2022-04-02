Connect with us

Police: Body found in Big River in Jefferson County, Missouri

Police: Body found in Big River in Jefferson County, Missouri
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Police said a body was found in the Big River Friday evening in Jefferson County, Missouri.

Someone alerted authorities around 5:30 p.m. that a body was in the river near Old Byrnesville Road and Irish Lane. Police and fire crews are at the scene and will be working to recover the body.

This is an active investigation. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Franz Wagner leaves Magic-Raptors with ankle injury

Franz Wagner leaves Magic-Raptors with ankle injury
Heading into Friday, the Orlando Magic’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors was going to be a showcase of two Rookie of the Year candidates.

That lasted for just 20 seconds.

Franz Wagner sprained his left ankle on the game’s first possession after trying to “pull the chair” on Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes while Barnes was posting up on the right block.

Wagner limped off the court at 11:40 in the first quarter and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Wagner, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, has started in all 78 games so far this season.

This story will be updated.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

Homeless man charged with robbing, murdering Overland resident

Homeless man charged with robbing, murdering Overland resident
OVERLAND, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said a homeless man robbed and murdered an Overland resident this week.

David Todd Smith, 47, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Hossein Cyrus Rastegar. Police said Tuesday evening they got a call from Rastegar’s daughter, who had not heard from him in two days.

Officers went to his home on Midland Boulevard for a well-being check and found Rastegar dead with his hands and feet tied behind his back. Authorities said he died of a heart attack.

Police said Smith broke into Rastegar’s home and took a large amount of money before leaving the residence. Smith was arrested at a motel on St. Charles Rock Road on Wednesday and had $13,000 in cash with him at the time.

On Thursday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Smith with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary.

“This was a heinous crime,” said Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Thanks to the work of St. Louis County detectives, as well as human intelligence, as well as surveillance videos. In order to keep this community safe, we need the help of the community. So we appreciate those who assisted with information to help us charge this individual, but the public is our first line of defense in many ways.”

According to court records, Rastegar had immigrated to the United States from Iran in 1976 and had operated a car sale business. He previously worked for the Pattonville and Hazelwood school districts.

Body of 66-year-old man found in Apple Valley pond; foul play not suspected

Body of 66-year-old man found in Apple Valley pond; foul play not suspected
The body of a 66-year-old man was found in an Apple Valley pond Friday, and investigators say foul play is not suspected in the death.

Apple Valley police and Dakota County sheriff’s office investigators were called to the pond adjacent to Galaxie Park around noon after a passerby spotted the body, said Joe Leko, chief deputy. It was partially submerged in about a foot of water and ice and eight feet from the shoreline, Leko said.

“We don’t know if he had a medical situation or what happened,” he said. “But there’s no indication of foul play or trauma to the body or anything like that.”

The identity was being withheld Friday pending notification of family, Leko said.

It was too early to say how long the body had been in the pond, said Leko, who added that “we’re thinking it was a matter of a day or two at the most.” A missing person’s report had not been filed in the city where the man had lived, he said.

The sheriff’s office, Apple Valley police and the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office are investigating.

