The New Drug Recall Lawyers
Given the monstrous size and profitability of drug companies, some plaintiff lawyers are considering focusing more of their practice on drug litigation. In fact, shortly after Merck’s announcement of the Vioxx recall, some large plaintiff firms started aggressive media campaigns aimed at bringing in prescription drug injury victims. The media blitz has been non stop. Billboards, TV, web marketing, radio, and direct mail are just some of the marketing vehicles that attorneys have used to try and find new cases for them to work on. Many plaintiff law firms are no longer focusing on chasing run of the mill car accidents. Some of them have gone so far as to reposition themselves as “drug recall lawyers,” seeing that the future of their practice may be shaped by the initial outcome of these new pharmaceutical cases.
When Merck chose to withdraw Vioxx, the CEO stated that a voluntary recall was the responsible course of action. Prior to pulling Vioxx from the market, Merck was spending $500 Million per year on advertising Vioxx. Vioxx is classified as a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, or NSAID. However, Vioxx belongs to a new family of NSAIDs called “COX-2 inhibitors.” There are not many COX-2 inhibitors on the market in the US: Bextra and Celebrex may be the only other two.
Both the number of potential Vioxx plaintiffs and award amounts of the lawsuits are projected to be extremely large. The investment bank S.G. Cowan recently estimated that eventually more than 600,000 plaintiffs could file suit in the Vioxx case. Furthermore, some investment banks think that plaintiffs may file for more than $10Billion in damages in years to come. Even the national TV networks have covered the Vioxx withdrawal. A November 2004 story on the Vioxx withdrawal appeared on CBS News’ 60 Minutes. The CBS story implied that the US Justice Department is conducting an investigation and the Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Merck’s conduct. Given the media coverage of the Vioxx withdrawal and the number of people who were prescribed Vioxx, there may be many new “Drug Recall Firms” founded in years to come.
Different Kinds of Lawyers for Business
Most of the time when people think about lawyers they imagine the lawyers that are seen on television arguing back and forth in order to either prosecute or free a criminal who has created some type of heinous crime. However, criminal lawyers are not the only lawyers that are available. There are lawyers who specialize in just about every industry available. There are civil lawyers, entertainment lawyers and even dui lawyers. If you are ever in trouble and need the services of a lawyer, make sure that you get one who is skilled and trained in the area in which you need advice. For example, it really is not wise to get a general lawyer if you are trying to get a patent or a license. The following are just a few of the lawyers that practice within the business world.
Employment lawyers are required when you are having severe difficulties on the job. This is usually when a person is being harassed because of their sexual orientation, race, gender or disability. Unfortunately, these things happen. When they do, advise management that you are being harassed by fellow co-workers. When it is someone from management that is treating you unfairly, then take this matter to the Human Resource department within your company. Most companies will have policies that say that employees should never be discriminated against, no matter the reason. However, depending on the corporate environment, many companies do not enforce these policies. As a result employees are bullied or harassed, which makes the working environment hostile. However, get a lawyer if your working environment becomes hostile. He can help to get the situation taken care of.
Commercial lawyers are a necessity for any business that wants to remain profitable. A commercial lawyer can ensure that your business is running in an efficient manner. He will also make sure that your assets are property secured. He can also ensure that things such as vendor contracts are in order. Basically, any time that a company enters into a legally binding agreement, it should seek the services of an attorney.
Trademark lawyers handle all matters that deal with trademarks. It is their responsibility to counsel the client about their particular trademark. He should do the proper research and determine if your trademark is safe once you submit an application.
Corporate lawyers are there to handle all legal issues for one corporation. Depending on the size of the business, a corporation can have a whole legal team working within the company or just one person handling all legal matters. Usually anything that has to do with contracts, mergers, acquisitions or product liability will be handled by corporate lawyers.
All in all, there are many different types of lawyers that fill various needs. Although criminal lawyers are more prevalent that other types of legal professionals, this does not mean that they are not the only ones found. There are so many different areas of life in which people need legal advice. There is no way that one lawyer could every business questions that ever comes up. This is why legal professionals choose to become experts and specialize in certain areas of business. This is a good thing for business all around.
Insurance Coverage for the Egg /Poultry Farmer
Like any business owner, a poultry farm owner faces exposure to many commercial liability risks. Storms, floods, fires, insect and rodent damages and equipment is perhaps more real to this industry than others.
