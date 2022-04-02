Finance
Property Tax – Pros and Cons
Property tax can be the fairest and at the same time the not so fair tax collected by municipalities.
Two of the determining factors of how it can affect what an individual will pay for this type of tax are where you live and a person’s economic condition.
Even though we all can appreciate the good points of owning a home vs. renting, when it comes to property tax, renting is by far the better option. States will collect property tax on the following:
Any additions to the property such as improvements to the land
Land itself
Any structures that are not permanent to the property
The assessment is commonly made by an exclusive county tax collector in each state. An individual’s property and land will be appraised of its value and subsequently mailed as a tax payment notice. This usually is paid through a homeowner’s escrow amount stated on their mortgage.
Many times this can negatively affect a property or land owner as the taxes in a specific state can sometimes double or triple in amount and leave the homeowner unable to afford to pay their taxes, forcing them to sell their property or land.
People on a fixed income such as Senior citizens who have retired, can be greatly affected by the increase of property tax. The value of their homes increase, but at the same time they find themselves unable to pay their taxes because of their reduced income. Unfortunately, property tax doesn’t allow much wiggle room in the event of acts of nature or personal tragedy.
Although 2.3 seems to be the average percentage for property tax, it varies greatly from state to state, making it seem highly unfair for certain states such as New Hampshire, as it is a high 4.9 percent.
It also seem unfair when states like Alabama pay 1.3 percent and yet just a little distance away in neighboring Georgia would be required to pay 2.6 percent, then even more in Florida at a rate of 3.1 percent.
So who determines how the money generated from this income is spent or in some cases wasted? The state legislatures will determine this along with the decision to increase or decrease property tax and how frequent it is collected.
Even though property tax can absolutely help states with income,the amount of property tax to be paid can be a determining factor in one’s decision where to reside to achieve the American Dream of land or home ownership.
Finance
Waiting Periods Explained for Buying a Home After a Short Sale
Making the decision to short sell, surrender or walk away from a home that can no longer be afforded should be a decision made that includes a future event: purchasing another home. Granted, struggling homeowners who are in the midst of financial turmoil may not give much thought– and understandably so– to happier days which lie ahead, but a brighter future does exist.
Having done over 100 short sales in the last few years, I am increasingly seeing past clients recover financially and begin the process of looking to purchase a home again. As such, let’s discuss the waiting periods required for buying a home after a significant derogatory credit event has happened, such as a foreclosure or a bankruptcy or a short sale.
First, let’s discuss the two most commonly types of lending available for consumers: conventional financing and FHA financing.
CONVENTIONAL LOANS
Conventional financing comes from mortgage lenders whose loans are not backed (or insured) by the FHA. As such, these loans require a greater amount down to qualify, usually 20% of the purchase price of the home.
FHA LOANS
FHA loans are government-secured loans and are excellent loan products for consumers who do not have a large down payment. The caveat is that FHA loans come with PMI (private mortgage insurance) which is an insurance policy for which you pay to protect the lender should you default on the loan. Recent FHA guideline changes now make mortgage insurance permanent.
Both types of lending have additional benefits and consequences, but they are beyond the scope of this article. I want to, instead, focus on derogatory credit events how they impact your ability to get either a conventional or FHA loan in the future.
FORECLOSURE
If you default on your mortgage loan and let the home be foreclosed on by your bank, you must wait 7 years to get a conventional loan and 3 years to get an FHA loan.
DEED-IN-LIEU OF FORECLOSURE
Surrendering– or deeding — your home back to your bank to avoid a foreclosure keeps you from re-purchasing a conventional mortgage for 4 years if your loan was not a cash-out, refinanced loan. Otherwise, the wait is the same as a foreclosure: 7 years. The wait for an FHA loan is 3 years.
BANKRUPTCY
Filing for bankruptcy protection can be an effective strategy to get financial relief; however, you must wait 4 years from the discharge date or dismissal date to secure a conventional loan. The wait for a FHA-backed loan is 2 years, provided you have re-established your credit.
SHORT SALE
A short sale offers benefits before and after the home is sold. Before the home is sold, a borrower can live in the home without making mortgage payments. After the home is sold, a borrower must wait just 2 years from the date of the short sale on a conventional loan with 20% down (4 years with 10% down). FHA loans put the waiting period at 3 years from the date of sale.
If all of the above events are available to a person in financial trouble, the short sale of a home should be the first course of action considered. It keeps a foreclosure from occurring and should provide enough financial relief to prevent filing for bankruptcy. A deed-in-lieu of foreclosure is the least desirable strategy as the wait time can be as long as the 7 year wait on a foreclosure, and the bank takes possession of the home faster than if they took it via foreclosure.
