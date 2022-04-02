Finance
Waiting Periods Explained for Buying a Home After a Short Sale
Making the decision to short sell, surrender or walk away from a home that can no longer be afforded should be a decision made that includes a future event: purchasing another home. Granted, struggling homeowners who are in the midst of financial turmoil may not give much thought– and understandably so– to happier days which lie ahead, but a brighter future does exist.
Having done over 100 short sales in the last few years, I am increasingly seeing past clients recover financially and begin the process of looking to purchase a home again. As such, let’s discuss the waiting periods required for buying a home after a significant derogatory credit event has happened, such as a foreclosure or a bankruptcy or a short sale.
First, let’s discuss the two most commonly types of lending available for consumers: conventional financing and FHA financing.
CONVENTIONAL LOANS
Conventional financing comes from mortgage lenders whose loans are not backed (or insured) by the FHA. As such, these loans require a greater amount down to qualify, usually 20% of the purchase price of the home.
FHA LOANS
FHA loans are government-secured loans and are excellent loan products for consumers who do not have a large down payment. The caveat is that FHA loans come with PMI (private mortgage insurance) which is an insurance policy for which you pay to protect the lender should you default on the loan. Recent FHA guideline changes now make mortgage insurance permanent.
Both types of lending have additional benefits and consequences, but they are beyond the scope of this article. I want to, instead, focus on derogatory credit events how they impact your ability to get either a conventional or FHA loan in the future.
FORECLOSURE
If you default on your mortgage loan and let the home be foreclosed on by your bank, you must wait 7 years to get a conventional loan and 3 years to get an FHA loan.
DEED-IN-LIEU OF FORECLOSURE
Surrendering– or deeding — your home back to your bank to avoid a foreclosure keeps you from re-purchasing a conventional mortgage for 4 years if your loan was not a cash-out, refinanced loan. Otherwise, the wait is the same as a foreclosure: 7 years. The wait for an FHA loan is 3 years.
BANKRUPTCY
Filing for bankruptcy protection can be an effective strategy to get financial relief; however, you must wait 4 years from the discharge date or dismissal date to secure a conventional loan. The wait for a FHA-backed loan is 2 years, provided you have re-established your credit.
SHORT SALE
A short sale offers benefits before and after the home is sold. Before the home is sold, a borrower can live in the home without making mortgage payments. After the home is sold, a borrower must wait just 2 years from the date of the short sale on a conventional loan with 20% down (4 years with 10% down). FHA loans put the waiting period at 3 years from the date of sale.
If all of the above events are available to a person in financial trouble, the short sale of a home should be the first course of action considered. It keeps a foreclosure from occurring and should provide enough financial relief to prevent filing for bankruptcy. A deed-in-lieu of foreclosure is the least desirable strategy as the wait time can be as long as the 7 year wait on a foreclosure, and the bank takes possession of the home faster than if they took it via foreclosure.
So, as you work through what to do if you cannot afford your mortgage payment, keep in mind how the decisions you make now will impact the options available to you in the future once you are on better financial ground.
New Loan Limits Set For FHA Mortgages and FHA Refinance Loans
On Monday HUD announced its new, permanent maximum loan limits for FHA Mortgages and FHA Refinance Loans that will become effective on Janurary 1st, 2009. These new maximum loan limits have been set as part of The Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 and will be permanent limits.
Under the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 (HERA), which passed in July 2008, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) was established and directed to set conforming loan limits each year. The rules governing how the loan limits are established differ from the rules set forth in the Economic Stimulus Act of 2008 (ESA), which applies to loans originated in 2008. For example, under ESA, loan limits for high-cost areas were set at 125 percent of local house price medians and the maximum high-cost limit was 175 percent of the national conforming limit ($729,750 in the continental U.S.).
Starting January 1st, the national loan limit for one-unit homes in the lower 48 states shall be pegged to a house price index chosen by the FHFA. The national loan limit for 2009 will remain at $417,000. In future years, the mortgage limit for any given area shall be set at 115 percent of the median house price in that area, as determined by HUD, except that the FHA mortgage limit in any given area cannot exceed 150 percent of the Freddie Mac national loan limit, nor be lower than 65 percent of the Freddie Mac national loan limit.
This essentially creates the “Floor” and the “Ceiling” for the maximum FHA loan amount for a given area with the lowest maximum FHA loan amount being $271,050 in any area and the highest FHA loan amount being 625,500. Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the USVI may be adjusted to 150% of these limits to account for higher costs.
