USA Basketball camp shows Twin Cities’ commitment to women’s basketball to world’s best players
Las Vegas Aces star forward A’Ja Wilson was a little thrown off when she started putting up shots at the Lynx’s practice facility this week to kick off USA Basketball’s training camp.
“The basket talks to you,” she noted.
Specifically, it spits numbers out at you as you fire up shots. It took Wilson a minute to realize it wasn’t counting her misses.
Those who frequent the facility are used to it by now — the hoop tracks the angle at which the ball approaches the rim. The ideal angle of entry is around 45 degrees. The idea is to help players get the proper arc on their shots.
“It tells you what you’re doing wrong,” Wilson said.
It’s just one of the many amenities available to Lynx players on a regular basis, and likely among the least significant. The Mayo practice facility and everything that comes with it is as much the Lynx’s home as it is the Timberwolves’.
“This is my first time here, and when we walked in, you didn’t really know what you were walking into,” Seattle star forward Breanna Stewart said. “But then you walk in and you see the facility, everything that the Lynx have access to — the weight room, I was told there’s like a chef and nutrition and smoothies, all the things.”
It’s unlike anything else in the WNBA.
“This is the kind of thing every WNBA team needs,” Stewart said. “This accessibility, this easy access to everything. Everything is in one location, and that’s really nice.”
This week’s USA Basketball training camp is just meant to bring some of the country’s top players — who would want to be at the Final Four, anyway — together as the team continues to mesh and evaluate ahead of this fall’s FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia. Minneapolis is, of course, home base for new national team coach Cheryl Reeve.
She noted this week — which wraps with a free and open-to-the-public practice at the Tourney Town court inside the Minneapolis Convention Center at 10 a.m. Saturday — is much like a Lynx camp, only with different jerseys and a few different players. But it also doesn’t hurt for some of the game’s best players to get an inside look at just how good the Lynx have it on a day to day basis, which certainly contributes to their long string of success.
“Yeah, actually,” Stewart said. “I’m like ‘OK, now I understand.’ ”
“They’re got the resources,” Wilson said.
And the commitment to the game, which extends into the community. That, too, is on display this week, as the state expresses its love for women’s basketball, which is also evident in downtown Minneapolis every summer.
“It’s great to be in Minneapolis and hosting,” Reeve said. “I’ve said this, showing off the commitment we have to women’s basketball — fans, excitement — you’ll see it here in our building as you walk through, how much we care about the WNBA, this sort of facility, the dual-branding.”
Dolphins Q&A: What to make of upcoming draft — and is trickery coming to Miami?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: I’ve been wondering what our draft will look like because the talent is deep this year. — Ethan Visnich on Twitter
A: It will look like a lot of waiting between Thursday and Friday night before that No. 102 pick at the end of the third round comes up.
It will look like whatever your vision of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is in this offense — because those first two picks in the upcoming draft were the centerpiece of five selections sent to Kansas City for the speedster Hill.
In all seriousness, the five picks the Dolphins still have after the blockbuster deal to acquire Hill could largely be used for depth to fill out the roster and for high-upside prospects the Dolphins think they can develop into contributors down the road.
As currently constructed, Miami’s roster is at a point where it doesn’t have enough of a glaring hole at any position where it is a necessity to find a starter-caliber player to fill such a void. That, of course, is not to say upgrades in certain areas shouldn’t be pursued.
Take center, for example. General manager Chris Grier has indicated he still believes in Michael Deiter, but he wants competition at the position. If a veteran center isn’t added ahead of the draft, why not look there with your late-third-round pick? Especially if, say, Boston College’s Alec Lindstrom, who has the connection of being coached in college by new Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, is hanging around at that point — or a similarly ranked center.
