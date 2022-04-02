Wild’s Matt Boldy to miss Hurricanes game with upper-body injury

RALEIGH, N.C. — The good news? Matt Boldy is with the Wild on the team’s current road trip.

The bad news? He will not play on Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

After suffering an upper-body injury in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Boldy will take the next couple of days to get fully healthy. The fact that he traveled with the team is a good sign, especially considering Jon Merrill, who also suffered an upper-body injury, stayed back in the Twin Cities.

Asked about a timeline for his recovery, coach Dean Evason said it’s unlikely Boldy plays at any point this weekend. There’s a chance he could be back for the road game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

As a result of Boldy missing time, Tyson Jost will move up in the lineup to play alongside Freddy Gaudreau and opposite Kevin Fiala. Meanwhile, Nick Bjugstad will center Nic Deslauriers and Brandon Duhaime, and Alex Goligoski will step in on the blue line, playing alongside Dmitry Kulikov.

That rather seamless shuffling is a perfect example of the depth Evason has been talking about for the past couple of weeks. Though some players have been sitting out as scratches, Evason continuously has preached that the Wild were going to need everyone down the stretch.

“We’ve always felt very good about the people that we’ve had here,” Evason said. “We feel comfortable putting them in.”

That’s something players feel, too.

“I don’t know how many games we’ve played with a full lineup,” Wild forward Ryan Hartman said. “We’ve got that depth and at the trade deadline we picked up guys that can step up and play when needed. We’re not too worried. Hopefully we’re back fully healthy soon.”

JOST PROMOTED

As for Jost, he’s looking forward to the opportunity that comes with playing in an elevated role. He believes he has some untapped potential offensively, and getting to play on the same line as Fiala could help bring that out.

Not that Jost plans to change his game. He felt good about the way he was playing between Deslauriers and Duhaime, and he wants to bring that same energy with his new linemates.

“I feel like I’ve been playing really good hockey,” Jost said. “It’s bound to go in sooner than later. I’m excited. I’m going to be playing with a couple of good players. It should be awesome.”

FLEURY STARTS

The Wild’s rotation between the pipes continued against the Hurricanes with Marc-Andre Fleury getting the nod. He entered the game with a 2-0-0 record with the Wild to go along with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage.

The decision to start Fleury against the Hurricanes means Cam Talbot will get the start against the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.