Nonetheless, the genuine threat posed to this type of farmer relates to the dreaded salmonella bacteria. Salmonella contamination can result in food poisoning. In the case of the poultry farmer, eggs can become infected and if eaten by the public cause a health threat.
Of late, there has been a salmonella scare about the eggs sold in various US states. Due to this the egg farmers have recalled more than two hundred million eggs!
Consumers have been told not to eat or cook the eggs. Instead, they have been instructed to return the eggs to the retail outlets where they bought them and receive a refund.
A Quick Summary about Salmonella
• More than a million US residents are infected with Salmonella on an annual basis. This has prompted hospitals to admit twenty-three thousand patients and is the grounds for four hundred and fifty related deaths.
• Children under the age of twelve are most prone to Salmonella food poisoning, but the infection is most dangerous for babies, seniors and those suffering from compromised immune systems.
• Most bouts of Salmonella are cured within 4 to 7 days by bed rest and drinking water and juice. Certain cases, however, are resolved only with the use of antibiotics.
Chicken, Turkey and Egg Farm Insurance
If a Salmonella outbreak hits the chicken, turkey and egg farm, there will be a significant loss of income to the owner. Moreover, lawsuits are bound to surface. All of this points to the importance of having sufficient related commercial insurance coverage.
Associated Farm Insurance protects poultry raised on the property and feed mills. In addition, it protects financial backers of big flocks of chicken and geese raised to become broilers, breeders or those grown for the production of eggs.
Coverage is usually prepared on an ‘all-risks’ form that is exclusively written for the poultry farmer. This type of insurance covers poultry mortality due to climatic or humid conditions, and so on. This can cover climate conditions in the farm or even while the poultry are being moved from one place to another in a vehicle.
Other perils to the poultry farm may include:
• Mishandling of chemicals
• Seepage from storage tanks or ponds on the property
• Harsh poultry conditions
A select group of related farm insurance plans cover contamination risks as well.
Insurance Sales Jobs – Which One is the Best?
With the plethora of insurance options out there it can be very overwhelming when trying to determine which type of insurance career might be the best for you. Of course everyone is familiar with life insurance and car insurance. Just open the Yellow Pages and you will find page after page of agents willing to sell you these popular policies.
If you are considering insurance as a career, I suggest you look at some different options. The fastest growing segment of the insurance industry is the voluntary benefits segment. As other segments of the insurance market and the economy as a whole remain steady or decline, voluntary benefits continue to grow at double digit rates.
Voluntary benefits are typically sold through employers. The employer agrees to offer voluntary benefits to their employees at no cost to the employer. Then the VB provider makes presentations to each employee to determine what insurance policies they would like buy through payroll deduction. Examples of VB products would be short – term disability, term life, limited medical, and cancer insurance.
The great thing about this form of insurance sales is that the employer doesn’t pay anything out of pocket like they do many times with group health insurance. In fact many times the company will save on their FICA taxes and their workman’s compensation costs. The cost of VB products are deducted from the employee’s paychecks before taxes are taken out. The short term disability product will often make workman’s comp claims go down. Another advantage to this approach is that employees have been found to prefer to buy their insurance through their employers. They feel the company has vetted the VB provider and trust their recommendation. Also, it simplifies their life with payroll deduction so there is no need to write an additional check every month for another bill.
The first sales position in this industry is the opener or direct sales rep. They sell the employer’s on allowing them to come in and offer their products to the employees to complement the benefits the company already offers like vacation, 401k, and major medical. The commissions for this position are very generous. Most companies tend to load up the incentives for signing up a lot of cases. As a first year rep, you will be encouraged to pursue companies with less than 100 employees. They are easier to sell and you can get a decision more quickly. I interviewed with a VB provider a few months ago and they had 1st year openers making over $160K.
The secondary sales position is the enroller position. The enroller makes the one on one sales presentation to the employee after the opener gets the go ahead to offer their VB products to the company. The enrollers can make good money (though they don’t make as much as openers) depending on the number of cases they have to work on. They are somewhat dependent on the openers to generate the cases. Some companies like Aflac will combine the opener and enroller positions so if you sign on with Aflac you would do both roles.
Aflac is the largest VB provider in the country. They are almost always hiring. The turnover can be high because it is a straight commission opportunity as most insurance sales jobs. If you get out there and generate the activity you will see the results.