So, as you work through what to do if you cannot afford your mortgage payment, keep in mind how the decisions you make now will impact the options available to you in the future once you are on better financial ground.
Finance
New Loan Limits Set For FHA Mortgages and FHA Refinance Loans
On Monday HUD announced its new, permanent maximum loan limits for FHA Mortgages and FHA Refinance Loans that will become effective on Janurary 1st, 2009. These new maximum loan limits have been set as part of The Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 and will be permanent limits.
Under the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 (HERA), which passed in July 2008, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) was established and directed to set conforming loan limits each year. The rules governing how the loan limits are established differ from the rules set forth in the Economic Stimulus Act of 2008 (ESA), which applies to loans originated in 2008. For example, under ESA, loan limits for high-cost areas were set at 125 percent of local house price medians and the maximum high-cost limit was 175 percent of the national conforming limit ($729,750 in the continental U.S.).
Starting January 1st, the national loan limit for one-unit homes in the lower 48 states shall be pegged to a house price index chosen by the FHFA. The national loan limit for 2009 will remain at $417,000. In future years, the mortgage limit for any given area shall be set at 115 percent of the median house price in that area, as determined by HUD, except that the FHA mortgage limit in any given area cannot exceed 150 percent of the Freddie Mac national loan limit, nor be lower than 65 percent of the Freddie Mac national loan limit.
This essentially creates the “Floor” and the “Ceiling” for the maximum FHA loan amount for a given area with the lowest maximum FHA loan amount being $271,050 in any area and the highest FHA loan amount being 625,500. Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the USVI may be adjusted to 150% of these limits to account for higher costs.
The new FHA Mortgage limits for 2009 are detailed below:
In areas where 115 percent of the median house price is less than 65 percent of the Freddie Mac limit, the FHA limits are set at the 65 percent amount, i.e., the “Floor,” as follows:
One-Unit $271,050
Two-Unit $347,000
Three-Unit $419,400
Four-Unit $521,250
Any area where the limits exceed the floor is known as a high cost area. In areas where 115 percent of the median house price exceeds the 150 percent figure, the mortgage limits are set at the 150 percent amount, i.e., the “Ceiling,” as follows:
One-Unit $625,500
Two-Unit $800,775
Three-Unit $967,950
Four-Unit $1,202,925
For all other areas, i.e., those where 115 percent of the median home price for the area is in between the floor and the ceiling, the limit shall be at 115 percent of the median home price.
These new FHA mortgage limits could mean that the time might be right for you to consider an FHA refinance loan or an FHA mortgage for your new home purchase. If you would like more information on FHA mortgage loans or an FHA refinance loan, please visit fha-101.com.
Finance
Does it Affect Your Scoring Getting a Mortgage Loan Modification?
Loan modification does not affect your credit score ‘per se’, but your credit score could be affected by other things. For instance if you never fell behind on your payments when you went into a modification, then – no – your credit is not affected, but if you were late on your payments then your credit score is affected by that late payment.
In rare cases, a lender is asked to waive or discount some of the principle owed on the original loan. If this happens then the lender will make a report as paid less than what the original loan was for and this will not ‘hurt your credit score’ but it won’t look perfect either.
Currently, in this type of loan it is difficult to say how it will be presented to creditors. You see this is a new type of loan and there are no set procedures or credit history that relates to the new loan modification proceedings. So, even though you will not go into ‘bad’ credit rating, your credit rating will need to be worked on after receiving the loan. This is just another good reason you should seek the advice of a professional when trying to get this type of loan.
A loan modification will help you avoid foreclosure, and bankruptcy, both terrible on your ‘scoring,’ thus it is a much better option and will not affect your credit too badly. But just to be on the safe side once the loan is authorized, you need to make timely payments on all your credit issues for a few months afterwards, so your credit score returns to normal. An experienced loan processor can explain how to better protect your credit rating and help it return to normal.
Property Tax – Pros and Cons
Timberwolves beat Nuggets, stay in race for West’s sixth seed
Jace Frederick: In UConn’s semifinal victory, Paige Bueckers again proves she’ll do whatever it takes to win
Waiting Periods Explained for Buying a Home After a Short Sale
John Shipley: Team of destiny? South Carolina looks the part
Car flips onto MetroLink tracks after rolling down embankment
Final Four: UConn edges Stanford from the line
New Loan Limits Set For FHA Mortgages and FHA Refinance Loans
Does it Affect Your Scoring Getting a Mortgage Loan Modification?
The 132 hidden pics in Russ Faria’s wrongful conviction
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3