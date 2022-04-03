News
6 people injured in 4 separate shootings in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police on Sunday were investigating multiple shootings overnight that left six people injured in four separate incidents.
Police say two people are in custody.
The first shooting was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. About 30 minutes later, police responded to reports of gunfire and found a man who was seriously injured from gunshot wounds. His condition is not known.
The third incident involved a fight outside a business shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police found a man with non-life threatening injures, but his care was made more difficult by a large and unruly crowd. A suspect was arrested in that shooting.
The fourth shooting was reported about 2:20 a.m., when officers discovered a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Another woman suspected in the shooting was arrested, police said.
While investigating that scene, police say two men with non-life-threatening injuries arrived at a hospital in private vehicles. Police did not specify how they were related to the shooting.
Officials have not said if any of the shootings were related.
News
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes
By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
BERLIN (AP) — A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.
The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.
The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.
He was caught at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot for the second day in a row. Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.
It was not immediately clear what impact the approximately 90 shots of COVID-19 vaccines, which were from different brands, had on the man’s personal health.
German police have conducted many raids in connection with forgery of vaccination passports in recent months. Many COVID-19 deniers refuse to get vaccinated in Germany, but at the same time want to have the coveted COVID-19 passports that make access to public life and venues such as restaurants, theaters, swimming pools or workplaces much easier.
Germany has seen high infection numbers for weeks, yet many measures to rein in the pandemic ended on Friday. Donning masks is no longer compulsory in grocery stores and most theaters but it is still mandatory on public transportation.
In most schools in Germany, students also no longer have to wear masks, which has led teachers’ associations to warn of possible conflicts in class.
“There is now a danger that, on the one hand, children who wear masks will be teased by classmates as wimps and overprotective or, on the other hand, pressure will be exerted on non-mask wearers,” Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the president of the German Teachers’ Association, told dpa. He advocated a voluntary commitment by teachers and students to continue wearing masks in class and on school grounds, at least until the country goes on a two-week Easter holiday..
Health experts say the most recent surge of infections in Germany — triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant— may have peaked.
On Sunday, the country’s disease control agency reported 74,053 new COVID-19 infections in one day, while less than a week ago it reported 111,224 daily infections.
Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 COVID-19 deaths.
This story corrects the number of new daily infections reported less than a week ago to 111,224.
News
Photos: Northeast India holds female bodybuilders contest
GAUHATI, India — India’s northeastern Assam state has organized its first top contest of female bodybuilders.
Five women participated in the one-day event in Assam’s capital Guwahati on Saturday, including one each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra states.
Bhaba Goswami, one of the organizers, said they have been holding men’s version of the event for over three decades and called the female contest a major breakthrough in the state’s sports history.
One of India’s top female bodybuilders, 26-year-old Sanjana, won the competition, which was organized by the Assam unit of the Indian Body Builders Federation.
“I feel delighted to be the first winner of this event,” she said.
Sanjana comes from a small town in India’s most populous Uttar Pradesh state. She works as an official in India’s customs department. In 2018, she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in an Asian bodybuilding championship.
“It has been a tough struggle right from the beginning mainly because of lack of resources and societal taboos,” said Sanjana, who is known as the “golden girl” among the fellow bodybuilders. “But my sheer hard work has paid all through.”
News
Photos: Ukraine volunteer fighters come from near and far
KYIV, Ukraine — They are old, young, local, foreign, often new to war. Thousands of people have volunteered to join Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces and resist Russia’s invasion. The Associated Press this week spent time with some of them.
A 30-year-old actor, Sergiy Volosovets, now commands a unit of 11 men and oversees the military training of other volunteers at a base northeast of the capital, Kyiv, just a few kilometers from the front line. After their training, they might join the fight or guard checkpoints.
“They never thought that they would have a gun in their hands,” Volosovets said. But “this desire just brought all of them here.”
At the beginning of the war, he said, fighters were sent to the front line after just two days of hurried training. Now instruction is more thorough. “We need self-conscious people who know what they’re doing,” he said.
Among the volunteer fighters is 24-year-old sound engineer Kostyantyn Kovalenko. “As a sound engineer, I listen to the sounds of war I can hear, I think, a bit differently,” he said. He is bothered by the sounds like anyone else, but studies them and tries to identify the weapons. “I only regret that I don’t have my recorder to record the sounds and use them for a patriotic track,” he said.
A husband and wife, Anton Grom and Valya Gromovytsya, both in their late 30s, have joined the fighters, leaving their 11-year-old son with his grandmother. “I want to defend Kyiv and kick the Russians out,” Gromovytsya said.
One foreigner who has joined the volunteer fighters is 21-year-old Jraven Gerber from Seattle. He first tried to enter Ukraine’s International Legion, but he said they kept saying “Tomorrow, tomorrow.” Impatient, he decided to look elsewhere for action and connected with the Territorial Defense Forces.
“I believe it’s best to fight when you’re young,” he said. Among his fellow fighters are people younger than him, 18 or 19, and “if they’re fighting, why shouldn’t I?”
Francisco Floro, a 30-year-old from Spain, works in security back home and, like Gerber, saw defending Ukraine as a just cause.
“I believe that all the West has a responsibility toward Ukraine,” said Floro. “We have to participate in this and tell the world what’s happening here.”
He found his way to the Territorial Defense Forces after speaking with the Ukrainian embassy back home. Despite the drama of war, Floro said the life he eventually wants is a pretty tranquil one. “I don’t aspire to more than that,” he said.
Like many of the volunteer fighters, 29-year-old local entrepreneur Vadym Kovalyov never expected to go to war. “These people, my brothers, they are in the right place,” he said. “They made the right choice not to go abroad. They stayed with the people and on our land to defend it.”
