Finance
Root Causes of Deforestation
Almost one-third of the earth’s land is covered with forest. They play an important role in sustaining life. They house over 60% of the world’s biodiversity and provide human beings with many products such as food, medicine, fuel, lumber, paper etc. Aside from the numerous products that can be acquired from the forests, they also play very important ecological roles by stopping erosion, protecting the watershed, controlling stream and river flows, regulating atmospheric conditions, and preventing flooding and landslides.
But because of several reasons, this valuable ecosystem is rapidly disappearing in various parts of the world. Deforestation rates have increased since the 1980s. To date, according to the estimate given by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, a group responsible for the forests, deforestation rates have accelerated during the 1990s translating to 10.14 million hectares of denuded forests from 1990-2000 and to 10.4 million hectares in the period of 2000-2005.
Deforestation and forest degradation occur in response to policy, market and institutional signals. It is the result of the interaction of many environmental, economic, social, cultural and political conditions in any given region.
There are two main causes of deforestation. The primary and most common reasons for deforestation are known as the direct causes. Logging, overpopulation, urbanization, dam construction etc are under direct causes. The other main cause of deforestation is known as natural causes since they are brought by the Mother Nature.
Rapid population growth has resulted to the conversion of forest areas to non-forest lands for settlement and farming. Together with this is urbanization and residential area expansion. This takes a significant loss of forest lands both for harvesting forest products as more people need more lumber to build their houses and for developing the greater area their houses, malls, business centers will be built.
An increase in population also means an increase in produce consumption. Thus, rainforests are destroyed and converted to cattle pasture to supply the burgeoning demand for meat. In Central America, almost half of the rainforests have been slashed and burned for cattle farming in order comply with foreign demands. Twenty-five per cent of the Amazon’s forests have also been destroyed for cattle ranches.
Lack of government legislation for land reforms has also cleared the forest especially in developing countries like of the South East Asian nations. People in that region are among the poorest in the world and are desperate for a piece of land. Unequal distribution of resources has led these people to find their way to exploit the forests.
Another reason that denudes the forest is exploitative economic development schemes and the powerlessness of government to safeguard its resources. Poor countries in their attempt to increase their revenues are in a way exploiting their resources like the forests. Timber is exported to reduce the national debt. Countries rich in mineral resources open their doors to multinational mining corporations that clear the forests as they go with their operations. The government especially those belonging in the Third World cannot curb commercial logging and implement a total log ban in exchange to higher foreign exchange rates. Development projects like dams, roads, and airports contracted by the government also cause deforestation.
While most causes of deforestation occur due to human activities, there are uncontrolled causes of deforestation such as forest fires, volcanic eruption, and typhoon.
Forest fires are started by lightning, and strong winds help to spread the flames. Drought in the forest has increased the amount of flammable bush and debris on the forest floor. Forest fires destroy immeasurable amount of valuable timber. They kill not only trees but also other living things.
Meanwhile, volcanic eruption is one of the several natural forces capable of causing damage to forests. The ashes emitted during the eruption coat tree leaves, which then interfere with photosynthesis. Animal population is also devastated. The organisms that survive have to cope with the changed habitat and reduced food supplies.
Last is typhoon. These are violent storms when fierce winds destroy much of the island’s rain forest.
People can only hope that the uncontrollable forces causing deforestation would not do great damage. However, right decisions and good actions must be taken to address the problems brought by the other reasons of deforestation where the cause and the end result is at the hands of the people.
Finance
3 Tips to Find Low Cost Life Insurance
If you want to rest easy, you can consider life insurance. This will make sure that your family will have no financial problems in case you die unexpectedly. If you have a family to take care of, this is a very important purchase decision for you. It won’t cost you a lot. As a matter of fact, you can save a lot on your life insurance costs provided you follow the tips given below.
1. Get the Right Coverage
First of all, you need to make sure that you will get the right level of coverage. If you go for a too low amount, you won’t get enough protection. In the same way, if you go for an unnecessarily high amount, you will bear the extra costs without any additional benefits. If you want to know the best level, you can contact your local agent. Alternatively, you can consider these tips when making this decision.
