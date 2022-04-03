News
ASK IRA: Is there still a time for Heat’s playoff mix to be shuffled?
Q: Do you think Caleb Martin is out of rotation? I know they want spacing with these different lineups, but I think Caleb offers more than Duncan Robinson overall. — Jeffrey.
A: I think that still is TBD. The givens in the nine-man rotation that Erik Spoelstra appears to prefer are Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus, with Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon the first two reserves. While the two remaining spots have been taken the last two games by Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent, I believe that part of the equation still could be fluid. What Caleb Martin needs is time to show that he is over his latest injury, can mesh with the direction that Spoelstra has taken the team in his absence. And I very much believe that he can be a fit. Based on Spoelstra’s postgame comments of potentially sitting regulars Sunday in Toronto, that shot, perhaps a last shot, could be at hand for Caleb.
Q: Does it matter if you are a “great” defensive team if you get outscored by the other team? Riddle for ya. — Tony, Miami.
A: This is in reference to a possible Heat first-round series against the Nets and squaring off against Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. And, yes, both will get their points, because that’s who they are. And I agree, the Heat are not winning games in such a matchup 96-93. So, yes, there will be a definitive need for breakout offense. And that’s where there is legitimate concern, when the two best bucket getters are on the opposite side. Sometimes you simply have to match an opponent point for point. With the Heat, for all the defensive prowess, that remains a question. Saturday, though, certainly was encouraging, the way the offense took off from the outset and kept going.
Q: Happy for Tim Hardaway. Definitely a situation where he had great years in Oakland with the Warriors, hurts his knee and looks like his career is possibly over, comes to Miami, greats in great shape and has some unbelievable years with the Heat. The chip is missing but he is a Hall of Famer. — Douglas.
A: And in speaking to Tim, you could tell how much it meant to him. It has been difficult in recent years being on the sidelines while his co-stars such as Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Alonzo Mourning already were in Springfield. For years, it was as if he felt he didn’t belong. His tears when he learned of his induction were genuine. It might have been the most meaningful, or at least rewarding, moment of his basketball career.
With no picks in the 1st round, whom will the Chicago Bears select? Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 1.0.
A busy offseason packed with some huge trades has created a situation in which eight teams — a quarter of the NFL — are without first-round draft picks.
The Chicago Bears are included in that group as a result of their trade up to select quarterback Justin Fields a year ago.
Six teams are stocked with two first-rounders, and the Philadelphia Eagles own three picks in Round 1. Here is a mock draft through both of the Bears’ second-round picks.
Round 1
1. Jacksonville Jaguars — Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Michigan
More surprising than the Jaguars’ shopping spree in free agency might have been the decision to franchise tag LT Cam Robinson. It’s a good draft for linemen, but the Jaguars can add a major defensive piece.
2. Detroit Lions — Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
The Lions made some small steps in coach Dan Campbell’s first season. The defense is still lacking a game-changer in the front seven.
3. Houston Texans — Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
A pass rusher might be tempting for Lovie Smith, but the Texans have needs across the board, and the chance to draft the first offensive lineman will be tempting.
4. New York Jets — Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon
GM Joe Douglas made a play for Tyreek Hill on the trade market, but the Jets have a bounty of picks and need to be able to get after opposing quarterbacks.
5. New York Giants — Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
The previous regime tried rebuilding the offensive line, but it remains a work in process.
6. Carolina Panthers — Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
The Panthers made an unsuccessful bid for Deshaun Watson and would like to replace Sam Darnold, but there probably isn’t a quarterback in this class who’s ready to plug and play.
7. New York Giants — Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
A pass rusher might make a lot of sense here but Hamilton will be a Swiss Army knife in the secondary and is too good to pass up.
8. Atlanta Falcons — Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Calvin Ridley is suspended for the season and Russell Gage departed via free agency. New quarterback Marcus Mariota needs someone to throw to other than TE Kyle Pitts.
9. Seattle Seahawks — Jermaine Johnson II, edge, Florida State
The Seahawks can go any number of directions here, and quarterback and left tackle stand out as areas of need. The defense has been without a high-level edge rusher for some time.
