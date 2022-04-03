News
ASK IRA: Is there still time for Heat’s playoff mix to be shuffled?
Q: Do you think Caleb Martin is out of rotation? I know they want spacing with these different lineups, but I think Caleb offers more than Duncan Robinson overall. — Jeffrey.
A: I think that still is TBD. The givens in the nine-man rotation that Erik Spoelstra appears to prefer are Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus, with Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon the first two reserves. While the two remaining spots have been taken the last two games by Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent, I believe that part of the equation still could be fluid. What Caleb Martin needs is time to show that he is over his latest injury, can mesh with the direction that Spoelstra has taken the team in his absence. And I very much believe that he can be a fit. Based on Spoelstra’s postgame comments of potentially sitting regulars Sunday in Toronto, that shot, perhaps a last shot, could be at hand for Caleb.
Q: Does it matter if you are a “great” defensive team if you get outscored by the other team? Riddle for ya. — Tony, Miami.
A: This is in reference to a possible Heat first-round series against the Nets and squaring off against Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. And, yes, both will get their points, because that’s who they are. And I agree, the Heat are not winning games in such a matchup 96-93. So, yes, there will be a definitive need for breakout offense. And that’s where there is legitimate concern, when the two best bucket getters are on the opposite side. Sometimes you simply have to match an opponent point for point. With the Heat, for all the defensive prowess, that remains a question. Saturday, though, certainly was encouraging, the way the offense took off from the outset and kept going.
Q: Happy for Tim Hardaway. Definitely a situation where he had great years in Oakland with the Warriors, hurts his knee and looks like his career is possibly over, comes to Miami, gets in great shape and has some unbelievable years with the Heat. The chip is missing but he is a Hall of Famer. — Douglas.
A: And in speaking to Tim, you could tell how much it meant to him. It has been difficult in recent years being on the sidelines while his co-stars such as Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Alonzo Mourning already were in Springfield. For years, it was as if he felt he didn’t belong. His tears when he learned of his induction were genuine. It might have been the most meaningful, or at least rewarding, moment of his basketball career.
()
News
Go! St. Louis marathon is back in full capacity
ST. LOUIS – The Go! St. Louis marathon is on! It’s nearly 27 miles long and they have something something for the whole family. The marathon is all about fitness and family fun.
Organizers said 10,000 people signed up for the marathon.
The 22nd annual marathon is back to full scope for the first time since the pandemic began. The full and half marathon runners will travel a beautiful point-to-point course that begins in Forest Park and ends on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis.
The 10K race is another great way to join in on the Big Race fun – which also starts here at Forest Park and ends in downtown St. Louis.
Saturday’s family events included a 5K, and children’s fun runs.
News
State “anti-woke” law rattles employer diversity programs: are they on the way out?
Come July 1, Florida employers who mandate diversity training programs to their workers would be well advised to take note of what those programs say — and how they say it.
The so-called “Stop Woke Act” passed by the Legislature this month and soon to be signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, restricts how programs aimed at promoting diversity in the workplace can be presented to employees. The idea is to protect workers as well as students in schools from language that might make them feel “uncomfortable” by references to past acts of bias and discrimination around the country.
Among other things, the bill makes it unlawful to “subject a person, as a condition of employment … to training, instruction, or any other required activity” that compels such individual to believe:
- Members of one race, color, sex, or national origin are morally superior to members of another
- That an individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously
- Than an individual’s moral character or status as either privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by his or her race, color, sex, or national origin
- That an individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, bears responsibility for … actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex, or national origin.
- An individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment to achieve diversity, equity, or inclusion.
- An individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, bears personal responsibility for and must feel guilt … because of actions … committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex, or national origin.
While introducing the idea for the bill late last year, DeSantis invoked the “woke” term, “Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees,” as its title. He argues that whites are suffering from presumptions served up in schools and workplaces that imply they are innately biased and racist against Blacks and other minorities.
“In Florida, we are taking a stand against the state-sanctioned racism that is critical race theory,” DeSantis said. “We won’t allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or to hate each other.”
But labor and employment lawyers and other advisers in the human resources field say the law has created a legal minefield for private and public sector employers. If employees do end up feeling discomfited by the concepts and statements conveyed during training sessions, the new law gives them the right to sue the employer.
