Who was this week’s hottest RuPaul’s Drag Race roaster?￼￼
After another non-elimination last week (where Bosco was saved by the golden ticket in her chocolate bar) the queens come to the realization that a post lip sync save is out of the question but congratulate Bosco for enduring, even after being chosen for elimination by all of her competitors.
Kevin Samuels reads Willow Smith’s letter to Tupac: ‘Please come back so my mommy can be happy’
Kevin Samuels read young Willow Smith’s letter to the late Tupac Shakur that recently surfaced online
Off the Market: Tiffany Haddish, 42, dating aspiring rapper Stallionaires Pooch, 23
Tiffany Haddish is off the market. The ‘Girls Trip’ star is dating a 23-year-old aspiring rapper who calls himself Stallionaires Pooch
Todrick Hall sued for back rent on $6 million mansion he claimed he bought
The homeowners of a contemporary mansion in Sherman Oaks, California are suing Todrick Hall for $60,000 in back rent
Khloé Kardashian accused of having butt implants thanks to workout clip
