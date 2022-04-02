News
Two more Minnesota poultry flocks infected with avian influenza, state says
Two additional poultry flocks are confirmed infected with avian influenza in Minnesota, according to the state Board of Animal Health.
A backyard flock of 115 unspecified birds in Stearns County, the second diagnosis in that county, and a commercial flock of 52,000 turkeys in Morrison County were confirmed infected with H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza on Thursday,
The new infections were reported Friday. The new confirmations bring the total infected flocks in the state to seven and the number of birds affected by the outbreak to 378,998.
The first cases of H5N1 in Minnesota were confirmed March 25, according to the Board of Animal Health.
The earlier confirmations were in commercial turkey flocks in Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Meeker and Stearns counties and a backyard flock in Mower County.
Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for consumption have been on high alert and taking steps to increase biosecurity since avian influenza was recently discovered in a handful of states.
Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among chickens through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can spread from flock to flock by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry.
According to state officials, the current outbreak in Minnesota poses little risk to the public and there is no food safety concern for consumers.
High school scores and top performers from Friday, April 1
Orlando area high school scores and top performers from Friday. You can go to SentinelVarsity.com for more news and look here for previous nightly scores collections:
Boys basketball
GEICO HIGH SCHOOL NATIONALS
At Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers
Montverde Academy 62, IMG Academy 57
Buzz: Dariq Whitehead had 21 points for the Eagles as they advance to the GEICO Nationals championship game on Saturday. Malik Renaeu had 10 points, while Dillon Mitchell grabbed 13 rebounds and Kwame Evans added 10 rebounds.
Link Academy (Mo.) 59, Prolific Prep (Cal.) 53
Championship: Montverde Academy vs. Link Academy, noon on Saturday
Baseball
Dr. Phillips 3, Windermere 2
Buzz: Dallas Davis went 2-for-3 with 2 doubles, a walk and 2 runs scored for the Panthers (8-8), while Christian Cantwell had a double and 3 RBI, including the game-winning sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.
Edgewater 12, Wekiva 2
Buzz: Dalton Varney had a hit and 2 RBI for the Mustangs (5-6) in the loss.
Mount Dora Christian 4, Father Lopez 1
Buzz: Bryan Schutte had a double and 2 RBI for the Bulldogs (8-6-1), while Ethan Koller had a hit, walk and 2 runs scored.
East River 5, Bishop Moore 1
Buzz: Matt Demetree gave up just 1 hit and struck out 11 for the Falcons (8-5) in 6.2 innings pitched, while Ty Kennedy went 4-for-4 with a double and RBI.
Winter Springs 8, Oviedo 7 (11 inn.)
Buzz: Down 6-1 after 2 innings, the Bears (10-6) rallied for the win in 11 innings. Isaiah Barkett was 3-for-5 with a home run, 3 runs scored and a RBI for the Lions (10-5) in the tough loss.
Winter Park 11, St. Cloud 0
Buzz: Skyler Jersey pitched 3 scoreless innings for the Wildcats, while Isaac Incinelli, Matthew Farner, Chase Carney and Diego Hurtado each had 2 hits.
West Orange 3, Apopka 1
Buzz: Max Eidelman went 2-for-3 with a double for the Warriors (7-6), while Max McClusky was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Anthony Demilio had a double and run scored for the Blue Darters.
Other scores:
The First Academy 8, Lake Minneola 0
Softball
KISSIMMEE CLASSIC
At Fortune Road Athletic Complex in Kissimmee
Gold Bracket
Oakleaf 8, South Lake 7
Buzz: Hailey Werning went 2-for-2 with a double and 2 RBI for the Eagles (6-7), while Destiny Jones was 1-for-3 with a run scored and 2 RBI in the loss.
Winter Springs 6, Pembroke Pines 4
Buzz: Amber Daugherty went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored for the Bears (8-3), while McKenzie Cox was 2-for-3 with a run scored in the win.
Matanzas 8, Osceola 3
Blue Bracket
Lake Brantley 4, Lake Region 0
Buzz: Kaeli Zahradnik went 2-for-2 with a run scored for the Patriots (11-2), while Hannah Marien was 1-for-3 with a RBI.
Orange City University 4, East Ridge 2
Buzz: Grace Taylor had 7 strikeouts in 6 innings pitched to notch the win for the Titans (8-4). Alyssa Filmer had 2 hits for the Knights (8-3) in the loss.
