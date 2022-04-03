News
7th Pay Commission: Good news! State govt employees likely to get arrears in March salary, Know latest details here
Odisha chief minister Navin Patnaik on Monday directed state authorities to release the remaining 20% arrears of the 7th Pay Commission (CPC). As many as 4 lakh government employees will benefit from the move, according to a statement from chief minister’s office released Monday. The state government employees will get the full amount due to them under the 7th Pay Commission once the 20% arrears are released. The eligible employees are expected to get 20% arrears under 7th CPC with March 2022 salary.
Odisha chief minister Navin Patnaik on Monday directed state authorities to release the remaining 20% arrears of the 7th Pay Commission (CPC). As many as 4 lakh government employees will benefit from the move, according to a statement from chief minister's office released Monday.
Odisha proposed an additional Rs 850 budget to meet the expense. The eligible employees are expected to get 20% arrears under 7th CPC with March 2022 salary.
The state had implemented the recommendations of the 7th CPC in 2016, and increased salary was to government workers paid from September 2017.
The arrears of 20 month had been pending for the period of January 2016 to September 2017. The amoun was supposed to be released in instalments. Under the decision, as much as 40% of arrears were paid in the session of 2017-18 and 10% between 2019-2020 and 30% in 2021-22.
It was earlier reported that Central government employees may get Dearness Allowance (DA) hike in the month of March. It was reported that the Union Cabinet in an earlier meeting was supposed to decide on DA hike for central government workers. The central government employees can expect their DA to go up by 3 percent, effective January 1, 2022. They can expect to receive the increased salary, along with arrears for January and February 2022, in March. At present, the Centre pays DA at 31 percent and if it is raised by 3 percent then the allowance will be 34 percent.
‘SNL’ takes aim at Clarence Thomas, wife Ginni Thomas over text message controversy
Lithuania cuts off Russian gas imports, urges EU to do same
By LIUDAS DAPKUS
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania says it has cut itself off entirely of gas imports from Russia, apparently becoming the first of the European Union’s 27 nations using Russian gas to break its energy dependence upon Moscow.
“Seeking full energy independence from Russian gas, in response to Russia’s energy blackmail in Europe and the war in Ukraine, Lithuania has completely abandoned Russian gas,” Lithuania’s energy ministry said in a statement late Saturday, adding that the measure took effect in the beginning of April.
Lithuania managed to reduce imports of Russian gas to zero on Saturday, a move seen a milestone in achieving energy independence in the former Soviet republic of 2.8 million, the ministry said.
“We are the first EU country among Gazprom’s supply countries to gain independence from Russian gas supplies, and this is the result of a multi-year coherent energy policy and timely infrastructure decisions,” Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys said.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda posted an upbeat tweet on his account and urged other European nations to do the same.
“From this month on — no more Russian gas in Lithuania. Years ago, my country made decisions that today allow us with no pain to break energy ties with the aggressor. If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too!” Nauseda tweeted.
In 2015, nearly 100% of Lithuania’s gas supplies derived from imports of Russian gas but the situation has changed drastically over the past years after the country built an off-shore LNG import terminal, launched in 2014, in the port city of Klaipeda.
The energy ministry said from now on all gas for Lithuania’s domestic consumption would be imported via Klaipeda’s LNG terminal.
Last year, some 26% of Lithuania’s gas supplies derived from deliveries from a Russian gas pipeline while 62% came via Klaipeda’s LNG terminal and the remaining 12% were imported from a gas storage in neighboring Latvia.
Baltic neighbors Latvia and Estonia are also heavily dependent on Russian gas but the operator of Latvia’s natural gas storage said none of the three Baltic states were importing Russian gas as of April 2.
Uldis Bariss, the CEO of Conexus Baltic Grid, told Latvian media on Saturday that the Baltic gas market was currently being served by gas reserves stored underground in Latvia.
Last month, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said Klaipeda’s LNG terminal wouldn’t have enough capacity to provide gas for all the three Baltic countries.
As a solution, Estonia’s government has proposed building a LNG terminal jointly with Latvia and Nordic neighbor Finland in the Estonian port town of Paldiski, which is not far from the capital, Tallinn.
Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Finland contributed to this report
Follow all AP stories on Russia’s war on Ukraine at
Free gun lock distribution at city summer camp open house events
ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis Recreation Centers are going to distribute free gun locks during their summer camp open houses. These gun locks will be available for pickup at each event as part of the city’s free “Lock It for Love” gun lock program to promote responsible gun ownership and to protect children.
Locks can also be picked up free of charge at participating fire houses, library branches, and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department stations.
As registration for the city’s free summer camps begin, St. Louis’ Recreastion Division is holding open house days at neighborhood recreation centers for parents and families to meet recreation center staff, preview programming, and register.
The first day residents can register for the city’s free summer camps is April 4. Registration for the first camp session runs through May 12. Registration is free, and St. Louis City residency is required.
Beginning April 4, residents can visit stlcityrec.recdesk.com to check out options and register for summer camps. Those without internet access can call 314-289-5320 or stop by any recreation center during operating hours to register for programs.
The summer camp open house opportunities and free gun lock distribution events are listed below:
- Marquette Recreation Center, 4025 Minnesota Ave.
- Tuesday, April 5, 3pm-8pm
- 12th & Park Recreation Center, 1410 S. Tucker Blvd.
- Tuesday, April 5, 9am-7:30pm
- Wohl Recreation Center, 1515 N. Kingshighway Blvd.
- Thursday, April 7, 12:30pm-7pm
- Buder Recreation Center, 2900 Hickory St.
- Thursday, April 7, 12pm-4pm
- Tandy Recreation Center, 4206 Kennerly Ave.
- Friday, April 8, 12pm-6pm
