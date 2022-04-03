Finance
7 Reasons Why Your Business Needs A Digital Marketing Strategy
It’s a sad fact is that most companies don’t have a planned digital marketing strategy. They just go by the seat of their pants, doing a little here and a little there. But, if you develop a proper digital marketing strategy, you can avoid a lot of issues and create a more integrated marketing approach.
Here are 7 reasons why your business needs a digital marketing strategy.
1. Provides Direction and Focus
You’ve heard the saying that if you try to drive somewhere without knowing where you’re going, you won’t ever get there. Your marketing needs a goal and a plan to get to that goal, taking steps that you know work or testing steps to find out if they work.
2. Promotes a More Focused Brand Voice
When you have a plan, you can ensure that all your marketing materials (including images, content, and voice) match your brand. When you’re doing things at the last minute, it may not match. Having a plan is always a better approach to help spread awareness of your brand.
3. Assists with Developing a Strong Value Proposition
When you take the time to plan out your marketing strategy, it’s a lot easier to maintain your value proposition throughout all the different platforms.
4. Helps You Get to Know Your Audience Better
When you develop a digital marketing strategy, you need to do your research so that you get to know your audience better. Plus, you will check your stats more often, which will help you get to know your audience even better and how they respond to different offers.
5. Better and More Effective Marketing Integration
When you develop a plan, the great result is that you can more easily integrate all platforms together in a cohesive marketing plan that makes sense and gets results.
6. Avoids Wasting Resources
When you create a plan, it will help you avoid wasting anything. You’ll be able to see ways in which you can reuse content, graphics, and information to market across all your digital channels, without having to start fresh each time which can cause resources to be wasted.
7. Know Where to Optimize Your Efforts
When you write out the plan, you’ll notice gaps in it and be able to optimize your efforts better. You’ll test out landing pages, test headlines, test graphics, and find out what works best as you move forward with your plan.
This doesn’t have to be super-complicated to work. But, having a plan means you know where you want to go and have set goals with actions to get you to that goal. It also means that if something is not working to get you to your goal, you can change directions because you’re paying attention as to whether it’s working or not working.
Finance
What Is PPC Marketing & Its Benefits?
Considered one of the best means to generate revenue, Pay per Click/Cost per Click is a figure of internet marketing where the advertisers pay a fee each time their ads are clicked. It’s a process of using search engine advertising to generate visits on a website rather than earning those clicks. Mostly, it is a way to gain visits to your site rather than attempting to win those visits. It allows advertisers to tender for ad placement in search engine’s sponsored links when someone searches a keyword which is related to their business offerings.
When PPC is working correctly, the fee is trivial because the visits are worth more than what you pay for. PPC offers its advertisers with easy traffic and no hassles.
A Google AdWords Certified Partner or an Accredited Professional PPC agency can offer affordable, result-oriented PPC solutions to the clients. With proper linguistic research, stock analysis and information about what pay per click is advertising; it can help you boost your ROI through PPC ads that have less CPC (cost per click).
Pay per click (PPC) is a sure-success venture in recent times. A pay per click advertising agency professional can help you make the best use of PPC programs like Bing Ads and AdWords to optimize your search engine visibility and gain a high-quality score with minimum investment. To tailor a PPC strategy that’s right for you, experts can offer you PPC management as well as knowledge about your industry sector, USP’s and competitors.
After that, developing a strategy that’s going to deliver the results you require is much easier. Not just for large corporations, pay per click can also be used for lead generation as well as individual products. You can also check the progress via our quality score.
Below are some benefits of using PPC for your business website:
PPC is not just a source of easy profit generation; It can also help you to promote your own site. Most programs allow commissions received to be spent on advertising with them instantly and with no minimum income requirement. This is an efficient method to exchange your unprocessed visitors for selective surfers who have more tendencies to acquire your products and services.
PPC can be very resourceful on your website. PPC search engines built into your affiliate program will benefit the visitor in those who are not interested in your products or services. The same ones leave your site and never return.
Most search engines use custom solutions, and they can provide your affiliate program with a white label. This allows, with only a few lines of code, to integrate the jointly hosted search engine hosted remotely on your website.
