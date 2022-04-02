News
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol failed and Russia accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.
The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a fiery cross-border raid by two helicopter gunships left two people wounded, though state oil company Rosneft denied anyone was hurt.
“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, five weeks after Moscow began sending upwards of 150,000 of its own troops across Ukraine’s border.
The Russian claim could not immediately be verified, and Ukraine denied responsibility.
“For some reason they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality,” Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, said on Ukrainian television.
Russia has reported cross-border shelling from Ukraine before, including an incident last week that killed a military chaplain, but not an incursion of its airspace. The Rosneft depot is about 35 kilometers (21 miles) from the Ukraine border.
Meanwhile, Russia continued withdrawing some of its troops from areas around Kyiv, three days after Moscow said it would reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv to promote trust at the bargaining table.
While Russian forces kept up their bombardment of those two zones, Ukrainian troops exploited the pullback on the ground by mounting counterattacks and retaking a number of towns and villages.
Still, Ukraine and its allies warned that the Kremlin is not de-escalating but resupplying its troops and shifting them to the country’s east for an intensified assault on the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region, which includes Mariupol.
The latest negotiations, which took place by video, followed a meeting Tuesday in Turkey, where Ukraine reiterated its willingness to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — Moscow’s chief demand. In return, Ukraine proposed that its security be guaranteed by several other countries.
The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said on social media that Moscow’s positions on retaining control of the Crimean Peninsula — seized from Ukraine in 2014 — and expanding the territory in eastern Ukraine held by Russia-backed separatists “are unchanged.”
The invasion has left thousands dead and driven more than 4 million refugees from Ukraine.
On the outskirts of Kyiv, where Russian troops have withdrawn, damaged cars lined the streets of Irpin, a suburban area popular with young families, now in ruins. Emergency workers carried elderly people on stretchers over a wrecked bridge to safety.
Three wooden crosses next to a residential building that was damaged in a shelling marked the graves of a mother and son and an unknown man. A resident who gave her name only as Lila said she helped hurriedly bury them on March 5, just before Russian troops moved in.
“They were hit with artillery and they were burned alive,” she said.
An Irpin resident who gave his name only as Andriy said the Russians packed up their equipment and left on Tuesday. The next day, they shelled the town for close to an hour before Ukrainian soldiers retook it.
“I don’t think this is over,” Andriy said. “They will be back.”
To the south, the International Committee for the Red Cross said it was unable to carry out an operation to bring civilians out of Mariupol by bus. It said a team had been on its way but had to turn back.
City authorities said the Russians were blocking access to Mariupol.
“We do not see a real desire on the part of the Russians and their satellites to provide an opportunity for Mariupol residents to evacuate to territory controlled by Ukraine,” Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
He said Russian forces “are categorically not allowing any humanitarian cargo, even in small amounts, into the city.”
The strategic port city on the Sea of Azov has seen some of the worst suffering of the war, with weeks of heavy fighting and shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine. Around 100,000 people are believed left in the city, down from a prewar 430,000.
“We are running out of adjectives to describe the horrors that residents in Mariupol have suffered,” Red Cross spokesperson Ewan Watson said.
On Thursday, Russian forces blocked a 45-bus convoy attempting to evacuate people from Mariupol, and only around 600 people were able to leave in private cars, the Ukrainian government said. Russian forces also seized 14 tons of food and medical supplies bound for Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
In other developments Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy’s office said 86 Ukrainian service members were freed in the Zaporizhzhia region as part of a prisoner swap with Russia. The number of Russians released was not disclosed.
Over the past week, the Kremlin, in a seeming shift in its war aims, said its “main goal” is gaining complete control of the Donbas.
The Donbas is the industrial region of eastern Ukraine where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014. The separatists have declared two areas independent republics.
Mariupol’s capture, in particular, would be a major prize for the Russians, giving them an unbroken land bridge to Crimea.
Amid the Russian pullback on the ground and its continued bombardment, Ukraine’s military said it had retaken 29 settlements in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.
Russian forces in the northeast also continued to shell Kharkiv, and in the southeast sought to seize the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne as well as Mariupol, the Ukrainian military said.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Andrea Rosa in Irpin, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
Vikings add former Minnesota State Mankato guard Chris Reed on two-year deal
The Vikings have added another former Minnesota State Mankato player to the roster.
The team agreed to a two-year deal Friday with free-agent guard Chris Reed, a college teammate of Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. Thielen tweeted his approval of the move by writing, “Skol Mavs!! Letsssss gooooo.”
The 6–foot-5, 300-pound Reed, who can play center in addition to both guard spots, will provide depth in the interior of the offensive line. He is entering his seventh NFL season, and has started 29 of the 61 games he has played with Jacksonville, Carolina, Miami and Indianapolis. He started all 14 of the games he played in 2020 with the Panthers and six of the 14 he played in 2021 with the Colts.
A source said the Colts had an interest in re-signing Reed but that a desire to return to Minnesota played a role in his decision. His wife Anna is from Rochester.
Reed, 29, is a native of Omaha, Neb, and played with the Mavericks from 2010-12 with Thielen. Reed was undrafted in 2015 before signing with Jacksonville, two years after Thielen was undrafted and signed with the Vikings. Reed then spent 2015 on the Jaguars’ practice squad before making the roster in 2016.
