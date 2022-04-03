Finance
Assist Weight Loss And Lose Belly Fat With Natural Supplement Eleuthero
This is one of those supplements I don’t think we hear about enough. It is an excellent adaptogen for athletic performance, bodybuilding, or simply to lose fat.
Eleuthero regulates the activity of the adrenal cortex in response to stress. It stimulates the immune system, especially during times of strenuous physical exertion and stress, and seems especially beneficial for supporting a healthy mood and mental alertness. The herb is an adaptogen, is anti-cholesteremic, is mildly anti-inflammatory, is an antioxidant, is a nervine and an immune tonic. It is useful when the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA) is depleted. Symptoms of this condition include fatigue, stress, neurasthenia and sore muscles associated with the hypo-functioning of the endocrine system, and adrenal exhaustion indicated by a quivering tongue, dark circles under the eyes, and dilating/contracting pupils. Eleuthero may alleviate these symptoms.
This certain type of ginseng is used by Russian athletes to improve their stamina, reflexes, coordination and athletic performance.
It is also thought to help regulate cortisol levels in the body. Cortisol is a hormone that is produced within the body to help cope with stress; unfortunately, it also destroys protein needed to build and maintain muscle while causing the body to store excess amounts of fat. More recently cortisol is referred to as the “belly fat hormone” due to its affect on the body to store more fat in the abdominal area. This supplement is exactly what you need if you want to lose belly fat.
Eleuthero has been shown to enhance mental acuity and physical endurance without the letdown that comes with caffeinated products.(1) Research has shown that eleuthero improves the use of oxygen by the exercising muscle.(2) Which makes this an excellent supplement for exercising and losing weight.
Historically, eleuthero is taken continuously for six to eight weeks, followed by a one- to two-week break before resuming. Be sure to read the bottle for any contraindications that may apply to you.
1. Farnsworth NR, Kinghorn AD, Soejarto DD, Waller DP. Siberian ginseng (Eleutherococcus senticosus): Current status as an adaptogen. In Economic and Medicinal Plant Research, vol 1, ed. Wagner H, Hikino HZ, Farnsworth NR. London: Academic Press, 1985, 155-215 [review].
2. Asano K, Takahashi T, Miyashita M, et al. Effect of Eleutherococcus senticosus extract on human working capacity. Planta Medica 1986;37:175-7.
Bariatric Surgery Texas – New Rays of Hope For the Obese
Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band (LAGB) is creating ripples in the world of medicine. It is the latest weapon in humanity’s battle against obesity. Weight loss surgery has historically been considered as a solution that only came as a last resort. The complicated, and often permanent nature of the surgery, kept the general populace away from it by and large. While diet-control, exercises and even appetite-suppressants were gaining in popularity, weight loss surgery was looked upon as the final resort when everything else failed. However, with the introduction of Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding (LAGB) it is now becoming the mainstream solution for sustained weight loss.
Also known as Bariatric Surgery, LAGB or Gastric Banding is being embraced by an increasing number of people to bring about rapid weight loss and also keep it off. So what is LAGB or Bariatric Surgery? LAGB is an adjustable gastric band designed to help you lose excess weight and keep it off – for life. It is the only adjustable and reversible weight-loss procedure available in the United States and the only weight-loss surgery approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The band restricts the amount of food that can be consumed at one time. It also produces an earlier sense of fullness so that you feel satisfied with smaller portions.
The procedure does not require stomach cutting and stapling or gastrointestinal re-routing to bypass normal digestion. It is a minimally-invasive laparoscopic procedure which takes less than 45 minutes and is performed on an out-patient basis allowing patients to return home the same day and resume normal activities within 24-48 hours. Due to its success in enabling sustained weight loss, LAGB is now being offered to slightly and moderately overweight people and is not just for people who are morbidly obese.
According to the World Health Organization, laparoscopic adjustable gastric band (LAGB) has been used in more than 300,000 procedures worldwide, this simple medical device has safely helped many overweight individuals successfully achieve and maintain significant long-term weight loss to reduce the health risks associated obesity.
