Readers sound off on families facing homelessness, over-policing and investigating Trump
Tangible ways to address the NYC housing crisis
Manhattan: Re “Fix 421-a to produce more affordable housing and good jobs” (op-ed, March 28): Mayor Adams is right to call for greater investments in affordable housing, but with thousands of families on the brink of homelessness due to the expiration of the state’s eviction moratorium, it’s critically important that New York City and state leaders take action to ensure that families with children can stay in their homes and out of shelters.
Households with children, especially those headed by women of color, have been hit hardest by the economic insecurity brought on by the pandemic. To prevent a tidal wave of children and families from entering the shelter system, state legislators must fully fund the Housing Access Voucher Program (HAVP) in the FY2023 State Budget, which would provide a long-term, sustainable rent subsidy, and invest in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), which would address the short-term emergency assistance needed by New Yorkers who fell behind on their rent during the pandemic.
Additionally, city leaders must commit to expanding and improving CityFHEP rental assistance supplements and address the staffing issues at the city’s housing and homelessness agencies that are preventing too many families from accessing affordable, stable housing.
New York is at an inflection point — we can end the vicious and chronic cycle of generational homelessness once and for all. Nicole Branca and Baaba Halm, co-leads, Family Homelessness Coalition
Panacea
Astoria: There is a synergistic irony to Bob Gangi’s opinion piece about broken windows policing (”Broken windows: Ineffective & unjust,” March 31) appearing next to one about bail reform (”The facts on bail,” editorial, March 31). They presuppose that so-called people of color are disproportionately victimized by the former, thus should be beneficiaries of the latter. The simple answer to both issues is that if people tried something novel like obeying the law and acting in a civilized manner, neither the former nor the latter would be necessary. Bradley Morris
Who is harmed?
Scarborough, N.Y.: In his op-ed stating that broken windows (quality-of-life) arrests are ineffective and unjust, Bob Gangi cites loud parties, public drinking, graffiti and spitting as examples. What about shoplifting, turnstile-jumping, public urination and drag racing on neighborhood streets? Does Gangi condone that behavior? If there is no risk of punishment, more people will commit these crimes. I want all the liberals who condemn quality-of-life arrests to move into neighborhoods like East New York and the South Bronx for six months. Subject yourself to these daily degradations heaped upon Black and Hispanic mothers and fathers who are hard-working taxpayers trying to raise their children in lawless communities spawned by the de Blasio administration. Thomas F. Comiskey
Whatever it takes
Astoria: Council members are going off on Mayor Adams’ program that is trying to remove guns from the streets. I didn’t see them doing anything in their districts to reach out to community leaders or youth in these troubled areas to stop crime and get guns out of their districts, where children are getting shot. When innocent kids and bystanders are getting shot, bring back the Anti-Crime Unit or whatever it takes to stop this. Anthony Gigantiello
Not so simple
Rosedale: In response to Voicer Doreen Geralyn: I have two words for you: Kalief Browder. Shirley Jordan
Hard on the ears
Manhattan: New York’s noisy streets are getting worse. When traffic lights turn green, too many motorists start honking because cars far in front of them haven’t moved fast enough. Ambulance sirens are painfully loud — especially those of the FDNY and Hatzalah. Now we have something new: talking buses. Announcements in newer buses mention every stop in numbing detail. A few have external repeated warnings: “Watch out! Bus is turning!” At nighttime, especially, this noise is noisome. Fulvia Madia McCrie
Funny stuff
Flushing: To Voicer Helen Murphy: Comic strips are supposed to have sight gags and slapstick. Does it also bother you when Mr. Dithers kicks and beats Dagwood, which is a running gag? If you are that easily offended, perhaps you should avoid reading the comics. Lisa and Howard Fein
Bare minimum
Long Island City: It seems that we are giving the Ukrainians just enough weaponry to lead to a stalemate with Russia while large swaths of the country are reduced to rubble and thousands of civilians are killed and maimed. The talking-head retired generals on the cable stations are all saying the same thing, but it does not seem that the U.S. and NATO countries are coming through with the weapons that Ukraine needs to enforce a no-fly zone itself and thus win the war. That would be long-range air defense systems that reach higher altitudes, and artillery and missiles that can knock out the Russian artillery and missiles that hammer Ukraine on a daily basis. We should also give weapons that can completely take out every Russian ship in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. There is no reason the Ukrainians should not have real-time targeting technology. Paul Camilleri
Reasonable rhetoric
