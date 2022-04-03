News
A Minnesota connection to Ukraine: Bob Dylan’s paternal grandparents fled persecution in Russian Empire
DULUTH, Minn. — “My grandmother’s voice possessed a haunting accent, face always set in a half-despairing expression,” Bob Dylan wrote in his 2004 memoir. “Life for her hadn’t been easy. She’d come to America from Odessa, a seaport town in southern Russia. It was a town not unlike Duluth, the same kind of temperament, climate and landscape and right on the edge of a big body of water.”
Zigman and Anna Zimmerman arrived in Duluth at the beginning of the last century. The Zenith City was the end of a long journey for the Jewish couple and their children, who arrived after fleeing antisemitic persecution in what was then the Russian Empire and in what is today Ukraine. “They were refugees, just like people today,” cantor and historian Daniel Singer said. “It’s history repeating itself.”
In their new home country, the Zimmermans would make history by way of their grandson, Bobby Zimmerman, who would be born in Duluth, grow up in Hibbing, and then move to Minneapolis and adopt his iconic stage name before heading east to New York and stardom.
As the world’s eyes turn to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion, which is sparking a new refugee crisis, the journey of Bob Dylan’s grandparents takes on a poignant resonance. The Zimmermans, like Dylan’s maternal grandparents, Ben and Florence Stone, were among over 2 million Yiddish-speaking Jews from Eastern Europe who made their way to the United States in the decades surrounding the turn of the 20th century. By the 1920s, about 20,000 Eastern European Jews would settle in Minnesota, and thousands of those came all the way to the Northland.
DIASPORA IN THE TWIN PORTS
“It was a large Jewish community,” Duluth historian Joanne Sher said. “They went to the synagogue; they had organizations they belonged to. They kept kosher, so there were kosher butcher shops. There were kosher bakeries.”
The Eastern European immigrants were fleeing pogroms: violent antisemitic attacks that terrorized Jews in the Russian Empire and beyond, starting with an 1821 riot in Odessa. Hundreds of thousands of Jews died in the savage attacks, which preceded the genocide of the Holocaust.
“There was antisemitism coming from the Russians, as well as from the Germans,” Singer said. “Jews just had an awful situation that way, in terms of being under attack.” In the U.S., “they had (by comparison) very little antisemitism.” At the time, that was particularly true of northern Minnesota, where the kind of overt antisemitism seen even in nearby Minneapolis was relatively rare.
“They came to Duluth because other people from Odessa had come to Duluth. You always settled where you knew somebody,” Dylan’s father, Abram “Abe” Zimmerman, speaking about his parents, Zigman and Anna, told his son’s biographer, Robert Shelton, in 1968. Abe said his parents “became citizens early; they didn’t stop off on the East Coast — they came right here.” He said his mother’s sisters followed her to Duluth, with one proceeding to Arizona “because she was consumptive.”
Like other migrants to the region, Jewish immigrants saw economic opportunity in the Twin Ports, which flourished as a shipping center once railroads reached the area in 1870. The population boomed, and Jews were among the entrepreneurial newcomers prepared to serve the growing economy through labor and trade. When rich ore deposits were opened on the Iron Range, many took the next step and moved to mining towns.
“It wasn’t the jobs in the mines that attracted Jews to the Range, it was the goods and services that the mine operators and miners would need,” historian Marilyn J. Chiat wrote in the 2009 book “Highway 61 Revisited: Bob Dylan’s Road from Minnesota to the World.”
As Orthodox Jews, Zigman and Anna Zimmerman joined Tifereth Israel (“Splendor of Israel”), one of a handful of synagogues operating in Duluth when they arrived. It was a pillar of Duluth’s Russian Jewish community.
Tifereth Israel would later merge with Duluth’s Temple Israel, which today stands as the only active, physical synagogue in northern Minnesota. The Zimmermans would have originally worshiped with the Tifereth Israel congregation in a house at Third Avenue and Fifth Street, then in a fine brick building at 302 E. Fourth St., completed in 1922. That building was torn down in the 1990s after a stint serving a largely Finnish Lutheran congregation who called it a “Finnagogue.”