10. New York Jets — Drake London, WR, USC
London should be a productive and dynamic player from Day 1, so you can make a case the still-rebuilding Jets are better off not having landed Tyreek Hill, especially with the talent they can add with later picks.
11. Washington Commanders — Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
The Commanders used five of their last six first-round picks on a defensive player and have a glaring need at cornerback.
12. Minnesota Vikings — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The Vikings have a new regime in place, but for the time being they have been busy bringing many players back. Help is needed in a few spots, especially cornerback.
13. Houston Texans — Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Dean possesses the speed and range to be a perfect fit for what Lovie Smith wants in the middle of his defense.
14. Baltimore Ravens — George Karlaftis, edge, Purdue
The Ravens tried to re-sign Za’Darius Smith in free agency, but when that fell through, the need for an edge defender remained. Karlaftis is an ideal fit.
15. Philadelphia Eagles — Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Davis put on a show at the scouting combine with his size and athleticism and could become a monster in the middle of the defense.
16. Philadelphia Eagles — Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Staying up the middle of the defense, Lloyd has the size and range to be an impact player at a true position of need for the Eagles.
17. Los Angeles Chargers — Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
The Chargers were porous on defense last season. It’s tempting to look at a player on that side of the ball, but adding more protection for Justin Herbert a year after drafting Rashawn Slater is wise.
18. New Orleans Saints — Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
The Saints need a left tackle, but with Jameis Winston re-signed it can allow Pickett time to learn as a backup.
19. Philadelphia Eagles — Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
With three first-round picks, the Eagles can get plenty of immediate help while being able to wait for Williams to return from a torn ACL if he’s not ready at the start of the season.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Once upon a time, Mitch Trubisky was the rookie drafted to a team with a veteran. This time he will be on the other end of that setup.
21. New England Patriots — Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was impressive as a rookie but he needs more dynamic playmakers.
22. Green Bay Packers — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
The Packers traditionally have avoided using first-round picks on wide receivers. This year feels different after the Davante Adams trade.
23. Arizona Cardinals — Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
The Cardinals need to be better on the interior of the line for Kyler Murray. Getting the best center in the draft would go a long way toward doing that.
24. Dallas Cowboys — Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
Compact defensive tackle has quickness and will be a disruptive factor in the middle for the Cowboys.
25. Buffalo Bills — Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Contenders in the AFC are going to need a small army of cornerbacks to defend against the best quarterbacks in the league. The Bills supply some help for Tre’Davious White.
26. Tennessee Titans — Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
The Titans need to be better on the offensive line, and Johnson will slide in as a Day 1 starter.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
Green played four positions last season, and the Bucs needs help on the inside for Tom Brady.
28. Green Bay Packers — Boye Mafe, edge, Minnesota
As tempting as it is to have the Packers double up on wide receivers for Aaron Rodgers, they need to account for the departure of Za’Darius Smith.
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut
The Chiefs need to provide a playmaker for Patrick Mahomes, but they also have some big needs in the front seven. Jones will be a rotational player right away.
30. Kansas City Chiefs — Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Moore isn’t very big but he’s an elite athlete with the ability to create separation. That will work well in the Chiefs offense.
31. Cincinnati Bengals — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
The Bengals loaded up on offensive linemen in free agency, which allows the team to focus on the secondary. Adding a big and athletic cornerback will provide help.
32. Detroit Lions — David Ojabo, edge, Michigan
A torn Achilles tendon at the Michigan pro day is going to hurt Ojabo. Using the last pick of the round — he would sign a five-year contract — would give the Lions four seasons from him.
Round 2
33. Jacksonville Jaguars — Dax Hill, S, Michigan
If last year’s No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence can show growth, the Jaguars will be much more competitive with some immediate help for the defense.
34. Detroit Lions — Logan Hall, DT, Houston
It’s tempting to pair the Lions with a quarterback, but they could give Jared Goff one more year while trying to improve the roster elsewhere.
35. New York Jets — Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
The Jets were pretty busy in free agency addressing the secondary. More help is needed for the front seven.
36. New York Giants — Arnold Ebiketie, edge, Penn State
If new GM Joe Schoen maximizes his draft capital, the Giants will have a nice haul of impact players with QB Daniel Jones getting perhaps a final shot this season.