As with last year’s legal and rhetorical war between the governor and some companies over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, employers appear to be in a wait-and-see period with the new anti-woke act.
“In the past year, City of Fort Lauderdale leadership staff participated in diversity and inclusion training to provide awareness and strategies to foster an inclusive environment for all employees,” said city manager Chris Lagerbloom in an emailed statement.
“The city regularly offers optional diversity and inclusion trainings to staff as well,” he said. “Our human resources team will be reviewing the trainings in light of the pending legislation.”
An end to diversity training in Florida?
Some labor and employment lawyers who represents private sector employers believe the training programs have little or no future in the state.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion training will be a thing of the past in the State of Florida,” said Leonard K. Samuels, a labor and employment and business litigation lawyer for the Berger Singerman firm in Fort Lauderdale.
“It’s risky to do it; it’s a hornet’s nest,” Samuels said. He added that the programs “are at great risk of no longer being part of corporate America or in the state of Florida.”
Since the legislation is “hot off the press,” Samuels said, “companies are all going to do their own analysis of this.”
The key questions: whether the training programs will need to be drastically modified, or scrapped altogether.
A caution light for employers
For years, employers have created their own programs or purchased them from training companies that specialize in the field as a means of conveying the importance to their employees of diversity, equal opportunity and fair play in the workplace.
But the insertion of the “unconscious bias” concept into the teachings are relatively new, having been “advocated in the last few years,” said Meredith Plummer, a labor and employment lawyer at the Gunster law firm in West Palm Beach.
“It’s not being used by a lot of people,” she said. But those employers that do should ensure there is an ironclad record of what was said in the event that an employee intends to sue.
“We’ll want an accurate record of what’s said so there is not a ‘he said, she said’ situation happening,” Plummer said.
For employers, here’s where the minefield begins: The act bars employers of 15 or more people from subjecting workers to training that leads them to believe in certain defined concepts, or makes them “uncomfortable” as a result of the topics being presented in the discussion.
“The bill is not saying the companies cannot talk about the ideas of unconscious bias,” Plummer said. “Employers are going to have to be very careful when they are discussing those topics.”
Law opponents say the act could unleash a flood of lawsuits from employees who are upset about diversity training and could hurt Florida’s ability to recruit and keep businesses.
And there is also fertile ground to bring suits alleging free speech violations under the First Amendment, lawyers say.
“The truth is there is plenty of grist for both sides in a First Amendment challenge to this law,” said David Miller of Bryant Miller Olive, a labor and employment lawyer who represents public sector employers.
“I read one commentary on this law by someone who said the Florida Civil Rights Act and the federal civil rights act already offer a legal way for someone offended by this sort of thing to bring a lawsuit,” he said.
Corporations under fire
On his official state website, the governor takes aim at three major U.S. corporations that he said promote critical race theory and practice “woke” corporate training:
- “Raytheon, the nation’s second-largest defense contractor, “launched a Critical Race Theory program that encourages white employees to confront their ‘privilege,’ reject the principle of ‘equality,’ and ‘defund the police.’”
- “Bank of America teaches that the United States is a system of ‘white supremacy,’ encourages employees to become ‘woke at work,’ and teaches that white toddlers ‘develop racial biases by ages 3-5.’”
- “Google employee program claims that America is a ‘system of white supremacy’ and that all Americans are ‘raised to be racist.’”
DeSantis has also gone to war with the Walt Disney Co., which opposed a related bill officially titled Parental Rights in Education but known by many as the “don’t say gay” bill. The bill bars classroom instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” for grades kindergarten through three or in a manner that is not “age appropriate” in all grades.
Disney has said the bill “should never have passed and should have never been signed into law.” The company, which is Central Florida’s largest employer, vowed to work to repeal it or overturn it in the courts.
But now, DeSantis is questioning special treatment that Disney has received over the years that have allowed it to issue tax-free bonds, regulate land use, and provide fire, police and other essential public services.
This week, he mentioned an exemption the company got in legislation that excluded companies that operate theme parks from a bill that sought to stop social media outlets from de-platforming political candidates.
“At the end of the day, I don’t believe in special treatment for any corporation,” he said Friday.
()
News
A Minnesota connection to Ukraine: Bob Dylan’s paternal grandparents fled persecution in Russian Empire
DULUTH, Minn. — “My grandmother’s voice possessed a haunting accent, face always set in a half-despairing expression,” Bob Dylan wrote in his 2004 memoir. “Life for her hadn’t been easy. She’d come to America from Odessa, a seaport town in southern Russia. It was a town not unlike Duluth, the same kind of temperament, climate and landscape and right on the edge of a big body of water.”
