Airtel-Jio Plan : Get Unlimited Internet at a low price, know the rest of the benefits
Today we are going to tell you about Excitel’s great broadband plan, in which you are being given unlimited internet facility at amazing speed at very low cost. This plan has also blown the senses of Airtel-Jio ..
It seems difficult to pass a single day without internet. The Internet is used in many of our activities throughout the day. Although everyone’s smartphones have mobile data, but sometimes WiFi is used for home.
All the major telecom companies of our country also offer plans for fiber net, which give more benefits at a lower price. Today we are going to tell you about such a tremendous plan which has blown the senses of Airtel and Jio.
The plan of this company blew the senses of Airtel-Jio
Today we are telling you about Excitel’s amazing broadband plan, which is available at a lower price than Jio-Airtel and you are being given attractive benefits in this too.
In the most premium broadband plan of this company, you are given internet at a high speed of 300Mbps and for this you have to pay Rs 899 every month. Let us tell you that the most important benefit of this plan is that there is no data limit in it i.e. Excitel provides you unlimited internet in this plan.
Jio broadband plan
JioFiber also offers a broadband plan of 300Mbps speed like Excitel but its price is not Rs.899 but Rs.1,499 per month. In this, you are given a total of 3,300GB or 3.3TB internet at a speed of 300Mbps. In this plan, you also get subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar and 13 other such OTT platforms.
Devin Cannady grateful for second opportunity with the Magic
For a period of time, Devin Cannady wasn’t sure when — or even if — he’d be back playing in the NBA.
Cannady’s first opportunity in the league came when he signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic on April 6, 2021, before signing a two-way contract 10 days later.
He averaged 4.3 points in eight games, including a career-high 17 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 22, 2021, but suffered an open fracture of his right ankle three days later against the Indiana Pacers to end his season.
One week later, the Magic waived him, leading to a near year-long journey to get back on the NBA floor.
“It’s an unknown,” Cannady said. “I remember what it felt like laying on that floor less than a year ago. A lot of thoughts went through my mind. I remember praying on the floor that day. A lot of late nights, early mornings, frustrations, excitements and just to be back here is a testament to the work I put in. Whether I made it back here or not, I was going to be fine, but this is where I believe I belong.”
That journey moved in the right direction for Cannady when he signed a 10-day deal with the Magic from the franchise’s G League team, the Lakeland Magic, Thursday and made his season debut in Friday’s home loss to the Toronto Raptors.
“I’m just so happy for him, his journey and his story of what he’s been through,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He just stepped right in and was ready.”
There perhaps isn’t anyone on the Magic’s roster who better understands what Cannady went through than Markelle Fultz.
Fultz went to Lakeland for practices during the winter while rehabbing from his torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
It was there he got to witness the work Cannady was putting in to come back.
Cannady averaged 15.8 points on 46.8% shooting on 3-pointers (59 of 126) in 16 games (11 starts) with Lakeland this season.
“I’m super excited for him,” Fultz said. “I believe in everything he does.”
Cannady knew he’d play Friday, but Franz Wagner spraining his left ankle 20 seconds into the loss to the Raptors meant Cannady would get more playing time than originally expected.
He made the most of it, scoring 9 points on 3-of-7 shooting on 3-pointers in 28 minutes.
“It just felt good checking back into that game,” Cannady said. “I didn’t think I was as nervous as I was going to be. The emotions were still there, but it was joy more than anything.
“Just feels good to be back on an NBA floor. I feel like I belong.”
The Magic added new names to their injury report for Sunday’s home matchup against the New York Knicks.
Wagner (sprained left ankle), Cole Anthony (sprained left toe) and Admiral Schofield (left knee contusion) are listed as questionable while Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained left wrist) and Jalen Suggs (bone bruise in right ankle) will sit.
Ferguson Walmart shoplifting suspects grab officer’s gun
FERGUSON, Mo. – Officers were called to the Walmart on West Florissant Avenue around 2:50 pm for shoplifting suspects. When officers arrived they took into custody two suspects and later two more suspects.
While escorting two suspects to the store security office, they started to resist officers and one tried to get a hold of an officer’s gun. That’s when an officer in need of aid call went out.
Eventually, the suspects were brought under control and taken into custody. There are two juveniles and two adults in police custody.
Charges are pending. No one was hurt in the incident.
Ben Simmons progresses to ‘light shooting’ work, says Nets coach Steve Nash
Ben Simmons is back on the basketball court.
Nets head coach Steve Nash confirmed reports that Simmons returned to team practice in the past few days, but also said the All-Star forward has not done much more than “light shooting.” It is the first sign of positive momentum for Simmons, who has yet to make his Nets debut since arriving in Brooklyn on Feb. 10 via the James Harden deal, first due to conditioning, then hampered further by a herniated disk in his lower back.
“He’s doing some light shooting,” Nash told reporters in Atlanta ahead of his team’s matchup against the Hawks on Saturday. “So, he’s on the court a little bit the past couple days, but nothing dynamic yet.”
A reporter then asked Nash if Simmons has done 1-on-1 workouts or if he’d characterize Simmons’ work as 1-on-0, or individual workouts.
“He’s not even moving around a lot,” Nash responded. “It’s just like some light shooting.”
Light shooting is more than Simmons has done since receiving a mid-March epidural to help alleviate the pain caused by the herniated disk in his lower back. Simmons has dealt with lower back issues since suffering a nerve impingement in February 2020 as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Nets acquired Simmons along with sharpshooter Seth Curry and starting center Andre Drummond in the deal for Harden and veteran forward Paul Millsap. Simmons did not play at all this season in Philadelphia, citing mental health issues. He recently filed a grievance to reclaim nearly $20 million in salary that was withheld from him from the Sixers, who have insisted Simmons breached his contract by failing to report to training camp on time and not participating in training camp activities.
Simmons and the Sixers, according to ESPN, disagreed over the amount of access the team and its doctors were granted to diagnose Simmons’ mental health.
Simmons’ return to on-court activities, even if it’s just light shooting, is a step in the right direction. He is a two-time All-Star, who is a unique fit for a Nets team heavy on shooting and scoring but light on playmaking and defense. Simmons is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate who consistently ranks in the NBA’s Top 20 in steals, assists, rebounds and field goal percentage.
Nash told the Daily News he can see the comparison with Simmons to how Draymond Green plays for the Golden State Warriors. On a championship contender that already features Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the 25-year-old Australian playmaker could be Brooklyn’s ace in the back pocket.
But he has to get healthy first, and time is running out. The Nets will play their 78th regular-season game Saturday, which leaves just four more games until the play-in tournament begins.
Depending on seeding, the Nets could be eliminated in their first play-in tournament game. If they finish the season seventh or eighth, they will be able to sustain one loss before facing elimination.
If they are able to win their play-in tournament matchup, however, the Nets will also be biding time for Simmons to clear the Nets’ return-from-injury requirements. Simmons must progress from this “light shooting” to individual workouts, then move from 1-on-1 to 2-on-2, all the way up to 5-on-5 drills. And he must register three consecutive high-intensity workouts without suffering a setback in his back. He already suffered one setback in mid-March, which required the epidural.
The Nets can’t bank on Simmons’ return, as backs are tricky, but the light shooting is the first step, they hope, of many on his path to the floor. If he is able to return for the playoffs, he heightens the ceiling for an already formidable championship contender — a team that nearly beat the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, falling just one point short in overtime.