First, you should look at your debt. What you need to do is ensure that your family is free of debt. This will let them stretch the insurance money a bit more. Your insurance policy should be enough to rid your family of all the secured or unsecured debts. Moreover, the insurance amount should be big enough for your family to pay off your debt and make arrangements of your funeral and burial services.
Aside from this, you should take into account the cost of your kids’ education as well. This is very important for the future of your children.
2. Shop Around
With comparison shopping, you can save a lot on your life insurance policy. You can find a lot of providers including the car insurance providers. Each company will offer you a different quote. Therefore, shopping around is a good idea to get the best deal.
Aside from searching Google for different companies, we suggest that you take into account various organizations that you have worked with. Moreover, some organizations offer life insurance to their members only. You can also get coverage through your current job, but such policies are usually smaller. They may not be there to protect you in case you leave that job.
You need to get in touch with your car insurance company as well. Some national companies, such as Farmers, Liberty Mutual and Geico NationWide offer this type of insurance policies.
3. Positive Health Changes
The majority of life insurance providers require that you get a physical exam. This is a requirement before you get approval from the company. The physical exam will be done to know if you do drugs or not. The doctor will check your weight and your medical records in order to make sure that you are in good shape.
If you want to enjoy lower insurance premiums, you can make some positive health changes. Given below are a few things that you can do to achieve this purpose.
Quit smoking: heavy smokers have to pay higher insurance premiums. If you don’t smoke, you can live longer. As a result, you will pay lower amounts each month.
Get rid of extra weight: If you are overweight, you should get rid of the extra pounds to enjoy a lower rate of insurance premiums.
So, these are a few tips for you if you want to get a low cost insurance policy.
Finance
Cheap Liability Car Insurance Guide: A Short Beginner’s Guide to Car Insurance Coverage
Every driver in the US must have some kind of liability coverage in order to legally drive. It’s not something you want to ever risk doing without. You’ll have to find some way to pay it, whether you like it or not. Auto insurance policies really don’t have to cost a lot of money, though. You do have some options when it comes to cheap liability car insurance. However, you should never choose a policy based on the price alone, as there are many other factors that are important to think about as well.
Always check with the independent rating agencies like Standard & Poor and AM Best to learn the financial stability of each insurance company you are considering. Take the time to read reviews from other customers on each company. While you never know if they are all legitimate reviews, it’s still a good idea to avoid any company that has been getting a high number of complaints – just to be on the safe side.
Find out what the minimum requirements are for car insurance in your state. Even if you just need cheap liability car insurance, you should consider other types of coverage as well, including personal injury protection. PIP coverage pays for both your own and your passengers’ medical bills if you are ever involved in an accident. PIP insurance is often referred to as “no-fault” insurance. However, while it pays for medical expenses and in some cases, it might also pay for wage loss. However, no-fault / PIP insurance pays for the actual damage of the vehicle. For this, you will need to have your own collision coverage or by the insurance of the other party if they were the ones who caused the accident.
Cheap Liability Car Insurance Considerations
Consider the value of your vehicle when searching for cheap liability car insurance to determine if it would be worth it to have collision coverage. If it’s an older model, the cost of paying to have it protected might cost you more money than what the actual cost would be to repair it in the event that it is damaged. Think about the deductible as well.
Many people want to know how to bring down the premium. The idea, obviously, is to purchase adequate coverage ideal for your needs without overspending. Never think that you have to sacrifice coverage in order to save money. Instead, shop around some. Consider bundling your car insurance with other types of insurance you have, such as homeowners insurance. Some companies give discounts for multiple policies.
There are always a variety of discounts to look into when it comes to cheap liability car insurance. One place to look is at esurance. All sorts of discounts are available with this company.
Finance
Insurance For Truck Drivers – The Coverage You Need
First, truckers, tractors, and trailers, are insured as commercial equipment and not automatically afforded the coverage extensions of a personal auto policy. Electronics, loading equipment, load securing equipment, rental reimbursement and personal property are insured differently and are not automatically covered.
Commercial Auto Liability is pretty straight forward. If a trucker has ICC Authority, a filing for proof of financial responsibility will be given to the Feds. Filings are what keeps a trucker compliant with federal (ICC) authority requirements. Uninsured / Under Insured Motorist is also helpful for a trucker that has been injured by a vehicle with out insurance. Medical payments are useful when some one is injured in and on your truck.
