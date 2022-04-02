Finance
What to Look for in a Full Coverage Automobile Insurance Quote in Oklahoma
Although many people are comfortable driving around with the basic liability insurance that is required by law in Oklahoma, most people aren’t. If you only have basic liability coverage you won’t be protected should you be in an accident with an uninsured motorist or if your car is damaged as a result of your own negligence. For this reason looking for a full coverage automobile insurance quote is suggested.
In addition to having a policy that includes liability coverage and collision and comprehensive coverage consider adding on additional riders if you have any valuable stereo equipment in the vehicle. Many people enjoy listening to music while driving and as a result they install state of the art sound systems. If this is the case, it should be noted that there is a limit as to how much an insurance company will pay out in the case of a fire or theft. Adding on extra coverage will ensure that you’ll recoup the cost of the equipment in the event something happens.
If you have multiple drivers in the home have them put on your policy as well if they drive your vehicle. If they drive their own you may want to take out a multi-car policy that provides full coverage on all vehicles. This is not only a great way to keep all the family cars protected but it can also help to lower insurance costs a bit too. Insurance companies want more business and if you present them with a few cars and drivers to insure, they are likely to give a discounted rate.
It’s important to know that if you live in Oklahoma and you are involved in an automobile accident that wasn’t your fault, your insurance company can’t raise your rates. They can however cancel your policy if you are even one day late in paying the premium, so be sure that never occurs.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Online
Comparing car insurance policies is imperative before deciding on which company to deal with and which policy to take out for your car. If you’ve tried searching online you will have noticed that there are literally hundreds of companies in the United States alone that are selling car insurance policies.
The first thing you should find out is the age of the Insurance Company. Find out how long they’ve been in business. This is important because you don’t want to deal with a company that is relatively new and perhaps inexperienced.
The insurance company’s financial status is also something that should be looked at. When you take out an insurance policy with a company you are essentially handing over your monetary liability should something go wrong. Would the insurance company be able to handle that liability if they themselves are run down financially?
A good way to assess the financial standing of a car insurance company is to look at independent ratings from third party companies who assess financial positions of various insurance companies and give suitable ratings. Due to their independence from the car insurance companies you can trust their ratings. A.M Best, Moody’s and Standard’s and Poor’s are some independent analysts.
Request a car insurance quote from the company and see how they deal with you as a potential customer. You would want your insurance company to be as customer friendly as possible as you trust them with your potential monetary liability should your car get into an accident.
The insurance company’s agents should be easily accessible. This is perhaps the most important factor over and above the price. Easy accessibility means they won’t go running when you call them after an accident.
Compare price quotes from different insurance companies. Do not immediately look for the lowest price. There may be some companies that offer lower prices but also offer poor cover for your car. Do not risk adequate car insurance cover in favor of a lower price.
Finally, it is important to decide beforehand which form of cover you are looking for your car. It is a well known fact that insurance salesman are some of the most convincing salesman on the face of this planet. Be prepared before meeting one of them and stand your ground!
Property Tax – Pros and Cons
Property tax can be the fairest and at the same time the not so fair tax collected by municipalities.
Two of the determining factors of how it can affect what an individual will pay for this type of tax are where you live and a person’s economic condition.
Even though we all can appreciate the good points of owning a home vs. renting, when it comes to property tax, renting is by far the better option. States will collect property tax on the following:
Any additions to the property such as improvements to the land
Land itself
Any structures that are not permanent to the property
The assessment is commonly made by an exclusive county tax collector in each state. An individual’s property and land will be appraised of its value and subsequently mailed as a tax payment notice. This usually is paid through a homeowner’s escrow amount stated on their mortgage.
Many times this can negatively affect a property or land owner as the taxes in a specific state can sometimes double or triple in amount and leave the homeowner unable to afford to pay their taxes, forcing them to sell their property or land.
