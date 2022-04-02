News
Zelenskyy: Retreating Russians leave many mines behind
By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.
He issued the warning as the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol deepened, with Russian forces blocking evacuation operations for the second day in a row, and the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.
Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast, but if Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.
“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, five weeks after Moscow began sending upwards of 150,000 of its own troops across Ukraine’s border.
Russia continued withdrawing some of its ground forces from areas around Kyiv after saying earlier this week it would reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv.
“They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. “There are a lot of trip wires, a lot of other dangers.”
He urged residents to wait to resume their normal lives until they are assured that the mines have been cleared and the danger of shelling has passed.
While the Russians kept up their bombardment around Kyiv and Chernihiv, Ukrainian troops exploited the pullback on the ground by mounting counterattacks and retaking a number of towns and villages.
Still, Ukraine and its allies warned that the Kremlin is not de-escalating to promote trust at the bargaining table, as it claimed, but instead resupplying and shifting its troops to the country’s east. Those movements appear to be preparation for an intensified assault on the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in the country’s east, which includes Mariupol.
Zelenskyy warned of difficult battles ahead as the Russians redeploy troops. “We are preparing for an even more active defense,” he said.
He did not say anything about the latest round of talks, which took place Friday by video. At a round of talks earlier in the week, Ukraine said it would be willing to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — Moscow’s chief demand — in return for security guarantees from several other countries.
The invasion has left thousands dead and driven more than 4 million refugees from Ukraine.
Mariupol, the shattered and besieged southern port city, has seen some of the worst suffering of the war. Its capture would be a major prize for Russian President Vladimir Putin, giving his country an unbroken land bridge to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Mariupol’s fate could determine the course of the negotiations to end the war, said Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Ukrainian think tank Penta.
“Mariupol has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance,” Fesenko said, “and without its conquest, Putin cannot sit down at the negotiating table.” The fall of Mariupol, he said, “will open the way to a peace agreement.”
On Friday, the International Committee for the Red Cross said it was unable to carry out an operation to bring civilians out of Mariupol by bus. It said a team had been on its way but had to turn back.
City authorities said the Russians were blocking access to Mariupol.
“We do not see a real desire on the part of the Russians and their satellites to provide an opportunity for Mariupol residents to evacuate to territory controlled by Ukraine,” Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
He said Russian forces “are categorically not allowing any humanitarian cargo, even in small amounts, into the city.”
Around 100,000 people are believed left in the city, down from a prewar 430,000, and weeks of Russian bombardment and street fighting have caused severe shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine.
“We are running out of adjectives to describe the horrors that residents in Mariupol have suffered,” Red Cross spokesperson Ewan Watson said.
On Thursday, Russian forces blocked a 45-bus convoy attempting to evacuate people from Mariupol and seized 14 tons of food and medical supplies bound for the city, Ukrainian authorities said.
Zelenskyy said more than 3,000 people were able to leave Mariupol on Friday. He said he discussed the humanitarian disaster with French President Emmanuel Macron by telephone and with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, during her visit to Kyiv.
“Europe doesn’t have the right to be silent about what is happening in our Mariupol,” Zelenskyy said. “The whole world should respond to this humanitarian catastrophe.”
Elsewhere, at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late Friday from the Crimean Peninsula at the Odesa region on the Black Sea, regional leader Maksim Marchenko said. The Ukrainian military said the Iskander missiles were intended for critical infrastructure but did not hit their targets because of Ukraine’s air-defense forces. It was unclear where they hit. Marchenko said there were casualties, but he did not elaborate.
Odesa is Ukraine’s largest port and the headquarters of its navy.
As for the fuel depot explosion, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said two Ukrainian helicopter gunships flew in extremely low and attacked the civilian oil storage facility on the outskirts of the city of Belgorod, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the Ukraine border.
The regional governor said two workers at the depot were wounded, but the Rosneft state oil company denied anyone was hurt.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, said on Ukrainian television: “For some reason they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality.”
Russia has reported cross-border shelling from Ukraine before, including an incident last week that killed a military chaplain, but not an incursion of its airspace.
