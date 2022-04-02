News
Working Strategies: Spring break reading: 3 books to hack life in the COVID era
If you find yourself with down time on your spring break or on a long weekend, it could be the perfect opportunity to catch up on your reading. Here are three books offering different versions of life-hacks useful for our current times.
While none was written specifically to resolve COVID-era issues, each offers something that could reduce some of the stress as we emerge from our pandemic life- and work-styles.
Bridge the Gap: Breakthrough communication tools to transform work relationships from challenging to collaborative, by Jennifer Edwards and Katie McCleary, McGraw Hill, 2022 ($26). For some people, the pandemic has opened new pathways for communicating with co-workers. Being able to “chat” on the side with a colleague while simultaneously participating with the larger group is just one way remote sessions have changed the concept of business meetings.
Even so, focusing on whether a meeting is virtual or in-person can disguise the core question of whether people are communicating well to begin with. In this book, authors Edwards and McCleary elevate the issue of communication to transcend our recent fascination with the technology. Their concern isn’t what we use to communicate with each other, but how we show up for the conversation itself.
Defining the gaps that keep us apart — including our own emotional state, assumptions we make, generational differences and more — encompasses the first third of the book, with a strong middle section on listening, and final chapters with useful conversation prompts for difficult situations.
Bridge the Gap is a helpful tutorial in any time but for those of us emerging from stay-at-home or work-alone cocoons, it could be a critical guide for re-learning how to be in society again.
Go to Help: 31 strategies to offer, ask for, and accept help, by Deborah Grayson Riegel and Sophie Riegel, Panoma Press, 2022 ($22). Improving communication skills is essential, but the Riegels (a mother and daughter team of authors) suggest those skills might be best used to ask for help. As in, HELLLPPP! (Okay, emphasis mine)
Actually, their book is as much about how to offer help as it is about requesting it. This is an intriguing topic for a nation of stubborn do-it-myselfers. Our culture is steeped in the idea that we should solve our own problems even while we acknowledge that’s not realistic — and drown ourselves in the effort anyway.
In Go To Help, The Riegels draw from their professional and personal backgrounds, analyzing the problem from the perspective of both asking for and offering assistance. The strategies include sample conversations, processes and scenarios, as well as tips for identifying classic resistance issues. For those who feel powerless when witnessing someone else’s struggle, this will be an especially useful guide for offering a helping hand.
Laziness Does Not Exist: A defense of the exhausted, exploited, and overworked, by Devon Price, Simon & Schuster, 2021 ($18). It’s hard not to love this title, unless you’re an over-achiever who does not wish to reform. For everyone else, letting go of the idea that we’re lazy might be just the motivation needed to create a more enjoyable life.
With chapter titles such as “You deserve to work less,” and “Your achievements are not your worth,” it’s easy to see where this book is heading. And even so, the author’s journey to that destination is full of “aha” moments. The premise of the book is based on what Price calls the Laziness Lie: “… a belief system that says hard work is morally superior to relaxation, that people who aren’t productive have less innate value than productive people.”
Taking another perspective, Price calls laziness a warning. The apathy, depression or procrastination we often describe as being lazy are more likely sounding an alarm about being burned out or on the wrong path.
While this re-examination of a cultural mainstay may seem most relevant to work issues, Price provides engaging examples of how the penchant to do too much extends to our personal lives, and even to our relationships. Learning to say no or to set limits with needy friends turns out to be part of the laziness lie, when we shame ourselves for not doing everything conceivable to help someone else.
This is an intriguing and important conversation for our culture, especially as we re-shape our work lives in a post-COVID era. But don’t feel guilty if you decide not to read it during Spring break after all — maybe that time should just be for fun.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
News
Review: Steven Copes shines in SPCO weekend concerts
It’s a Steven Copes-filled weekend with The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, as the concertmaster shines as a soloist taking on Sergei Prokofiev and Franz Joseph Haydn. The longtime member of the SPCO showed his intimate relationship with the music, a subtle showmanship and energetic alignment with his fellow musicians.
Friday’s performance at the Ordway Concert Hall marked a new chapter in the ongoing shifting landscape of the pandemic: masks were no longer required, and the venue no longer checks vaccine cards. With capacity capped at 50 percent, around a third of the audience seemed to not be wearing masks. The SPCO still requires masks at venues that are not the Ordway, which happens on Sunday when the performance takes place at Ted Mann Concert Hall.
Stephen Prutsman, an artistic partner with the orchestra from 2004-2007, was commissioned to arrange Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata #1, originally composed for violin and piano, as Sonata for Violin and Orchestra, No. 1, with the orchestra taking on the piano part. Speaking before the world premiere Friday evening, Prutsman said it took over a year to make the arrangement, but that work in no way compared to the genius of Prokofiev himself. He urged audience members to search up the original. “It’s really a glorious work,” he said.
Glorious indeed, and moody. Prokofiev began writing the piece two years after he returned to the Soviet Union after living abroad, in 1938. That was at the time Stalin embarked on his “great purge” where he killed hundreds of thousands of his enemies and sent millions more to forced labor camps. Prokofiev didn’t complete the sonata until after the end of World War II, in 1946. The work holds the weight of those events within it, and ghosts speak through it. Two of the movements were played at Prokofiev’s funeral, after the composer died the same day as Stalin.
Copes, wearing a ribbon with Ukraine’s colors, soars in his playing, and seems almost buoyed by the new arrangement played by his fellow musicians.
The piece begins with the bass players taking on the creeping low notes, which the violin responds to with ominous trills. It continues as a rich tapestry of sounds, with overlapping phrases. The music makes your breath stop with its lilting scales that sound like waves.
The second movement is harsher, as Copes strikes the strings in fury. Then in the third movement the xylophone creates a dreamlike sound. The fourth movement is a fierce dance that surprises in its haunting ending. The scales that were heard in the first movement come back, now sounding as if they are very far away. Prokofiev once called those scales “wind passing through a graveyard.” Indeed they sound like a spirit released from the earthly world.
The second piece on the program is Haydn’s Sinfonia concertante. It’s a chamber piece within a chamber piece, as four soloists perform in contrast with the rest of the orchestra. The work is light, airy, and satisfying. There are lovely moments of harmony amongst the soloists, with oboist Cassie Pilgrim and bassoon player Fei Xie sounding particularly beautiful together. There are also moments of synchronicity, such as a section where Julie Albers on the cello and Copes share the melody.
The concert was a testament to the talent held at the SPCO. Yes, it’s wonderful when audience are treated to guest players from elsewhere, but the SPCO musicians themselves have the capacity to deliver a resounding concert from its core group.
ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA CONCERT
- What: Steven Copes Plays Prokofiev’s First Violin Sonata
- When: 2 p.m. April 3
- Where: Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, 2128 Fourth Street South Minneapolis, Tickets: $11-26
- Capsule: Concertmaster Stephen Copes shines as a soloist in Sonata for Violin and Orchestra, No. 1, by Prokofiev, as well as in Hydn’s Sinfonia concertante.
News
St. Louis CITY SC launches free program for area children
The St. Louis CITY Soccer Club is launching a program for kids and families called the CITY Futures program.
The CITY Futures program will provide no-cost, multi-level, high-quality soccer training and holistic player development throughout the St. Louis region.
The kick off event will be at Bayless High School on Saturday. The high school is one of St. Louis CITY SC’s official satellite locations.
This event will allow parents and children to come out and experience what the ongoing play sessions will look like.
Weekly play sessions will begin Wednesday, April 6.
Leading the charge is newly hired Director of Regional Training and Education Sascha Bauer, joining the club with over 20 years of experience in development and implementing training plans for soccer players and coaches.
The CITY Futures program seeks to make the sport of soccer accessible to all children in the St. Louis region through the power of play. They will also practice life skills like goal setting, leadership, teamwork and conflict resolution, while having fun strengthening their technical abilities.
News
Ira Winderman: For the Heat, it didn’t have to be this way
In just over a week, it will be all about a forward-thinking approach, the NBA playoffs ultimately to define the Miami Heat’s season.
And yet, as was the case a year ago, there have been defining moments along the way that (in)distinguish the road traveled and playoff seeding.
Last season, a bad April 23 loss to an Atlanta Hawks team lacking sidelined Trae Young and Clint Capela left the Heat as the No. 6 seed in the East and a first-round 4-0 sweep victim at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. Win that game in Atlanta and the Heat would have been the No. 4 seed and hosted the happy-to-be-there New York Knicks in the first round, a team the Hawks eliminated in five games.
So what might be lamented this time around after the April 10 close of the regular season?
A season featuring mostly victories again has had its moments that created pause . . . moments that leave Erik Spoelstra’s team no option but to fight to the finish of the regular season.
What shouldn’t be lost is how, through it all, the Heat fought their way to the top. With the NBA, in its humbling way, dropping moments of humility along the way
Nov. 10-11, Staples submission: It nearly was the best of Southern California dreaming.
Nearly.
Instead, a 120-117 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, when a nine-point lead with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter evaporated, then, the following night back at Staples Center, a 112-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, when an early 17-point lead was squandered.
The loss to the Lakers came with LeBron James out. The loss to the Clippers came with no Kawhi Leonard.
Dec. 19, end of the road in Detroit: An odd weeklong road trip that went from Cleveland to Philadelphia to Orlando to Detroit ended for the Heat with the Pistons snapping a 14-game losing streak with a 100-90 victory.
To be fair, the Heat played in the absences of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, with P.J. Tucker lost in the third period with a knee injury.
But, still, it was a loss that allowed the Pistons to improve to 5-24.
Jan. 2, Sacramento skid: Up seven early in the fourth quarter, the Heat fouled De’Aaron Fox in a 113-113 tie with 6.2 seconds to play, with the Heat nemesis converting both free throws to close out the scoring.
The game ended with Butler off with a driving floater, when a stronger take could at least have produced free throws.
Jan. 21, alley oops in Atlanta: Down 16 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Heat fought all the way back only to see Butler botch a perfectly thrown alley-oop pass from Adebayo that could have tied it late.
“That was the play,” Adebayo said, “We got a great look. Just short.”
Jan. 29, triple Toronto torment: The Heat had opportunities to win at the ends of the regulation, the first overtime and the second overtime, before succumbing 124-120 in triple-overtime to the visiting Raptors.
At the end of regulation, Butler was unable to get a shot off an inbounds play with 2.9 seconds remaining. At the end of the first overtime, a Butler turnover left it tied. And then, at the end of the second overtime, guard Gabe Vincent drained a 3-point heave only to have the basket nullified by a timeout from coach Heat coach Erik Spoelstra with 1.7 seconds remaining.
March 2, Milwaukee meltdown: Up 14 with 7:12 to play, and then ahead by four with 44.7 seconds left, the Heat melted at the finish in a staggering a 120-119 loss at Fiserv Forum that prevented clinching the head-to-head tiebreaker, in a season series that instead ended at 2-2.
With 13.5 seconds to play, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton converted a transition 3-pointer after a Herro turnover, to pull the Bucks within 119-118. Then, with 9.9 seconds to play, the Heat twice were unable to inbound from midcourt up one, leading to a jump ball that Giannis Antetokounmpo won from Butler. Off that play, the Bucks’ Jrue Holiday scored a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left to close out the scoring.
March 21, Philadelphia skid row: Another defeat that cost the Heat an opportunity to clinch a head-to-head season-series tiebreaker, this one also closing 2-2, with a 113-106 loss to an opponent lacking Joel Embiid and James Harden.
The Heat led with 7:06 to play, but still could not close it out.