Omaha: I’m not a fan of President Biden, but I have to credit him for stating that Putin of Russia “cannot remain in power.” Why all the fuss? Tom Dahulick
Elites
Staten Island: To Voicer Chana Schwartz: Are you kidding me? Don’t you think the Democrats would have done the same thing? Wake up and smell the coffee! No matter what party is in office, the same b.s. carries on. Political parties are not for you and me but for their own gain and interest. If you believe otherwise, start drinking Kool-Aid. Michael Modafferi
Cognitive dissonance
Melville, L.I.: As shocking as the Oscar slap was, it pales in comparison to America’s divisions in our perception of reality. Reactions have ranged from some calling it “the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen” to others saying they were “sickened” and “traumatized.” Why should any of us be surprised by this? After all, 74 million Americans voted for a man to be our president who is appealing to Vladimir Putin — not to end the slaughter in Ukraine, but to provide some dirt on a political opponent’s family. They voted for a man who extorted the president of Ukraine during a “perfect” phone call, an offense for which he was impeached and tried. We had better come together with some shared vision of reality or we are going to face some dire consequences. Dennis Joyce
Evidently wrong
Bronx: Let me see if I have this right: Mark Pomerantz, an extremely well-respected and experienced prosecutor who has worked solely on the Donald Trump case in the Manhattan district attorney’s office for many months, believes Donald Trump is a criminal and can prove it. Cy Vance, the previous DA who made the decision to retire before this important investigation was completed, was also convinced of Mr. Trump’s guilt. And now our new DA, Alvin Bragg, having been on the job only three months, isn’t interested in pursuing the case any longer. Something’s not right! Georgine Sheridan
Retirees
Itasca, Ill.: Former middleweight boxing champion “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler and Johnny Carson were two of a kind. Both retired at the top of their professions — and stayed retired. No goodbye tours or manipulative contract holdouts. Carson is still the standard for late-night comedy, and Hagler, despite losing his last fight, left with his dignity firmly in place. Posthumous kudos to boxer Rocky Marciano for retiring with a 49-0 record, and Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski. I assume they all wanted to spend more time with their families. Enter former — I mean current — NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who just un-retired after 40 days. Someone joked that he gave up football for lent. I hope that when Brady retires for good, he can still enjoy quality time with his family, which I believe was the reason he gave for his first retirement. Jim Newton
()
Bill Maher says Jada Pinkett Smith ‘lucky’ to just have alopecia
Timberwolves beat Nuggets, stay in race for West’s sixth seed
Any path left for the Timberwolves to sneak out of the Western Conference play-in game and into the No. 6 seed relied upon a road win Friday against the team they have been trying to surpass.
And while it remains just a remote possibility, the Timberwolves did what they needed to do to keep that hope alive, beating the current No. 6 seed Denver Nuggets 136-130 and cutting their lead to two games with four games left in the regular season.
“We just know that we needed this win,” Anthony Edwards said. “This was a must win. We had that mentality.”
The night had the feel of a playoff game, something the Timberwolves hope to have plenty of in the next month. And if the Timberwolves are to have success in a play-in game or a first-round series, they’ll need contributions up and down the lineup. That was the case Friday, and it came in spurts for different parts of the lineup. In the first half, it was the duo of D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The pair had the team’s first 20 points and did not miss any of their nine combined shots. Russell’s performance was particularly notable as the guard’s recent struggles had corresponded with Minnesota’s struggles. In the previous five games, the Timberwolves had won just one game with Russell averaging 11 points on 30 percent shooting. He had made just 2-21 3-pointers in the last four games. But within the game’s first four minutes, Russell matched that, nailing a pair of 3-pointers. At the end of the first half, Russell had 22 points.
Similarly, Towns had 16 points midway through the first quarter without a missed shot. Foul trouble briefly slowed his pace and forced him out of the game in the first quarter, but he picked it back up in the second half. He finished the night with 32 points.
Behind the scoring prowess of Towns and Russell, the Timberwolves held the lead for nearly the entire first half and into the third quarter. But as the Nuggets quickly erased a 12-point deficit in the third quarter, it was the Wolves’ bench pieces that helped reclaim and extend the lead.
Trailing 94-92 with less than a minute left in the third quarter, Malik Beasley and Jordan McLaughlin hit threes on back-to-back possessions. With the team back up by six in the fourth quarter, Beasley drew a foul and hit the free throws, and McLaughlin hit a three on the next possession to push the lead back into double digits. Overall, the bench scored 49 points, led by Beasley’s 15 and Taurean Prince’s 16 points.