The Zimmermans wouldn’t have considered themselves Ukrainian.
“Ukraine was part of the Russian Empire, and so people usually just said they were Russian,” Sher explained. The Ukrainian People’s Republic was formed after the Russian Revolution in 1917, and was shortly thereafter forcibly integrated into the Soviet Union, regaining its independence in 1991 when the USSR broke up.
A NEW LIFE IN DULUTH
Zigman Zimmerman initially worked as a peddler and later a more established retailer, plying a shoe trade he carried over from Odessa, according to the definitive book on Dylan’s northern Minnesota roots: “Just Like Bob Zimmerman’s Blues: Dylan in Minnesota.” Though author David Engel declined to be interviewed for this article (“My research on the Zimmerman antecedents is remote in time so I expect to remain enigmatically Dylanesque,” he wrote in an email to the Duluth News Tribune), his carefully researched 1997 book is widely cited as the best existing source on the subject.
In the book, Engel notes that when the United States entered World War I in 1918, “aliens” had to register with the government — and disclose whether they had any relatives in the war. Upon registering, Zigman said his uncle, Wolfe Zimmerman, was a soldier in the Russian Army; Wolfe may have been conscripted against his will, as many Russian Jews were.
“Jewish families had issues with the men in their family being recruited for the Russian military,” said Singer, “and they did everything that they possibly could to stop it because they were typically brought on to the front lines of wars.”
Abe, the Zimmermans’ fifth of six children, arrived in 1911. He attended Liberty School, Washington Junior High and finally Central High School, where he graduated in 1929.
By all accounts, Abe and his siblings were industrious. “We were all from immigrant parents,” Abe told Shelton. “Everybody worked when they were 7 years old — you sold papers or shone shoes.” (Abe’s older sister, Minnie, worked for the Duluth Herald, predecessor to the News Tribune, as a stenographer.)
In his 2004 memoir, “Chronicles: Volume One,” Dylan described his father as “plain speaking and straight talking.” When one of Bobby’s teachers told Abe that his son had “the nature of an artist,” according to Dylan, a befuddled Abe asked: “Isn’t an artist a fellow who paints?”
Zigman and Anna lived at 22½ W. First St. before moving to 221 N. Lake Ave. in 1914. In the early 1920s, Zigman and another Jew, Jacob Crystal, opened a shoe store at 19 N. First Ave. W., and the family moved to 725 E. Third St. Finally, Anna and her children moved to 402 E. Fifth St., then 308 E. Fifth St. and ultimately 310 E. Fifth St. — with Zigman, who’d turned to clerking, living separately in the Kingsley Heights Apartments at 105 W. First St.
The family’s life was centered on a diverse community that stretched up into the Central Hillside neighborhood from the central business district downtown. “It was all peoples,” Abe Zimmerman said to Shelton. “In fact, the area we lived in was predominately Scandinavian. A few Jewish families here and there, but there was no ghetto.”
Dylan’s maternal grandparents, the Stones, helped pave the way for Bobby’s Hibbing upbringing: Lithuanian immigrant Ben Solemovitz (who changed the family name to Stone) met his wife, Florence Edelstein, on the Iron Range, where they would run a series of family stores in the Hibbing area. Their children included the lively Beatrice “Beatty” Stone, born in 1915.
Abe met Beatty Stone at a New Year’s Eve party in Duluth at the end of 1931, and they married in 1934 after a courtship that was somewhat slowed by snow: given the era’s modes of conveyance, for a Duluthian to be dating a girl from Hibbing definitely counted as a long-distance relationship.
The newlyweds initially lived with Anna, then moved to first 503 E. Third St. and later 519 Third Ave. E. Abe was working as a supervisor at Standard Oil; Beatty was a saleswoman at a clothing store. They lived near Tifereth Israel, Abe’s alma mater Central High, and St. Mary’s Hospital. It was at St. Mary’s, on May 24, 1941, that Beatty gave birth to the couple’s first son, Robert.
Abe and Beatty moved to Hibbing in 1947 and lived near her family after Abe contracted polio when the Duluth-born Bobby was young. Abe’s brothers had also established an appliance store in Hibbing, where Abe brought his administrative experience from Standard Oil.