Zigman and Anna Zimmerman arrived in Duluth at the beginning of the last century. The Zenith City was the end of a long journey for the Jewish couple and their children, who arrived after fleeing antisemitic persecution in what was then the Russian Empire and in what is today Ukraine. “They were refugees, just like people today,” cantor and historian Daniel Singer said. “It’s history repeating itself.”
In their new home country, the Zimmermans would make history by way of their grandson, Bobby Zimmerman, who would be born in Duluth, grow up in Hibbing, and then move to Minneapolis and adopt his iconic stage name before heading east to New York and stardom.
As the world’s eyes turn to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion, which is sparking a new refugee crisis, the journey of Bob Dylan’s grandparents takes on a poignant resonance. The Zimmermans, like Dylan’s maternal grandparents, Ben and Florence Stone, were among over 2 million Yiddish-speaking Jews from Eastern Europe who made their way to the United States in the decades surrounding the turn of the 20th century. By the 1920s, about 20,000 Eastern European Jews would settle in Minnesota, and thousands of those came all the way to the Northland.
DIASPORA IN THE TWIN PORTS
“It was a large Jewish community,” Duluth historian Joanne Sher said. “They went to the synagogue; they had organizations they belonged to. They kept kosher, so there were kosher butcher shops. There were kosher bakeries.”
The Eastern European immigrants were fleeing pogroms: violent antisemitic attacks that terrorized Jews in the Russian Empire and beyond, starting with an 1821 riot in Odessa. Hundreds of thousands of Jews died in the savage attacks, which preceded the genocide of the Holocaust.
“There was antisemitism coming from the Russians, as well as from the Germans,” Singer said. “Jews just had an awful situation that way, in terms of being under attack.” In the U.S., “they had (by comparison) very little antisemitism.” At the time, that was particularly true of northern Minnesota, where the kind of overt antisemitism seen even in nearby Minneapolis was relatively rare.
“They came to Duluth because other people from Odessa had come to Duluth. You always settled where you knew somebody,” Dylan’s father, Abram “Abe” Zimmerman, speaking about his parents, Zigman and Anna, told his son’s biographer, Robert Shelton, in 1968. Abe said his parents “became citizens early; they didn’t stop off on the East Coast — they came right here.” He said his mother’s sisters followed her to Duluth, with one proceeding to Arizona “because she was consumptive.”
Like other migrants to the region, Jewish immigrants saw economic opportunity in the Twin Ports, which flourished as a shipping center once railroads reached the area in 1870. The population boomed, and Jews were among the entrepreneurial newcomers prepared to serve the growing economy through labor and trade. When rich ore deposits were opened on the Iron Range, many took the next step and moved to mining towns.
“It wasn’t the jobs in the mines that attracted Jews to the Range, it was the goods and services that the mine operators and miners would need,” historian Marilyn J. Chiat wrote in the 2009 book “Highway 61 Revisited: Bob Dylan’s Road from Minnesota to the World.”
As Orthodox Jews, Zigman and Anna Zimmerman joined Tifereth Israel (“Splendor of Israel”), one of a handful of synagogues operating in Duluth when they arrived. It was a pillar of Duluth’s Russian Jewish community.
Tifereth Israel would later merge with Duluth’s Temple Israel, which today stands as the only active, physical synagogue in northern Minnesota. The Zimmermans would have originally worshiped with the Tifereth Israel congregation in a house at Third Avenue and Fifth Street, then in a fine brick building at 302 E. Fourth St., completed in 1922. That building was torn down in the 1990s after a stint serving a largely Finnish Lutheran congregation who called it a “Finnagogue.”
The Zimmermans wouldn’t have considered themselves Ukrainian.
“Ukraine was part of the Russian Empire, and so people usually just said they were Russian,” Sher explained. The Ukrainian People’s Republic was formed after the Russian Revolution in 1917, and was shortly thereafter forcibly integrated into the Soviet Union, regaining its independence in 1991 when the USSR broke up.
