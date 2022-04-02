Finance
What Types of Insurance Coverage for the Ice Cream Truck Business?
Ah, the wonderful sounds of summer: the joyful chirping of birds, the slap of the seashore, the laughter of children frolicking outdoors – and the chiming tunes notifying neighborhood kids of all ages that the ice cream truck has arrived.
Ironically, that happy sound of music announcing the ice cream truck brings untold sadness to some. For the mothers, fathers and siblings of those kids killed in a related accident, the sound will never be reconciled with.
Although accidents can occur and associated insurance coverage can come with financial shielding, the dangers associated with this type of mobile frozen confection store and excited children looking forward to a favorite treat need careful consideration. There are things that parents, caregivers and ice cream truck operators can do to mitigate the risks of fatalities and serious injury. These include installing more mirrors on the vehicle and a safety bar to block children from getting in the blind spot’s way, as well as other safety mechanisms.
As far as the insurance companies are concerned, any equipment installed to prevent accidents may result in some form of discount on a commercial auto premium. It can also make rates lower on an already-discounted insurance package that combines commercial auto insurance with a business owners policy.
For reading convenience, we’ve listed the various forms of coverage related to this business below.
Special Commercial Auto Insurance for the Ice Cream Truck Business
• Commercial Auto Liability Coverage
Every US state requires commercial auto liability coverage to protect businesses from bodily injury liability when an accident occurs. This coverage also protects from property damage liability when the other car is damaged or when buildings or other property is damaged.
• Collision Coverage
If the driver of an ice cream truck caused an accident resulting in damage to his or her own truck, this insurance will help with the costs of repair or the costs to replace the truck if repair work is not an option.
• Medical Payments Coverage
This insurance will help pay for medical costs if the truck driver or passenger is hurt in accident.
• Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage
Uninsured or Underinsured Motorist coverage can help pay for damages incurred to the truck by another driver if he or she is either uninsured or underinsured and cannot fit the repair or replacement bill entirely.
For further information on insurance – commercial auto or business – speak to a professional independent agency that has its customers’ interests at the forefront.
Lead Poisoning: Your Health, Your Insurance Coverage
It was not that long ago when the water crisis in Flint, Michigan took place and residents worried about the lead content. For years, home and property owners and managers, as well as mortgage companies have known about lead risks.
Recent studies about the metal exposure in many parts of the country have raised significant questions.
What is lead poisoning?
This form of toxic poisoning can happen when a perilous level of lead enters the body. Incidentally, small amounts of lead are not good for you, either, and can cause serious health concerns, particular in kids under six years of age.
Where does lead come from?
Lead problems typically originate from lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust. Older houses and buildings are problematic in regard to this. Lead can also be found in polluted air and water and soil. Those working with batteries, apartment or office building renovation may also be at risk, as are auto repair people.
How does one this form of poisoning?
All it may take to reduce low levels of lead poisoning is avoiding spots where lead is contained. Patients who suffer from a high level of lead poisoning may need to undergo a treatment called chelation. Family physicians are the best source of guidance in this matter. Of course, avoiding contact with lead sources is the best antidote in the first place.
How does one prevent lead poisoning?
Here are several everyday tips that help residents prevent exposure to lead poisoning.
• After turning on the cold water, let it run for a minute or so before using.
• Wash hands before eating, bed time, and after playing outside
• Sanitize toys regularly.
• Mop all floors on a regular basis. Wipe furnishings and clean surfaces with a damp cloth to maintain a dust-free atmosphere
• Train family members to remove shoes prior to coming inside
• Plant grass over soil patches.
• Plant grass over bare outdoor soil patches, covering sand boxes after playtime
• Eat wholesome meals three times a day.
• Avoid toys, remedies, cosmetics and hair dyes that may contain lead.
What about Property Insurance? Does it Cover Lead Poisoning?
This type of metal poisoning is a controversial topic for most insurance companies – especially when it comes to older homes, buildings and property. Generally, home and property owners must hire a special inspector to confirm that lead is not a known problem before a provider will sell related coverage.
More information about lead poisoning as it relates to property insurance can be learned from an independent insurance agency that is experienced in all areas of real estate.
How the Renter or Homeowner Can Thwart a Thief
If you rent an apartment, your chances of being victimized by a thief are arguably greater than a private homeowner because of the relative ease of access into the building. But make no mistake about it. The risks that homeowners confront are monumental as well.
Thieves can try to enter your rented or owned property in the event you are in or not. Of course, it’s all the easier if you are away on vacation.
This article first focuses on methods the renter can take to prevent becoming victimized.
How a Renter Can Avoid a Break-In:
1. Ask your insurance agent what type of renters insurance makes the most sense for you so that you will be adequately protected from any theft loss or associated damages.
2. Know who your neighbors and landlord are in order to be able to recognize who does not belong in the building.
3. Ask your landlord if its OK to place extra locks on your door as an added measure of security against an illegal entry attempt.
4. Place a sturdy rod in between the door to your balcony to prevent an outsider from getting in.
5. Check the lock on your storage bin and install a new one if it is not in good working order.
6. Never let anyone in from the entrance to the building without recognizing it is safe to do so through intercom recognition.
7. Install a security system crafted for use by the apartment renter.
8. Do not leave costly things on the porch and hide contents of your home from prying eyes by closing the window shades, etc.
Now, we focus on the home owner.
How a Home Owner can Prevent a Robbery:
1. Ask your insurance specialist to review your policy so that there will be no gaps in protective coverage.
2. Have a good security system in place.
3. Even if you do not have a security system, post a sign about a dog or an alarm and put up fake security cameras – all to deter criminals.
4. If you are going on vacation, pack up your car while it is in the garage or do it in a manner that is not noticeable.
5. Hide valuables in a secure home safe out of the way of anyone looking to steal things.
6. Ask a neighbor to watch you house while you are away.
7. Before going away, set your lights on a timer so they will go on and off as if you are inside.
8. Ask a neighbor or friend to fetch your mail and newspaper while you away.
9. Have someone park their car on your driveway while you are away.
10. Never leave a ladder or anything else outside your home that could assist a thief in getting inside.
Where to Find Best Homeowners Insurance Companies With the Best Rates
Want to know how to find the best homeowners insurance companies with the best rates. Here’s how …
How do I find the best homeowners insurance companies?
There are a number of websites that rate insurance companies. Three of the best are:
A.M. Best (ambest.com) – A.M. Best rates companies based on their financial strength, credit worthiness, and indebtedness. Their ratings give you a good idea of a company’s financial stability and its ability to pay claims.
I recommend going with a company that has an “A” rating or higher.
J.D. Power & Associates (jdpower.com) – J.D. Power rates companies on customer experience, policy offerings, and pricing. Their ratings tell you how well a company treats its customers and how good their policies and prices are.
I recommend choosing a company that has a three rating or higher in their Overall Experience category.
Your State’s Department of Insurance Website – Your state’s department of insurance maintains a website that provides all kinds of information about insurance, and most of those sites list the complaints that have been filed against insurance companies.
To find your state’s website, google: “(your state) department of insurance.” If your state doesn’t list complaints, go to the California Department of Insurance website (insurance.ca.gov), or the New York State Insurance Department website (ins.state.ny.us) – to get this information.
I recommend choosing a company with the least complaints per number of policy holders.
Where can I find the best companies with the best rates?
Insurance rates from one company to the next can vary dramatically, so the only way to know you’re getting a cheap rate is to get quotes from as many companies as you can and compare them. The easiest way to do that is at an insurance comparison website where you can get rate quotes from multiple A-rated companies (see link below).