Your ad on the search engine should address the visitors you want. Be specific to your product, or a lot of visitors just visit the web pages by clicking on PPC ads.
Finance
The Evolution of Marketing Automation
While aiming to promote products and services successfully in the market, businesses had realized the importance of adopting marketing strategies early on. Due to the intense competition, marketing strategies got infused with the technological innovations in order to evolve out as the modern marketing, which is now embedded in the customer’s lives and affecting it at a rapid pace.
Fortunately, from radio to internet and smart-phones, nowadays technology has revolutionized the ways marketers can reach to their potential customers. But, back then in the late 50’s, with almost no effective marketing channel, companies were finding it challenging to approach a huge customer base.
This is how automation technology came into existence. It has traced its origins back from a Customer Relationship Management or CRM that came out of Rolodexes and a pack of business cards. It acted as a rescuer for the companies who were endeavoring to maintain their employees and client’s records into a central knowledge group. But, in no course of time, it became the fundamental business element and started finding its applications in professional business services as well.
During the late 1980s, CRM platforms had gained more power in terms of customer support servicing, sales management, and forecasting. But, the high price tag kept it confined to few multinational corporations.
In 1999, Mark Benioff, the founder of Salesforce, invented the Monthly Licence (MLC) fee model, with aiming to offer cost-effective and agile business model, that further introduced SaaS or Software as a Service. And in contrast, this technology evolved out as an amalgam of email capability, web analytics, and the Marketing Resource Management (MRM). With the advent of the internet, marketers were seeking potential ways to reach their customers. The pioneer of this space Eloqua came in 1999 and developed a product, later renowned as automated marketing service in 2003.
Soon, the success of this trend led to the arrival of more players in the market such as Pardot, HubSpot, WhatsNexx etc, and industry started gaining momentum while shifting marketing automation services to cloud platforms.
By 2008, new platforms such as HubSpot, Act-On, ruled the market, and the advent of social media marketing, content management, search engine optimization made marketers incorporating a variety of automation tools.
In the period 2013-2014, the automation industry witnessed a huge growth financially through acquisitions when a giant marketing software company ExactTarget acquired a marketing automation company Pardot for $95.5 million and in turn, salesforce.com spent $2.5 billion to acquire ExactTarget, This is recorded as its largest acquisition ever.
I found people wondering if CRM and marketing automation co-exists. In fact, few consider the later as a subset of the CRM industry which follows one of the marketing laws suggested by Al Ries and Jack Trout. To clarify, CRM is sales focused software while the other is user-centric software that completely focuses on marketing strategy. Where a CRM manages company’s interactions with their customers, a automation software streamlines company’s marketing tasks, and work-flows. However, these two, together, go hands in hand and reinforce company’s insights and efficiencies. A good CRM-marketing automation integration unleashes an opportunity to handle data management and strategies marketing plans.
It can filter relevant data and required fields to standardize tagging and data, and ideal processes. Also, it can run auto-cleaning processes to clean the dumped data in a CRM system. Businesses utilizing automation software have witnessed an incredible growth of 451% in qualified leads and 14.5% in sales productivity as well as 12.2% marketing overhead reduction. We can conclude by saying that the future of marketing completely belongs to Marketing Automation.
Finance
Learn to Love the “P” Word-PLANNING
Keeping all the aspects of a coaching business organized and running smoothly is difficult at best. And, if you don’t have a system or a plan of what to do when, organizing it all can be overwhelming. Even if you have an overall vision of where you want to be in five years, you still need a quarterly, monthly and daily plan to coordinate admin tasks, marketing activities, and content creation.
Let me tell you from experience, “winging it” just doesn’t work. Sitting down to write a blog post, facing a blank screen with no idea what to write is an awful, deflating feeling. You have a LOT to say and your audience wants to hear from you, so don’t be afraid of the P word-PLANNING!
WHAT TO PLAN
There are 3 kinds of business planning:
1. Planning your goals
2. Planning out your marketing strategy
3. Planning out daily tasks
1-Goals
Setting business goals is always the first step for either starting a business, or starting a new phase/year in your business. Your business goals will be the basis for the rest of your business planning. Once you decide on say, an annual income goal, you’ll want to plan out action steps to take throughout the year in order to achieve that goal. When business actions are based on goals, they provide structure and meaning to daily activities, they strengthen social connections, and they help people weather difficult times.
