Finance
Alternative Investment Fund Regulations
What is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF)
AIF is an Alternative Investment Fund Regulations privately pooled investment vehicle which collects funds from investors, whether Indian or foreign, for investing it in accordance with a defined investment policy for the benefit of its investors. AIF may be in the form of a trust or a company or a limited liability partnership or a body corporate.
Why AIF
AIF Regulations endeavor to extend the perimeter of regulation to unregulated funds with a view to ensuring systemic stability, increasing market efficiency, encouraging the formation of new capital and consumer protection.
Who are not covered
Currently, the AIF Regulations do not apply to mutual funds, collective investment schemes, family trusts, ESOP and other employee welfare trusts, holding companies, special purpose vehicles, funds managed by securitisation or reconstruction companies and any such pool of funds which is directly regulated by any other regulator in India.
Categories of AIFs
An AIF needs to seek registration broadly under one of the 3 categories –
Category I AIF: The following are covered under Category I
1. Funds investing in start-up or early stage ventures or social ventures or SMEs or infrastructure
2. Other sectors or areas which the government or regulators consider as socially or economically desirable including the Venture Capital Funds
3. AIFs with positive spillover effects on the economy, for which certain incentives or concessions might be considered by SEBI or Government of India or other regulators in India
Category II AIF: The following are covered under Category II
1. AIFs for which no specific incentives or concessions are given by the government or any other Regulator
2. Which shall not undertake leverage other than to meet day-to-day operational requirements as permitted in these Regulations
3. Which shall include Private Equity Funds, Debt Funds, Fund of Funds and such other funds that are not classified as category I or III
Category III AIF: The following get covered under Category III
1. The AIFs including hedge funds which trade with a view to making short term returns;
2. Which employ diverse or complex trading strategies
3. Which may employ leverage including through investment in listed or unlisted derivatives
Applicability of AIF Regulations to Real Estate Funds
After knowing what an AIF is and its broad categories, we analyse whether AIF Regulations are applicable to the Real Estate Funds
Firstly AIF has to seek registration under AIF Regulations under one of the three categories stated above. Therefore if a Fund does not fall under any of the three categories stated above, then it will not seek the registration with SEBI.
If we look at the Category 1, registration is required by funds which invest in start-up or early stage ventures or social ventures or SMEs or infrastructure
If we look at the definition of infrastructure, Explanation to Regulation 2 (m) states that Infrastructure shall be as defined by the Government of India from time to time.
And in the normal parlance, the term typically refers to the technical structures that support a society, such as roads, water supply, sewers, electrical grids,
telecommunications, and so forth, and can be defined as “the physical components of interrelated systems providing commodities and services essential to enable, sustain, or enhance societal living conditions.
Therefore infrastructure does not include the real estate or construction activity since this activity deals in investing in land, developing the land by way of construction of flats, townships and other residential and commercial projects.
But if the real estate fund carries on certain projects for a social purpose like purchasing land for charity etc.; then the fund may be covered under social venture funds.
The clause further states that ‘or other sectors or areas which the government or regulators consider as socially or economically desirable and such other Alternative Investment Funds as may be specified;’
The AIF Regulations have been notified just a few days back and till date, no other AIF funds have been specified in the Category 1 by the Government. Further what the government or regulators consider as socially and economically viable is a very broad concept. However, till the Government specifically comes out with specific inclusions under Category 1; a Real Estate Fund will not be covered under Category 1 and therefore would not require Registration.
Further, the clause also states that – Alternative Investment Funds which are generally perceived to have positive spillover effects on economy and for which the Board or Government of India or other regulators in India might consider providing incentives or concessions will bee included
By adding these lines to the Category 1, SEBI has made the category 1 very vague and open to dispute and litigations since what SEBI intends with positive spillover effects on the economy is not defined or clarified. Different people or organizations may have a different opinion on this which would lead to unnecessary litigations and hardships to business owners. However, till any clarity comes on this, the business owners need to take a cautious approach to the decision of seeking Registration under AIF Regulations.
Category II AIF
Now we examine whether a Real Estate Fund falls under the Category II AIF
If we look at the funds covered by Category II above, they
1. Shall not fall in Category I and III
2. Shall not undertake leverage or borrowing other than to meet day-to- day operational requirements and as permitted by these regulations;
3. Shall be funded such as private equity funds or debt funds for which no specific incentives or concessions are given by the government or any other Regulator
For Real Estate Fund under Category I, we notice that at present it does not fall under Category I and it also does not fall under Category III since these are basically hedge funds. Further, no specific incentives or concessions are given by the Government to the Real Estate Sector. Therefore if we look at the applicability of Real Estate Fund under Category II, these funds may fall under the Category II AIFs if they do not take leverage or borrowing except for short-term requirements.
