Things You Need To Do When Involved In Auto Accident
Auto accidents can and will happen with anyone. We can’t predict what can happen in a collision of vehicles, but by being prepared for what happens afterward may reduce stress and anxiety becoming a less traumatic experience.
First thing you need to do sounds silly but very important, which is to remain calm and don’t leave the scene. Turn off the engine and make sure your passengers are fine. In some cases, passengers don’t notice they are hurt. If there are injuries, call 911 and tell the operator the location and the extent of the injuries. Finally, ask the operator to send an officer. If you need an ambulance, you need to explain to the operator calmly.
The second thing you need to do is to make sure you are in a safe place. Take steps to protect your vehicle from further damage by setting up flares, moving it off the road, and calling a tow truck if necessary. Don’t exit the vehicle until you are out of traffic. If you haven’t already done, call 911 and ask the operator to send an officer. Leave the car with a copy of you auto insurance and auto registration on your pocket.
The third thing you need to do is to document the accident by collecting as much information as possible. Always carry a pen, a notepad and a small disposable camera (only if your cell phone doesn’t have a good camera flash) in your glove compartment. Exchange information with the other driver – name, address, telephone numbers, and driver license. If you don’t have a notepad or pen, you can take pictures of the drive license, auto insurance, license plate, car make and model, police officer name and batch number.
Fourth, when the police arrive, explain exactly what happened. Don’t exaggerate; be specific. The police will ask questions and determine who was at fault. Ask the officer when you are able to obtain the copy of the policy report. Usually, it may take 3 to 5 days for the police report to be ready. Don’t miss looking for a witnesses (gather their contact information), because insurance companies still may deny your claim for no reason, and having a witness will stronger your case.
Last, notify your insurance company there has been an accident. Call an auto accident attorney to ask any further questions about your rights. If you are an immigrant, you also have your rights. Any person in United States who is involved in a auto accident, have the rights to file insurance claims, obtain policy reports, and have medical care.
Auto accidents are traumatic, but by following the steps above will reduce the stress and anxiety of getting involved in an accident.
When You Need Motorcycle Accident Lawyers
If you have an accident on your motorcycle you can contact a general lawyer that deals in accidents or you can call a lawyer that specializes in motorcycle accidents. Motorcycle accident lawyers deal exclusively with losses and injuries suffered by someone that was involved in a motorcycle accident. This type of lawyer practices in the area of negligence law. When riding a motorcycle or are a passenger on one there are safety risks that are unique to this particular type of transportation. Motorcycle accident lawyers have the education and knowledge to deal with the legal issues particular to this mode of transportation. After a motorcycle accident the lawyer will have a consultation with you. They will also start to gather the facts about the accident. The lawyer will also evaluate the weaknesses and strengths of the case with you and also explain the steps that are involved in a negligence case and how the legal process works.
If the other insurance company refuses to pay or make a decent offer to settle the case out of court then the lawyer starts to prepare for a trial. Motorcycle accident lawyers will do research on any legal issues that are involved and gets the police and medical reports. If there were any witnesses to the accident the lawyer will contact them and have them give a deposition as to what they saw. They also retain crash investigators who will look at the evidence from the crash and analyze the evidence. Evidence can also include the vehicles involved in the accident. The lawyer may also retain experts to review any medical records along with testifying about the extent of your injuries. The lawyer may also retain experts who will review documents in order to make a determination about what caused the accident.
Motorcycle accident lawyers will attempt settlement negotiations before the trial with the defendant’s lawyer. Your lawyer will discuss with you any offers that the defendant’s lawyers and whether they are good enough to call off the trial. When it goes to trial your lawyer will try to prove that the defendant was at fault because they were negligent. If you win at the trial you could be compensated for any physical injuries you have and any damage to your motorcycle. Some of the damages can include the expense to repair your motorcycle or to replace it, medical bills for any injuries you suffered, and any other expenses that have occurred because of the accident. Your lawyer would have to present all the evidence that is available to show the extent of damages caused.