Research has shown that the gastric band works better than a 500-calorie diet. In a study conducted in Melbourne, Australia, 80 patients who were, on an average, 52 pounds over a healthy weight, were recruited. Half of them had the laparoscopic adjustable gastric band surgery. The other half followed a medical program that included a variety of strategies such as a very-low-calorie diet (500 calories a day) with liquid meal replacements, prescription weight-loss medication and behavioral therapies.
After six months, both the surgery patients and the low-calorie dieters lost an average of 14% of their starting weight. After two years, the gastric band patients lost 22% of their starting weight. That was about 87% of their excess weight, or roughly 45 pounds. They also showed marked improvement in their health and quality of life.
For those living in Texas and considering Bariatric Surgery, iVital is the best destination. Specializing in weight loss surgery, especially Bariatric Surgery in Texas, iVital offers one of the best services in the area. iVital’s principle Bariatric surgeon is Joseph Cribbins, M.D. Dr. Cribbins has performed over 1,000 LAGB procedures in the last six years and is considered by his peers and patients to be one of the top Bariatric surgeons in the Dallas / Ft. Worth metroplex.
iVital houses some of the finest customer care advisors, advocates, nurses and physicians to ensure that you receive the utmost attention and care and the best possible weight loss solutions available today. The best address for Bariatric surgery in Texas is definitely iVital.
Cancer – How Do I Slay the Ugly Dragon?
I have been a proponent for quite some time now that Cancer that ugly beast can be beat given the right circumstances and by doing the right things. I am talking about stacking the deck in your favour so that you have 4 Aces in your hand to beat that flush or 2 of a kind.
Now I don’t want to bore you with the reason we get cancer because the majority of the world’s population knows that it is the chemicals in the air we breath or some of the foods we eat amongst other things that causes it, but what most people fail to recognize is the simple fact that most people that succumbed to this deadly disease are usually deficient in 4 main nutrients the body needs to fight cancer. That is vitamin D, vitamin K, beta-carotene and folic-acid. These are the four aces you need to win that hand of poker or slay that dragon that wants you dead.
First of all, what I want to talk to you about is Cancer Prevention. Cancer prevention is defined as active measures taken to decrease the possibility of or incidence of cancer. That is what I mean when I say let’s try and stack the deck in our favour when it comes to preventing Cancer. Those that have been consumed by this ugly dragon named Cancer have been deficient in vitamins D, K, beta-carotene and folic acid. If is possible to be deficient in certain nutrients so that the immune system cannot fight off the rapid growth of this disease then who is it to say that by giving your body these same nutrients in abundance cannot help to cure this disease.
All I can say is, I was dying 4 years ago from my liver disease and the doctor only gave me 3 weeks to live since my liver was shot. But not only was my liver shot, my kidneys and pancreas were in pretty bad shape too. A good friend of mine named Chuck Debona turned me onto Juicing, so I juiced avidly everyday, carrots with broccoli, spinach and parsley. I would always change the drink with different combinations with an apple and or celery thrown in. My point is I gave my body all those nutrients that most people are deficient in when they die of Cancer. Now what has that got to do with cancer as far as my liver disease. Everything because it has to do with changing your diet to give your body what it needs nutrition wise to either prevent cancer or cure cancer.
On my journey back to health I met a man named Jim Whalen who had testicle cancer. The doctors only gave him a couple months to live since it spread into other parts of his body. Jim’s prognosis looked pretty grim since the doctor’s didn’t give him much hope. Guess what the same individual Chuck Debona who turned me onto juicing also brought carrot juice everyday for 2 months into the hospital for his friend Jim. Everyday Chuck would bring in a different combination of carrots, spinach and apple or carrots, brocolli and apple, or wheat grass, spinach and brocolli and guess what? Jim started to get better and his doctor’s who thought that Chuck was just a nutbar started to take notice. By the way guess what, Jim Whalen is still alive and well today when his doctor only gave him a couple months to live.
Now according to many specialists in regards to cancer including Doctor Mercola who has the number one Natural Health Website on the planet, many studies have shown that low levels of Vitamin D is correlated with increased cancer risk. Not to mention beta-carotene supplementation has been effective to decrease the risk of lung cancer. Now here’s the killer. Analysis from published articles from the 1970’s by Joyce McCann PhD and Bruce Ames PhD from Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute that a multitude of infirmities are in correlation to vitamin K deficiency.