The new FHA Mortgage limits for 2009 are detailed below:
In areas where 115 percent of the median house price is less than 65 percent of the Freddie Mac limit, the FHA limits are set at the 65 percent amount, i.e., the “Floor,” as follows:
One-Unit $271,050
Two-Unit $347,000
Three-Unit $419,400
Four-Unit $521,250
Any area where the limits exceed the floor is known as a high cost area. In areas where 115 percent of the median house price exceeds the 150 percent figure, the mortgage limits are set at the 150 percent amount, i.e., the “Ceiling,” as follows:
One-Unit $625,500
Two-Unit $800,775
Three-Unit $967,950
Four-Unit $1,202,925
For all other areas, i.e., those where 115 percent of the median home price for the area is in between the floor and the ceiling, the limit shall be at 115 percent of the median home price.
These new FHA mortgage limits could mean that the time might be right for you to consider an FHA refinance loan or an FHA mortgage for your new home purchase. If you would like more information on FHA mortgage loans or an FHA refinance loan, please visit fha-101.com.
Does it Affect Your Scoring Getting a Mortgage Loan Modification?
Loan modification does not affect your credit score ‘per se’, but your credit score could be affected by other things. For instance if you never fell behind on your payments when you went into a modification, then – no – your credit is not affected, but if you were late on your payments then your credit score is affected by that late payment.
In rare cases, a lender is asked to waive or discount some of the principle owed on the original loan. If this happens then the lender will make a report as paid less than what the original loan was for and this will not ‘hurt your credit score’ but it won’t look perfect either.
Currently, in this type of loan it is difficult to say how it will be presented to creditors. You see this is a new type of loan and there are no set procedures or credit history that relates to the new loan modification proceedings. So, even though you will not go into ‘bad’ credit rating, your credit rating will need to be worked on after receiving the loan. This is just another good reason you should seek the advice of a professional when trying to get this type of loan.
A loan modification will help you avoid foreclosure, and bankruptcy, both terrible on your ‘scoring,’ thus it is a much better option and will not affect your credit too badly. But just to be on the safe side once the loan is authorized, you need to make timely payments on all your credit issues for a few months afterwards, so your credit score returns to normal. An experienced loan processor can explain how to better protect your credit rating and help it return to normal.
Default Credit Card Interest Rates to Increase Across US By Mid-May 2009
February, 2009 was a month of change, yet not the type that the average credit cardholder needs. Credit card lenders spent the month advising tens of millions of customers across the U.S. that their credit card interest rates were about to change. This article discusses these rate changes and the options available for the credit cardholder who carries a balance.
EXPECT INTEREST RATE INCREASES BY MID-MAY
The across-the-board increase in interest rates may prove to be a death blow to the finances of millions of Americans who are in debt and have lost their jobs. An argument could be made that, for American corporations to betray the American people in this way, when taxpayers are being called to bail out some of the largest and richest financial institutions in the world, is not just unhelpful, but unpatriotic.
Yet, no hyperbole is required to know that these increases are bad news for the cardholder who carries a balance. The good news – if there is any – is that not all increases are effective immediately.
The typical letter has informed the credit cardholder that his interest rate is going up in about 90 days and, for many, that’s around the middle of May, 2009. So those cardholders still may have time to formulate an escape plan.
Second, purchase rates – and the balance carried on the purchase segment of their credit card accounts – will not necessarily be affected, or not right away. Most of these notices are informing credit card customers that their “default” rates are going up.
MORE BRUTAL “DEFAULT RATES”
Not every customer understands what a “default” rate is, or that not all credit card accounts have a default rate.
For those accounts that do have a default rate, it is best described as a penalty rate. Higher than the rate that the customer has been paying, it is the new percentage to which the interest rate on an account “defaults” when the cardholder has violated the terms of his credit card agreement.
Being late with a payment twice in one year is one example of what has, in the past, triggered an account to automatically default to a penalty rate. Since these default rates are increasingly brutal – they can be 25% to 30% per year or even higher – being on time with each credit card payment will now be a matter of survival.
WHAT TRIGGERS A DEFAULT RATE
In general, an event that results in a penalty fee can trigger the default rate. Such events include being late with a payment or exceeding an account’s credit limit. And, although some account terms stipulate that there must be two such incidents in a 12-month interval, other accounts require only one.
EXAMINE YOUR STATEMENT FOR CHANGES
However, not only default rates are being changed. Millions of customers whose accounts have had a 7% to 8% APR for the last few years are also having their rates increased. Typically, the rate is being doubled.
There are three credit segments (purchases, balance transfers, cash advances) on every credit card account and, most typically, three different interest rates: purchase rate, balance transfer rate, and cash advance rate.
