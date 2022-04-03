Finance
Advice For New Criminal Defense Attorneys Seeking Clients
Many criminal defense attorneys begin their career as state prosecutors or public defenders. They eventually opened their own private practice after a brief career working for the government. However, there is one important problem they encounter when they open their private practice: they no longer receive a steady paycheck.
Of course new defense attorneys understand that they are taking a risk by “going on their own”. Unfortunately a lot of these new attorneys don’t fully understand how to start generating their own clientele. Any successful private law practice understands that in order to keep your practice afloat you must generate your own clients.
The question in every new private criminal attorneys head becomes “how do I start a new practice and gain new clients to stay alive?” The answer is not simple, but the solution is.
Advertising is the key for any new business to grow and succeed. If you are new to any market or any industry, odds are that the consumers in this industry do not know who you are. If you are new to criminal defense, the odds are very slim that recently arrested individuals know who you are. The solution is to quickly let them know who you are by introducing yourself through effective advertising.
There are many forms of advertising for criminal defense attorneys: television ads, billboard ads, radio ads, yellow page listings, search engine optimization, search engine advertising and direct mail advertising. New criminal defense attorneys do not have a large budget, therefore television, radio and billboard advertising may not be an option. A yellow page listing is necessary, but is not anywhere near as effective as it may have been 20 years ago.
Search engine optimization, optimizing your firm website so that you are ranked high in search results, is slowly becoming a saturated and ineffective advertising tool. As more attorneys have their website “optimized”, the less likely it is that your website will rank high on search results. Search engines constantly change their algorithms, so your website might be “optimized” for today but it may need maintenance in the future.
Search engine advertising allows you to appear on the top of the search results. This can be extremely expensive for any attorney. For criminal defense attorneys, the cost-per-click for search engine advertising can be as high as $20. This means that anytime someone clicks your online ad it will cost you $20. This can be very expensive, and if your ads are not set up correctly it can be very ineffective.
This leaves attorneys with one more option: direct mail advertising to individuals recently arrested. Do not underestimate the power of direct mail advertising. Direct mail advertising for criminal defense attorneys can provide the highest return on investment compared to any other advertising method. With direct mail advertising, specifically mailing to those individuals recently arrested, you have a great source of leads and can target individuals who need immediate legal help. Direct mail advertising can become the ultimate client source for any criminal defense attorney.
Directly contacting those who were recently arrested not only gives you the opportunity to introduce yourself you numerous individuals at the same time, it also introduces yourself to clients at the time they need an attorney the most. Direct mail advertising for criminal defense attorneys is also one of the few methods in which you can be proactive in reaching out to a potential client. Instead of hoping they find you on their own, find them and let them know who you are.
I highly suggest you read more about direct mail advertising at http://www.legalgrab.com and also check out my other articles listed here which both go into even greater detail.
Finance
How to Make Money Online With Article Marketing
Article marketing has been built for several years now and has been used by all the big time Internet marketing professionals. Because of the many affiliate programs online there is an endless limit on ways you can make money online promoting their products. Even better is the fact that you don’t have to be an expert in any subject, all you need is to be able to type and write in English.
The way to make money online with article marketing is pretty simple in theory. All you need is a affiliate product with a sales page to direct all your articles to. One of the more popular places to find affiliate programs is Clickbank which offers electronic products. From video course to ebooks you can find around ten thousand different products to promote. Some allowing you to get up to a 75 percent commission. So all one needs to do is to sign up with Clickbank and establish and account with them and search the marketplace for good products that have good affiliate programs. You want to evaluate their pitch page so that even you would want to buy it. If it doesn’t have a good sales page then your probably not going to do to well driving traffic there. Another thing to look for is if they have an affiliate package that provides ecovers and graphics that allow you to use them on your sales page. Another thing that is nice to have is keywords already selected that are good.
Once you have found a good product that you think will have a good sales ratio you need to create a blog on blogger or wordpress. Because it is free for both of these you will not have any upfront costs. With that being said their are people out there making money online without even using their own websites or having a hosting service. I would recommend that you use WordPress because I think that it is SEO friendly but Blogger rates well also. Once you setup your blog you want to make sure the URL relates to your product that your tying to sell. And then you are going to want to search for a theme that will go well with the product that you are promoting and upload it to your site.
After you find your theme and get everything setup the way you like it you need to add content to the site. If you found a good affiliate program you should have some good graphics to promote with your reviews on your site. What I like to do is write several reviews with related products giving them an rating of like 1/10 scheme. With the five or so products that your reviewing your going to want to give one an OK review then a couple with a moderate review and then the product your trying to sell you need to make it look like its the best of the best. The idea is that you want to make it look like a legit review site and not to downgrade all the other products and just give the one your promoting a thumbs up. Since people are looking for answers to something or a fix you need to make sure in your review that you list the benefits that they will have by buying this product. Also don’t forget to link yourself to the other products just in case for some reason they buy those too.