The Dolphins could also use a young inside linebacker after going the route of continuity and bringing back the team’s free agents at the position. Such a player, taken in the middle-to-late rounds, could stand to start off behind Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley while developing.
The draft appears deep there or at edge defender and wide receiver. Miami could always use an extra pass rusher, and even if the team looks deep at receiver, the Dolphins could take a developmental prospect that could grow and allow for roster flexibility down the road.
After 102, the Dolphins have a fourth-round pick, one in the fifth and two in the seventh. They could always pursue trades to add more selections, but it’s hard to imagine scenarios where the Dolphins reinsert themselves into one of the first two rounds, unless they dip into next year’s slate of picks in a trade. The team continues to work on a contract restructure with Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who last training camp requested a trade.
Q: Are the Dolphins going to implement trick plays with the weapons they have on offense? — Pablo R on Twitter
A: We still don’t have a true feel for Mike McDaniel’s tendencies as a play caller because, remember, coach Kyle Shanahan called offensive plays last season for the 49ers with McDaniel as offensive coordinator.
McDaniel has already said he will be the offensive play caller, and I wouldn’t put it past his creative, innovative mind to draw up and call some things we haven’t seen before.
There’s a lot he can do with the fast combination of Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Cedrick Wilson Jr. might just have the best arm for a wide receiver in the NFL, so get him the ball on a backward pass and he can deliver it to the other pass catchers.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @OmarKelly or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Previously answered:
How should Dolphins fill out O-line around Armstead?
Could AFC’s young guns at QB affect Dolphins’ commitment to Tua?
Why not throw downfield to Waddle more?
What do Dolphins think of practice squad rookie RB Gerrid Doaks?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
()
Delta 8 – Which Delta 8 THC Products are Right For You To Buy 2022
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer's branded content department. Observer's editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content.
As a THC enthusiast, you’re always keeping an eye out for new and exciting products that’ll get you as baked as Johnny Cash in the bushes eating cake. Well, thanks to the delta revolution, you too could be ripped enough to eat cake in a bush! Delta products are well on their way to dominating the cannabis industry. With such impressive popularity comes a wealth of new companies and products for you to enjoy and while this is ultimately a good thing, this degree of choice can sometimes lead to indecision. Fortunately, we have you covered!
In this article, we’re going to help you sort through the seemingly endless sea of delta products and introduce you to the finest options available. These products have been selected because they’re immensely popular, made with high-quality ingredients, and astoundingly impressive.
If you’re on the hunt for a premium Delta-8 THC experience, you won’t want to miss this!
Top 10 Best Delta 8 Products of 2022
- Wedding Cake Delta Disposable – TRĒ House
- Tropic Mango Delta Gummies – TRĒ House
- Rainbow Sherbert Delta Disposable – TRĒ House
- Lemon Jack Delta Disposable – TRĒ House
- Europa Delta Gummy – Moon WLKR
- Tropical Delta Pop Crystals – Koi
- Heavy Duty Delta Gummy – Work
- Watermelon Delta Gummy – Royal CBD
- Grape Delta Gummy – Terp 8
- Blue Raspberry Delta Gummy – 3 CHI
1. Wedding Cake Delta 8 disposable from TRĒ House
TRĒ House is the hottest new delta company on the market and though they haven’t been around long, they’re making huge waves in the THC industry. With products like the Wedding Cake disposable, they’ve taken the D8 game to the next level.
The Wedding cake disposable from TRĒ House has more than a couple of impressive traits. Not only does it taste exactly like the famous cannabis strain it’s named after, but it also boasts a carefully curated selection of cannabinoids. This disposable comes pre-loaded with 10mg of HHC, 2mg of THC-O, and a whopping 20mg of Delta-8 THC. It is also rechargeable, which allows you to enjoy 800+ puffs from a single pen. When it comes to disposable delta disposables, it really doesn’t get any better than this.

