Tim Hardaway: Once gloves came off with Heat, it was game on for Hall selection
Tim Hardaway was halfway to what on Saturday formally became a Hall of Fame career, and suddenly there was question about whether he had enough remaining fight.
Enter Pat Riley, Alonzo Mourning and the Miami Heat — and immediately the gloves were off.
The rest of the story now can be told in September in Springfield, Mass., when Hardaway follows Riley and Mourning into the sport’s ultimate shrine.
“We put the Miami Heat on the map and made them what Pat Riley wanted the Miami Heat to be,” Hardaway told the Sun Sentinel from New Orleans, where on Saturday at the NCAA Final Four he formally was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 22. “It started when I got traded there in February in ‘96.”
That also was when Hardaway, in the wake of his Run TMC success alongside Mitch Richmond (the “M”) and Chris Mullin (the “C”), found himself benched by Golden State Warriors coach Rick Adelman, some left to wonder whether, at 29, Hardaway had run his course as an elite-tier point guard.
Enter Riley and then-Heat General Manager Randy Pfund, who saw anger that could be channeled into what would become perennial Heat playoff runs.
“That,” Hardaway said to the Sun Sentinel ahead of his media session in New Orleans, “was just the faith of Pat Riley understanding that I could still play, Pat Riley and Randy Pfund understanding that I could still play, that I had still a lot left in the tank.”
Only for all the flash and sizzle that Hardaway had displayed under his best of Warriors days under coach Don Nelson, Riley was looking more for fight and snarl.
Even now, that draws a knowing laugh from Hardaway, 55.
“That’s the way I grew up in Chicago,” Hardaway said. “That’s the way I grew up on the South Side. We get real nasty and we go out there and just play. And we can talk a bunch of stuff and still go out there and play. And when I saw I had that chance to come to Miami, I told Zo, ‘He needs to trade for me.’ And I knew what I could do.
“I can play both ways. I can play nasty, I can play mean, slap you, knock you down. So it wasn’t like I had to turn into this, I had to turn into that. It wasn’t a switch I had to turn. I was like, ‘This is cool. This is the way I play, anyway.’ This is how we play in Chicago every day. So it wasn’t new to me.”
Still, there were rough patches between the headstrong Hardaway and the demanding Riley, at one point Hardaway’s salary tied to weekly weigh-ins.
In retrospect, it was coach making strong-willed player stronger.
“I don’t think he really knew how much I had in the tank, or how good I would be once I got back in shape,” Hardaway said. “I think he was openly surprised at what I could do and how I could do it, and my basketball IQ of running his team and running his system.
“He really understood, ‘I got something here,’ and let me be the engine like Don Nelson let me run the engine at Golden State.”
Having previously been a finalist for selection, Hardaway acknowledged that his anti-gay comments during a 2007 radio interview factored in his wait.
In the interim, he made a point to not only express contrition but also work to educate others, just as he came to be enlightened.
“I’m happy that we can forgive,” he said. “I’m happy that we can give people a second chance. I think about that, and I truly do, I just don’t say this, I think about that comment every day.
“And I always want to make amends, but I also want to make a difference in people’s lives, every day. And, yes, it made me a better person. It made be a better father. It made me a better husband. I changed my outlook on a lot of things.”
Khloé Kardashian accused of having butt implants thanks to workout clip
Khloé Kardashian has addressed accusations that she recently got butt implants after posting a workout video highlighting her rounded rump. “omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum,” wrote one user within the comment section of a Khloe fan page on Instagram. The Good…
Ben Soffer, the Boy With No Job, Is an Acccidental Influencer
When Benjamin Soffer started dating his wife around nine years ago, he was committed to getting her off of her phone. She had a few thousand followers on Instagram as @girlwithnojob, was gaining traction online, and Soffer was frustrated that she was paying more attention to her phone than him. Instead, she suggested he make @boywithnojob.
“I was interested but I was more interested in her getting off of her phone than I was in getting on my phone at the time,” Soffer said. “So it was really a happy accident.”
I spoke with Soffer, now known as @boywithnojob (1.6M, Instagram) who recently launched his own canned cocktail company Spritz Society. His Instagram page is filled with snarky humor and memes targeted toward millennials.
The Old Instagram & The Creator War
Soffer cultivated his audience on Instagram before he tried to build his platform into a business.
“Now nobody really starts an Instagram without an intention to build it into a community they could monetize,” Soffer said. “Back then it was completely different.”
“Which is why I think that we have such authentic communities that we built from the ground up, never spent a dollar on paid advertising, never really focused on growing the community,” he said.
Soffer’s Instagram is mostly filled with memes and what he calls “relatable humor.” His audience mainly consists of 25-34 year-olds, 80% of whom live in the U.S. with a strong presence in New York.
“But these are millennials that like to have a good time, can sort of laugh at themselves,” he said. “There’s a lot of self-deprecating humor. Just regular nineties kids for the most part, late eighties, that all grew up in a very different age that sort of appreciate the humor that we all grew up on.”