Now once you have a nice sales page set up through your free blog your going to want to drive traffic to that site. This is where you need to do some keyword research that will help you target long tailed keywords. If you can I would also do this for your review articles to help you get organic traffic. Your going to be looking for keywords that have a good search amount but not a lot of competition. You can Google seotools and you will find a good tool for researching your keywords. Now with those keywords that you have found your going to start writing articles to drive traffic.
The idea with the articles is to make them keyword rich so that you can rank high in Google with the terms you selected. This allows you to get a good amount of traffic that is targeted to your site. Remember your wanting to have people looking to solve their problem or provide a product for them. So basically your looking for buyers. Now if you don’t know the subject all you have to do is Google the keywords you have and read the articles or posts on the sites that are already established and just put an article together from what you find. Now this takes the most time but your going to want to write at least 30 to 50 articles that are around 250 to 500 words long. And remember your trying to get them to follow through to your site so that you can make a sale. With that being said you don’t want the article to long so that they don’t get bored and move on. You also don’t want to give them all the answers so that they will want to continue on to your site to find them. After doing all of this you just start over and do it with another product and keep it going. Before you know it you will be making a few thousand or more a month with about 2 to 3 hours of work a day. Cant beat that!
So as you can see making money online with article marketing is accessible even to the newbie. With a little bit of work and time you can make and online income. For further information you can check out my blog and learn more about affiliate marketing and how to make money online.
Finance
SEO, Social Media and Online Reputation Management – The Trinity of Internet Marketing
Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media and Online Reputation Management (ORM) are sometimes confused, with the great number of people think that these three are same. Moreover, there is some obvious cross-over, the three have entirely different focuses and follow very different outcomes. Here, in this article, we are about to discuss a little more about their importance and uses.
It is said search engine optimization, online reputation management and social media are the trinity of internet marketing. Let us discuss a little about SEO, Social Media and ORM first.
Why Search Engine Optimization?
SEO is generally concerned about getting a website rank in search engines or to rank better for products and/or services related search terms. It is nothing but a process of increasing the chances of your website to be listed in the first page or first in the search results of popular search engines, such as Google, Yahoo, Bing and so forth.
- Importance of SEO: It is a viable marketing outlet that can bring your business more qualified leads as well as customers. It can have better return on investment than traditional forms of marketing, for example television and/or print advertisement. It is good for business visibility and branding. SEO can bring traffic to business and give unmatched insight into customers.
Why Social Media Marketing?
Social media marketing is a bunch of techniques and strategies for promoting awareness of a brand, publication, product, etc. (the brand, publication or product can be personal or for business), on social media, particularly by encouraging the sharing of content that help attracts the end number of people to a specific website.
- Importance Of Social Media: Social media sometimes used for marketing, especially for online marketing, then social media transformed its name as social media marketing. It can increase your brand awareness. Social media can help online marketing to validate the brands. When your company’s social media presence executed correctly, it tells customers that your company’s brand is active and focused on thriving communication with the customers. It provides a targeted way to promote your brand to your potential customers. It can boost traffic to your individual or business website, grow a huge community of fans and followers and can quickly generate new business. It can help your search ranking as well.
Why Online Reputation Management?
Online reputation management is about improving your personal or business name or good standing of your brand. This is by countering or eliminating the negative feedback found in the internet – defeating them with more positive feedback, comments or reviews to improve your credibility and customers’ trust on your name or brand.
- Importance of ORM: Online reputation is your image on internet. In these days, online reputation has become imperative for business of all types for monitoring, identifying and influencing the digital reputation of brands. It is important and not just about protecting what you already have, but using your online reputation as a part of your marketing campaign to drive new business and increase sales.
The technology around us is developing at an exponential rate. At no point in human history have we had the real capability as both organizations as well as individuals to reach, engage, interact and connect with end number of people, locally and globally, and certainly in real time. Digital media has out and out transformed the concept of modern marketing, making it more condemnatory than ever for business organization and institutions both small and large to have a voice within the online realm.
Digital media and marketing, for instance, search engine optimization, social media marketing and online reputation management have proven its value to businesses of all sizes and types by offering the following powerful features.
- Instant communication – Digital media and marketing allows real-time conversions between business and organizations and their customers and members.
- Feedback – Businesses can get qualitative and quantitative information about the things going on the targeted market by engaging and requesting for feedback.
- Advertising – Digital media provides a targeted way to promote your brand name to potential customers.
Benefits of Using SEO, Social Media and ORM
When it comes to increasing search ranking, promoting business and building positive awareness, they take lot of time and effort to build as well as maintain company’s online reputation. SEO, Social Media and ORM can give that. The benefits are:
- Help increase traffic, i.e. visitors to the targeted website and exposure.
- Encourage followers and fans.
- Improve search ranking.
- Build online reputation, build name and brand value.
- Expand business and improve sales.
- Give marketplace insight.
- Build trust and credibility.
SEO and Social Media is not online reputation management. No doubt, reputation management services include SEO and social media component. But, when it comes to comprehensive online reputation management campaigns, SEO is far from the whole story. Let us take a look at the key differences of SEO, Social Media and Online Reputation Management.