“During the polio epidemic, I only stayed one week in the hospital because they didn’t have the equipment,” Abe told Shelton. “I’ll never forget coming home; I had to crawl up the front steps like an ape.”
LEAVING A LEGACY
Just two years after his son Abe’s marriage, Zigman Zimmerman fell dead on Second Avenue West, between Superior and First streets, at age 58. The cause of death was a heart attack, brought on by the most ironic circumstance imaginable in the famously frigid city of Duluth: a punishing summer heat wave. According to Zigman’s obituary, he and Anna were still married at the time of his death.
In his memoir, Dylan wrote about his grandmother, Anna: “She lived back in Duluth on the top floor of a duplex on 5th Street. From a window in the back room you could see Lake Superior, ominous and foreboding, iron bulk freighters and barges off in the distance, the sound of foghorns to the right and left.” Though Dylan didn’t mention it, Anna’s synagogue, Tifereth Israel, would have been in the foreground of that view, just a block away on Fourth Street.
Dylan described the pipe-smoking Anna as having only one leg, and wrote that her family had originally come from Turkey. Neither of those assertions is documented elsewhere, to Singer’s knowledge. Dylan “invented a lot of fictional stories of his family background, and that’s part of the fun of unpacking his genealogy and finding threads of truth within the fiction,” Singer wrote in an email to the News Tribune.
Anna Zimmerman outlived her husband by nearly two decades, living in Hibbing for a time before her death in St. Paul in 1955.
“At that time, there was only one Jewish nursing home, and it was in St. Paul,” Sher said. “So she had died there and then was brought back (up north) for burial, which was quite common at that time, because usually older Jewish people at that time didn’t go into the nursing homes that were in this area, they went down to Sholom Home.”
Both Anna and Zigman are buried in Tifereth Israel Cemetery, just north of Duluth in Rice Lake. Their graves aren’t next to each other; that, too, was common for the time, Sher said. “Years ago, people did not buy double plots; they bought one.” That custom had changed by the time Dylan’s parents died: Abe in 1968, Beatty in 2000. They’re also buried in Tifereth Israel Cemetery, where they share a stone.
As Bob Dylan, Zigman and Anna Zimmerman’s grandson would become one of the most influential musicians in American history. He was signed to Columbia Records by John Hammond — grandson of the man who founded West Superior. Singer is currently writing a book about the connections among Dylan, Hammond and the Jewish community that found sanctuary in the Twin Ports. (Not that Hammond shared his grandfather’s interest in Superior, which the record man called “one of the dreariest places in the country.”)
In 2017, Odessa set out to celebrate its connection to the first rock ‘n’ roller to win a Nobel Prize in Literature. In the wake of Dylan’s 2016 Nobel, the city of Odessa partnered with the Jewish education organization Limmud FSU to host a series of activities, including a lecture, a concert and a poster campaign. Images of the artist were splashed across the city with the words, “Bob Dylan! One more pride of Odessa.”
At least, that’s how it was translated by the Times of Israel, which sent reporter Gavin Rabinowitz to the event. Rabinowitz observed a muted response to the Dylan celebration: a phenomenon familiar to Minnesotans who’ve long witnessed ambivalent feelings toward Dylan in the North Country he left. “One of the reasons he changed his name was to become an American singer,” scholar Amitai Achiman admitted in Odessa. “I’m not so sure he wanted to be connected to his eastern European roots.”
While Dylan’s showmanship may have come more from the spirited Stone side than the stoic Zimmermans, his paternal grandmother was the guest of honor at a pivotal moment in the young Bobby’s life. The boy was just 4 years old, Dylan’s mother, Beatty, told Robert Shelton, when Anna Zimmerman took Bobby to a Mother’s Day event that Beatty couldn’t attend. At this point, Bobby and his parents were still living at their Third Avenue home in Duluth.
“He gets up, and they see this little codger get up with his tousled curly hair and he is going on the stage too. He stamps his foot up there,” Beatty recounted to Shelton, “and he commands attention and he says, ‘If everybody in this room will keep quiet, I will sing for my grandmother Zimmerman. This is Mother’s Day and I’m going to sing “Some Sunny Morning.”‘ And he sang it, and of course they tore the place apart.”