2. Tropic Mango Delta 8 Gummies from TRĒ House
If you’re a fan of edibles, you’re going to love the Tropic Mango D8 Gummies from TRĒ House. There are a bunch of different THC products on the market, but none of them are on the same level as these delicious little treats. These products are made from high-quality FDA compliant hemp, have an amazing flavor profile, and are made with organic ingredients like Pectin.
We think the delicious flavor of tropical Mango is the perfect complement to a relaxing THC session. That being said, an impressive flavor profile isn’t all these products have going for them. These babies are packed with an impressive combination of cannabinoids that provide a truly unique experience. If you want to treat yourself to a potent serving of delta cannabinoids and a hearty helping of full-spectrum CBD, these are a wonderful option.

3. Rainbow Sherbert Disposable from TRĒ House
This company makes a bunch of tasty delta products but the Rainbow Sherbert disposable is one of the most popular of all. TRĒ House really took its time with this one and created a flavor profile that embraces the sweet taste of cannabis combined with fresh fruit. These are the kind of flavors that you just can’t get from smoking pot and makes us glad that we live in the age of vaping.
On top of the incredible flavor profile, this disposable boasts a unique combination of cannabinoids that provides a powerful buzz. It contains 500mg of Delta 10, 5mg of Delta 9, 60mg of THC-O, and an impressive 1,250mg serving of Delta 9. If you love chiefing on premium THC with delicious flavor, then you’re going to love the Rainbow Sherbert delta disposable.

4. Lemon Jack D8 Disposable from TRĒ House
Lemon Jack is a classic strain of Marijuana that embraces the rich, earthy flavor of cannabis, with an invigorating lemon finish. This is a flavor that can be enjoyed by beginners and appreciated by the snootiest THC connoisseurs. As soon as you put this vape down, you’re going to want to pick it up and take another puff. Be careful! This disposable is seriously strong.
The Lemon Jack disposable from TRĒ House contains a bounty of beautiful cannabinoids. This pen is packed with 20mg of premium Delta-8, a powerful 10 mg serving of HHC. If that wasn’t enough, it also contains 2mg of highly-potent THC-O. When you want to enjoy the taste of cannabis and lemons while you get baked, this is the disposable pen for you. Goodbye, boring THC vape carts! It’s time for premium disposables!

5. Europa D8 Gummy from Moon WLKR
Moon WLKR is one of the biggest names in Delta THC. This company not only makes out of this world products, but they also run with the whole space cadet vibe. With a plethora of powerful products available, we knew that we needed Moon WLKR on our list somewhere. We just had a hard time narrowing down which product we should include!
After a great deal of deliberation, we decided that the Europa delta gummies were definitely our pick for out-of-this-world products. These tasty little treats are packed with premium delta, taste like fresh blueberries, and take our testers to impressive heights. If you go bananas for berries and THC, check out the Europa Delta THC gummies from Moon WLKR.

6. Tropical Pop Crystals from Koi
Ok, so we’re taking a break from gummies on this one. Yes, they are clearly one of our favorite Delta products, but they aren’t the only show in town. Koi makes some seriously impressive pop crystals that are reminiscent of the popping candy we all ate as kids. The difference? These pop crystals get you baked AF!
Strawberry Lemonade is one of the most enjoyable flavors out there and we are happy to die on that hill. There’s something about this combination that makes it taste like perfection in candy form. These Delta edibles might make it a bit more difficult to measure precise serving sizes, but they are so incredibly fun that our testers couldn’t have cared less. If you’re looking for something a little different from your average THC product, you need to pick up some Strawberry Lemonade Pop Crystals from Koi.

7. Heavy Duty Gummy from Work
If you’re on the hunt for a seriously powerful THC product, Work has you covered. These products definitely aren’t for the faint of heart and come preloaded with 50mg of high-powered D8. We don’t typically recommend products of this potency for beginners, but if you are really good about taking small nibbles of a single gummy, these can actually save you some money. If you can get ripped off of 1/4 a gummy, and have the self-control to stop there, these are a fantastic option.
We weren’t 100% certain what the flavor profile was with these products, so it was left up to our taste buds to be the judge and jury. Well, the verdict is in and these are amazing. We still can’t pinpoint exactly what flavor they were intended to be, but we can say that they tasted like a medley of fresh fruit and definitely left us with a smile on.

8. Watermelon Gummies by Royal CBD
Royal CBD has been one of the biggest names in CBD for years. They’ve constantly been on the cutting edge of product development and have a fantastic reputation for using the best possible ingredients. Fortunately for all THC-lovers, this big-name brand has recently made the transition to the world of recreational THC.
It’s not every day that you come across watermelon-flavored D8 products like this. Flavors like blue raspberry are far more common, but it didn’t take us long to fall in love with watermelon. This flavor is as refreshing as it is sweet. These products were potent, effective, and overall, we had a great time with them.