Cargo insurance covers the truckers’ responsibility for others goods he is hauling. There are 3 different forms or policies: Named Perils and Theft which is narrow in coverage, Broad Form which adds certain coverage to the basic form and All Risk coverage which offers coverage for all causes unless excluded by language in the policy. Regardless of the form, There are certain coverages a trucker would need. Truckers should buy cargo coverage equal to the highest value of goods they haul. Some policies have a co-insurance clause that can limit coverage limits if you are hauling a higher value load than the limit insured on your policy.
1) A refrigerated carrier would need Reefer Malfunction or Reefer Breakdown coverage to cover the damage from freezing or spoilage incurred if his reefer unit breaks down. Remember to find out if the policy covers a mistake in setting the temperature control device. Most reefer policies only cover in case of a unit breakdown or malfunction.
2) A flat bed carrier should have a wetness coverage or endorsement in the event his load is damaged from rain or snow. Most policies have a tarpaulin endorsement that limits coverage to loads that are properly covered. Sometimes a tarp can be damaged or blow loose due to no fault of the trucker resulting in damage to the load that may not be covered unless wetness coverage is added. Coverage for tarps, chains and binders is also desired to replace stolen or damaged binding equipment that are not other wise covered.
3) A dry van carrier would be advised to make sure that shifting of a load is covered. In this type of operation, larger and longer trailers are used and load securing equipment can fail. These instances are rare but do happen.
Every trucker should have earned freight coverage on his cargo policy. This coverage pays for lost revenue when he is not able to deliver his load due to a covered loss. Disposal and cleanup coverage for a loss should be at least $10, 000.
Physical Damage coverage is generally to repair the tractor and trailer in case of a covered loss. This coverage is insured on a stated value. The value set for the equipment is the truckers responsibility. The insurance company will pay a loss based on equipment of like quality. That means market value. So the trucker should make sure his values are accurate. Remember you will pay a deductible for each unit unless your policy has a combined deductible endorsement. Also towing is only for a covered loss not disablement or breakdown. Many policies pay losses and include towing and storage limits in the stated amount of the vehicle, so if you have a loss and a big tow or storage bill, the policy limit may not cover all your loss. Towing coverage can and should be purchased in addition to physical damage. Make sure your towing policy covers disablement and roadside service.
Electronics like cell phones, televisions and radios are generally not covered unless you buy additional coverage. Your personal property is also not covered unless specifically covered in the policy but may be covered by your home owners insurance. Rental reimbursement is also not automatically covered.
I’ve insured truckers for many years and know the emotional attachment to their trucks can be very strong, but the insurance companies see them as a piece of equipment used to generate revenue. Therefore, the older they are and more miles they have, the less money they are worth. Also betterment issues come into play. Tractors run many more miles than automobiles and have a longer life. The average tractor travels between 115, 000-135, 000 miles a year. Some insurance companies take this into consideration when replacing an engine or suspension part after a wreck. If the part life is expected to be 500, 000 miles and you have a wreck at 250, 000 miles some insurance companies will only pay half of the replacement value of the part because half of the parts expected life has been used. If an agent does not know how his insurance company handles this upfront, there may be hell to pay.
General Liability is for incidental liability exposure not covered by the commercial auto policy. This is a good coverage for auto haulers who may drive vehicles to a location after they are unloaded from a trailer. Also a trucker that uses his own forklift to load and unload cargo.
Workers Compensation is required for injury to truckers or their employees. Occupational Accident is a low cost alternative with certain coverage advantages and disadvantages. It is always best to see a Truck Insurance Specialist to explain all these coverages and to get advise on particular types of trucking risks.
For more info about me and truck related issues, see the links below.
Root Causes of Deforestation
3 Tips to Find Low Cost Life Insurance
Cheap Liability Car Insurance Guide: A Short Beginner’s Guide to Car Insurance Coverage
Insurance For Truck Drivers – The Coverage You Need
The Relationship Between Insurance and Finance
What Renters Insurance Is All About
California Car Insurance 101 – What You Need to Know About Your Car Insurance Policy
Bill Maher says Jada Pinkett Smith ‘lucky’ to just have alopecia
What to Look for in a Full Coverage Automobile Insurance Quote in Oklahoma
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Online
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3