South Lake 3, Pembroke Pines 2
Buzz: Hailey Werning went 2-for-2 with 2 doubles for the Eagles (6-7), while Nia Debenedittis had a hit, 2 walks and 2 runs scored.
Melbourne 2, West Nassau 1
Deltona 3, Robinson 0
Melbourne 2, Lake Brantley 0
Other scores/results:
Lyman 4, Seminole 1
Buzz: Kassidy Goodpaster pitched the complete game, allowing only 2 hits for the Greyhounds (10-4), while Samantha Shortal had 2 hits. Allie Long had a hit for Seminole (4-7).
Foundation Academy 16, Mount Dora 0
Harmony 5, St. Cloud 3
Boys volleyball
Winter Park 3, Lyman 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-17)
Girls flag football
Godby 14, Windermere 13
Pine Ridge 33, Fort Walton Beach 0
Durant 26, Orange City University 7
Gateway 12, Sebring 6
Boys lacrosse
Lake Nona 17, East Ridge 4
Buzz: Joseph Prather, Aaron Badik and Robert Bukowski each had 4 goals for the Lions (9-2), while Zach Jones had 2 goals and 2 assists.
Other scores:
Celebration 17, Freedom 3
Edgewater 14, Ocoee 3
Lake Minneola 17, Foundation Academy 6
Tohopekaliga 12, Lyman 3
Winter Park 16, Boone 2
Winter Haven 16, Winter Springs 6
Lake Mary 13, Creekside 12
Lake Minneola 17, Foundation Academy 6
Girls lacrosse
Tohopekaliga 14, Lyman 6
Buzz: Gia Salazar had 7 goals for the Tigers (9-5), while Lauren Schira added 4 goals and 2 assists.
Other scores:
Bishop Moore 7, West Forsyth 6
West Orange 12, Olympia 1
Boone 13, Lake Nona 0
Lake Brantley 16, Buchholz 4
Edgewater 13, Horizon 12
Boys tennis
Foundation Academy 6, Cornerstone Charter 1
Buzz: Larenz Peri won 8-6 at No. 1 singles for the Lions. Khoa Nguyen and Rexford Ursic won 8-6 at No. 1 doubles for Cornerstone (3-12).
Girls tennis
Cornerstone Charter 7, Foundation Academy 0
Buzz: Jade White won 8-0 at No. 1 singles for Cornerstone (12-3), while Kate Bonnewitz won 8-5 at No. 3 singles.
Boys weightlifting
Class 3A District 6
Thursday at Apopka High School
Traditional:
Team scores: 1. Edgewater 66, 2. Lake Brantley 54, 3. Apopka 37, 4. Evans 30, 5. Winter Park 14, 6. Wekiva 11.
119 – Tyson Carter (Edgewater) 150-155-305; 129 – Andrew Foisy (Apopka) 200-165-365; 139 – Chavez Walker (Edgewater) 240-190-430; 154 – Jerry Rollision (Evans) 250-210-460; 169 – Kason Dake (Lake Brantley) 280-215-495; 183 – Chase Carter (Edgewater) 285-235-520; 199 – Alhaji Edwards (Edgewater) 235-210-445; 219 – Kaden Shields-Dutton (Edgewater) 280-260-540; 238 – Sincere Edwards (Wekiva) 285-275-560; Unlimited – Chris St. Jean (Evans) 350-250-600.
Snatch:
129 – Travon Morley (Evans) 105; 139 – Walker (Edgewater) 110; 154 – Rollision (Evans) 150; 169 – Desmond Harris (Evans) 160; 183 – An’ton Holland (Evans) 180; 199 – Gaborieus Baldwin (Evans) 160; 219 – Dexter Jones (Evans) 175; 238 – Jesse Jorquera (Lake Brantley) 105; Unlimited – Neville Brown (Evans) 185.
Class 1A District 11
Thursday at Trinity Prep School
Traditional:
Team scores: 1. Windermere Prep 63, 2. Foundation Academy 36, 3. Trinity Prep 31, 4. The First Academy 29, 4. Montverde Academy 29, 6. Orangewood Christian 26, 7. Lake Highland Prep 3.
119 – Carson Marosi (Windermere Prep) 135-115-250; 129 – Colby Helms (Montverde) 130-120-250; 139 – Jason McCormick (Windermere Prep) 185-145-330; 154 – Boaz Kim (Trinity Prep) 230-185-415; 169 – Jack Durst (Windermere Prep) 235-230-465; 183 – Oliver Cowin (Windermere Prep) 245-210-455; 199 – Noah Gammichia (Orangewood) 290-230-520; 219 – James Tanis (Montverde) 260-260-520; 238 – Zane Fullmer (Windermere Prep) 285-225-510; Unlimited – Edward Byrd (Foundation) 365-265-630.