When Bobby Zimmerman became Bob Dylan and eventually married, he and his wife, Sara, had children — including one daughter. They named her Anna.
News
ASK IRA: Is there still a time for Heat’s playoff mix to be shuffled?
Q: Do you think Caleb Martin is out of rotation? I know they want spacing with these different lineups, but I think Caleb offers more than Duncan Robinson overall. — Jeffrey.
A: I think that still is TBD. The givens in the nine-man rotation that Erik Spoelstra appears to prefer are Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus, with Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon the first two reserves. While the two remaining spots have been taken the last two games by Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent, I believe that part of the equation still could be fluid. What Caleb Martin needs is time to show that he is over his latest injury, can mesh with the direction that Spoelstra has taken the team in his absence. And I very much believe that he can be a fit. Based on Spoelstra’s postgame comments of potentially sitting regulars Sunday in Toronto, that shot, perhaps a last shot, could be at hand for Caleb.
Q: Does it matter if you are a “great” defensive team if you get outscored by the other team? Riddle for ya. — Tony, Miami.
A: This is in reference to a possible Heat first-round series against the Nets and squaring off against Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. And, yes, both will get their points, because that’s who they are. And I agree, the Heat are not winning games in such a matchup 96-93. So, yes, there will be a definitive need for breakout offense. And that’s where there is legitimate concern, when the two best bucket getters are on the opposite side. Sometimes you simply have to match an opponent point for point. With the Heat, for all the defensive prowess, that remains a question. Saturday, though, certainly was encouraging, the way the offense took off from the outset and kept going.
Q: Happy for Tim Hardaway. Definitely a situation where he had great years in Oakland with the Warriors, hurts his knee and looks like his career is possibly over, comes to Miami, greats in great shape and has some unbelievable years with the Heat. The chip is missing but he is a Hall of Famer. — Douglas.
A: And in speaking to Tim, you could tell how much it meant to him. It has been difficult in recent years being on the sidelines while his co-stars such as Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Alonzo Mourning already were in Springfield. For years, it was as if he felt he didn’t belong. His tears when he learned of his induction were genuine. It might have been the most meaningful, or at least rewarding, moment of his basketball career.

News
With no picks in the 1st round, whom will the Chicago Bears select? Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 1.0.
A busy offseason packed with some huge trades has created a situation in which eight teams — a quarter of the NFL — are without first-round draft picks.
The Chicago Bears are included in that group as a result of their trade up to select quarterback Justin Fields a year ago.
Six teams are stocked with two first-rounders, and the Philadelphia Eagles own three picks in Round 1. Here is a mock draft through both of the Bears’ second-round picks.
Round 1
1. Jacksonville Jaguars — Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Michigan
More surprising than the Jaguars’ shopping spree in free agency might have been the decision to franchise tag LT Cam Robinson. It’s a good draft for linemen, but the Jaguars can add a major defensive piece.
2. Detroit Lions — Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
The Lions made some small steps in coach Dan Campbell’s first season. The defense is still lacking a game-changer in the front seven.
3. Houston Texans — Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
A pass rusher might be tempting for Lovie Smith, but the Texans have needs across the board, and the chance to draft the first offensive lineman will be tempting.
4. New York Jets — Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon
GM Joe Douglas made a play for Tyreek Hill on the trade market, but the Jets have a bounty of picks and need to be able to get after opposing quarterbacks.
5. New York Giants — Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
The previous regime tried rebuilding the offensive line, but it remains a work in process.
6. Carolina Panthers — Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
The Panthers made an unsuccessful bid for Deshaun Watson and would like to replace Sam Darnold, but there probably isn’t a quarterback in this class who’s ready to plug and play.
7. New York Giants — Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
A pass rusher might make a lot of sense here but Hamilton will be a Swiss Army knife in the secondary and is too good to pass up.
8. Atlanta Falcons — Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Calvin Ridley is suspended for the season and Russell Gage departed via free agency. New quarterback Marcus Mariota needs someone to throw to other than TE Kyle Pitts.
9. Seattle Seahawks — Jermaine Johnson II, edge, Florida State
The Seahawks can go any number of directions here, and quarterback and left tackle stand out as areas of need. The defense has been without a high-level edge rusher for some time.
10. New York Jets — Drake London, WR, USC
London should be a productive and dynamic player from Day 1, so you can make a case the still-rebuilding Jets are better off not having landed Tyreek Hill, especially with the talent they can add with later picks.
11. Washington Commanders — Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
The Commanders used five of their last six first-round picks on a defensive player and have a glaring need at cornerback.
12. Minnesota Vikings — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The Vikings have a new regime in place, but for the time being they have been busy bringing many players back. Help is needed in a few spots, especially cornerback.
13. Houston Texans — Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Dean possesses the speed and range to be a perfect fit for what Lovie Smith wants in the middle of his defense.
14. Baltimore Ravens — George Karlaftis, edge, Purdue
The Ravens tried to re-sign Za’Darius Smith in free agency, but when that fell through, the need for an edge defender remained. Karlaftis is an ideal fit.
15. Philadelphia Eagles — Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Davis put on a show at the scouting combine with his size and athleticism and could become a monster in the middle of the defense.
16. Philadelphia Eagles — Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Staying up the middle of the defense, Lloyd has the size and range to be an impact player at a true position of need for the Eagles.
17. Los Angeles Chargers — Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
The Chargers were porous on defense last season. It’s tempting to look at a player on that side of the ball, but adding more protection for Justin Herbert a year after drafting Rashawn Slater is wise.
18. New Orleans Saints — Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
The Saints need a left tackle, but with Jameis Winston re-signed it can allow Pickett time to learn as a backup.
19. Philadelphia Eagles — Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
With three first-round picks, the Eagles can get plenty of immediate help while being able to wait for Williams to return from a torn ACL if he’s not ready at the start of the season.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Once upon a time, Mitch Trubisky was the rookie drafted to a team with a veteran. This time he will be on the other end of that setup.
21. New England Patriots — Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was impressive as a rookie but he needs more dynamic playmakers.
22. Green Bay Packers — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
The Packers traditionally have avoided using first-round picks on wide receivers. This year feels different after the Davante Adams trade.
23. Arizona Cardinals — Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
The Cardinals need to be better on the interior of the line for Kyler Murray. Getting the best center in the draft would go a long way toward doing that.
24. Dallas Cowboys — Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
Compact defensive tackle has quickness and will be a disruptive factor in the middle for the Cowboys.
25. Buffalo Bills — Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Contenders in the AFC are going to need a small army of cornerbacks to defend against the best quarterbacks in the league. The Bills supply some help for Tre’Davious White.
26. Tennessee Titans — Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
The Titans need to be better on the offensive line, and Johnson will slide in as a Day 1 starter.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
Green played four positions last season, and the Bucs needs help on the inside for Tom Brady.
28. Green Bay Packers — Boye Mafe, edge, Minnesota
As tempting as it is to have the Packers double up on wide receivers for Aaron Rodgers, they need to account for the departure of Za’Darius Smith.
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut
The Chiefs need to provide a playmaker for Patrick Mahomes, but they also have some big needs in the front seven. Jones will be a rotational player right away.
30. Kansas City Chiefs — Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Moore isn’t very big but he’s an elite athlete with the ability to create separation. That will work well in the Chiefs offense.
31. Cincinnati Bengals — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
The Bengals loaded up on offensive linemen in free agency, which allows the team to focus on the secondary. Adding a big and athletic cornerback will provide help.
32. Detroit Lions — David Ojabo, edge, Michigan
A torn Achilles tendon at the Michigan pro day is going to hurt Ojabo. Using the last pick of the round — he would sign a five-year contract — would give the Lions four seasons from him.
Round 2
33. Jacksonville Jaguars — Dax Hill, S, Michigan
If last year’s No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence can show growth, the Jaguars will be much more competitive with some immediate help for the defense.
34. Detroit Lions — Logan Hall, DT, Houston
It’s tempting to pair the Lions with a quarterback, but they could give Jared Goff one more year while trying to improve the roster elsewhere.
35. New York Jets — Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
The Jets were pretty busy in free agency addressing the secondary. More help is needed for the front seven.