The New Drug Recall Lawyers
Given the monstrous size and profitability of drug companies, some plaintiff lawyers are considering focusing more of their practice on drug litigation. In fact, shortly after Merck’s announcement of the Vioxx recall, some large plaintiff firms started aggressive media campaigns aimed at bringing in prescription drug injury victims. The media blitz has been non stop. Billboards, TV, web marketing, radio, and direct mail are just some of the marketing vehicles that attorneys have used to try and find new cases for them to work on. Many plaintiff law firms are no longer focusing on chasing run of the mill car accidents. Some of them have gone so far as to reposition themselves as “drug recall lawyers,” seeing that the future of their practice may be shaped by the initial outcome of these new pharmaceutical cases.
When Merck chose to withdraw Vioxx, the CEO stated that a voluntary recall was the responsible course of action. Prior to pulling Vioxx from the market, Merck was spending $500 Million per year on advertising Vioxx. Vioxx is classified as a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, or NSAID. However, Vioxx belongs to a new family of NSAIDs called “COX-2 inhibitors.” There are not many COX-2 inhibitors on the market in the US: Bextra and Celebrex may be the only other two.
Both the number of potential Vioxx plaintiffs and award amounts of the lawsuits are projected to be extremely large. The investment bank S.G. Cowan recently estimated that eventually more than 600,000 plaintiffs could file suit in the Vioxx case. Furthermore, some investment banks think that plaintiffs may file for more than $10Billion in damages in years to come. Even the national TV networks have covered the Vioxx withdrawal. A November 2004 story on the Vioxx withdrawal appeared on CBS News’ 60 Minutes. The CBS story implied that the US Justice Department is conducting an investigation and the Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Merck’s conduct. Given the media coverage of the Vioxx withdrawal and the number of people who were prescribed Vioxx, there may be many new “Drug Recall Firms” founded in years to come.
Different Kinds of Lawyers for Business
Most of the time when people think about lawyers they imagine the lawyers that are seen on television arguing back and forth in order to either prosecute or free a criminal who has created some type of heinous crime. However, criminal lawyers are not the only lawyers that are available. There are lawyers who specialize in just about every industry available. There are civil lawyers, entertainment lawyers and even dui lawyers. If you are ever in trouble and need the services of a lawyer, make sure that you get one who is skilled and trained in the area in which you need advice. For example, it really is not wise to get a general lawyer if you are trying to get a patent or a license. The following are just a few of the lawyers that practice within the business world.
Employment lawyers are required when you are having severe difficulties on the job. This is usually when a person is being harassed because of their sexual orientation, race, gender or disability. Unfortunately, these things happen. When they do, advise management that you are being harassed by fellow co-workers. When it is someone from management that is treating you unfairly, then take this matter to the Human Resource department within your company. Most companies will have policies that say that employees should never be discriminated against, no matter the reason. However, depending on the corporate environment, many companies do not enforce these policies. As a result employees are bullied or harassed, which makes the working environment hostile. However, get a lawyer if your working environment becomes hostile. He can help to get the situation taken care of.
Commercial lawyers are a necessity for any business that wants to remain profitable. A commercial lawyer can ensure that your business is running in an efficient manner. He will also make sure that your assets are property secured. He can also ensure that things such as vendor contracts are in order. Basically, any time that a company enters into a legally binding agreement, it should seek the services of an attorney.
Trademark lawyers handle all matters that deal with trademarks. It is their responsibility to counsel the client about their particular trademark. He should do the proper research and determine if your trademark is safe once you submit an application.
Corporate lawyers are there to handle all legal issues for one corporation. Depending on the size of the business, a corporation can have a whole legal team working within the company or just one person handling all legal matters. Usually anything that has to do with contracts, mergers, acquisitions or product liability will be handled by corporate lawyers.
All in all, there are many different types of lawyers that fill various needs. Although criminal lawyers are more prevalent that other types of legal professionals, this does not mean that they are not the only ones found. There are so many different areas of life in which people need legal advice. There is no way that one lawyer could every business questions that ever comes up. This is why legal professionals choose to become experts and specialize in certain areas of business. This is a good thing for business all around.