People on a fixed income such as Senior citizens who have retired, can be greatly affected by the increase of property tax. The value of their homes increase, but at the same time they find themselves unable to pay their taxes because of their reduced income. Unfortunately, property tax doesn’t allow much wiggle room in the event of acts of nature or personal tragedy.
Although 2.3 seems to be the average percentage for property tax, it varies greatly from state to state, making it seem highly unfair for certain states such as New Hampshire, as it is a high 4.9 percent.
It also seem unfair when states like Alabama pay 1.3 percent and yet just a little distance away in neighboring Georgia would be required to pay 2.6 percent, then even more in Florida at a rate of 3.1 percent.
So who determines how the money generated from this income is spent or in some cases wasted? The state legislatures will determine this along with the decision to increase or decrease property tax and how frequent it is collected.
Even though property tax can absolutely help states with income,the amount of property tax to be paid can be a determining factor in one’s decision where to reside to achieve the American Dream of land or home ownership.
Waiting Periods Explained for Buying a Home After a Short Sale
Making the decision to short sell, surrender or walk away from a home that can no longer be afforded should be a decision made that includes a future event: purchasing another home. Granted, struggling homeowners who are in the midst of financial turmoil may not give much thought– and understandably so– to happier days which lie ahead, but a brighter future does exist.
Having done over 100 short sales in the last few years, I am increasingly seeing past clients recover financially and begin the process of looking to purchase a home again. As such, let’s discuss the waiting periods required for buying a home after a significant derogatory credit event has happened, such as a foreclosure or a bankruptcy or a short sale.
First, let’s discuss the two most commonly types of lending available for consumers: conventional financing and FHA financing.
CONVENTIONAL LOANS
Conventional financing comes from mortgage lenders whose loans are not backed (or insured) by the FHA. As such, these loans require a greater amount down to qualify, usually 20% of the purchase price of the home.
FHA LOANS
FHA loans are government-secured loans and are excellent loan products for consumers who do not have a large down payment. The caveat is that FHA loans come with PMI (private mortgage insurance) which is an insurance policy for which you pay to protect the lender should you default on the loan. Recent FHA guideline changes now make mortgage insurance permanent.
Both types of lending have additional benefits and consequences, but they are beyond the scope of this article. I want to, instead, focus on derogatory credit events how they impact your ability to get either a conventional or FHA loan in the future.
FORECLOSURE
If you default on your mortgage loan and let the home be foreclosed on by your bank, you must wait 7 years to get a conventional loan and 3 years to get an FHA loan.
DEED-IN-LIEU OF FORECLOSURE
Surrendering– or deeding — your home back to your bank to avoid a foreclosure keeps you from re-purchasing a conventional mortgage for 4 years if your loan was not a cash-out, refinanced loan. Otherwise, the wait is the same as a foreclosure: 7 years. The wait for an FHA loan is 3 years.
BANKRUPTCY
Filing for bankruptcy protection can be an effective strategy to get financial relief; however, you must wait 4 years from the discharge date or dismissal date to secure a conventional loan. The wait for a FHA-backed loan is 2 years, provided you have re-established your credit.
SHORT SALE
A short sale offers benefits before and after the home is sold. Before the home is sold, a borrower can live in the home without making mortgage payments. After the home is sold, a borrower must wait just 2 years from the date of the short sale on a conventional loan with 20% down (4 years with 10% down). FHA loans put the waiting period at 3 years from the date of sale.
If all of the above events are available to a person in financial trouble, the short sale of a home should be the first course of action considered. It keeps a foreclosure from occurring and should provide enough financial relief to prevent filing for bankruptcy. A deed-in-lieu of foreclosure is the least desirable strategy as the wait time can be as long as the 7 year wait on a foreclosure, and the bank takes possession of the home faster than if they took it via foreclosure.
So, as you work through what to do if you cannot afford your mortgage payment, keep in mind how the decisions you make now will impact the options available to you in the future once you are on better financial ground.
