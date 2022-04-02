Where to Find Best Homeowners Insurance Companies With the Best Rates

Share Pin 0 Shares

Want to know how to find the best homeowners insurance companies with the best rates. Here’s how …

How do I find the best homeowners insurance companies?

There are a number of websites that rate insurance companies. Three of the best are:

A.M. Best (ambest.com) – A.M. Best rates companies based on their financial strength, credit worthiness, and indebtedness. Their ratings give you a good idea of a company’s financial stability and its ability to pay claims.

I recommend going with a company that has an “A” rating or higher.

J.D. Power & Associates (jdpower.com) – J.D. Power rates companies on customer experience, policy offerings, and pricing. Their ratings tell you how well a company treats its customers and how good their policies and prices are.

I recommend choosing a company that has a three rating or higher in their Overall Experience category.

Your State’s Department of Insurance Website – Your state’s department of insurance maintains a website that provides all kinds of information about insurance, and most of those sites list the complaints that have been filed against insurance companies.

To find your state’s website, google: “(your state) department of insurance.” If your state doesn’t list complaints, go to the California Department of Insurance website (insurance.ca.gov), or the New York State Insurance Department website (ins.state.ny.us) – to get this information.

I recommend choosing a company with the least complaints per number of policy holders.

Where can I find the best companies with the best rates?

Insurance rates from one company to the next can vary dramatically, so the only way to know you’re getting a cheap rate is to get quotes from as many companies as you can and compare them. The easiest way to do that is at an insurance comparison website where you can get rate quotes from multiple A-rated companies (see link below).