Impact of AIF on the Real Estate Funds
Under these Regulations, the minimum investment amount has to be Rs 1 crore from each investor. Therefore attracting the funds from the investors would become tough for the real estate funds, who used to raise amounts as less as INR 1 million from the investors. Now they would need to find high-value investors though this is not the only challenge that lies ahead for those raising domestic corpuses. They now also have to invest 2.5% of the corpus or Rs 5 crore, whichever is lower, to ensure that the managing company’s risk is aligned with that of the investor. Moreover, a single investment in a company or a project cannot exceed 25% of the entire corpus.
Further a Real Estate Fund registered in the form of an LLP also would be covered under the AIF Regulations. In an LLP Structure, since the investors are also partners, the risk to the rights of the investors being misused is very minimum. Therefore applying the AIF Regulations to the LLP Structure would reduce the flexibility available to such a Structure.
Conclusion
If we look at the AIF Regulations from a short term perspective, in light of the difficult fund raising environment today, the higher ticket size for investors could potentially throw up some challenges and could in a manner constrict the growth of the asset class, but clearly, in the long run, these regulations appear to have an element of maturity to play a pivotal role in the development and shaping up of the future of alternate asset class in India. It is also clear that alternative investments are more sophisticated and risky as compared to investments in equity and debt and till market matures it is advisable that only HNIs and well informed investors make an investment in this asset class and once the market matures it is made open to all. In the long run, we may see more investments in the Alternative asset class (in terms of quantum and maturity) due to the increased investor confidence in these funds.
For First-Time Users – How a Mortgage Calculator Works
Using a mortgage calculator can be a huge difference when it comes to saving time and money. Mortgage payments are something a lot of us are facing with some difficulty. It’s often confusing how many installments have been produced and whether there have been any changes in the interest rate. Fortunately, we have the Internet to help us with our mortgage payments. There are now several new tools we can use online. This article will explain to you how an online calculator works in assisting you with your mortgage.
Basically, a mortgage calculator asks for your home value, interest rate, your loan amount, loan term, start date, property tax and lastly your private mortgage insurance plan. All these factors will have an influence on your payments and they produce the sum accounts by which your payments are established. When you key in the information, the calculator will indicate your various graphs presenting you with the the arrangement of the interest, principal amount and rate. In addition, it will also recommend to you your other plausible choices that can assist you in your specific circumstance, like refinancing. It will also give you a final date when your loans will conclude and the date by which the entire interest will be settled.
Now there are basically two kinds of mortgage calculators, one is for free and the other paid. Some people opt for paid mortgage calculators as they can provide monthly notification via mobile phone or email regarding mortgage installment payments. Users may also receive additional help with any particular inquiry they might have. Of course, it all boils down to your personal preferences, and you can always try a free mortgage calculator online and see if it works for you.
How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Is Disrupting Financial Services
With big data software companies and cloud providers using up a large amount of data, there has been a substantial increase in the practical application of AI.
Artificial intelligence is already being applied in a lot of fields to perform a specific task such as medical diagnosis, remote sensing, electronic trading and robot control.
Financial institutions have longed used an artificial neural network to detect system changes and abnormal claims while alerting and flagging them for human to investigate.
Many banks are making use of artificial intelligence systems to maintain book-keeping, organize operations, manage properties and invest in stock.
Artificial intelligent defined as a theory and development of computer systems to perform tasks normally associated with humans such as decision-making, visual perception, and speech recognition has been in existence for a long time.
With advancements in computational hardware, big data, and machine learning, artificial intelligence is becoming more powerful and useful every day.
Recent advances in artificial intelligence have ushered in a new era in finance and within a short period of time, big data and machine learning have yielded breakthrough that resulted in improved customer experience and productivity.
Software plays a huge role in this breakthrough and there still remain a lot of challenges to solve. There is a need for software to be designed and optimized to fully take the advantage of the features of the underlying hardware to improve performance. There is also need for libraries, framework and other tools to be streamlined in other to accelerate the development process. Some of these problems have been solved because of the advance in GPU.
Here are a few areas in finance that artificial intelligence is already having an impact:
• Financial service providers and banks are deploying AI to help predict and plan the way customers manage their money and thus making AI an integral part of business development strategy.