A NEW LIFE IN DULUTH
Zigman Zimmerman initially worked as a peddler and later a more established retailer, plying a shoe trade he carried over from Odessa, according to the definitive book on Dylan’s northern Minnesota roots: “Just Like Bob Zimmerman’s Blues: Dylan in Minnesota.” Though author David Engel declined to be interviewed for this article (“My research on the Zimmerman antecedents is remote in time so I expect to remain enigmatically Dylanesque,” he wrote in an email to the Duluth News Tribune), his carefully researched 1997 book is widely cited as the best existing source on the subject.
In the book, Engel notes that when the United States entered World War I in 1918, “aliens” had to register with the government — and disclose whether they had any relatives in the war. Upon registering, Zigman said his uncle, Wolfe Zimmerman, was a soldier in the Russian Army; Wolfe may have been conscripted against his will, as many Russian Jews were.
“Jewish families had issues with the men in their family being recruited for the Russian military,” said Singer, “and they did everything that they possibly could to stop it because they were typically brought on to the front lines of wars.”
Abe, the Zimmermans’ fifth of six children, arrived in 1911. He attended Liberty School, Washington Junior High and finally Central High School, where he graduated in 1929.
By all accounts, Abe and his siblings were industrious. “We were all from immigrant parents,” Abe told Shelton. “Everybody worked when they were 7 years old — you sold papers or shone shoes.” (Abe’s older sister, Minnie, worked for the Duluth Herald, predecessor to the News Tribune, as a stenographer.)
In his 2004 memoir, “Chronicles: Volume One,” Dylan described his father as “plain speaking and straight talking.” When one of Bobby’s teachers told Abe that his son had “the nature of an artist,” according to Dylan, a befuddled Abe asked: “Isn’t an artist a fellow who paints?”
Zigman and Anna lived at 22½ W. First St. before moving to 221 N. Lake Ave. in 1914. In the early 1920s, Zigman and another Jew, Jacob Crystal, opened a shoe store at 19 N. First Ave. W., and the family moved to 725 E. Third St. Finally, Anna and her children moved to 402 E. Fifth St., then 308 E. Fifth St. and ultimately 310 E. Fifth St. — with Zigman, who’d turned to clerking, living separately in the Kingsley Heights Apartments at 105 W. First St.
The family’s life was centered on a diverse community that stretched up into the Central Hillside neighborhood from the central business district downtown. “It was all peoples,” Abe Zimmerman said to Shelton. “In fact, the area we lived in was predominately Scandinavian. A few Jewish families here and there, but there was no ghetto.”
Dylan’s maternal grandparents, the Stones, helped pave the way for Bobby’s Hibbing upbringing: Lithuanian immigrant Ben Solemovitz (who changed the family name to Stone) met his wife, Florence Edelstein, on the Iron Range, where they would run a series of family stores in the Hibbing area. Their children included the lively Beatrice “Beatty” Stone, born in 1915.
Abe met Beatty Stone at a New Year’s Eve party in Duluth at the end of 1931, and they married in 1934 after a courtship that was somewhat slowed by snow: given the era’s modes of conveyance, for a Duluthian to be dating a girl from Hibbing definitely counted as a long-distance relationship.
The newlyweds initially lived with Anna, then moved to first 503 E. Third St. and later 519 Third Ave. E. Abe was working as a supervisor at Standard Oil; Beatty was a saleswoman at a clothing store. They lived near Tifereth Israel, Abe’s alma mater Central High, and St. Mary’s Hospital. It was at St. Mary’s, on May 24, 1941, that Beatty gave birth to the couple’s first son, Robert.
Abe and Beatty moved to Hibbing in 1947 and lived near her family after Abe contracted polio when the Duluth-born Bobby was young. Abe’s brothers had also established an appliance store in Hibbing, where Abe brought his administrative experience from Standard Oil.
“During the polio epidemic, I only stayed one week in the hospital because they didn’t have the equipment,” Abe told Shelton. “I’ll never forget coming home; I had to crawl up the front steps like an ape.”
LEAVING A LEGACY
Just two years after his son Abe’s marriage, Zigman Zimmerman fell dead on Second Avenue West, between Superior and First streets, at age 58. The cause of death was a heart attack, brought on by the most ironic circumstance imaginable in the famously frigid city of Duluth: a punishing summer heat wave. According to Zigman’s obituary, he and Anna were still married at the time of his death.