According to Doctor McCann and Ames that a lack of Vitamin K is linked to bone deterioration, arterial and kidney calcification, cardiovascular disease and Cancer. Did you hear that, yes Cancer. The verified findings are published in the October 2009 issue of the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Now if you are a Cancer Patient please take special note. Regarding Paxil and Tamoxifen. There have been Alerts and Warnings published that there are dangerous side effects due to increased risks of dying from breast cancer since the risk increases the longer these two medications are used simultaneously. Furthermore you could qualify for compensation if you have been taking these harmful drugs at the same time. That is why I am an advocate of Natural Healing all the way. First of all I was cured of Cirossis of the Liver and secondly I have personal friends that have beat Cancer by going on a raw food diet with lots of carrots, brocolli, spinach, celery, garlic, ginger, and many other vegetables I don’t have time to name.
Facial Aging and Anti-Aging Skin Treatment
Beauty has no universal standard and it varies from culture to culture as well as from age to age. The concept of beauty is volatile and, in a substantial measure, influenced by a host of ethnic, racial and cultural factors. Contemporary standards of beauty in modern culture are epitomized in advertisements showing young, shapely models with perfectly proportioned facial features. But human beauty is fragile, eroded by time and by an inescapable process – the aging process.
The aging process is slow, relentless and irreversible. It occurs at different rates from individual to individual as well as in each person at any given time. The critical aspect of aging, which is most impactful is facial aging. Facial aging can cause you to think differently of yourself, resulting in emotional and psychological changes. You may feel depressed or less secure. Facial aging is unrelated to general physical activity unless one is very ill and bed ridden. General changes that occur with aging include:
(i)Resorption of bone along the inferior orbital rim (rim under the eye) and in the region of the alar/nose cheek junction. The remaining upper and lower jaw bones do not change as long as teeth remain intact,
(ii) Skin elasticity decreases and the skin also thins. Dermal papillae become blunted with loss of rete pegs so the skin is more easily abraded,
(iii) Facial and other fat atrophies or is absorbed. Moreover, quite interestingly, with passing time the gravitational and the longitudinal pull of muscles cause drooping or sagging of the skin and deeper structures of the cheeks, eyelids, nose, chin, legs etc. from areas of deeper attachment. The result is wrinkles and jowls in the face and cellulite in the extremities.
Facial aging is intensely associated with Wrinkles. The wrinkles or skin folds. due to muscle motion are referred to as dynamic wrinkles while those that are merely due to aging of the skin are referred to as adynamic wrinkles. In the 30 – 40 year old age group the upper eyelids become redundant and crow’s feet appear at the outer corners of the eyes. The nasolabial folds deepen and 40% of males have some degree of hair loss. In 50s age group, the cheek fat begins to descend downward towards the jaw line. The lower eyelid bags appear, glabellar (between the eyebrows) and forehead wrinkles appear and 25% of males are bald. The outer brows begin to droop. Women in this group lose glandular breast tissue, which may or may not be replaced by fat. Redundant neck skin begins to appear. Facial fat atrophy or wasting becomes evident with concavity of the surface contour in the temple area and cheeks appearing. In some individuals the eyes become sunken as a result of fat atrophy rather than forming eyelid bags. The aging process described is compounded by dramatic changes in weight, smoking habits, genetic predisposition, disease processes, emotional stress and exposure to extreme climates like chronic sun exposure, cold temperature or wind exposure Reversal of the aging process described is obviously much more than just pulling or tightening facial skin and removing presumably excess skin at surgery. A variety of surgical and non-surgical modalities of variable aggressiveness or severity are available to reverse or slow the progression of this aging process.
Admittedly, combating facial aging becomes a major concern with growing age. Facial aging can also cause you to think differently of yourself, resulting in emotional and psychological syndromes like depression, loss of self-esteem and lack of security. Advances in science and development of new treatments continue to offer innovative tools and techniques to minimize the visible effects of aging. This advancement means that the choices are broad and ever-changing, providing more options for facial rejuvenation treatments. The market is crowded with various anti-aging treatment products and remedies.