From there, the Heat would lose their next three, including home losses to a Golden State Warriors team minus Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and the Knicks playing in the absence of Julius Randle.
All of that said, the No. 1 seed still is there for the taking. But like a year ago, ones that got away likely will take the Heat’s seeding race down to closing night.
IN THE LANE
NUNN SENSE: Whether it was COVID at the end of his first NBA season, losing his starting position in the playoffs at the end of his second, or having his qualifying offer pulled last summer, endings have never been easy for former Heat guard Kendrick Nunn. Neither has his start with the Lakers, a start that never came, with Nunn now winding up missing his entire first season in Los Angeles due to a bone bruise in his knee, after multiple setbacks. Signed with the Lakers’ maximum exception money last summer, Nunn stood fifth on the team’s payroll, now left to decide on his $5.3 million player option for next season. “I think there have been some improvements,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, “but not enough to see him back in practice.” The last appearance by Nunn was May 29, when he scored 18 points off the bench for the Heat in Game 4 of the Heat’s opening-round playoff sweep last year at the hands of the Bucks.
LASTING IMPRESSION: It was one thing to walk out of TD Garden with a victory over the surging Boston Celtics. It was even more impressive what the Heat left their wake from Wednesday night’s 106-98 decision. “Our guys probably haven’t faced anything like that in a while,” forward Al Horford said of the force offered by the Heat. “Now we’ve seen it. We know what it’s like. Usually, we’re the team that’s enforcing.” Or, as Celtics coach Ime Udoka said, “This was a good test playoff-wise. This is what it’s going to be like coming up in a few weeks here.”
AS GOOD AS IT GETS: At 38, former Heat forward Andre Iguodala makes little pretense about where he stands in his career, back for the Golden State Warriors this past week after missing seven weeks due to back issue. “But I think I said this before,” Iguodala said, “the games have been dumbed down so much that a lower percentage of me is still, I guess, pretty good in today’s game.” Especially, he said, amid the Warriors’ recent defensive slide. “We don’t get mad anymore when someone scores on us,” said the veteran forward who left the Heat last summer in free agency.
LEARNING CURVE: Yes, Heat 2020 first-round pick Precious Achiuwa still can be erratic with his play. But the key, Toronto coach Nick Nurse said, is Achiuwa is becoming less erratic as he moves through his first season with the Raptors. “I think that’s all directly related to confidence, which is showing in quicker decision-making,” Nurse said of the big man obtained from the Heat in the August sign-and-trade transaction for Kyle Lowry. “I think we all go back and think about [times] he’d get it and we were never really sure what he was going to do.” Nurse added, “He’s building a level of confidence that he could be an impactful player on this team.”
HOOPS AS LIFE: So what did Jim Larrañaga do a day after his Hurricanes were eliminated in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament by Kansas in Chicago? Take in Heat-Kings at FTX Arena. “What an absolute basketball junkie. I love him,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I absolutely love him, not to go on vacation, not to think about anything else, go on a recruiting trip, but to enjoy a basketball game. That’s a guy I can relate to. I like Coach L. I wish I could spend more time with him.”
NUMBER
11. Times the Heat have made the playoffs in Erik Spoelstra’s 14 seasons as coach. The berth clinched this past week also makes it the 21st time the team has made the postseason in Pat Riley’s 27 years of franchise stewardship.
()
Working Strategies: Spring break reading: 3 books to hack life in the COVID era
Car Insurance Cost – Which Company Gives the Best Deals?
Review: Steven Copes shines in SPCO weekend concerts
The Federal National Flood Insurance Program Has Grown to Epic Proportions – Unworkable
St. Louis CITY SC launches free program for area children
Does Home Insurance Protect Against Skunk’s Smell?
Tips To Choose the Best Insurance Broker for Business
Booby Trap Bond (Bad Surety Bond Wording)
Ira Winderman: For the Heat, it didn’t have to be this way
Online Auto Insurance Quotes
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3