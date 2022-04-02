Finance
What Exactly is Cloud Storage?
A generational shift happened ever since Cloud applications/storage/compute emerged on the IT road map. Cloud storage has 3 traits. To begin with the storage service must be over a network. Next the storage pool must allow for easy scalability without downtime. Last and not least the storage pool must be easy to manage especially when scaled.
Cloud storage is a normal extension of Software-as-a-Service and online applications like SalesForce and Cloud computing have received huge popularity due to initiatives of Google, Amazon and VMware. The Wikipedia has defined the the cloud computing architecture as follows:
“The architecture behind cloud computing is a massive network of “cloud servers” interconnected as if in a grid running in parallel, sometimes using the technique of virtualization to maximize the utilization of the computing power available per server.”
With the advent of Amazon S3, the concept of Cloud migrated to a storage function. In a cloud storage scenario numerous commodity hardware devices are coupled together by software to build a pool of storage.
So cloud storage is not just a storage rental available online. It’s more about architecture, performance, and scaling where you add standard hardware from your preferred commodity storage vendor, and get shared access through a standard network.
Cloud storage is loosely coupled and the nodes do not need to communicate with each other to facilitate supercomputers writing in parallel to the same file spread across multiple nodes. Being loosely-coupled allows fine performance for multiple copies of a single file across multiple nodes or multiple files and offers huge scalability.
Are you wondering which good instances are for cloud solutions to fill in? Well, some of the good examples of Cloud Storage include File Archiving, Digital content distribution & serving, streaming media or backup, video surveillance, and archival storage.
The Cloud Storage is here to stay and certainly holds great promise in times of recessionary economy where corporations can buy storage gigabyte at a time in contrast to complete systems and yet get all the benefits of latest technology.
The 3 P’s Of MLM Marketing
It seems almost every day new internet marketing guru’s are showing up all over the internet. While learning to market online is an admirable thing for an MLM Distributor to do one of the biggest problems that arises is that people who are attempting to market their MLM believe they can use many of the internet marketing guru techniques to promote their MLM. This article is being written to encourage those attempting to use main stream internet marketing techniques to promote their MLM a fighting chance by understanding the Three p’s of MLM Marketing.
The first P in relation to MLM Marketing means “Prospects”, internet marketing generates leads that may ultimately turn into one time sales but with MLM Marketing we are looking for prospects we can share our opportunity with. Our first goal in MLM Marketing is to generate as many prospects as we can.
The second P means “Profits”. When marketing an MLM or in Business Opportunity Marketing general., there are free methods and methods that will cost money. With internet marketing however you have the ability of generating immediate sales to replenish your advertising budget when you spend money on promoting your products. In most cases you will NOT get a return on investment UNLESS you utilize what is called a “funded Proposal”. This is a method of marketing a tool, resource, report or ebook that puts a little cash in your pocket when people purchase it while simultaneously creating a proven list of targeted buyers you can promote your MLM Opportunity to. Without generating profits when you promote your MLM you will ultimately deplete your resources and have to resort solely to free promotional resources.
The third and final P stands for “Personal Sign Ups”. Your ultimate goal when doing any Business Opportunity Marketing is to get sign ups in your MLM Opportunity. Marketing does NOT end after you generate a prospect. It includes the act of following up with your prospects, presenting your opportunity to the prospects and ultimately convincing those prospects to not only join your MLM but to join with YOU as opposed to someone else in the same company. This type of marketing is a lot more intricate than basic internet marketing although many of the principles of internet marketing can be used to assist you IF you understand the three P’s of MLM or Business Opportunity Marketing. If you are diligent in implementing the 3 P’s you will have the foundation towards achieving success no matter what MLM or business opportunity you are promoting.
What Do CPM, CPC, and CPA Stand For?
If you are wanting to make money from or buy advertising for your website, blog, Facebook application or any other type of web space you have control over it is essential to understand the following advertising acronyms.
First determine what your role is.
An advertiser = Is someone who buys advertising.
A publisher = Is someone who places advertisements on web pages they own to earn income.
CPM = Cost per thousand. Why not call it CPT then? The M is the roman numeral for 1000. A thousand what? Banner impressions. As an advertiser this method can quickly cost a lot for little results. You will want to watch your statistics to make sure you are receiving clicks on the banner. As a publisher this method can bring in a lot of income if your have high page views.
CPC = Cost per click. As an advertise you pay only when the advertisement is clicked on and as a publisher you only earn when an advertisement is clicked.
CPA, CPL, CPR, and CPS = Cost per action, Cost per lead, Cost per registration, and Cost per sale. Basically, in order for a publisher to earn income or an advertiser need to pay upon clicking the banner the visitor must complete a specified action. This type of advertising will cost the most for an advertiser as it is guaranteed results.
Depending on your situation and location of the ads will determine which is best for you. It would be wise to try all three types and calculate which one gives the best results.
What and Why of Digital Media Agencies
The technology is always about redefining the human experience in terms of innovation and comforts. The era of digitalization has already begun where digital signatures play an exquisite role in defining individuality of any business, person or place. This digital era has commenced a market in the virtual world where the ideas can be floated throughout the globe in blink of seconds, which make it possessed with the ideal power to either “boom or doom” anything in seconds. This necessary digital shift has also outspokenly created an essential requirement to have a digital identity for every business that unknowingly or knowingly make them stand on the global stage.
The technological innovations with these heterogeneous powers are stabilized and controlled via consecutive manipulation which is done by a digital media agency. These agencies provide integrated and strategic solutions for marketing and advertisement for businesses as per the requirement of the trading product(s). Nowadays, the world is connected through an invisible web of data which is commanded with wired/unwired portable devices namely smart phones, desktops or laptops.
Digital media agencies – the right catalyst for your business
A major portion of today’s world population is dependent on the internet to interact, explore and conclude purchases online that makes this digital medium an ideal place to influence large population. Such agencies assist businesses’ thought fulfilling their digital marketing and advertisement requirements like webpage designing, online banner construction, app development and so on employing the most appropriate techniques for them. For handling all these projects, these professional agencies have the best of experts working for them to effectively and efficiently deal with the client’s requirements. Therefore, such an agency takes their challenge severely and delivers optimum result for the businesses under the optimum time period.
Few kinds of agencies that prominently dominate the market and are employed by the business owners for marketing and advertisement as per their requirements are:
The digital campaign agency
This type of agency uses traditional television commercials to attract the customers for their client’s business.
The integrated marketing agency
These agencies generally utilize paid search, smart phones, email, display etc. They use data analytics and marketing-automation platforms like followwonk or buzzstream and so on.
The digital solutions agency
One of the most advanced forms of such agency models is the digital solutions agency that operates more like a custom software development company. These agencies usually try to create digital experiences via custom software that enhance the overall customer experience for the client product.
With so many technological innovations, these advanced agencies are getting much close to users’ requirements and are therefore able find appropriate customers using various techniques and strategies for advertising and marketing for their client’s product(s).
