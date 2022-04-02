What Types of Insurance Coverage for the Ice Cream Truck Business?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Ah, the wonderful sounds of summer: the joyful chirping of birds, the slap of the seashore, the laughter of children frolicking outdoors – and the chiming tunes notifying neighborhood kids of all ages that the ice cream truck has arrived.

Ironically, that happy sound of music announcing the ice cream truck brings untold sadness to some. For the mothers, fathers and siblings of those kids killed in a related accident, the sound will never be reconciled with.

Although accidents can occur and associated insurance coverage can come with financial shielding, the dangers associated with this type of mobile frozen confection store and excited children looking forward to a favorite treat need careful consideration. There are things that parents, caregivers and ice cream truck operators can do to mitigate the risks of fatalities and serious injury. These include installing more mirrors on the vehicle and a safety bar to block children from getting in the blind spot’s way, as well as other safety mechanisms.

As far as the insurance companies are concerned, any equipment installed to prevent accidents may result in some form of discount on a commercial auto premium. It can also make rates lower on an already-discounted insurance package that combines commercial auto insurance with a business owners policy.

For reading convenience, we’ve listed the various forms of coverage related to this business below.

Special Commercial Auto Insurance for the Ice Cream Truck Business

• Commercial Auto Liability Coverage

Every US state requires commercial auto liability coverage to protect businesses from bodily injury liability when an accident occurs. This coverage also protects from property damage liability when the other car is damaged or when buildings or other property is damaged.

• Collision Coverage

If the driver of an ice cream truck caused an accident resulting in damage to his or her own truck, this insurance will help with the costs of repair or the costs to replace the truck if repair work is not an option.

• Medical Payments Coverage

This insurance will help pay for medical costs if the truck driver or passenger is hurt in accident.

• Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage

Uninsured or Underinsured Motorist coverage can help pay for damages incurred to the truck by another driver if he or she is either uninsured or underinsured and cannot fit the repair or replacement bill entirely.

For further information on insurance – commercial auto or business – speak to a professional independent agency that has its customers’ interests at the forefront.