Amid the Russian pullback on the ground and its continued bombardment, Ukraine’s military said it had retaken 29 settlements in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.
Russian forces in the northeast also continued to shell Kharkiv, and in the southeast sought to seize the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne as well as Mariupol, the Ukrainian military said.
Meanwhile, Russia on Friday began its annual spring conscription, which aimed at rounding up 134,500 men for a one-year tour of military duty. Russian officials say new recruits won’t be sent to the front lines or “hot spots,” but many young Russians are skeptical and fear they will be drawn into the war.
On the outskirts of Kyiv, where Russian troops have withdrawn, damaged cars lined the streets of Irpin, a suburban area popular with young families, now in ruins. Emergency workers carried elderly people on stretchers over a wrecked bridge to safety.
Three wooden crosses next to a residential building that was damaged in a shelling marked the graves of a mother and son and an unknown man. A resident who gave her name only as Lila said she helped hurriedly bury them on March 5, just before Russian troops moved in.
“They were hit with artillery and they were burned alive,” she said.
An Irpin resident who gave his name only as Andriy said the Russians packed up their equipment and left on Tuesday. The next day, they shelled the town for close to an hour before Ukrainian soldiers retook it.
“I don’t think this is over,” Andriy said. “They will be back.”
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Andrea Rosa in Irpin, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Good news for employees, today this rule will be applicable from April 1, retirement age-salary will increase, know details
Good news for employees, today this rule will be applicable from April 1, retirement age-salary will increase, know details
Under this, the employees of Chandigarh Administration will be brought under the purview of Central Service Rules from April 1. This will increase the retirement age from 58 years to 60 years.
The Modi government at the Center has given a big gift to the employees of Chandigarh. Today, from April 1, the Central Civil Service Rules are going to be implemented in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. A notification has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Chandigarh being the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, 60% of the employees are from Punjab and 40% are from Haryana. This was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently arrived in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. After this, the employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh will also get all the service benefits which are available to the Central employees.
In fact, the employees of Chandigarh had been demanding the implementation of the Central Civil Services Rules for a long time. Fulfilling this demand, the Modi government has issued a notification. Under this, the employees of the Chandigarh Administration will be brought under the purview of the Central Service Rules from today, April 1. This will increase the retirement age from 58 years to 60 years. The retirement age for the employees of the Education Department will also be 65 years. Employees will also be entitled to child education allowance. The same dearness allowance will also increase.
Not only this, women employees will get two years leave for child care. Teachers will get traveling allowance up to Rs.4000 per month. Apart from this, Pay Scale and Dearness Allowance will be available with the employees of the Centre. At the same time, there will be the post of Deputy Principal in the schools, in which appointment will be made on the basis of seniority. Women employees will get 2 years leave for child care and parents of 2 children till class-12 will also get education allowance. This will give huge benefit to the employees.
Also Read : 7th Pay Commission: Big update on DA arrears, government will give 20% arear and 3% increase DA, salary will increase so much
Today, as soon as the notification is implemented from 1st April, now the entire administrative functioning will change. Till now the rules of Punjab were referred to for every order and notification, changes or amendments were made under them, but now only the Central Civil Service Rules. Orders and notifications under this will be implemented automatically.
Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that Prime Minister Modi took the important decision of linking the conditions of service of all the employees of Chandigarh Administration with the Central Civil Services, the long standing of the Chandigarh Administration. The demand has been fulfilled and soon its notification will also be out.
The post Good news for employees, today this rule will be applicable from April 1, retirement age-salary will increase, know details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
By LYNN ELBER
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.
Smith in a statement released Friday afternoon said he will “fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”
Film academy president David Rubin said Smith’s resignation was accepted. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”
Smith loses voting privileges with his resignation. But there are other, less tangible benefits to being part of the academy, Hollywood’s most prestigious organization: It bestows industry credibility on its members. It’s invitation only, and with a once-a-year membership review.
“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” Smith’s statement said. “I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.
“Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” Smith concluded in the statement.
The resignation came two days after the academy’s leadership board met to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct. Those proceedings could have resulted in suspension or expulsion, and it was not immediately clear what additional punishment he could face.