36. New York Giants — Arnold Ebiketie, edge, Penn State
If new GM Joe Schoen maximizes his draft capital, the Giants will have a nice haul of impact players with QB Daniel Jones getting perhaps a final shot this season.
37. Houston Texans — Nik Bonitto, edge, Oklahoma
A left tackle, athletic linebacker and edge rusher in the first three picks would provide Lovie Smith with some building blocks, especially if QB Davis Mills can build off his rookie season.
38. New York Jets — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
Pairing a big target who can move like Watson with Drake London would position second-year QB Zach Wilson for success.
39. Chicago Bears — Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
Jobe isn’t coming off his best season after playing through a foot injury, but he has good length and could immediately compete for a starting job at a position of need.
40. Seattle Seahawks — Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
Yes, the Seahawks need to replace quarterback Russell Wilson, but this might not be the year for that. GM John Schneider can take the opportunity to get better up front.
41. Seattle Seahawks — Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
Doubling up on offensive linemen in Round 2 might not be sexy, but the Seahawks need to be better at running the ball.
42. Indianapolis Colts — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
The Matt Ryan deal fell in the lap of the Colts, who have to feel better about what Frank Reich’s offense can produce. Help is needed on the back end to replace Rock Ya-Sin.
43. Atlanta Falcons — Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
The Falcons are in the beginning stage of a rebuild, so it’s easy to envision GM Terry Fontenot waiting at least a year to take a shot at a quarterback. But Corral is athletic and could learn behind Marcus Mariota.
44. Cleveland Browns — Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
The Browns’ offseason has been headlined by the arrival of Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, but they need some big bodies up front on defense.
45. Baltimore Ravens — Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Doston can be explosive after the catch and has some wiggle to his game. Another weapon for QB Lamar Jackson is never a bad idea.
46. Minnesota Vikings — Dylan Parham, G, Memphis
Parham is athletic for an interior lineman, and while he needs to get a little bigger, he should be able to help right away.
47. Washington Commanders (from Colts) — Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
The Commanders defense struggled last season, so adding a top cornerback and an athletic safety will instantly improve a unit that surrendered too many big plays.
48. Chicago Bears — John Metchie, WR, Alabama
Metchie had two very productive seasons for the Crimson Tide but is coming off a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game, which has knocked him down draft boards. The Bears can get potential first-round value by waiting for an injured player to return.

News
Literary pick of the week: History professor discusses racial exclusion in Minnesota
Minnesotans pride themselves on being a progressive stronghold of the Midwest, but this state also has some of the greatest racial disparities in the nation.
How did this happen? With help and consent of white people of all classes, according to Chad Montrie’s new book, “Whiteness in Plain View: A History of Racial Exclusion in Minnesota” (Minnesota Historical Society Press).
The author, a professor in the history department at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, will host readings at five Twin Cities venues this week.
Montrie writes that his book examines the ways white residents across Minnesota acted to intimidate control, remove, and keep out African-Americans over the course of the 19th and 20th centuries:
“Their methods ranged from anonymous threats, vandalism, and mob violence to restrictive housing covenants, realtor deceit, and mortgage discrimination, and they were aided by local, state, and federal government agencies as well as openly complicit public officials … Chapter by chapter, the book shows that Minnesota’s overwhelming whiteness is neither accidental nor incidental, and that racial exclusion’s legacy is very much woven into the state’s contemporary politics, economy, and culture.”
Topics range from packinghouse workers and whiteness in Austin, the color line in Duluth (with a hard-to-look-at picture of young Black men who were hanged), racial exclusion in Edina, Black removal in St. Paul, and a housing integration campaign in Bloomington.
Here is the author’s schedule, with details and updates at: mnhs.org/calendar?tag=montrie.
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, virtual event presented by East Side Freedom Library
- 6 p.m. April 7, in-person, Pleasant Hill Library, Hastings
- April 8, in-person morning event, time to be announced, Edina Morningside Church, 4201 Morningside Road; and 6:30 p.m., Edina Historical Society, 4721-4761 W. 70th St.
- April 9, 5:30 p.m., Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Ave. S., Mpls.