In his memoir, Dylan wrote about his grandmother, Anna: “She lived back in Duluth on the top floor of a duplex on 5th Street. From a window in the back room you could see Lake Superior, ominous and foreboding, iron bulk freighters and barges off in the distance, the sound of foghorns to the right and left.” Though Dylan didn’t mention it, Anna’s synagogue, Tifereth Israel, would have been in the foreground of that view, just a block away on Fourth Street.
Dylan described the pipe-smoking Anna as having only one leg, and wrote that her family had originally come from Turkey. Neither of those assertions is documented elsewhere, to Singer’s knowledge. Dylan “invented a lot of fictional stories of his family background, and that’s part of the fun of unpacking his genealogy and finding threads of truth within the fiction,” Singer wrote in an email to the News Tribune.
Anna Zimmerman outlived her husband by nearly two decades, living in Hibbing for a time before her death in St. Paul in 1955.
“At that time, there was only one Jewish nursing home, and it was in St. Paul,” Sher said. “So she had died there and then was brought back (up north) for burial, which was quite common at that time, because usually older Jewish people at that time didn’t go into the nursing homes that were in this area, they went down to Sholom Home.”
Both Anna and Zigman are buried in Tifereth Israel Cemetery, just north of Duluth in Rice Lake. Their graves aren’t next to each other; that, too, was common for the time, Sher said. “Years ago, people did not buy double plots; they bought one.” That custom had changed by the time Dylan’s parents died: Abe in 1968, Beatty in 2000. They’re also buried in Tifereth Israel Cemetery, where they share a stone.
As Bob Dylan, Zigman and Anna Zimmerman’s grandson would become one of the most influential musicians in American history. He was signed to Columbia Records by John Hammond — grandson of the man who founded West Superior. Singer is currently writing a book about the connections among Dylan, Hammond and the Jewish community that found sanctuary in the Twin Ports. (Not that Hammond shared his grandfather’s interest in Superior, which the record man called “one of the dreariest places in the country.”)
In 2017, Odessa set out to celebrate its connection to the first rock ‘n’ roller to win a Nobel Prize in Literature. In the wake of Dylan’s 2016 Nobel, the city of Odessa partnered with the Jewish education organization Limmud FSU to host a series of activities, including a lecture, a concert and a poster campaign. Images of the artist were splashed across the city with the words, “Bob Dylan! One more pride of Odessa.”
At least, that’s how it was translated by the Times of Israel, which sent reporter Gavin Rabinowitz to the event. Rabinowitz observed a muted response to the Dylan celebration: a phenomenon familiar to Minnesotans who’ve long witnessed ambivalent feelings toward Dylan in the North Country he left. “One of the reasons he changed his name was to become an American singer,” scholar Amitai Achiman admitted in Odessa. “I’m not so sure he wanted to be connected to his eastern European roots.”
While Dylan’s showmanship may have come more from the spirited Stone side than the stoic Zimmermans, his paternal grandmother was the guest of honor at a pivotal moment in the young Bobby’s life. The boy was just 4 years old, Dylan’s mother, Beatty, told Robert Shelton, when Anna Zimmerman took Bobby to a Mother’s Day event that Beatty couldn’t attend. At this point, Bobby and his parents were still living at their Third Avenue home in Duluth.
“He gets up, and they see this little codger get up with his tousled curly hair and he is going on the stage too. He stamps his foot up there,” Beatty recounted to Shelton, “and he commands attention and he says, ‘If everybody in this room will keep quiet, I will sing for my grandmother Zimmerman. This is Mother’s Day and I’m going to sing “Some Sunny Morning.”‘ And he sang it, and of course they tore the place apart.”
When Bobby Zimmerman became Bob Dylan and eventually married, he and his wife, Sara, had children — including one daughter. They named her Anna.
ASK IRA: Is there still time for Heat’s playoff mix to be shuffled?
Go! St. Louis marathon is back in full capacity
Fair Lawn Ranks As “Best City in New Jersey”
How to Avoid Your Financial Website Being Penalized by Google
Careers in the Financial World
State “anti-woke” law rattles employer diversity programs: are they on the way out?
Coaching Provides Return on Investment
11 Ways To Get The Best Deals Using a Car Loan Calculator
A Minnesota connection to Ukraine: Bob Dylan’s paternal grandparents fled persecution in Russian Empire
ASK IRA: Is there still a time for Heat’s playoff mix to be shuffled?
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3