• The capability of smart machines to turn data into customer insights and improve services is transforming the digital experience. By utilizing complex algorithms and machine learning, AI can process thousands of structured and unstructured data points and because finance professionals heavily depend on data, this capability can significantly impact how they do their jobs.
• Auditors feel freeing of responsibilities due to automation potential provided by artificial intelligence. They are using AI to automate time-consuming and manual activities, giving them time to focus on more important job. AI can help auditors to review contract and document faster by employing machine learning technology that can find key phrases from documents that take a lot of time to decipher or interpret. Currently, AI can process language in a document and produce relevant results, this has played a crucial role in improving productivity.
• Data-driven management decision at low cost is ushering in a new style of management and in the future, managers will able to question machines instead of human expert. Machines will analyze data and make a recommendation that team leaders will base their decision upon.
• Embedded application in end-user devices and financial institution servers can analyze a large volume of data, providing customized forecasts and financial advice. Applications like this can also help to track progress, develop financial plans and strategies.
• Personalization is a major area where many banks are already experimenting with various ways to match services and products for customers. AI can help customers to simplify money management process and make a recommendation for upgrade by matching algorithms.
In conclusion, financial service providers need to pay attention to AI as the technology continues to evolve and become more mainstream. The way businesses innovate and implement major strategies are shifting, corporate organization needs to embrace AI in other to fully take the advantage the trend.
How Long Can I Stay In My Home After A Mortgage Default?
The answer to this question will depend on your home state. Some states are judicial foreclosure states, some states are non-judicial foreclosure states, and some states like Maryland are quasi-judicial foreclosure states.
Judicial foreclosure: Delaware, Pennsylvania. In a judicial foreclosure state, the lender will file a complaint seeking a money judgment and mortgage foreclosure. This is very much like a conventional lawsuit. The homeowner has the opportunity to file an Answer to the complaint and assert any possible defenses.
Most of these cases are resolved by entry of a default judgment (if the homeowner doesn’t answer) or summary judgment (if the homeowner does file an answer but there are no legitimate defenses to the foreclosure). Once the lender has a judgment they need to enlist the sheriff to schedule a sale. The sheriff’s sale is usually done at the sheriff’s office in a large public room. That process can take about six to ten months from start to finish.
Some states require a lead time before the lender can actually file the complaint. In Pennsylvania the lender is required to give 33 days. In states like Delaware, the lender actually has to have a mandatory mediation to give the homeowner a chance to negotiate a loan modification. The mediation can add 60 days or more to the process. This time is added to the six to ten months that will run before a homeowner will lose the right to stay in the home after default.
Non-judicial foreclosure: Virginia. In an non-judicial foreclosure state, like Virginia, foreclosure and eviction can happen very quickly because the courts do not get involved in the process. Many mortgages in Virginia require lenders to give homeowners a 30-day notice and right to cure before beginning the process. Failing a cure, and depending upon the language in the mortgage or deed of trust document, the creditor can schedule a foreclosure sale and have the sale after publishing in a local newspaper after two, three or four weeks. A commissioner reviews the sale and expenses and a deed can be transferred approximately thirty days after sale.
Quasi-judicial foreclosure: Maryland. In Maryland there are more complex rules. A lender can’t file a complaint (called an Order to Docket) before the later of (a) 90 days after default or (b) 45 days after sending the homeowner a Notice of Intent to Foreclose. The lender must wait another 45 days after service of the Order to Docket on the homeowner (if the lender can’t serve the homeowners after attempts on two different dates, the lender can post the Order to Docket on the home). Just as in Delaware there’s an opportunity for mediation in Maryland, but unlike Delaware the process is not mandatory; the homeowner must ask for a stay of the foreclosure sale to allow mediation to proceed if the lender does not agree.
Under some timelines, up to 270 days must pass before there’s going to actually be a Maryland foreclosure, and even then a court must ratify the sale, the buyer needs to go to settlement and, if the homeowner refuses to leave, obtain a court order to evict the homeowner from the house. It is not surprising in Maryland for a homeowner to be able to remain in a home for a year or more after default.
In all of these jurisdictions a homeowner may file a Chapter 13 bankruptcy case to stop the foreclosure sale and attempt to cure the default over 60 months so they can keep their home. Many people file that bankruptcy right on the eve of the foreclosure sale so that, even if the bankruptcy ultimately fails, they can maximize the time they can stay in their home.