2-Marketing Strategy
Your content marketing strategy planning starts with what you want to promote. Most businesses know a year in advance what they want to promote. You may only have one coaching program to start out with, and that’s OK. Start by planning out when, where, and how often you will promote it. You’ll also want to think about different kinds of promotions for the same program, for example, a lead magnet, a challenge, a webinar, or an email series.
Later on you may add additional coaching programs for your advanced clients and/or digital products that you sell for additional income. Then you’ll need to plan out when and how you will promote each of those items.
3-Daily Tasks
Now that you have a plan for what you will be promoting and when, you need to break down the admin tasks necessary for your promotions to get implemented. For example, a webinar will need a registration and thank-you page, a series of follow-up emails, time to script the webinar (and record it, if it’s evergreen), and time to make slides, if you’re using them.
You’ll need certain amounts of content to go along with each of your promotions. So content planning needs to become a part of your daily schedule. You won’t have to create content every day, but you will at least need to schedule for when you will create it. Think about how often you want to share new content, and that will tell you how often you need to spend time creating it.
When I started writing blogs, I would designate every Monday morning for writing a weekly article. Sometimes it only took a few minutes and sometimes it took several hours. But it got done!
Creating a plan of action or a daily task list will help keep you organized and focused from the moment you sit down to work. You’ll know exactly what has to get done, without question. You’ll know when you need to write blog posts, when to send emails, when to write new content, when to do your billing, and when to schedule your client calls.
Some entrepreneurs like to use a 90-Day planner to schedule their quarterly events, promotions, and overall tasks. This gives them the big picture. Then they break down tasks into monthly, weekly, and daily.
HOW TO PLAN
Make Yourself a Client
Imagine you are working with a client who needs help planning out their business tasks. What process will you give them for this? Now apply that process to yourself as if you are your own client.
As much as you want a full coaching calendar, leave some space for yourself to complete your administrative tasks. Running your business is equally as important for sustainability as caring for your clients, so give your business tasks equal priority, including your content creation. Blocking out time is a popular way to schedule longer tasks, such as blog post writing, video or podcast recording, or email marketing.
Set aside an hour or two, write up those posts or emails, do the recordings, get them scheduled, then move on to the next list item. If you block out enough time often enough, eventually you’ll start having two or three (or more!) pieces of content ready to publish as needed, which can relieve some stress.
Eliminate Writer’s Block
Create a calendar that makes note of important topics or themes occurring throughout the year.
- What holidays inspire you to write content about?
- Is there a big event coming up in your city or in your niche? Write about it. Interview event panelists and speakers.
- Are you planning the launch of your signature product? Create and schedule special content around the launch date.
USING PLANNERS
With all the organization that needs to be done in your business, it’s helpful to have what I call “mini planners.” These are planners that help you focus on tasks that are specific to a particular project in your business. There are planners for creating a webinar, for producing a lead magnet, for creating a product or course, as well as planning out your content and your social media posts.
The International Association of Professional Life Coaches® provides planners as part of their product line, because it just makes so much sense to use a planner that’s designed to include only the tasks that you need to focus on for any given project.
For example…
The 90-Day Planner: plan out the next 90 days of blog posts, videos, social media posts, and email content. It includes pages for monthly and weekly action steps.
The Cash Content Planner: guides you to create profitable content by covering 5 different income sources for a coaching business and how to plan content to produce income from them.
The Product Creation Planner: guide you through the process of creating a product that you can either use as a digital product you can sell and get some passive income for, or give away as a freebie.
The Private Coaching Program Planner: walks you through the essential steps to turn your proven system into a sellable product that get your clients the results you promise.
In Conclusion: Planning out your business tasks, projects, and source(s) of income will significantly increase the odds of your business success. Using planners professionally designed by experts will save you time, organize your action steps to reach your goals, and make sure key elements of your business activities don’t slip through the cracks because you didn’t know all the necessary steps involved.