Soffer’s focus is not on expanding his follower base and he said he isn’t very good at managing his accounts across platforms. Instead he focuses on nurturing the fans he does have.
“I don’t have big audiences on other platforms because my goal, it’s not on growing my audience. It’s on taking the followers that I have, nurturing those relationships, and making them lifelong followers,” he said.
The importance of a nine-to-five
Before pursuing being a full-time influencer, Soffer held various jobs in advertising. He cited working at Gary Vaynerchuk’s VaynerMedia as his favorite role, partially because his social media presence was celebrated at work.
“[I] educated myself by having nine-to-fives, the last decade, growing as a marketing executive and always having boywithnojob there,” he said. “I leverage that into really helping to build myself into the businessman that I am today.”
Building Spritz Society
Soffer is a big fan of Aperol Spritz cocktails and said he coined the phrase “Spritz Season.” He noticed the popularity of hard seltzer and decided he wanted to try and make a canned aperitif-based cocktail.
To build his business, Soffer asked his followers what they thought of spritzes through an Instagram poll and found that 92% of the 50,000 responses he got were positive. He also direct-messaged around 3,500 followers a Google form in order to gather opinions on logo and can designs, alcohol by volume percentage, and flavors. He called that research-and development-group Spritz Society which is how he determined the name of his brand.
“The name literally comes from empathetically building this brand through my community,” he said.
Spritz Society is available in California, Florida, Texas and will soon be in Massachusetts, Illinois, and New York, through a range of retailers.
Advice for Aspiring Creators
Soffer said it’s difficult to remain authentic as a content creator while monetizing content if you don’t have a huge following.
“If you want to be a full-time content creator—unless you are at the David Dobrik level or the Marques Brownlee level, where you can work with LG and they’ll pay you half a million dollars for a video and you can do a couple a year and not lose your audience—the typical content creator would need to work with several brands, ones that maybe they don’t believe in, just to get that check.”
Soffer makes his money mainly through Spritz Society, and recommends that other influencers try to launch their own products or collaborate with bigger companies on products.
“I would say that if your goal is longevity, I would search for those meaningful partnerships,” he said. “If your goal is [to] quickly make money, there’s endless amounts of brands that will pay you to do stuff but you’ll lose your audience. And the day that you don’t perform for the brand, you’ll often lose the brand. So I would tread lightly.”
Soucheray: Just because they call it math doesn’t make it so
After reading the story twice and even negotiating the predictable woke roadbumps of diversity, equity and inclusion, I, like, well, pretty much everybody, don’t understand the state’s new math standards for K-12 students.
A committee appointed by the Minnesota Department of Education proposed 20 new “anchor standards,” which summarize what students are expected to learn and be able to do in math. Five of those anchor standards apply math concepts to examples “found in historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities and in other communities.”
Why, by which is meant what does this latest jumping the shark have to do with math? Whether math is a concept as opposed to a written-in-stone discipline apparently can be argued in the failed academy, but no matter what your name is or the color of your skin or where you come from, 2+2 still equals 4.
And it has been thus since Archimedes, the Father of Mathematics, was born in Greece almost 300 years before Christ. It might be hard to believe, but math has served humans well for a couple of thousand years without the input of a committee appointed by the Minnesota Department of Education, which quite probably was more interested in signaling its virtue than sticking to the foundational principles that all children must learn.
Here is one of the five proposed anchor standards that reference Minnesota’s American Indian tribes:
“Determine quantities, relationships between quantities, and number systems and their representations found in historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities and in other communities; demonstrate computational thinking and assess the reasonableness of the results.”
Huh?
In each of the five anchor standards that apply to Minnesota’s Native American students, or, more accurately to all students, there are words like reasonableness, generalizations, justifications, visualizations, probabilities, modeling, predictions and relevant problems. Taken together, those words mean there is not a chance in hell a kid could ever flunk a math class.
But it’s not math. Math is either right or wrong. Anything can be generalized, visualized, justified, negotiated and found to be reasonable. But it’s not math.
It is called the failed academy because these progressive re-inventions of traditional disciplines, like math, are setting children up for failure, not success. There is no unique math for children of color. Do you want your child to understand the Pythagorean theorem, or be encouraged to believe that a social or cultural grievance, for example, has a mathematical component because we are calling that math?
Parents of color — all parents — should be outraged that the progressive left is ruining the academy. They are making your children “less than” by believing your child is not capable of success in the traditional arts and letters. Less than. Instead they water down the traditional disciplines or hollow them out all together until they are unrecognizable but amenable to a passing grade so long as grades still actually exist.
The public’s response to these new standards has been almost unanimously negative. That negativity can be turned into a powerful and overdue demand. Parents need to tell the failed academy to stop doing your child a favor. Your child is as capable of success as any child. But to be thought of as less than means they won’t learn very much of anything useful at all.
