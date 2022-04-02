News
The 132 hidden pics in Russ Faria’s wrongful conviction
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — People watching the national Pam Hupp TV show are searching for our groundbreaking FOX 2 reports that started it all.
One of the latest episode bombshells remains, to this day, is part of an active criminal investigation.
It involves 132 crime scene photos hidden for years by police and prosecutors. Law enforcement hid the evidence because it didn’t fit their case against the wrong suspect.
In 2013, Russ Faria was wrongfully convicted of killing his wife Betsy Faria partly based on the claim that Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies at the time found a blood trail in the kitchen. The detectives said the blood trail led to a towel drawer, which only Faria would know about. They said they also found evidence of blood cleanup.
Former Lincoln County Detective Mike Merkel testified in Faria’s first trial that officers took pictures to prove it but that nothing developed because the police camera was broken. Defense attorney Joel Schwartz found out otherwise.
Schwartz said, “The detective who testified to this committed perjury and is in fact a liar because they all did develop and none of them showed what he testified to.”
Just before Faria’s second trial, Schwartz finally obtained the photos. They showed no blood trail. Schwartz added, “I have tried to this day to figure out who in that office specifically sent them to me and I have been unsuccessful.”
FOX 2 was in the courtroom for the dramatic moment when Schwartz revealed that he had the evidence police and prosecutors were hiding. Detective Merkel, for the second time on the stand, said the photos did not exist. Schwartz then handed the detective all 132 of them.
Schwartz explained, “He obviously didn’t know I had them, and as I got up to cross-examine him and handed him 132 photographs, (former Lincoln County Prosecutor) Leah Askey asked me, ‘Where did you get those?’”
A judge exonerated Faria after the 2015 trial and criticized law enforcement for ignoring Pam Hupp, yet investigators back then still would not investigate Hupp. She murdered a man with disabilities the next year (in 2016).
A new Lincoln County Prosecutor has charged Pam Hupp with Betsy Faria’s 2011 murder and is actively investigating law enforcement corruption.
“My office continues its efforts to investigate allegations of wrongdoing pertaining to the mishandling of the investigation and prosecution of Russell Faria,” Mike Wood said in a statement. “Gross negligence, as well as unethical and criminal behavior, erodes public confidence in our criminal justice system. And I believe it is our duty to hold those who betray the trust of the community, accountable.”
Former prosecutor Askey answered my request for an interview saying she would talk if we agreed to recant our decade of reporting about Pam Hupp. She wasn’t specific about what she meant, so I followed up with specific questions about the withheld evidence photos. She did not answer.
Former Lincoln County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Merkel hasn’t answered my calls to his cell phone.
News
Man in wheelchair struck, killed by car in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — A man in a motorized wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when a vehicle struck and killed him Friday night in Ferguson, police said.
The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 10000 block of New Halls Ferry Road, just one block south of Interstate 270. Ferguson police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be taking over the investigation.
News
Red Lake man pleads guilty to fatally shooting tribal police officer last summer
A Red Lake man has admitted to fatally shooting a tribal police officer last year in northern Minnesota.
David Brian Donnell Jr., 29, pleaded guilty on Friday in U.S. District Court to a second-degree murder charge. He could be sentenced to the maximum penalty of life in prison.
Donnell had faced a first-degree murder charge, which is punishable by the death penalty, and a litany of other counts in connection to the July 27 shooting at his Redby home. Five Red Lake Tribal Police Department officers responded to Donnell’s home for a welfare check, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office.
Donnell, who had a tribal warrant out for his arrest, retreated into his home against police orders, and officers “breached the door,” the release said. That’s when Donnell opened fire, hitting officer Ryan Bialke, the release said.
One officer returned fire as police retreated into the woods, the release said. The U.S. attorney’s office said Donnell fired 22 rounds.
The 37-year-old Bialke died at the scene.
Donnell fled but was arrested nearby.
It’s unclear if the other charges will be dismissed, but they typically are when a plea agreement is reached.
News
Two more Minnesota poultry flocks infected with avian influenza, state says
Two additional poultry flocks are confirmed infected with avian influenza in Minnesota, according to the state Board of Animal Health.
A backyard flock of 115 unspecified birds in Stearns County, the second diagnosis in that county, and a commercial flock of 52,000 turkeys in Morrison County were confirmed infected with H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza on Thursday,
The new infections were reported Friday. The new confirmations bring the total infected flocks in the state to seven and the number of birds affected by the outbreak to 378,998.
The first cases of H5N1 in Minnesota were confirmed March 25, according to the Board of Animal Health.
The earlier confirmations were in commercial turkey flocks in Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Meeker and Stearns counties and a backyard flock in Mower County.
Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for consumption have been on high alert and taking steps to increase biosecurity since avian influenza was recently discovered in a handful of states.
Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among chickens through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can spread from flock to flock by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry.
According to state officials, the current outbreak in Minnesota poses little risk to the public and there is no food safety concern for consumers.