37. Houston Texans — Nik Bonitto, edge, Oklahoma
A left tackle, athletic linebacker and edge rusher in the first three picks would provide Lovie Smith with some building blocks, especially if QB Davis Mills can build off his rookie season.
38. New York Jets — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
Pairing a big target who can move like Watson with Drake London would position second-year QB Zach Wilson for success.
39. Chicago Bears — Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
Jobe isn’t coming off his best season after playing through a foot injury, but he has good length and could immediately compete for a starting job at a position of need.
40. Seattle Seahawks — Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
Yes, the Seahawks need to replace quarterback Russell Wilson, but this might not be the year for that. GM John Schneider can take the opportunity to get better up front.
41. Seattle Seahawks — Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
Doubling up on offensive linemen in Round 2 might not be sexy, but the Seahawks need to be better at running the ball.
42. Indianapolis Colts — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
The Matt Ryan deal fell in the lap of the Colts, who have to feel better about what Frank Reich’s offense can produce. Help is needed on the back end to replace Rock Ya-Sin.
43. Atlanta Falcons — Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
The Falcons are in the beginning stage of a rebuild, so it’s easy to envision GM Terry Fontenot waiting at least a year to take a shot at a quarterback. But Corral is athletic and could learn behind Marcus Mariota.
44. Cleveland Browns — Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
The Browns’ offseason has been headlined by the arrival of Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, but they need some big bodies up front on defense.
45. Baltimore Ravens — Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Doston can be explosive after the catch and has some wiggle to his game. Another weapon for QB Lamar Jackson is never a bad idea.
46. Minnesota Vikings — Dylan Parham, G, Memphis
Parham is athletic for an interior lineman, and while he needs to get a little bigger, he should be able to help right away.
47. Washington Commanders (from Colts) — Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
The Commanders defense struggled last season, so adding a top cornerback and an athletic safety will instantly improve a unit that surrendered too many big plays.
48. Chicago Bears — John Metchie, WR, Alabama
Metchie had two very productive seasons for the Crimson Tide but is coming off a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game, which has knocked him down draft boards. The Bears can get potential first-round value by waiting for an injured player to return.
Literary pick of the week: History professor discusses racial exclusion in Minnesota
Minnesotans pride themselves on being a progressive stronghold of the Midwest, but this state also has some of the greatest racial disparities in the nation.
How did this happen? With help and consent of white people of all classes, according to Chad Montrie’s new book, “Whiteness in Plain View: A History of Racial Exclusion in Minnesota” (Minnesota Historical Society Press).
The author, a professor in the history department at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, will host readings at five Twin Cities venues this week.
Montrie writes that his book examines the ways white residents across Minnesota acted to intimidate control, remove, and keep out African-Americans over the course of the 19th and 20th centuries:
“Their methods ranged from anonymous threats, vandalism, and mob violence to restrictive housing covenants, realtor deceit, and mortgage discrimination, and they were aided by local, state, and federal government agencies as well as openly complicit public officials … Chapter by chapter, the book shows that Minnesota’s overwhelming whiteness is neither accidental nor incidental, and that racial exclusion’s legacy is very much woven into the state’s contemporary politics, economy, and culture.”
Topics range from packinghouse workers and whiteness in Austin, the color line in Duluth (with a hard-to-look-at picture of young Black men who were hanged), racial exclusion in Edina, Black removal in St. Paul, and a housing integration campaign in Bloomington.
Here is the author’s schedule, with details and updates at: mnhs.org/calendar?tag=montrie.
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, virtual event presented by East Side Freedom Library
- 6 p.m. April 7, in-person, Pleasant Hill Library, Hastings
- April 8, in-person morning event, time to be announced, Edina Morningside Church, 4201 Morningside Road; and 6:30 p.m., Edina Historical Society, 4721-4761 W. 70th St.
- April 9, 5:30 p.m., Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Ave. S., Mpls.
Readers and writers: Children’s picture books celebrate parks, frogs, poems and more
Finally, there are signs of spring. So we’re beginning this roundup of children’s picture books with two by St. Paulite Sarah Nelson that celebrate parks and frogs. What better topics to remind us of Minnesota’ s glorious outdoors as we anticipate a new season.
