Where to Find Best Homeowners Insurance Companies With the Best Rates
Want to know how to find the best homeowners insurance companies with the best rates. Here’s how …
How do I find the best homeowners insurance companies?
There are a number of websites that rate insurance companies. Three of the best are:
A.M. Best (ambest.com) – A.M. Best rates companies based on their financial strength, credit worthiness, and indebtedness. Their ratings give you a good idea of a company’s financial stability and its ability to pay claims.
I recommend going with a company that has an “A” rating or higher.
J.D. Power & Associates (jdpower.com) – J.D. Power rates companies on customer experience, policy offerings, and pricing. Their ratings tell you how well a company treats its customers and how good their policies and prices are.
I recommend choosing a company that has a three rating or higher in their Overall Experience category.
Your State’s Department of Insurance Website – Your state’s department of insurance maintains a website that provides all kinds of information about insurance, and most of those sites list the complaints that have been filed against insurance companies.
To find your state’s website, google: “(your state) department of insurance.” If your state doesn’t list complaints, go to the California Department of Insurance website (insurance.ca.gov), or the New York State Insurance Department website (ins.state.ny.us) – to get this information.
I recommend choosing a company with the least complaints per number of policy holders.
Where can I find the best companies with the best rates?
Insurance rates from one company to the next can vary dramatically, so the only way to know you’re getting a cheap rate is to get quotes from as many companies as you can and compare them. The easiest way to do that is at an insurance comparison website where you can get rate quotes from multiple A-rated companies (see link below).
No Dental Insurance Help
Is this thing on? Have you ever had a toothache so bad, you walked around holding your jaw? The pain you feel is nothing like you’ve ever experienced before. You thought to yourself, I have no dental insurance. HELP!! That cry for help you just let out, no one heard because it was only a thought. You were not actually talking to someone.
You believe you can’t go to the dentist since you don’t have insurance. You don’t think it is not bad enough to go to the ER. How do you make this pain go away and not cause an even bigger pain in your finances?
I was in this situation recently. The difference is that my pain was so bad, for two days my routine looked like this, get up, put a numbing agent on the tooth and try to sleep. When that didn’t work, get up take some aspirin to help make the pain go away and try to sleep for a while. Once the pain came back, wake up and try the numbing agent all over again.
Do you realize a toothache can get so bad that it can become infected? Once infection sets in, your face can begin to swell. Well, that is what happened to me. You can’t let infection get out of hand. YOU MUST do something.
Do you know normally when a toothache happens, the dentist office is not open. My toothache started on a Friday night! When did yours start?
By Sunday, I was a little better that morning. When I was in less discomfort, I remembered I was a member of a discount dental plan.
Surely, this was going to give me some relief.
The benefits I readily liked:
• It was effective as soon as I enrolled
• It was for my entire household not just me
• It included vision benefits which I had not ever had before
• I could also use it when I traveled to different states.
When I first got my discount dental plan, I didn’t know how soon it would be before I used it. I was happy to have something in place for just in case a situation happened.
Do you know usually a toothache is unplanned? Then people find themselves in an emergency situation and spending more money than they would like to.
My discount dental plan literally saved me hundreds of dollars on the extraction of that tooth.
Car Insurance Cost – Which Company Gives the Best Deals?
When it comes to automobile insurance, there are so many insurance carriers out there; it is sometimes a bit overwhelming. Each company claims to offer the lowest priced premiums and excellent customer service, but in fact, who really does? If you were to search on Google, typing “Automobile Insurance”, you would find thousands of insurance companies. You will notice some of the names, and others you will have never heard of in your life. So where do you go when looking for the best deal on automobile insurance? This articles was designed to give you some perspective on some of the most trustworthy insurance companies out there that offer great deals.
Geico:
It is a safe bet to say, everyone has heard of the insurer Geico. It is hard not to miss their humorous advertisements on the television, radio and internet. They are virtually everywhere! This is because Geico is a healthy company. Not only do they offer great rates, they have excellent customer service. Personally, I have insured both of my vehicles through Geico and have never had a problem. I decided to switch to Geico after talking to a few people. At the time I had Progressive ( an insurer I highly do not recommend). They informed me I was paying way to much for my car insurance, so I got a quote through Geico. And like the commercial said, I did save $102.00 a month on car insurance. Talk about a huge difference!
Nationwide:
This is an insurance company that carries different types of insurance. It has been around for a long time and knows how to take care of its customers. They offer a huge variety of auto insurance discounts. If you visit their website, you will see a very clear, clean layout that answers many automobile owners’ needs. Another great aspect of this company is they are very forgiving. They have an accident forgiveness program that is truly unique to their company. They are also understanding of teen drivers. If you have not yet considered Nationwide, you might want to get a quote.
Allstate:
If you are a driver that has had a clean record for a while, this is a good option. Allstate is definitely not for the newer drivers, but for the more well established. The difference between say Geico and Allstate is they take your credit score in to major consideration. Allstate offers great deals, discounts, especially if you insure multiple lines with them. Like stated above, if you are in good standing with your driving record and your crdit, Allstate is definitely a great option to choose.
It is important to find the best insurance company that fits your specific needs. The insurance company you pick will vary according to your specific such as a new driver, multiple cars, driving record, credit history and more. Remember, it is important to shop around for car insurance. It costs nothing to get a quote and most quotes are active for at least 15 days after acquiring on. In these times, it is a necessity.
The Federal National Flood Insurance Program Has Grown to Epic Proportions – Unworkable
The Federal Flood Insurance Program, referred to as the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is a total disaster, pun intended of course, you know me. How bad has it gotten? Well, they are redrawing flood maps to help get more premiums to pay for their costs, costs which are out of line simply because FEMA is so wasteful, politically correct, and inefficient, even if it is one of the more efficient agencies of our Federal Government. Yes, let’s talk about all this shall we?
The GAO (Government Accounting Office) put out an interesting report on September 18, 2013 titled; “National Flood Insurance Program: Continued Attention Needed to Address Challenges,” GAO-13-858T, which was quite telling, it stated in the introduction amongst other things that the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has been on the “high risk list” since 2006, and it owes well over $24 Billion to the US Treasury, not including the devastating Boulder Colorado flood in the Summer of 2013. The report then stated;
“NFIP’s financial condition highlights structural weaknesses in how the program has been funded–primarily its rate structure. The annual amount that NFIP collects in both full-risk and subsidized premiums is generally not enough to cover its operating costs, claim payments, and principal and interest payments for the debt owed to Treasury, especially in years of catastrophic flooding, such as 2005.”
In 2005 they are speaking of Katrina, Rita and several Hurricane storm surge hits and the flooding from the Lake Ponchartrain levee breaches. Also included in the current deficit and bankrupt fund is money allotted for political reasons during the Obama re-election campaign in October/November of 2012, Super Storm Sally, I mean Sandy-Pants, where the US taxpayer took it in the shorts and big government paid out anyone with a sniffle or wet shoes.
Another interesting testimony was given by FEMA Director to the US Senate sub-committee, you can also read about this statement; “Written testimony of FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate for a Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Subcommittee on Economic Policy hearing titled “Implementation of the Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act of 2012: One Year After Enactment” which appeared in the online archives on September 18, 2013.
Why is all this happening? Because the government thought that it could solve all its problems by selling insurance where private markets didn’t dare due to risk. The government in its infinite wisdom and bureaucracy thought it could manage the program better and more profitable. Since that has never to my knowledge happened in government whether we are talking about Amtrak, US Postal Service, or ObamaCare, one has to ask why anyone is surprised this isn’t working. Worse now, the bankrupt FEMA, and NFIP wants to soak those who are not at risk with higher forced premiums to pay for their shortfalls. Ouch.
Yes, ouch, like the US middle class consumer home owner can take anymore. Now they have the DHS, yes, the Department of Homeland Security calling it a national security issue, convenient, meaning they’ll have the power to enforce their authority onto anyone and in this case perhaps everyone they choose. Please consider all this and think on it.
