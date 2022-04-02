Connect with us

Entertainment

Todrick Hall sued for back rent on $6 million mansion he claimed he bought

Published

42 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The homeowners of a contemporary mansion in Sherman Oaks, California are suing Todrick Hall for $60,000 in back rent

The post Todrick Hall sued for back rent on $6 million mansion he claimed he bought first appeared on Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Oscars producer who told Will Smith to stay after The Slap, now says Chris Rock wanted Smith to stay

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

google news

Oscars producer Will Packer caught heat for telling Will Smith to stay after he assaulted presenter Chris Rock

The post Oscars producer who told Will Smith to stay after The Slap, now says Chris Rock wanted Smith to stay first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Oregon middle school teacher on paid leave after ‘mistakenly’ sending nude selfies to male student

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

google news

A middle school teacher in Oregon was placed on paid leave after he was caught sending “nude selfies” to a student

The post Oregon middle school teacher on paid leave after ‘mistakenly’ sending nude selfies to male student first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Hitman counts $10K after killing Miami TSA Agent in front of her toddler

Published

20 hours ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

google news

Video shows hitman Javon Carter counting out $10,000 he received to kill 24-year-old TSA agent Le’Shonte Jones

The post Hitman counts $10K after killing Miami TSA Agent in front of her toddler first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending