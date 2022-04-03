ASK IRA: Is there still a time for Heat’s playoff mix to be shuffled?

A busy offseason packed with some huge trades has created a situation in which eight teams — a quarter of the NFL — are without first-round draft picks.

The Chicago Bears are included in that group as a result of their trade up to select quarterback Justin Fields a year ago.

Six teams are stocked with two first-rounders, and the Philadelphia Eagles own three picks in Round 1. Here is a mock draft through both of the Bears’ second-round picks.

Round 1

1. Jacksonville Jaguars — Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Michigan

More surprising than the Jaguars’ shopping spree in free agency might have been the decision to franchise tag LT Cam Robinson. It’s a good draft for linemen, but the Jaguars can add a major defensive piece.

2. Detroit Lions — Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

The Lions made some small steps in coach Dan Campbell’s first season. The defense is still lacking a game-changer in the front seven.

3. Houston Texans — Evan Neal, OL, Alabama

A pass rusher might be tempting for Lovie Smith, but the Texans have needs across the board, and the chance to draft the first offensive lineman will be tempting.

4. New York Jets — Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon

GM Joe Douglas made a play for Tyreek Hill on the trade market, but the Jets have a bounty of picks and need to be able to get after opposing quarterbacks.

5. New York Giants — Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

The previous regime tried rebuilding the offensive line, but it remains a work in process.

6. Carolina Panthers — Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Panthers made an unsuccessful bid for Deshaun Watson and would like to replace Sam Darnold, but there probably isn’t a quarterback in this class who’s ready to plug and play.

7. New York Giants — Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

A pass rusher might make a lot of sense here but Hamilton will be a Swiss Army knife in the secondary and is too good to pass up.

8. Atlanta Falcons — Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Calvin Ridley is suspended for the season and Russell Gage departed via free agency. New quarterback Marcus Mariota needs someone to throw to other than TE Kyle Pitts.

9. Seattle Seahawks — Jermaine Johnson II, edge, Florida State

The Seahawks can go any number of directions here, and quarterback and left tackle stand out as areas of need. The defense has been without a high-level edge rusher for some time.

10. New York Jets — Drake London, WR, USC

London should be a productive and dynamic player from Day 1, so you can make a case the still-rebuilding Jets are better off not having landed Tyreek Hill, especially with the talent they can add with later picks.

11. Washington Commanders — Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

The Commanders used five of their last six first-round picks on a defensive player and have a glaring need at cornerback.

12. Minnesota Vikings — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

The Vikings have a new regime in place, but for the time being they have been busy bringing many players back. Help is needed in a few spots, especially cornerback.

13. Houston Texans — Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean possesses the speed and range to be a perfect fit for what Lovie Smith wants in the middle of his defense.

14. Baltimore Ravens — George Karlaftis, edge, Purdue

The Ravens tried to re-sign Za’Darius Smith in free agency, but when that fell through, the need for an edge defender remained. Karlaftis is an ideal fit.

15. Philadelphia Eagles — Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Davis put on a show at the scouting combine with his size and athleticism and could become a monster in the middle of the defense.

16. Philadelphia Eagles — Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Staying up the middle of the defense, Lloyd has the size and range to be an impact player at a true position of need for the Eagles.

17. Los Angeles Chargers — Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

The Chargers were porous on defense last season. It’s tempting to look at a player on that side of the ball, but adding more protection for Justin Herbert a year after drafting Rashawn Slater is wise.

18. New Orleans Saints — Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

The Saints need a left tackle, but with Jameis Winston re-signed it can allow Pickett time to learn as a backup.

19. Philadelphia Eagles — Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

With three first-round picks, the Eagles can get plenty of immediate help while being able to wait for Williams to return from a torn ACL if he’s not ready at the start of the season.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Once upon a time, Mitch Trubisky was the rookie drafted to a team with a veteran. This time he will be on the other end of that setup.

21. New England Patriots — Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was impressive as a rookie but he needs more dynamic playmakers.

22. Green Bay Packers — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Packers traditionally have avoided using first-round picks on wide receivers. This year feels different after the Davante Adams trade.

23. Arizona Cardinals — Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

The Cardinals need to be better on the interior of the line for Kyler Murray. Getting the best center in the draft would go a long way toward doing that.