USA Basketball camp shows Twin Cities’ commitment to women’s basketball to world’s best players
Las Vegas Aces star forward A’Ja Wilson was a little thrown off when she started putting up shots at the Lynx’s practice facility this week to kick off USA Basketball’s training camp.
“The basket talks to you,” she noted.
Specifically, it spits numbers out at you as you fire up shots. It took Wilson a minute to realize it wasn’t counting her misses.
Those who frequent the facility are used to it by now — the hoop tracks the angle at which the ball approaches the rim. The ideal angle of entry is around 45 degrees. The idea is to help players get the proper arc on their shots.
“It tells you what you’re doing wrong,” Wilson said.
It’s just one of the many amenities available to Lynx players on a regular basis, and likely among the least significant. The Mayo practice facility and everything that comes with it is as much the Lynx’s home as it is the Timberwolves’.
“This is my first time here, and when we walked in, you didn’t really know what you were walking into,” Seattle star forward Breanna Stewart said. “But then you walk in and you see the facility, everything that the Lynx have access to — the weight room, I was told there’s like a chef and nutrition and smoothies, all the things.”
It’s unlike anything else in the WNBA.
“This is the kind of thing every WNBA team needs,” Stewart said. “This accessibility, this easy access to everything. Everything is in one location, and that’s really nice.”
This week’s USA Basketball training camp is just meant to bring some of the country’s top players — who would want to be at the Final Four, anyway — together as the team continues to mesh and evaluate ahead of this fall’s FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia. Minneapolis is, of course, home base for new national team coach Cheryl Reeve.
She noted this week — which wraps with a free and open-to-the-public practice at the Tourney Town court inside the Minneapolis Convention Center at 10 a.m. Saturday — is much like a Lynx camp, only with different jerseys and a few different players. But it also doesn’t hurt for some of the game’s best players to get an inside look at just how good the Lynx have it on a day to day basis, which certainly contributes to their long string of success.
“Yeah, actually,” Stewart said. “I’m like ‘OK, now I understand.’ ”
“They’re got the resources,” Wilson said.
And the commitment to the game, which extends into the community. That, too, is on display this week, as the state expresses its love for women’s basketball, which is also evident in downtown Minneapolis every summer.
“It’s great to be in Minneapolis and hosting,” Reeve said. “I’ve said this, showing off the commitment we have to women’s basketball — fans, excitement — you’ll see it here in our building as you walk through, how much we care about the WNBA, this sort of facility, the dual-branding.”
Dolphins Q&A: What to make of upcoming draft — and is trickery coming to Miami?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: I’ve been wondering what our draft will look like because the talent is deep this year. — Ethan Visnich on Twitter
A: It will look like a lot of waiting between Thursday and Friday night before that No. 102 pick at the end of the third round comes up.
It will look like whatever your vision of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is in this offense — because those first two picks in the upcoming draft were the centerpiece of five selections sent to Kansas City for the speedster Hill.
In all seriousness, the five picks the Dolphins still have after the blockbuster deal to acquire Hill could largely be used for depth to fill out the roster and for high-upside prospects the Dolphins think they can develop into contributors down the road.
As currently constructed, Miami’s roster is at a point where it doesn’t have enough of a glaring hole at any position where it is a necessity to find a starter-caliber player to fill such a void. That, of course, is not to say upgrades in certain areas shouldn’t be pursued.
Take center, for example. General manager Chris Grier has indicated he still believes in Michael Deiter, but he wants competition at the position. If a veteran center isn’t added ahead of the draft, why not look there with your late-third-round pick? Especially if, say, Boston College’s Alec Lindstrom, who has the connection of being coached in college by new Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, is hanging around at that point — or a similarly ranked center.
The Dolphins could also use a young inside linebacker after going the route of continuity and bringing back the team’s free agents at the position. Such a player, taken in the middle-to-late rounds, could stand to start off behind Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley while developing.
The draft appears deep there or at edge defender and wide receiver. Miami could always use an extra pass rusher, and even if the team looks deep at receiver, the Dolphins could take a developmental prospect that could grow and allow for roster flexibility down the road.
After 102, the Dolphins have a fourth-round pick, one in the fifth and two in the seventh. They could always pursue trades to add more selections, but it’s hard to imagine scenarios where the Dolphins reinsert themselves into one of the first two rounds, unless they dip into next year’s slate of picks in a trade. The team continues to work on a contract restructure with Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who last training camp requested a trade.
Q: Are the Dolphins going to implement trick plays with the weapons they have on offense? — Pablo R on Twitter
A: We still don’t have a true feel for Mike McDaniel’s tendencies as a play caller because, remember, coach Kyle Shanahan called offensive plays last season for the 49ers with McDaniel as offensive coordinator.
McDaniel has already said he will be the offensive play caller, and I wouldn’t put it past his creative, innovative mind to draw up and call some things we haven’t seen before.
There’s a lot he can do with the fast combination of Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Cedrick Wilson Jr. might just have the best arm for a wide receiver in the NFL, so get him the ball on a backward pass and he can deliver it to the other pass catchers.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @OmarKelly or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Previously answered:
How should Dolphins fill out O-line around Armstead?
Could AFC’s young guns at QB affect Dolphins’ commitment to Tua?
Why not throw downfield to Waddle more?
What do Dolphins think of practice squad rookie RB Gerrid Doaks?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