Sarah Nelson calls her newest book, “A Park Connects Us,” a love letter to city parks inspired by “all the parks I’ve known and loved, but especially our own Como Park, where I always feel connected to our diverse community and to our beautiful shared landscape.”
With bold, colorful illustrations by British Columbia-based Ellen Rooney, “A Park Connects Us” celebrates, in rhyming text, all the things we do in parks:
Wherever we are…
However we are…
a park holds us…
and heals us
and loves us
and needs us.
Illustrations, in shades of green, show turtles and ducks being greeted by kids, people sharing food at a picnic, a park party where everyone is dancing, including the bearded man who uses a wheelchair. In an interesting graphic device, boldfaced verbs add to the book’s energy.
In the back of “A Park Connects Us,” Nelson discusses the history of park systems and the value of open space available to everyone.
In an email to the Pioneer Press, Nelson said her new book “evolved in my mind over years, beginning with my deep appreciation for parks and expanding to include the unanswered questions that often occurred to me while walking, like: ‘Who made our systems even happen?’ History is full of stories that dishearten, but the parks’ story is a story of sharing — sharing beauty, resources, and neighborhoods. I rely on parks to keep me whole in all sorts of ways.”
Nelson’s “Frogness,” published last year but getting a push now, will make kids laugh before they even open the book because of the cover illustration by Eugenie Fernandes that shows three wide-mouthed frogs perched on a kid’s head, surrounded by more frogs of all sizes sitting on lily pads.
“My head is full of frogs,” says the young narrator, who looks for frogs with his dog, Chocolate. They look under bushes, fallen trees, in the marsh … but no frogs. But as the sun sets they hear “plop” many times and “all at once,/from everywhere –/ frogs come flying.”
The boldface type follows the frogs, spreading over pages in arcs and crooked lines, echoing the frogs’ LOUD sounds.
The child goes to sleep dreaming of “frogs, and stars, and pieces of the moon.”
Both books are published by owlkidsbooks at $17.95.
“Marshmallow Clouds: Two Poets at Play Among Figures of Speech” by Ted Kooser and Connie Wanek, illustrated by Richard Jones (Candlewick Press, $19.99)
If you are going to introduce your child to poetry, you can’t get much better than Kooser and Wanek.
In this collaboration, which will appeal to older children and adults, the poets invite us to lie on our backs and let our imaginations float among the clouds.
Divided into the four elements — fire, water, air, earth — the poems range from objects, like a fireplace and a TV remote, to the seasons and the sky. One funny poem, “Why Pets Don’t Write,” begins “Parrots could, actually/but they don’t believe that’s/ any of your business…”
This is a beautiful book with poems to be savored — sophisticated enough for adults and simple enough for kids.
Their poem titled “Spring” shows the poets’ Midwestern sensibility:
“A wake of black waves foamy with pebbles
follows the plow, rolls all the way up
to the fence, slaps into the grass and trickles
back, while farther out a spray of white gulls splashes down. Spring on the prairie..”
Kooser, who lives in Nebraska, is a former U.S. poet laureate and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for his book of poems “Delights & Shadows.” Wanek, a Duluth resident, is winner of the Witter Bynner Fellowship from the Library of Congress. Her collections include “Bonfire,” winner of the New Voices Award from New Rivers Press.
“A Warbler’s Journey” by Scott Weidensaul, paintings by Nancy Lane (The Gryphon Press, $17.99)
You can count on books from the Gryphon Press to be beautiful and nature-friendly, because the publisher is Emilie Buchwald, founder and longtime publisher of Milkweed Editions.
“A Warbler’s Journey” is a lyrical prose poem that’s a joy to read. It begins in the tropics of Central America, where a family tending a coffee farm watches a warbler who lives in the forest prepare to migrate:
“All day, the warbler’s excitement grew./Finally, as the sun went down, she could/no longer contain it, and she flew — not/to her snug little roost in the forest,/ but up through the treetops, out into/the darkening sky. She flew north.”