Snatch:
Team scores: 1. Trinity Prep 62, 2. Montverde Academy 31, 3. Windermere Prep 21, 4. Foundation Academy 7.
119 – Jack Millar (The First Academy) 90 129 – Chance Bennett (Trinity Prep) 95; 139 – Jason Kong (Montverde) 105; 154 – Anthony Micelli (Trinity Prep) 125; 169 – Durst (Windermere Prep) 150; 183 – Will Stewart (Trinity Prep) 115; 199 – Alexander Caballero (Montverde) 135; 219 – Tanis (Montverde) 185; 238 – Noah Nixon (The First Academy) 155; Unlimited – Tyrese Coleman (The First Academy) 135.
Boys track & field
TRINITY PREP RELAYS
At Trinity Prep School in Winter Park
Team scores: 1. Hagerty 81, 2. Lake Mary 77, 3. Bishop Moore 66, 4. Orlando Christian Prep 52, 5. The First Academy (Orlando) 36, 6. Astronaut 34, 7. Lake Highland Prep 30, 7. Trinity Prep 30.
Individual events (first place & top local):
1,600 – 1. Liam Griffiths (Bishop Moore) 4:36.28
440 shuttle hurdles – 1. Lake Mary (Gatchell, Quezada, Wooten, Martin-Frye) 1:10.14
400 relay – 1. Lake Mary (LeGrand, Friedman, Woodward, Franklin) 43.77
800 relay – 1. Lake Mary (Jones, Sen, Marshall, Gatchell) 1:31.89
400 throwers relay – 1. Orlando Christian Prep 49.92
4,000 DMR relay – 1. Bishop Moore 11:34.48
1,600 relay – 1. Orlando Christian Prep 3:43.16
800 SMR relay – 1.Lake Mary (LeGrand, Friedman, Woodward, Franklin) 1:34.57
3,200 relay – 1. Trinity Prep (O’Connor, Clifton, Hawley, Ahl) 8:42.42
Shot put – 1. Jake Ramsey (Lake Mary) 15.70m
Discus – 1. Parker Douglas (Hagerty) 40.39m
Girls track & field
TRINITY PREP RELAYS
At Trinity Prep School in Winter Park
Team scores: 1. Hagerty 71, 2. Bishop Moore 70, 3. Trinity Prep 64, 4. Lake Mary 63, 5. Lake Highland Prep 60, 6. Astronaut 37, 7. The First Academy 22, 8. Orlando Christian Prep 7.
Individual events (first place & top local):
1,600 – 1. Madison Carr (Astronaut) 5:14.43
400 shuttle hurdles relay – 1. Trinity Prep (Yared, Miliotes, Yared, Tatineni) 1:18.71
400 relay – 1. Hagerty (Jacob, Jaime, Farwig, McGrath) 50.99
400 throwers relay – 1. Lake Mary (Emehelu, De Los Santos, Gonzalez, Kuruc) 1:01.93
4,000 DMR relay – 1. Bishop Moore (Wermuth, Hage, Lorey, McCaul) 13:40.67
1,600 relay – 1. Lake Mary (McClelland, Flay, Abel, Blue) 4:25.58
3,200 relay – 1. Trinity Prep (Keefe, Bigney, Myers, Driscoll) 11:09.82
800 SMR relay – 1. Bishop Moore (Dunn, Nieves, Clermont) 1:54.02
800 relay – 1. Bishop Moore (Nieves, Kruel, Clermont) 1:48.33
Shot put – 1. Carly Lamorte (Bishop Moore) 9.98m
Discus – 1. Lamorte (Bishop Moore) 28.13m
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
Aliyah Boston gets going, and South Carolina going to title game after topping Louisville
For a portion of the first half Friday night, the South Carolina Gamecocks seemingly forgot that they have a forward who had spent the week collecting player-of-the-year trophies.
By the time the second half came around, they remembered. And now the Gamecocks are heading to Sunday night’s NCAA title game at the Women’s Final Four at the Target Center.
With star-studded junior Aliyah Boston scoring 23 points, including 15 in the second half, and pulling down 18 rebounds, top-ranked South Carolina defeated Louisville 72-59. They move on to play the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between defending champion Stanford and 11-time champion Connecticut. .