To understand the basic differences of SEO, Social Media and ORM, we need to understand the buyers’ journey. The buyers’ journey consists of three important stages:
- Awareness: The buyers can easily articulate a need or a problem, but not even aware of any possible solution. He or she likes to go to southeast Asia but may or may not have ideas where to stay or what to do there, so he or she can search for “destination in Southeast Asia,” “things to do in Southeast Asia,” etc.
- Consideration: He or she now knows to have a week to spend and a specific budget in mind, but does need to create an itinerary, like the place to visit, thins to do, food to eat, things to buy etc. He or she searches for “things to do in Hong Kong” and “motels or restaurants in Shanghai”.
- Decision: The buyer has an itinerary and needs to find particular providers in his or her destinations, like “Hyatt in Hong Kong,” “cable car in Hong Kong,” “CCTV Tower in Shanghai,” etc.
Last, but certainly not the least, online reputation management often uses what might be considered or something hardball tactics that fall outside the purview of conventional SEO and Social Media. Whether your business lives and dies by reviews on impactful online publications, then you need to optimize such sites properly and address those negative entries, like defamatory remarks, copied content, improper material etc. that you do not control.
Finance
Varying Video for Effective Law Firm Web Marketing
Video is becoming increasingly important to law firm web marketing. Website and YouTube video can help law firms with website stickiness, improve professionalism, optimize their law firm SEO and leverage social media marketing to carry their message to both their existing clients and prospective clients. Let’s consider a few YouTube statistics. YouTube, owned by Google since 2006, boasts some truly amazing metrics. For example, as of this writing, YouTube’s website states that it attracts over 800 billion unique users visits each month and over 3 billion hours of video are watched each month. 72 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute, and in 2011 YouTube had more than 1 trillion views or around 140 views for every person on Earth. Clearly web video is attracting and retaining a large following.
How can you optimize your law firm marketing content for YouTube? Strength is represented in numbers and variety. Once you have created a page (or space) on your law firm website, you should also create a YouTube channel. Optimize your channel for your target prospects and make sure your description and tags incorporate the long tail keywords germane to your target audience. Leverage your law firm logo and branding to make your YouTube channel look professional and current. Then, populate both your channel and your law firm website with compelling content across multiple video mediums. For example, you can use PowerPoint Vlogs, talking head recordings (using video from your own laptop), Skype recorded videos, professionally shot and edited videos and recorded webinars. There are pros and cons with each of these videos relating to your law firm web marketing.
- PowerPoint Vlogs:These are fast and easy to create and post. You will achieve better results if your slide deck has been created by a graphic artist. Vlogs are typically a more casual type of video, and can be used to rapidly convey changes in a specific industry.
- Recorded Webinars: Webinars can be recorded and posted to your law firm website or YouTube. Shorter is usually better, as patience can wear thin for even an interesting, albeit lengthy webinar recording. Webinars offer the advantage of looking and sounding “professional”, though quality can vary based on the vagaries of the internet throughput and recording devices used on the day of the webinar.
- Talking Head Recordings:Quality varies on the recording device used and the professionalism and experience of the speaker. For example, using a built in high def camera can work well with some laptops, I usually suggest multiple practice sessions across several devices, to compare and contrast the resulting video. Make sure your background looks professional, an office background, if not cluttered, often looks best. You can also record in an empty courtroom, or on a quiet weekend, in front of a court house. This can be done with a computer or other digital recording device.
- Skype Recorded Videos:Skype interviews are often easier for the speaker because they are responding to “interview” questions and don’t need to be as rehearsed when compared to Vlogs or talking head videos. Interviewers can utilize on camera or off camera (split screen) technologies. Skype does not offer recording capabilities, a third party software solution must be used.
- Professional Videographer Videos:There are two types of these videos, those which feature or include live speakers, and those which use photos or images which convey your value proposition. The former might include a message from the managing partner or other attorneys, the latter might include images of your offices and other related law firm materials, or images pertaining to your target market.
Once you’ve added videos to your YouTube channel and website, leverage these for your social media marketing campaigns. Post, Tweet, Pin, Like, Link, Blog and Vlog your content. Push your video out to your market using LinkedIn, Facebook, Tiwtter, Google, YouTube, Pinterest, Blogs, etc. Make sure your website links and call to action are prominently noted on both your channel and each video. Vary your video and vary your content for optimum efficacy. Educational videos typically work best. One of the fastest growing areas of YouTube relates to “How To” videos. Whether you’re discussing how to how to aggressively defend lawsuits, how to mitigate liability or how to ensure driver safety, video is a great way to reach your target markets.
Remember, all of your content does not need to specifically relate to law, as long as it is professional and interesting and results in quality traffic and interaction with your target market. Note that your content will vary drastically based on your practice. For example, attorneys specializing in family law will have a different approach, look and feel than those practicing corporate litigation. Your video content should “speak” to the audience you are targeting. And when in doubt, you can create your own informal focus group, sending your video links to trusted clients, friends and colleagues for their candid feedback. If your law firm has yet to begin your video law firm web marketing initiative, there is no time like the present. If you have already begun, remember to vary your video, your content and your web marketing distribution for optimum results.