The interest rate on any – or all – of these segments may be affected by these across-the-board increases. Any or all of those three can default to a higher rate should there be a “default rate clause” in the cardholder’s terms that an event, such as a late payment, triggers.
HOW TO RESPOND
Options at this point are limited for most credit cardholders.
When a credit card company doubles the rate on the balances it is carrying for a customer, that’s a signal that it is no longer worried about losing that customer.
As a result, it is unlikely that such a customer will be able to call and negotiate his way back to a lower rate, although certainly he should try. Be aware, however, that even should he get the new rate “lowered,” it is likely to still be higher than the rate he was paying before these changes began.
Most credit cardholders will need to pick one or more of the following options, discussed in more detail below.
- Pay off as much as possible using savings and/or other assets.
- If possible, transfer high interest balances to low-interest accounts.
- Choose to “opt out” of the new terms BEFORE they come into effect.
Plus, every credit cardholder affected would be wise to write to his Congressional representative with these requests: 1) that the credit card reform legislation slated to go into effect in 2010 be made effective immediately, and 2) that the interest rate increases being implemented as of January 2009 be rolled back.
PAY OFF AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE
Obviously, if at all possible, the best move is to pay off any credit card balance prior to the date on which the new rate takes effect. For those who carry balances, yet who have savings with which they can pay off those balances, the advice is to pay off the debt.
While it’s frightening to give up a nest egg in these economic times when layoffs are increasing, it’s the smart thing to do when it means getting out from under an interest rate of anywhere from fifteen to thirty percent because it reduces the cost of living. For those who have no savings, yet may have other assets convertible to cash, again, the advice is to do whatever is necessary to get out from under the tyrant’s foot.
And, as independent as we Americans like to be, it may be time to downsize and/or share living space in order to reduce the cost of housing, and then apply the savings toward becoming debt free.
TRANSFER HIGH INTEREST BALANCES
This is not the panacea it once was. While it may be possible to still find a six-month or one-year 0% promotional offer, it may come with an upfront balance transfer fee that contravenes any savings. Credit cardholders must pull out their calculators and do some number crunching to see whether a balance transfer makes sense since it is a stop-gap measure that will buy time and nothing more.
The credit cardholder who gets a great offer must expect a heavy shoe to drop after the promotional period expires. The non-promotional interest rate may, in fact, be higher than the one the credit cardholder escaped. Plus, should he be late with a payment or go over his limit during the promotional period, his rates may be raised dramatically with just a 15-day notice.
Once a balance is transferred, the credit cardholder must put the card away and not use it, unless there is a penalty clause for not using the card. Should there be a requirement to make at least one purchase per month on a card, the cardholder is advised to mark his calendar and, once in each billing cycle, use the card to buy himself a cup of coffee in order to circumvent the penalty.
Goal number one for the credit cardholder during this time is to do anything he or she can to pay that balance off, before the rate is raised.
“OPTING-OUT” OF THE RATE INCREASE
When a credit cardholder’s rates are scheduled to be raised, he will, typically, be given an “opt out option” which will allow him to freeze the balance on his credit card account at the “old” or existing rate that he had been paying.
This, however, requires that the account be closed for all other purposes except repayment. Also, the credit cardholder must “opt out” BEFORE the date upon which the rates are going to change. Should he opt out of the rate change and agree to have his account closed, he will then be able to pay down his balance at the old rate.
Once his rates have been raised it is too late to exercise this option.
CONCLUSION
Credit card lenders are raising interest rates for tens of millions of credit cardholders across the United States. The interest rates that may be affected on a cardholder’s account may include any or all of the following: purchase rate, balance transfer rate, cash advance rate, and/or default rate. Most of these increases will be in place by the middle of May, 2009.
The options available to credit cardholders who are carrying balances appear limited to: 1) paying off as much of their balances as possible before the new interest rates take effect, 2) attempting to buy time in which to pay off their balances with low-interest promotional balance transfer offers, and 3) “opting out” of the new rate in exchange for closing the account and paying the balance off at the last interest rate in effect.
There is, however, nothing to prevent the savvy credit card holder from combining strategies. He can do a balance transfer to an existing card that has had a low rate (not promotional) and then opt out of the rate increase on that card, provided that he can do both before the date on which his new rate comes into effect.
Credit cardholders are also advised to write to their Congressional representatives and ask for credit card reform legislation, slated to go into effect in 2010, to be enacted immediately, and for 2009 interest rate increases to be rolled back.
New Loan Limits Set For FHA Mortgages and FHA Refinance Loans
Does it Affect Your Scoring Getting a Mortgage Loan Modification?
Default Credit Card Interest Rates to Increase Across US By Mid-May 2009