During the week, Boston was named Player of the Year by the Associated Press, the United States Basketball Writers Association as well as winning the Naismith Award. But in the first half she only got four field-goal attempts, making three of them and scoring eight points.
There was one stretch in the half when the Gamecocks missed seven straight three-point attempts, and weren’t looking much inside for Boston. That coincided with Louisville going on a 12-0 run to turn a 19-10 second-period deficit into a 22-19 lead. The Gamecocks did come back to take a 34-28 halftime lead.
“We have to play through her,’’said South Carolina coach Dawn Staley. “It doesn’t mean that she has to shoot the ball, but every time she touches the ball she draws a crowd. If we’re able to kick it out — that’s probably a time that we need to take those shots, but I thought we just got in the rhythm of shooting outside shots that really didn’t make any sense. … But we corrected it, and when we started going into her, playing inside out, more shots from the outside started falling.”
Yes, they did. After shooting 2-of-9 on three-pointers in the first half, the Gamecocks were 4-of-8 during a second half when they got the ball inside to Boston. And when she didn’t kick it back out, she shot 5-of-8 in the second half and 4-of-5 from the foul line (6-of-7 for the game. Heck, she even made one of South Carolina’s three-pointers.
The enabled the Gamecocks (34-2) to pull away in the second half. They led by as much as 51-36 in the third period and by as much as 71-56 in the fourth.
“I think the game just opened up,’’ Boston said of the second half. “We were able to continue to move the ball and it opened up for me to get more scoring opportunities.”
Meanwhile, Louisville’s star, guard Hailey Van Lith, didn’t step up the way Boston did. After coming into the Final Four having averaged 21.5 points in four NCAA tournament games, she didn’t even manage half that total Friday.
Van Lith had nine points on 4-of-11 shooting and had four turnovers, although she did have nine rebounds. Van Lith had her first two shots of the game blocked by South Carolina defesnive specialist Brea Beal and she had more turnovers (three) than points (two) in the first half.
“I think it’s just a mentality to have every single game,’’ Beal, who also scored 12 points, said of her defense. “You can’t just turn it on and turn it off when you choose to. … Especially now you just have to lock in and know what your job is to do offensively and defensively.”
The fourth-ranked Cardinals (29-5) were able to stay in the game in the first half thanks guard Emily Engstler, who scored 10 of her 18 points. And Louisville coach Jeff Walz shrugged off the slow start by Van Lith.
“She could get her shot blocked six times, it’s not going to impact her,’’ Walz said. “She’s a competitor. That’s what I love about her. But she adjusted. She took the ball to the basket hard. I was surprised that she wasn’t able to get to the free-throw line once or twice with how hard she was attacking the rim.”
For the Cardinals, though, they once again will home from the Final Four without a trophy. They’ve made if four times since 2009 under Walz, twice losing in the championship game and twice in the semifinals.
“If your narrative wants to be that we can’t win the big game, so be it,’’ Walz said. “But if you want it to be that this is a program that had never been to a Sweet 16 for 32 years of it and now we’ve been to four Final Fours that’s what I’d go with. But that might not sell papers, it might not get clicks.”
As for the Gamecocks, they’re going to be selling plenty of papers and getting ample clicks in South Carolina. They’ve led the NCAA in attendance eight straight seasons, and now they’ll be going for their second national title. They won in 2017, which was their only previous trip to the title game.
“We took forward to other tests to take,’’ Staley said. “Hopefully we’ll have to pass that one in the next game.
Zelenskyy: Retreating Russians leave many mines behind
By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.
He issued the warning as the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol deepened, with Russian forces blocking evacuation operations for the second day in a row, and the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.
Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast, but if Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.
“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, five weeks after Moscow began sending upwards of 150,000 of its own troops across Ukraine’s border.
Russia continued withdrawing some of its ground forces from areas around Kyiv after saying earlier this week it would reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv.
“They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. “There are a lot of trip wires, a lot of other dangers.”
He urged residents to wait to resume their normal lives until they are assured that the mines have been cleared and the danger of shelling has passed.
While the Russians kept up their bombardment around Kyiv and Chernihiv, Ukrainian troops exploited the pullback on the ground by mounting counterattacks and retaking a number of towns and villages.
Still, Ukraine and its allies warned that the Kremlin is not de-escalating to promote trust at the bargaining table, as it claimed, but instead resupplying and shifting its troops to the country’s east. Those movements appear to be preparation for an intensified assault on the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in the country’s east, which includes Mariupol.