24. Dallas Cowboys — Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Compact defensive tackle has quickness and will be a disruptive factor in the middle for the Cowboys.

25. Buffalo Bills — Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Contenders in the AFC are going to need a small army of cornerbacks to defend against the best quarterbacks in the league. The Bills supply some help for Tre’Davious White.

26. Tennessee Titans — Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

The Titans need to be better on the offensive line, and Johnson will slide in as a Day 1 starter.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Green played four positions last season, and the Bucs needs help on the inside for Tom Brady.

28. Green Bay Packers — Boye Mafe, edge, Minnesota

As tempting as it is to have the Packers double up on wide receivers for Aaron Rodgers, they need to account for the departure of Za’Darius Smith.

29. Kansas City Chiefs — Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

The Chiefs need to provide a playmaker for Patrick Mahomes, but they also have some big needs in the front seven. Jones will be a rotational player right away.

30. Kansas City Chiefs — Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Moore isn’t very big but he’s an elite athlete with the ability to create separation. That will work well in the Chiefs offense.

31. Cincinnati Bengals — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

The Bengals loaded up on offensive linemen in free agency, which allows the team to focus on the secondary. Adding a big and athletic cornerback will provide help.

32. Detroit Lions — David Ojabo, edge, Michigan

A torn Achilles tendon at the Michigan pro day is going to hurt Ojabo. Using the last pick of the round — he would sign a five-year contract — would give the Lions four seasons from him.

Round 2

33. Jacksonville Jaguars — Dax Hill, S, Michigan

If last year’s No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence can show growth, the Jaguars will be much more competitive with some immediate help for the defense.

34. Detroit Lions — Logan Hall, DT, Houston

It’s tempting to pair the Lions with a quarterback, but they could give Jared Goff one more year while trying to improve the roster elsewhere.

35. New York Jets — Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

The Jets were pretty busy in free agency addressing the secondary. More help is needed for the front seven.

36. New York Giants — Arnold Ebiketie, edge, Penn State

If new GM Joe Schoen maximizes his draft capital, the Giants will have a nice haul of impact players with QB Daniel Jones getting perhaps a final shot this season.

37. Houston Texans — Nik Bonitto, edge, Oklahoma

A left tackle, athletic linebacker and edge rusher in the first three picks would provide Lovie Smith with some building blocks, especially if QB Davis Mills can build off his rookie season.

38. New York Jets — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Pairing a big target who can move like Watson with Drake London would position second-year QB Zach Wilson for success.

39. Chicago Bears — Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

Jobe isn’t coming off his best season after playing through a foot injury, but he has good length and could immediately compete for a starting job at a position of need.

40. Seattle Seahawks — Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

Yes, the Seahawks need to replace quarterback Russell Wilson, but this might not be the year for that. GM John Schneider can take the opportunity to get better up front.

41. Seattle Seahawks — Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga

Doubling up on offensive linemen in Round 2 might not be sexy, but the Seahawks need to be better at running the ball.

42. Indianapolis Colts — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

The Matt Ryan deal fell in the lap of the Colts, who have to feel better about what Frank Reich’s offense can produce. Help is needed on the back end to replace Rock Ya-Sin.

43. Atlanta Falcons — Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

The Falcons are in the beginning stage of a rebuild, so it’s easy to envision GM Terry Fontenot waiting at least a year to take a shot at a quarterback. But Corral is athletic and could learn behind Marcus Mariota.

44. Cleveland Browns — Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

The Browns’ offseason has been headlined by the arrival of Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, but they need some big bodies up front on defense.

45. Baltimore Ravens — Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Doston can be explosive after the catch and has some wiggle to his game. Another weapon for QB Lamar Jackson is never a bad idea.

46. Minnesota Vikings — Dylan Parham, G, Memphis

Parham is athletic for an interior lineman, and while he needs to get a little bigger, he should be able to help right away.

47. Washington Commanders (from Colts) — Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

The Commanders defense struggled last season, so adding a top cornerback and an athletic safety will instantly improve a unit that surrendered too many big plays.

48. Chicago Bears — John Metchie, WR, Alabama

Metchie had two very productive seasons for the Crimson Tide but is coming off a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game, which has knocked him down draft boards. The Bears can get potential first-round value by waiting for an injured player to return.

()