Had he been expelled, Smith would have joined a small group of men removed from the academy: Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby and the actor Carmine Caridi, who was kicked out for sharing awards screeners.
On Sunday, Smith strode from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat on to the stage and smacked Rock, who had made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, he went on to win the best actor award for his role in “King Richard.”
Rock, who was about to present Oscar for best documentary, declined to file charges when asked by police. He has only briefly addressed the attack publicly, saying at one comedy concert in Boston this week that he was still “kind of processing what happened.”
Smith stunned Rock, the theater crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage after Rock joked: “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”
Pinkett Smith, who has spoken publicly about her hair loss condition, alopecia, had a closely shaved head similar to that of Demi Moore in the original movie.
After Smith’s attack, he returned to his seat and angrily twice shouted at Rock to “get my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.” When Smith took the stage again less than hour later to accept his Oscar, he tearfully apologized to the academy but notably omitted any mention of Rock.
The fallout was immediate and intense. Smith had supporters for coming to his wife’s defense, but he was widely condemned for responding with violence and for marring both his long-sought Oscar victory and overshadowing the night’s other winners.
That included Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, director of the winning documentary, “Summer of Soul,” and the film’s producers. They claimed their awards in the unsettled moments following Smith’s attack and outburst, when the room’s attention was shattered.
Before the disruption, the ceremony had represented a reset from the pandemic-constrained versions of the past two years. It was back in its home theater, boasted a trio of well-received female hosts — Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes — and had tallied several breakthrough winners.
Among them were “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose, the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor to win in the category of best supporting actress, and Troy Kotsur of “CODA,” the first deaf male actor to win the supporting actor prize. The night ended with “CODA” being crowned best picture, a landmark achievement for a streaming service and for a film with a largely deaf cast.
Franz Wagner leaves Magic’s loss to Raptors with ankle injury
Heading into Friday, the Orlando Magic’s 102-89 home loss to the Toronto Raptors was expected to be a showcase of two Rookie of the Year candidates.
That lasted for just 20 seconds.
Franz Wagner sprained his left ankle on the game’s first possession after trying to “pull the chair” on Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes while FSU and Montverde Academy alum Barnes was posting up on the right block.
Wagner limped off the court at 11:40 in the first quarter and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Two-way player Ignas Brazdeikis (13 points on 5-of-7 shooting) subbed in for Wagner and started the second half in his place.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley didn’t have an update on Wagner postgame.
Wagner, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, has started in all 78 games so far this season.
He’s the only rookie and one of only three players league-wide to start in every one of their team’s games.
Wagner entered Friday averaging 15.5 points (46.8% shooting, 35.7% on 3-pointers), 4.6 rebounds and 3 assists.
He and Barnes, who finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds an 7 assists, have been top-five Rookie of the Year candidates for most of the season.
Barnes entered Friday with the second-best odds to win the award behind Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley while Wagner had the fourth-best odds behind Mobley, Barnes and Detroit Pistons guard/forward Cade Cunningham, according to Vegas Insider.
“It’s a special group,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said about the 2021 draft class, which includes Magic rookie Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 pick in the draft.
Suggs missed his ninth consecutive game because of a bone bruise in his right ankle. Wendell Carter Jr. also sat for the fourth time in five games because of a sprained left wrist.
“There’s a spirit and energy about the way they play the game,” Mosley added about the rookie class. There’s a competitive spirit about each one of these guys. They want to win. They want to compete. That’s really shown with a lot of these guys.”
Without Wagner, the Magic (20-58) lost their fifth consecutive game to stay at the bottom of the league’s standings.
The Raptors (45-32), who entered Friday with the league’s best defensive turnover rate, scored 32 points off Orlando’s 21 turnovers.
Toronto had six players score 10-plus points, including Fred VanVleet (19 points, 5 steals, 5 rebounds and 3 assists).
Mo Bamba had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks. Markelle Fultz recorded 12 points (5 of 13), 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals in 20 minutes.
Devin Cannady, who signed a 10-day contract with the Magic from the team’s G League team — the Lakeland Magic — Thursday, scored 9 points on 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc in 28 minutes.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