Zelenskyy warned of difficult battles ahead as the Russians redeploy troops. “We are preparing for an even more active defense,” he said.
He did not say anything about the latest round of talks, which took place Friday by video. At a round of talks earlier in the week, Ukraine said it would be willing to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — Moscow’s chief demand — in return for security guarantees from several other countries.
The invasion has left thousands dead and driven more than 4 million refugees from Ukraine.
Mariupol, the shattered and besieged southern port city, has seen some of the worst suffering of the war. Its capture would be a major prize for Russian President Vladimir Putin, giving his country an unbroken land bridge to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Mariupol’s fate could determine the course of the negotiations to end the war, said Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Ukrainian think tank Penta.
“Mariupol has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance,” Fesenko said, “and without its conquest, Putin cannot sit down at the negotiating table.” The fall of Mariupol, he said, “will open the way to a peace agreement.”
On Friday, the International Committee for the Red Cross said it was unable to carry out an operation to bring civilians out of Mariupol by bus. It said a team had been on its way but had to turn back.
City authorities said the Russians were blocking access to Mariupol.
“We do not see a real desire on the part of the Russians and their satellites to provide an opportunity for Mariupol residents to evacuate to territory controlled by Ukraine,” Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
He said Russian forces “are categorically not allowing any humanitarian cargo, even in small amounts, into the city.”
Around 100,000 people are believed left in the city, down from a prewar 430,000, and weeks of Russian bombardment and street fighting have caused severe shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine.
“We are running out of adjectives to describe the horrors that residents in Mariupol have suffered,” Red Cross spokesperson Ewan Watson said.
On Thursday, Russian forces blocked a 45-bus convoy attempting to evacuate people from Mariupol and seized 14 tons of food and medical supplies bound for the city, Ukrainian authorities said.
Zelenskyy said more than 3,000 people were able to leave Mariupol on Friday. He said he discussed the humanitarian disaster with French President Emmanuel Macron by telephone and with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, during her visit to Kyiv.
“Europe doesn’t have the right to be silent about what is happening in our Mariupol,” Zelenskyy said. “The whole world should respond to this humanitarian catastrophe.”
Elsewhere, at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late Friday from the Crimean Peninsula at the Odesa region on the Black Sea, regional leader Maksim Marchenko said. The Ukrainian military said the Iskander missiles were intended for critical infrastructure but did not hit their targets because of Ukraine’s air-defense forces. It was unclear where they hit. Marchenko said there were casualties, but he did not elaborate.
Odesa is Ukraine’s largest port and the headquarters of its navy.
As for the fuel depot explosion, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said two Ukrainian helicopter gunships flew in extremely low and attacked the civilian oil storage facility on the outskirts of the city of Belgorod, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the Ukraine border.
The regional governor said two workers at the depot were wounded, but the Rosneft state oil company denied anyone was hurt.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, said on Ukrainian television: “For some reason they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality.”
Russia has reported cross-border shelling from Ukraine before, including an incident last week that killed a military chaplain, but not an incursion of its airspace.
Amid the Russian pullback on the ground and its continued bombardment, Ukraine’s military said it had retaken 29 settlements in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.
Russian forces in the northeast also continued to shell Kharkiv, and in the southeast sought to seize the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne as well as Mariupol, the Ukrainian military said.
Meanwhile, Russia on Friday began its annual spring conscription, which aimed at rounding up 134,500 men for a one-year tour of military duty. Russian officials say new recruits won’t be sent to the front lines or “hot spots,” but many young Russians are skeptical and fear they will be drawn into the war.
On the outskirts of Kyiv, where Russian troops have withdrawn, damaged cars lined the streets of Irpin, a suburban area popular with young families, now in ruins. Emergency workers carried elderly people on stretchers over a wrecked bridge to safety.
Three wooden crosses next to a residential building that was damaged in a shelling marked the graves of a mother and son and an unknown man. A resident who gave her name only as Lila said she helped hurriedly bury them on March 5, just before Russian troops moved in.
“They were hit with artillery and they were burned alive,” she said.
An Irpin resident who gave his name only as Andriy said the Russians packed up their equipment and left on Tuesday. The next day, they shelled the town for close to an hour before Ukrainian soldiers retook it.
“I don’t think this is over,” Andriy said. “They will be back.”
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Andrea Rosa in Irpin, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