9. Terp 8 Grape Delta Gummies
Terp 8 is a fairly new company that has emerged from the Delta 8 revolution. What this company lacks in time, they make up for in quality products and is actually one of our favorite companies to have reviewed. These grape beauties are made with fantastic ingredients, contain high-quality Delta 8 made from industrial-grade hemp, and have a flavor profile that is actually something to write home about. One of our testers sent their mother a handwritten letter informing her that he had tried the best cannabis product of all time. They’re just that good.
If you like grapes and getting baked, these chewy little devils are going to be your new best friend. You couldn’t experience a more accurate grape flavor if you put an actual grape in your mouth and ate it. Fruity flavors are the best, but this delta flavor profile also embraces the rich taste of cannabis and is truly next level. If you haven’t tried Terp 8 delta products yet, you’re missing out on some of the best products on the market.

10. Blue Raspberry D8 Gummy by 3Chi
3 Chi has been making big waves in the world of delta products, and their products are some of the finest on the market. These taste amazing, get you ripped, and are made with fantastic ingredients. When it comes to THC, you can’t really ask for more. 3 Chi is constantly coming up with new and interesting flavors, but their version of Blue Raspberry is one of our all-time favorites.
These definitely have a lot going for them. These products are delicious, portable, and pack a serious punch. Each one of these tasty treats comes pre-loaded with delta THC and it only takes 1-2 to send most people blasting off into space. Like any of the delta products on our list, you should take it slow at first and work your way up. We recommend starting with just one gummy, then waiting 45 minutes or so until you start to feel the THC. If you want to keep getting lifted, just keep chowing down!

Understanding Delta
Ok, we’ve all heard about delta at this point but surprising people have no idea what it is. Is it THC? Is it CBD? Are these products made from cannabis? What is Delta 8!?
If you’re one of the many confused THC enthusiasts out there, we are more than happy to help. In this next section, we’re going to take a closer look at delta products and help you understand what they are and why delta is taking over. If you’re excited to try one of these delta products but want to know more about it before diving in, you won’t want to miss this!
What is Delta 8?
For starters, Delta products are on the opposite end of the spectrum from CBD. Yes, they both come from cannabis, but people tend to use CBD for wellness and delta products for recreation. No one is stopping you from using CBD recreationally, but it is not psychoactive like the delta cannabinoids and CBD will not get you ripped.
Delta 8 is a psychoactive isolate of the famous cannabinoid “THC”. The scientific name for THC is “Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol”. Delta 8, Delta 9, and Delta 10 are all forms of THC that exist on the same molecular strand. Each of these THC isomers provides a different buzz. Delta 9 is what most Marijuana users will recognize as the “classic” THC feel.
Delta 8 and Delta 10 offer a buzz that is similar to Delta 9, but distinctly different. If you’re a fan of cannabis and want to try something new, you’re going to be a big fan of delta cannabinoids.
Delta vs Marijuana
One of the most commonly asked questions about Delta cannabinoids is how they differ from Marijuana. Each of the delta cannabinoids is produced in Marijuana, but they each have their own qualities. Some Deltas are more potent than others, but each Delta THC isolate occurs on the same molecular strand.
If you’re interested in using delta products for recreational purposes, you should give each one of them a try to see how they’re different from Marijuana. The unique buzz you get from each delta might have you switching over from Marijuana for good.
When it's time to treat yourself to a premium Delta 8 experience, you need to head to
TRĒ House!

Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume
KYIV, Ukraine — Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol failed and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on a fuel depot.
The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a fiery raid on Russian soil by two helicopter gunships left two people wounded, though state oil company Rosneft denied anyone was hurt.
“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, five weeks after Moscow began sending upwards of 150,000 of own troops across Ukraine’s border.
The Russian claim could not immediately be verified. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he could “neither confirm nor reject the claim that Ukraine was involved in this, simply because I do not possess all the military information.”
Russia has reported cross-border shelling from Ukraine before, including an incident last week that killed a military chaplain, but not an incursion of its airspace. The Rosneft depot is about 35 kilometers (21 miles) from the Ukraine border.
Meanwhile, Russian troops continued withdrawing from areas around Kyiv, three days after Moscow said it would reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv to promote trust between the two sides. And Ukrainian forces exploited the pullback by mounting counterattacks and retaking towns and villages.
But Ukraine and its allies warned that the Kremlin is not de-escalating but resupplying its troops and redeploying them to the country’s east for an intensified assault on the predominantly Russian-speaking Donbas region, which includes Mariupol.
The latest negotiations, taking place by video, follow a meeting Tuesday in Turkey, where Ukraine reiterated its willingness to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — Moscow’s chief demand. In return, Ukraine proposed that its security be guaranteed by several other countries.
The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, wrote on social media that Moscow’s positions on retaining control of the Crimean Peninsula — seized from Ukraine in 2014 — and expanding the territory in eastern Ukraine held by Russia-backed separatists “are unchanged.”
The invasion that has left thousands dead and driven more than 4 million refugees from Ukraine.
On the outskirts of Kyiv, where Russian troops have withdrawn, damaged cars lined the streets of Irpin, a suburban area popular with young families, now in ruins. Emergency workers carried elderly people on stretchers over a wrecked bridge to safety.
Three wooden crosses next to a residential building that was damaged in a shelling marked the graves of a mother and son and an unknown man. A resident who gave her name only as Lila said she helped hurriedly bury them on March 5, just before Russian troops moved in.
“They were hit with artillery and they were burned alive,” she said.
An Irpin resident who gave his name only as Andriy said the Russians packed up their equipment and left on Tuesday. The next day, they shelled the town for close to an hour before Ukrainian soldiers retook it.
“I don’t think this is over,” Andriy said. “They will be back.”
To the south, the International Committee for the Red Cross said it was unable to carry out an operation to bring civilians out of Mariupol by bus. It said a team had been on its way but had to turn back.
City authorities said the Russians were blocking access to Mariupol.
“We do not see a real desire on the part of the Russians and their satellites to provide an opportunity for Mariupol residents to evacuate to territory controlled by Ukraine,” Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
He said Russian forces “are categorically not allowing any humanitarian cargo, even in small amounts, into the city.”
The strategic port city on the Sea of Azov has seen some of the worst suffering of the war, with weeks of heavy fighting and shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine. Around 100,000 people are believed left in the city, down from a prewar 430,000.
“We are running out of adjectives to describe the horrors that residents in Mariupol have suffered,” Red Cross spokesperson Ewan Watson said.
On Thursday, Russian forces blocked a 45-bus convoy attempting to evacuate people from Mariupol, and only around 600 people were able to leave in private cars, the Ukrainian government said. Russian forces also seized 14 tons of food and medical supplies bound for Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
In the past few days, the Kremlin, in a seeming shift in its war aims, said its “main goal” is gaining complete control of the Donbas. Mariupol’s capture would be a major prize for the Russians, giving them an unbroken land bridge to Crimea.
The Donbas is the industrial region of eastern Ukraine where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014. The separatists have declared two areas independent republics.
Despite its pledge to scale back, Russian forces have continued to bombard both the Chernihiv area and cities on the outskirts of Kyiv. But Ukraine’s military said it had retaken 29 settlements in the two regions amid a Russian withdrawal of some of its troops.
Russian forces in the northeast also continued to shell Kharkiv, and in the southeast sought to seize the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne as well as Mariupol, the Ukrainian military said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces also withdrew from the heavily contaminated Chernobyl site in northern Ukraine early Friday.
Ukraine’s state power company, Energoatom, said Russian soldiers had received “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches in the exclusion zone around the closed nuclear power plant. But the International Atomic Energy Agency said it could not independently confirm that, and there was no immediate comment from the Kremlin.
Energoatom gave no details on the condition of the soldiers and did not say how many were affected.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Andrea Rosa in Irpin, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