Then in the fourth quarter, Edwards came alive. After shooting 1-9 in the first three quarters, Edwards made all five of his fourth quarter shots, scoring 14 points in the quarter to finish with 18 points for the game. His offense was pivotal down the stretch as the Nuggets continued to push. Denver brought the game all the way back to within three points in the final minute, but free throws by Prince and Edwards clinched it.
The fourth quarter was also the Timberwolves’ best defensive quarter on Nikola Jokic. Jokic finished with 38 points but had only five in the fourth quarter.
“We were able to make it hard enough for him that he was never really able to find a rhythm,” Finch said.
Meanwhile, Minnesota’s trio that had struggled to find a rhythm during its recent skid, found their form. Towns, Russell and Edwards combined for 74 points.
“If they all played well and had a good game, got their confidence back and all played well in the same game against a good opponent, that was going to be a statement for us and they did that,” Finch said. “…Everybody chipped in at one point or another.”
Jace Frederick: In UConn’s semifinal victory, Paige Bueckers again proves she’ll do whatever it takes to win
It took about three minutes for Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma to shout out an impassioned plea to his best player in Friday’s national semifinal at Target Center.
“Shoot the … ball!” Auriemma screamed at Bueckers, including a few extra words that will not appear in this column.
The Huskies’ hall of fame coach knows what everyone else does, too — UConn’s best chance to lift the trophy at the end of this weekend likely includes as many Bueckers shot attempts as she can get.
And Bueckers complied with her coach — sort of. The point guard did indeed lead UConn in scoring — finishing with a team-high 14 points in the Huskies’ 63-58 win over Stanford to set up a titanic tilt with South Carolina on Sunday for the national title.
Fourteen may not sound like many, but in a defensive slugfest where every bucket felt like a legitimate game changer, points were at a premium.
Bueckers seemed to score the big buckets, the ones UConn needed to shift momentum. That may not be enough volume to appease everyone – even Auriemma – but such is the game with Bueckers.
The Hopkins alum loves to pass. She lives to get her teammates involved and put them in the best possible position to shine. She believes her vision is a gift, and she craves the chance to utilize it.
Yes, she can enter “Paige Buckets” mode when necessary – she showed as much in the Huskies’ dramatic double overtime victory in the regional final, scoring 15 points in the extra sessions alone to lift UConn to victory.
But that mentality is not her default mode.
“I think she gets it. It’s always been a thing,” said Tara Starks, Bueckers’ long-time mentor and AAU coach. “She’s always been a kid that’s not going to take a bad shot and always wants to take the right shot.”
Sometimes, Starks noted, Bueckers has to realize that “your bad shot is better than anyone else’s right shot.”
“You’ve got to be willing to take those shots down the stretch of big games,” Starks said. “She’s always had it in her, but she’s always been so unselfish, she’s always been a team player, always wants to get other people involved and always wants her team to get as much recognition as she did.”
Bueckers aims to find the balance. She successfully did so Friday. In the second and third quarter, she hit a couple consecutive jumpers to create separation when needed. With UConn up six in the fourth, it was the guard who picked off a pass and took it the distance for the layup that truly put the Huskies in the driver’s seat down the stretch.
And in between, when she wasn’t scoring, she was doing just about everything else. That included a strong defensive performance that included a pair of steals and a drawn charge, while holding Stanford’s Lexie Hull to 2 for 12 shooting. She stabilized UConn’s offense, finding her teammates for good looks on countless occasions – some fell, some didn’t.
There was a scary moment in the fourth quarter, when Bueckers’ leg got tangled up with those of a Stanford player on the defensive end. She briefly left the game, clutching her knee. Mind you, Bueckers missed a large chunk of the second half of the season with a knee injury.
“I’m OK,” she confirmed after the game.
She didn’t look comfortable down the stretch, but returned to action to help the Huskies close the door in the closing minutes. Down the stretch, Bueckers even grabbed a rebound that required a collision, which resulted in even more pain.
It didn’t stop her.
Whether it’s shooting, passing, or simply gutting an effort out, this is always true of Paige Bueckers – she’ll do what’s necessary to succeed,
“We’re just trying to win,” Bueckers said, “and whatever we need to do to keep winning, we’re going to do that.”