The little “lemon yellow” bird flies day and night, through thunderstorms and other challenges, until she arrives at the Gulf Coast of North America where an African-American grandmother and her son are planting a garden from which the tired and hungry little bird eats and eats.
Farther north, a First Nation girl is ready for a big celebration because the land where her family collected blueberries and her father hunted caribou and musk oxen was going to be protected forever. She, too, is happy to see the warbler, who knows she is finally home in her ancestral nesting place where her mate is waiting.
Not only does this book tell a sweet story of the migration of one bird among many millions, it also shows that wildlife can connect children across thousands of miles.
“The Big Island: A Story of Isle Royale” by Julian May, illustrations by John Schoenherr (University of Minnesota Press, $17.95).
First published in 1968, this is a story of survival of the fittest on Isle Royale, a national park in Lake Superior.
It tells of the island’s beginning, the kinds of animals that came to populate it. Among them were the magnificent moose, who soon overpopulated the land. Then wolves arrived by floating to the island on an ice floe. The wolves created a balance by taking down old and weak moose.
Schoenherr’s illustrations show the strength and majesty of the moose, and the tenacity of the wolves.
This new edition of “The Big Island” features a new note by wolf expert L. David Mech, who writes of how two wolves fell through the ice and drowned, meaning there weren’t enough predators to keep the moose population in check. Nineteen wolves were transported to the island, and once again its moose and wolves were in balance.
“Brandon Spots a Sign” by Sheletta Brundidge (Beaver’s Pond Press, $9.99)
Sheletta Brundidge wasn’t feeling inspired to write her third book about autism.
The Cottage Grove author made national news with her book “Daniel Finds His voice,” about her youngest child, who was nonverbal. He began to use words when he heard rapper Lil Nas X’s hit country tune “Old Town Road.” Her first book, “Cameron Goes to School,” was based on her autistic daughter’s preparations for new adventure.
Now, Brundidge is touting “Let’s Go Brandon,” about what happened when her autistic second son saw his name on flags. It comes out this week, the beginning of Autism Awareness Month.
“We where in Houston in our RV, hanging out on spring break,” Brundidge recalls. “Brandon kept saying ‘Mom, I think I wanna go swim. I’m feeling brave.’ This from a kid who is afraid to take a bath. Because of his autism he has really bad social anxiety. So I ask where he got this confidence from all of a sudden. He tells me he sees a lot of flags with his name on it. I had no idea what he’s talking about until he points out the Let’s Go Brandon flags flying everywhere. My sweet little 9-year-old autistic son thought all the flags were about people cheering him on and it gave him the confidence boost he needed to try new things, like swimming, riding his bike without the training wheels and eating s’mores.”
Brandon didn’t know the flags referred to the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” an insult to President Joe Biden that came about when Nascar driver Brandon Brown was doing an interview and the loud crowd behind him misunderstood what he said.
Whatever your political beliefs, there’s no doubt the flags helped one little autistic boy.
“A Kid’s Guide to Saving the Planet: It’s Not Hopeless and We’re Not Helpless” by Paul Douglas, illustrated by Chelen Ecija (Beaming books, $22.95)
Meteorologist Douglas presents the daunting problems of climate change and offers realistic solutions and actions that kids can participate in now, from planting trees and vegetable gardens to buying less, going solar. and riding bikes. Interspersed with discussions of acid rain and other problems, Douglas offers vignettes of youngsters who are making a difference and climate careers they can pursue.
“You Have Feelings All the Time” and “I Love You All the Time” by Deborah Farmer Kris, illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin (Free Spirit Publishing, both $16.99)
“I Love You All the Time” is the first book in the author’s All the Time series written to reassure children that they are loved and lovable no matter the ups and downs of the day. The book emphasizes the power of consistent love from caregivers to help children develop confidence, resilience, and emotional agility.
“You Have Feelings All the Time” is a reminder that emotions are a healthy, normal part of life; some feel good and others can feel uncomfortable, but that’s OK. Written from the perspective of a caring adult speaking to a child, the book also helps young children build an emotional vocabulary.
The author is a national columnist for PBS KIDS for Parents and NPR’s Mind/Shift, as well as founder of Parenthood365.
